Mundy takes under 19 title
Roper and Williamson second and third
In the women's under 19 69.9km event, an aggressive race throughout with riders from Queensland and South Australia controlling the tempo.
With three riders in the break, it appeared the win would go north, however South Australia's Jessica Mundy had enough in reserve to sprint to victory ahead of Queensland's Emily Roper, with New Zealand's Sophie Williamson taking the bronze medal.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (Aus)
|1:55:02
|2
|Emily Roper (Aus)
|3
|Sophie Williamson (NZl)
|4
|Taylah Jennings (Aus)
|5
|Jessica Allen (Aus)
|6
|Georgia Baker (Aus)
|7
|Maddison Vit (Aus)
|8
|Alexandra O'Dea (Aus)
|9
|Letitia Custance (Aus)
|10
|Kirsty Mills (Aus)
|11
|Allison Rice (Aus)
|12
|Georgia Williams (NZl)
|13
|Alice Wallett (Aus)
|14
|Antonia Abbisogni (Aus)
|15
|Kayla Salopek (Aus)
|16
|Rachel Southee (NZl)
|17
|Kelly Rose (Aus)
|0:00:15
|18
|Imogen Jelbart (Aus)
|0:01:33
|19
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus)
|0:09:52
|20
|Olivia Verey (Aus)
|0:11:05
|DNF
|Briony Cole (Aus)
|DNF
|Ebony Clarke (Aus)
|DNF
|Hayley Follett (Aus)
|DNF
|Jamie-Leigh Edwards (Aus)
|DNS
|Stacey Hocking (Aus)
