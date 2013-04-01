Image 1 of 21 Men's eliminator podium: Nick Morgan, Samuel Gaze and Tristan Ward (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 21 Harriet Beaven (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 21 In the men's eliminator final, Nick Morgan leads Tristan Ward, Samuel Gaze and Ben Bradley (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 21 Men's small eliminator final (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 21 Rowena Fry leads Holly Harris after Emily Parkes crashed (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 21 Emily Parkes leads in the final. She would crash on the next corner, then drop to fourth and move back up to third. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 21 Rowena Fry and Holly Harris in the semi-final (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 21 Harriet Beaven in her semi-final heat (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 21 Emily Parkes in her semi-final heat (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 21 Emily Parkes got the fastest women's seed (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 21 Rowena Fry at the end of her seeding run (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 21 Ben Bradley starts his seeding run (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 21 Women's eliminator podium: Holly Harris, Rowena Fry and Emily Parkes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 14 of 21 The racers on the final approach to the finish (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 15 of 21 Nick Morgan leads Samuel Gaze in the semi-final (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 16 of 21 Riders spectate between heats (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 17 of 21 Harriet Beaven in one of the women's heats (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 18 of 21 Men's open heat (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 19 of 21 Ben Forbes finishes up (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 20 of 21 Adrian Retief starts his seeding run (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 21 of 21 Men's open eliminator heats (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Rowena Fry and Samuel Gaze won the Oceania eliminator championships in Australia on Easter Sunday.

Women

Tasmania's Rowena Fry claimed a home state victory, the Launceston-born competitor taking the Oceania championship title in the open women's cross country eliminator in Glenorchy.

The win was an Easter delight for Fry, who placed second in Saturday's cross country behind Olympian Karen Hanlen (New Zealand).

"I haven't had a win in a long time, I'm really happy to come away with an Oceania eliminator title," said Fry, who last year podiumed in the format in a World Cup.

Fry clinched the victory from under 19 riders Holly Harris and Emily Parkes.

Parkes seeded fastest and led from the gun in the final, before falling on a rough corner allowing Fry to capitalise.

"Em Parkes has been starting really well which is really impressive and again she was super quick off the line," Fry said.

"We came into one of the corners and it is quite gravelly and she slid out on it and I narrowly avoided being taken out too - I managed to get around her and re-start and Holly was on my wheel by then but I managed to pull away which was great," Fry said.

Men

In the men's race, New Zealand's Samuel Gaze made it two-from-two winning the eliminator after he was victorious in Saturday's under 19's cross country.

Gaze came from behind to notch steal the win from Australia's Nicholas Morgan and Tristan Ward.

"I am pretty surprised and chuffed at the same time," Gaze said. "It's great to come from winning yesterday in the cross country to winning an elite title, it's awesome."

Under 19 Australian National champion Ben Bradley snapped his chain during the race, causing him to crash and allowing Gaze to make his way through the field.

"Off the gun, I slipped and didn't get my pedal in until halfway down the straight, but I still managed to get into third place early in the race.

"It was hard to keep myself calm while everything was going on. I was about to attack when the other two riders made a mistake so I thought I better go now and I managed to hold them off until the finish which was good.

"Ben Bradley was the highest ranked U19 rider in the world last year - it's quite a good boost for me heading into the European season," Gaze said.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Samuel Gaze 2 Nicholas Morgan 3 Tristan Ward 4 Ben Bradley 5 Dan DeGroot 6 Ben Forbes 7 Chris Hamilton 8 Adrian Retief