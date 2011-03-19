Trending

Mundy takes under 19 title

Roper and Williamson second and third

In the women's under 19 69.9km event, an aggressive race throughout with riders from Queensland and South Australia controlling the tempo.

With three riders in the break, it appeared the win would go north, however South Australia's Jessica Mundy had enough in reserve to sprint to victory ahead of Queensland's Emily Roper, with New Zealand's Sophie Williamson taking the bronze medal.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Aus)1:55:02
2Emily Roper (Aus)
3Sophie Williamson (NZl)
4Taylah Jennings (Aus)
5Jessica Allen (Aus)
6Georgia Baker (Aus)
7Maddison Vit (Aus)
8Alexandra O'Dea (Aus)
9Letitia Custance (Aus)
10Kirsty Mills (Aus)
11Allison Rice (Aus)
12Georgia Williams (NZl)
13Alice Wallett (Aus)
14Antonia Abbisogni (Aus)
15Kayla Salopek (Aus)
16Rachel Southee (NZl)
17Kelly Rose (Aus)0:00:15
18Imogen Jelbart (Aus)0:01:33
19Lauretta Hanson (Aus)0:09:52
20Olivia Verey (Aus)0:11:05
DNFBriony Cole (Aus)
DNFEbony Clarke (Aus)
DNFHayley Follett (Aus)
DNFJamie-Leigh Edwards (Aus)
DNSStacey Hocking (Aus)

 

