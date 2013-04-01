Trending

Kovarik wins Oceania downhill title

Canadian Buchar wins women's race

Image 1 of 17

Downhill men's podium: Caine Cannan, Troy Brosnan, Chris Kovarik, Jack Moir, David McMillan

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
U19 rider Dereck West

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
U19 rider Ben Hill

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
U19 rider Thomas Crimmins on his way to winning

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Claire Buchar wins the elite women's race, but can't claim the Oceania title because she is Canadian

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Elite men's runner-up Troy Brosnan

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
U19 rider Jesse Beare

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Elite rider Mitchell Bryant

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Elite rider Tom Matthews

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Elite rider Joey Vejvoda

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Elite rider David McMillan

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Chris Kovarik on his way to winning the elite men's race

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Chris Kovarik

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
U19 women's podium: Danielle Beecroft

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
U19 men's podium Luke Ellison, Thomas Crimmins and Brent Smith

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Downhill women's podium: Claire Buchar

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Danielle Beecroft wins the U19 women's race

(Image credit: Russell Baker)

Downhill super couple Chris Kovarik (Australia) and Claire Buchar (Canada) claimed victory in the Oceania downhill championships in Glenorchy, Tasmania on Sunday.

Men

Kovarik's victory (3:08.65) over Troy Brosnan (3:11.12) and Jack Moir (3:11.66) earned the 35-year-old his first Oceania title while his partner Buchar (3:55.05) won the race but missed out on the title due to her Canadian citizenship.

"It still means a lot," Kovarik said. "I'm 35 and some of these guys are almost half my age so to still be up there with the young fellas and still get good times is a good thing for me personally."

Kovarik (Kovarik Racing), a four-time Australian champion, was ecstatic after improving on his seeding run by over four and a half seconds.

"I was a little bit nervous at the top, it was cold up there so I was trying to keep the muscles warm but once I got into the start gate I was in race mode," Kovarik said.

"I stalled once or twice but I was a little bit more cautious in some of the sections which were blown out but I can't complain, that was an awesome run," the Queenslander said.

Silver medallist South Australia's Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized) said he was happy with his run.

"I went really smooth up the top and just let it go at the bottom," Brosnan said. "I did pretty well and improved on Chris' first place time from seeding - he just turned it up today so it's pretty good for him.

"I've got a little bit more work to do before the World Cups in June," the former junior world champion said.

Having suffered a mechanical during seeding, Brosnan was in the hot seat for the majority of the race before Kovarik crossed the line as the final rider to take on the challenging Glenorchy track.

"It was pretty weird starting almost first and coming down and sitting in the hot seat for a while but hopefully I won't be having too many more of those situations," Brosnan said.

For 19-year-old Moir (Yeti - Foxshox Racing), the podium result was a career highlight.

"I had a really clean and smooth run and got a break in the wind at the bottom so it was really good," Moir said. "This is one of my better results - racing in the elite category against some pretty top riders so I'm really happy with that."

Women

Buchar (Kovarik Racing) was the sole competitor in the elite women's race, resulting in the downhill Oceania title to go begging for 2013.

"It was pretty disappointing to not have any competition - but that isn't the only reason we race," Buchar said. "I knew I didn't have to push myself too hard and with my hand injury so I just made sure I stayed on my bike," Buchar commented on her broken hand she sustained in February at the Australian Championships.

U19

In the under 19 events, Thomas Crimmins (Australia) and Danielle Beecroft (Australia) became Oceania Champions for the first time.

Crimmins (Giant Bicycles) won the title in a time of three minutes and 15.92 seconds, 1.75 seconds in front of Luke Ellison (Cycle Zone) with a time of three minutes 17.67 seconds over five seconds in front of Brent Smith (TWE Wheels/Endeavour Cycles) who crossed the line in three minutes 21.27 seconds.

"I really enjoyed it, it's been a really fun season and I can't wait to do more," Crimmins said.

Beecroft's (Pivot/Jetblack) win was a belated birthday present, the 18-year-old coming of age on Good Friday.

"It's my first Oceania race so it was really good to come down to Tassie to compete," Beecroft said.

"The track was really good, I had a really smooth run and stayed on my bike. This is my last race in under 19s in Australia so it's really good to get the title," she said.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Kovarik (Australia)0:03:08.65
2Troy Brosnan (Australia)0:00:02.47
3Jack Moir (Australia)0:00:03.01
4Kaine Cannan (Australia)0:00:06.91
5Thomas Crimmins (Australia)0:00:07.27
6David Mcmillan (Australia)0:00:08.12
7Luke Ellison (Australia)0:00:09.02
8Sean Mccarroll (Australia)0:00:09.94
9Joe Vejvoda (Australia)0:00:11.21
10Ben Power (Australia)0:00:11.42
11Lindsay Klein (Australia)0:00:12.09
12Brent Smith (Australia)0:00:12.62
13Tom Matthews (New Zealand)0:00:14.27
14Bruce Moir (Australia)0:00:15.30
15Chris Barlin (Australia)0:00:16.30
16Daniel Paine (Australia)0:00:16.69
17Jesse Beare (Australia)0:00:16.82
18Cameron Ryan (Australia)0:00:17.86
19Matthew Mccorkell (Australia)0:00:18.77
20Joshua Fuller (Australia)0:00:19.22
21Ben Hill (Australia)0:00:19.25
22Brent Capel (Australia)0:00:19.32
23Andrew Weatherhead (Australia)0:00:19.49
24Lachlan Mckillop (Australia)0:00:20.04
25Kyle Lockwood (New Zealand)0:00:20.60
26Aaron Oates (Australia)0:00:20.80
27Michael Melles (New Zealand)0:00:21.25
28Jackson Davis (Australia)0:00:22.04
29Adam Flower (Australia)0:00:22.19
30Scott Grundy (Australia)0:00:22.27
31Simon Palmer (Australia)0:00:22.59
32Rowan Saunders (Australia)0:00:25.94
33Cody Barker (Australia)0:00:28.17
34Kian Esmaili (Australia)0:00:32.43
35Dereck West (Australia)0:00:36.63
36Jack Lynch (Australia)0:00:39.06
37Mitchell Monotti (Australia)0:00:41.25
38Raphael Kammlein-Cutler (New Zealand)0:00:47.29
39Aaron Cairns (Australia)0:00:49.27
40Mitchell Bryant (Australia)0:01:02.20
41Ben Chopping (Australia)0:01:12.37
42Angus Jackson (Australia)0:03:00.80
43Remy Adderton (Australia)0:03:06.22

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Buchar (Canada)0:03:55.05

Junior men U19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Crimmins0:03:15.92
2Luke Ellison0:00:01.75
3Brent Smith0:00:05.35
4Cameron Ryan0:00:10.59
5Matthew Mccorkell0:00:11.50
6Ben Hill0:00:11.98
7Brent Capel0:00:12.05
8Kyle Lockwood0:00:13.33
9Michael Melles0:00:13.98
10Jackson Davis0:00:14.77
11Simon Palmer0:00:15.32
12Cody Barker0:00:20.90
13Kian Esmaili0:00:25.16
14Dereck West0:00:29.36
15Jack Lynch0:00:31.79
16Mitchell Monotti0:00:33.98
17Raphael Kammlein-Cutler0:00:40.02
18Ben Chopping0:01:05.10

Junior women U19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Beecroft0:04:06.84

