Trending

Berden sails to North Carolina win

Matter, Livermon complete podium

Image 1 of 4

Ben Berden (Ops Ale) on his way to winning the Elite Men's race

Ben Berden (Ops Ale) on his way to winning the Elite Men's race
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 2 of 4

Shawn Harhman (Boulder Cyclespor) climbs the hills

Shawn Harhman (Boulder Cyclespor) climbs the hills
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 3 of 4

Lewis Garrney (FITaos) shows that not everyone was successful in riding the hill all the way to the top

Lewis Garrney (FITaos) shows that not everyone was successful in riding the hill all the way to the top
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 4 of 4

Adam Myerson (Smartstop/Mock Orange) chases the leaders

Adam Myerson (Smartstop/Mock Orange) chases the leaders
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)

Day 1 of the Hunter Subaru North Carolina Grand Prix presented by Liberty Bicycles saw Ben Berden (Ops Ale – Stoemper) claim the win in a two-man sprint.

The crisp temperatures and dry ground created a fast course that included a run-up ‘wall’, barriers and very long climb in the woods.

Berden stands in fourth place in the USICX and won the Boulder Cup (C1) earlier in November. Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder) stayed with Berden throughout the race but yielded the final sprint to the Belgian. Berden and Matter used the long climb to get away and stayed just out in front of the chasing Travis Livermon (Smart Stop/Mock Orange pb Ridley). Livermon’s third place made him the top North Carolina finisher.

“That hill was difficult but not difficult enough to make a gap [over Matter]. I have a good sprint, so I waited for the sprint,” Berden said.

Full Results
1Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper0:59:00
2Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar0:00:01
3Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:00:17
4Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada0:00:38
5Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:00:58
6Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars
7Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:00:59
8Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:01:13
9Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:01:45
10Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance0:01:49
11Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Factory Team0:01:55
12Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue0:02:00
13Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine/ Highland Brewery0:02:03
14Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:02:16
15Nathaniel Ward (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:02:34
16Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team0:03:00
17Charlie Storm (USA) Storm Racing Team0:03:17
18Bradford Perley (USA)0:03:30
19Justin Crawford (USA) Virginia Tech Cycling0:03:41
20Lucas Livermon (USA) Smartstop-MockOrange Bikes/Ridley0:03:48
21Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing0:04:04
22Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:13
23Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine0:04:20
24Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart0:04:26
25Andrew Bailey (USA) MSG Cyclocross0:04:33
26Sondre Thorbergsen (Nor) Geox-Fuji Test Team0:04:46
27Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:05:06
28Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory0:05:21
29Joshua Stevens (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Tyler's Tap Room0:05:26
30Nathan Pfeifer (USA)0:05:29
31Michael Koballa (USA) Back to Dirt0:06:03
32Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System-Cannondale0:06:12
33Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:06:18
34Peter Haile (USA) Lees-McRae Cycling Team0:06:55
35Rob Moran (USA) SmartStop MOB Cx p/b Ridley0:07:15
36David Sagat (USA) Nouveau Velo Cycling Team0:07:45
37Lewis Gaffney (USA) Team FITaos0:08:09
38Benjamin Turits (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Powerbar

Latest on Cyclingnews