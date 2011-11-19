Berden sails to North Carolina win
Matter, Livermon complete podium
Day 1 of the Hunter Subaru North Carolina Grand Prix presented by Liberty Bicycles saw Ben Berden (Ops Ale – Stoemper) claim the win in a two-man sprint.
The crisp temperatures and dry ground created a fast course that included a run-up ‘wall’, barriers and very long climb in the woods.
Berden stands in fourth place in the USICX and won the Boulder Cup (C1) earlier in November. Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder) stayed with Berden throughout the race but yielded the final sprint to the Belgian. Berden and Matter used the long climb to get away and stayed just out in front of the chasing Travis Livermon (Smart Stop/Mock Orange pb Ridley). Livermon’s third place made him the top North Carolina finisher.
“That hill was difficult but not difficult enough to make a gap [over Matter]. I have a good sprint, so I waited for the sprint,” Berden said.
|1
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|0:59:00
|2
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|0:00:01
|3
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:00:17
|4
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:00:38
|5
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:00:58
|6
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars
|7
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:00:59
|8
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:01:13
|9
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:01:45
|10
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance
|0:01:49
|11
|Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Factory Team
|0:01:55
|12
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|0:02:00
|13
|Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine/ Highland Brewery
|0:02:03
|14
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:02:16
|15
|Nathaniel Ward (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:02:34
|16
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|17
|Charlie Storm (USA) Storm Racing Team
|0:03:17
|18
|Bradford Perley (USA)
|0:03:30
|19
|Justin Crawford (USA) Virginia Tech Cycling
|0:03:41
|20
|Lucas Livermon (USA) Smartstop-MockOrange Bikes/Ridley
|0:03:48
|21
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing
|0:04:04
|22
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|23
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine
|0:04:20
|24
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:26
|25
|Andrew Bailey (USA) MSG Cyclocross
|0:04:33
|26
|Sondre Thorbergsen (Nor) Geox-Fuji Test Team
|0:04:46
|27
|Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:05:06
|28
|Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory
|0:05:21
|29
|Joshua Stevens (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Tyler's Tap Room
|0:05:26
|30
|Nathan Pfeifer (USA)
|0:05:29
|31
|Michael Koballa (USA) Back to Dirt
|0:06:03
|32
|Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
|0:06:12
|33
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:06:18
|34
|Peter Haile (USA) Lees-McRae Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|35
|Rob Moran (USA) SmartStop MOB Cx p/b Ridley
|0:07:15
|36
|David Sagat (USA) Nouveau Velo Cycling Team
|0:07:45
|37
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) Team FITaos
|0:08:09
|38
|Benjamin Turits (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Powerbar
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy