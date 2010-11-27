Trending

Women, U19 men keirin underway

Team pursuit finals set

Women Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 1
1Anna Meares (Aus) AIS0:00:12.083
2Holly Williams (Aus) WAIS
3Henrietta Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
4Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
5Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS
6Olivia Wieblitz (NZl) New Zealand

Women Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 2
1Natasha Hansen (NZl) STHL0:00:12.127
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) SASI
3Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
4Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
5Jessica Laws (Aus) Treads.com
6Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID

Women Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 3
1Emily Rosemond (Aus) AIS0:00:12.560
2Cassandra Kell (Aus) NSWIS
3Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI
4Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
5Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID
6Catherine Culvenor (Aus) ACTAS

Women Keirin: Round 1 Repechage - Heat 1
1Henrietta Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand0:00:12.848
2Catherine Culvenor (Aus) ACTAS
3Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
4Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI
5Jessica Laws (Aus) Treads.com
6Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS

Women Keirin: Round 1 Repechage - Heat 2
1Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID0:00:12.524
2Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
3Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
4Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID
5Olivia Wieblitz (NZl) New Zealand
DNSAdele Sylvester (Aus) VIS

Men U19 Men Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 1
1Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID0:00:11.428
2Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS
3Nathan Hart (Aus) ACTAS
4Tom Beadle (NZl) New Zealand
5Jack Ward (Aus) NTID
6Edward Coad (Aus) NTID
7Tayla Harrison (NZl) New Zealand

Men U19 Men Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 2
1Zac Deller (Aus) QAS0:00:11.267
2Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID
3Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS
4Emerson Harwood (Aus) NTID
5Luke Parker (Aus) VIS
6Ben Fergusson (Aus) NTID
7Matt Noble (NZl) New Zealand

Men U19 Men 4,000m Team Pursuit Qualifying
1Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS0:04:17.975
Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI
Evan Hull (Aus) VIS
Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS
2Jacob Junghanns (NZl) New Zealand0:04:24.366
Matiu Kaihau (NZl) New Zealand
Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand
Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand
3Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI0:04:25.371
Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI
Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI
George Tansley (Aus) SASI

U19 Men Omnium - 3,000m Individual Pursuit
1Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI0:03:23.988
2Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS0:03:25.708
3Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS0:03:26.325
4Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand0:03:27.190
5Rick Sanders (Aus)0:03:28.007
6Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS0:03:29.530
7Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) SASI0:03:29.879
8Evan Hull (Aus) VIS0:03:30.386
9Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI0:03:32.149
10Tirian Mcmanus (Aus) NSWIS0:03:33.081
11Kristoff Ford (NZl) New Zealand0:03:33.632
12George Tansley (Aus) SASI0:03:35.648
13Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI0:03:36.937
14Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS0:03:37.194
15Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI0:03:37.225
16Samuel Croft (Aus)0:03:38.852
17Jack Mcculloch (Aus) NTID0:03:40.443
18Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)0:03:40.909
19Patrick Jones (NZl) New Zealand0:03:41.997
20Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID0:03:48.445
21Oliver Anderson (Aus)0:03:56.785
22Justin Gassner (Aus)0:04:04.572
23Michael Astell (Aus)0:04:05.908

Women 3,000m Team Pursuit Qualifying
1Katherine Bates (Aus) AIS0:03:29.378
Sarah Kent (Aus) WAIS
Josephine Tomic (Aus) AIS
2Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand0:03:31.570
Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
Jaime Neilsen (NZl) New Zealand
3Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:03:37.761
Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand
Alexandra Neems (NZl) New Zealand
4Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS0:03:42.181
Allison Rice (Aus) ACTAS
Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI
5Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI0:03:42.623
Carly Light (Aus) SASI
Rebecca Werner (Aus) SASI
6Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand0:03:44.021
Georgia Williams (NZl) New Zealand
Georgina Wilson (NZl) New Zealand

Elite Men 4,000m Team Pursuit Qualifying
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) AIS0:04:05.832
Michael Hepburn (Aus) AIS
Leigh Howard (Aus) AIS
Cameron Meyer (Aus) AIS
2Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:04:10.902
Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand
Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
Jason Allen (NZl) New Zealand
3Edward Bissaker (Aus) SASI0:04:15.803
Jordan Kerby (Aus) QAS
Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) ACT
Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) QAS

