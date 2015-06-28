Trending

Boasson Hagen wins Norwegian road championship

MTN-Qhubeka rider claims double wins in time trial and road race

Road Race - Men: Lillehammer - Lillehammer

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka4:38:13
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
4Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:07
5Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker0:00:09
6Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker0:00:17
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:35
8Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:00:55
9Carl Fredrik Hagen Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:07:21
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:07:32

