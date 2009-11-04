Cantwell flies to more success in Noosa
Broun beats Appel, Cromwell
After 10 years of trying Fly V Australia’s Jonathon Cantwell can now finally boast a victory in the annual Noosa Grand Prix. The 27-year-old from the Gold Coast, who claimed the Herald Sun Tour’s green jersey, capped off the best season of his career with his sprint victory today in the annual cycling circuit race on Super Saturday of the Noosa Triathlon and Multi-Sport Festival.
It was the 28th win of the season for Cantwell, who pipped Anthony Kellen and Dale Scarfe for the victory in a high-speed finish to the Grand Prix. “It's a good feeling,” said Cantwell, after the race which attracted a high-quality field of local and international riders including former track star Ben Kersten and Dutchman Koen de Kort. “This is my 10th year and it's my first win.”
Cantwell paid tribute to the hard work of his team-mates during the race which took around 50 minutes to complete. “The boys did a great job. It wasn't my win it was a win for Fly V Australia,” he said.
Earlier dual Australian criterium champion Kirsty Broun went one better than a year ago when she sprinted to victory in the Noosa Women's Grand Prix. Broun unleashed her trademark burst of speed within sight of the line to claim her victory over Zoe Appel and Tiffany Cromwell.
"That was a really good day,'' said Broun who finished second to Rochelle Gilmore in the women's Grand Prix last year.
Now in its third year, today's 45 minute plus three lap women's race attracted a cracker field, including recently retired Athens Olympic road racing champion Sara Carrigan.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell
|2
|Anthony Kellen
|3
|Dale Scarfe
|4
|Aaron Kemps
|5
|Michael England
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kirsty Broun
|2
|Zoe Appel
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell
|4
|Simone Grounds
|5
|Rachel Neylan
