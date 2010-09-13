Image 1 of 20 Podium (L-R): Valentin Scherz, Luke Keough and Adam Myerson. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 2 of 20 (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 3 of 20 A rider finds his way back on to the course after dropping his chain. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 4 of 20 Luke Keough nabs a close victory in a final-straight sprint to open his season on a high note. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 5 of 20 The women's race gets off to a quick start. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 6 of 20 (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 7 of 20 Laura Van Gilder throws her bike over the barrier. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 8 of 20 The legs were put to the test early in the season with these high barriers. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 9 of 20 Maureen Bruno Roy was quick but couldn't match the winner's pace. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 10 of 20 Swiss rider Valentin Scherz matched the leader's pace all day. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 11 of 20 Adam Myerson was one of the strongest riders on the day. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 12 of 20 Podium (L-R): Kristin Gavin, Laura Van Gilder and Maureen Bruno Roy. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 13 of 20 And we're off: The cyclo-cross season gets underway as the men's race starts. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 14 of 20 (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 15 of 20 Valentin Scherz leads the front group. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 16 of 20 (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 17 of 20 (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 18 of 20 There was no rest for the Van Dessel of Adam Myerson. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 19 of 20 (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 20 of 20 Laura Van Gilder claims the women's win. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)

Luke Keogh took advantage of a small space on the inside of the last corner to pass and out-sprint Adam Myerson to win the Nittany Lion ‘Cross at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center and take the lead of the Champion System MAC Series. Jeremy Powers was originally entered in the race, the first on the UCI cyclocross calendar this year, but the start of his 2010 ‘cross season has been delayed by a broken finger as a result of a crash on his road bike.

Two-time defending MAC champion Laura Van Gilder and 2007 MAC champion Mo Bruno-Roy rode away from the field in the women’s race. Van Gilder attacked Bruno-Roy with about half a lap remaining to win the race solo.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Keough (USA) 1:00:30 2 Adam Myerson (USA) 0:00:01 3 Valentin Scherz (Swi) 4 Alec Donahue (USA) 0:00:02 5 Ryan Knapp (USA) 6 Weston Schempf (USA) 0:00:12 7 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 0:00:16 8 Peter Bradshaw (USA) 0:00:24 9 Guillaume Nelessen (USA) 0:00:43 10 Ryan Dewald (USA) 0:00:48 11 Jeremy Durrin (USA) 0:00:58 12 Stephen Cummings (USA) 0:01:10 13 Eric Muehl (USA) 0:01:19 14 Joe Dombroski (USA) 0:01:31 15 Anthony Grand (Swi) 0:01:42 16 Greg Wittwer (USA) 0:02:31 17 David Weaver (USA) 0:02:44 18 Mukunda Feldman (USA) 0:02:53 19 Zachary Adams (USA) 0:03:00 20 Matt Spohn (USA) 0:03:07 21 Mark Broadwater (USA) 0:03:18 22 Jesse Keough (USA) 0:03:46 23 Shaun Adamson (Can) 0:04:15 24 Stephen Pierce (USA) 0:04:33 25 Nicholas Keough (USA) 26 Christopher Consorto (USA) 0:05:41 27 Jared Nieters (USA) 28 Michael Jenks (USA) 29 Kyle Peppo (USA) 30 Bradley Ford (USA) 31 Charles Hanlon (USA) 32 Osan Poshard (USA) 33 David Sommerville (USA)