Forsman sweeps NC Grand Prix weekend

Thiemann repeats as runner-up, Korol captures third

Chloe Forsman (Race Club 11) won both days at the North Carolina Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Meghan Korol (Bob's Red Mill) tries to catch the leader.

(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Emily Thurston (Stevens Racing) shows the strain of her effort in the Elite Women's Race.

(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Deb Whitmore (Global Bike) rides hard to the finish.

(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)

Full Results
1Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 110:43:55
2Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:00:19
3Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:01:01
4Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:01:18
5Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:01:29
6Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Man CX p/b Studio 7 Multisport0:01:44
7Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team0:01:49
8Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens0:01:55
9Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:03:16
10Sara Tussey (USA) Hincapie-Green Creation0:03:31
11Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club0:03:40
12Nina Elliott (USA) Greenville Women's Cycling0:04:32
13Cinthia Lehner (USA)0:04:40
14Deb Sweeney Whitmore (USA) Globalbike p/b Catoma0:06:57

