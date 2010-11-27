Women, U19 men keirin underway
Team pursuit finals set
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) AIS
|0:00:12.083
|2
|Holly Williams (Aus) WAIS
|3
|Henrietta Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
|5
|Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS
|6
|Olivia Wieblitz (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) STHL
|0:00:12.127
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) SASI
|3
|Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
|4
|Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Jessica Laws (Aus) Treads.com
|6
|Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID
|1
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) AIS
|0:00:12.560
|2
|Cassandra Kell (Aus) NSWIS
|3
|Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI
|4
|Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
|5
|Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID
|6
|Catherine Culvenor (Aus) ACTAS
|1
|Henrietta Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:12.848
|2
|Catherine Culvenor (Aus) ACTAS
|3
|Paige Paterson (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Rikki Belder (Aus) SASI
|5
|Jessica Laws (Aus) Treads.com
|6
|Madison Law (Aus) NSWIS
|1
|Taylah Jennings (Aus) NTID
|0:00:12.524
|2
|Imogen Jelbart (Aus) VIS
|3
|Stephanie McKenzie (NZl)
|4
|Emily Butcher (Aus) NTID
|5
|Olivia Wieblitz (NZl) New Zealand
|DNS
|Adele Sylvester (Aus) VIS
|1
|Timothy McMillan (Aus) NTID
|0:00:11.428
|2
|Jaron Gardiner (Aus) VIS
|3
|Nathan Hart (Aus) ACTAS
|4
|Tom Beadle (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Jack Ward (Aus) NTID
|6
|Edward Coad (Aus) NTID
|7
|Tayla Harrison (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Zac Deller (Aus) QAS
|0:00:11.267
|2
|Jacob Schmid (Aus) NTID
|3
|Luke Zaccaria (Aus) WAIS
|4
|Emerson Harwood (Aus) NTID
|5
|Luke Parker (Aus) VIS
|6
|Ben Fergusson (Aus) NTID
|7
|Matt Noble (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS
|0:04:17.975
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|Evan Hull (Aus) VIS
|Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS
|2
|Jacob Junghanns (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:24.366
|Matiu Kaihau (NZl) New Zealand
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand
|Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) SASI
|0:04:25.371
|Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI
|Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI
|1
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|0:03:23.988
|2
|Alexander Morgan (Aus) VIS
|0:03:25.708
|3
|Mitchell Benson (Aus) WAIS
|0:03:26.325
|4
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:27.190
|5
|Rick Sanders (Aus)
|0:03:28.007
|6
|Jack Cummings (Aus) VIS
|0:03:29.530
|7
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) SASI
|0:03:29.879
|8
|Evan Hull (Aus) VIS
|0:03:30.386
|9
|Miles Scotson (Aus) SASI
|0:03:32.149
|10
|Tirian Mcmanus (Aus) NSWIS
|0:03:33.081
|11
|Kristoff Ford (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:33.632
|12
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI
|0:03:35.648
|13
|Fraser Northey (Aus) SASI
|0:03:36.937
|14
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS
|0:03:37.194
|15
|Phillip Mundy (Aus) SASI
|0:03:37.225
|16
|Samuel Croft (Aus)
|0:03:38.852
|17
|Jack Mcculloch (Aus) NTID
|0:03:40.443
|18
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)
|0:03:40.909
|19
|Patrick Jones (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:41.997
|20
|Matthew Witts (Aus) NTID
|0:03:48.445
|21
|Oliver Anderson (Aus)
|0:03:56.785
|22
|Justin Gassner (Aus)
|0:04:04.572
|23
|Michael Astell (Aus)
|0:04:05.908
|1
|Katherine Bates (Aus) AIS
|0:03:29.378
|Sarah Kent (Aus) WAIS
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) AIS
|2
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:31.570
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
|Jaime Neilsen (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:37.761
|Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand
|Alexandra Neems (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS
|0:03:42.181
|Allison Rice (Aus) ACTAS
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) SASI
|0:03:42.623
|Carly Light (Aus) SASI
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) SASI
|6
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:44.021
|Georgia Williams (NZl) New Zealand
|Georgina Wilson (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) AIS
|0:04:05.832
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) AIS
|Leigh Howard (Aus) AIS
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) AIS
|2
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:10.902
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|Jason Allen (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Edward Bissaker (Aus) SASI
|0:04:15.803
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) QAS
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) ACT
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) QAS
