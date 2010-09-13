Keough opens cyclo-cross season with narrow victory
Van Gilder beats Bruno-Roy
Luke Keogh took advantage of a small space on the inside of the last corner to pass and out-sprint Adam Myerson to win the Nittany Lion ‘Cross at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center and take the lead of the Champion System MAC Series. Jeremy Powers was originally entered in the race, the first on the UCI cyclocross calendar this year, but the start of his 2010 ‘cross season has been delayed by a broken finger as a result of a crash on his road bike.
Two-time defending MAC champion Laura Van Gilder and 2007 MAC champion Mo Bruno-Roy rode away from the field in the women’s race. Van Gilder attacked Bruno-Roy with about half a lap remaining to win the race solo.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Keough (USA)
|1:00:30
|2
|Adam Myerson (USA)
|0:00:01
|3
|Valentin Scherz (Swi)
|4
|Alec Donahue (USA)
|0:00:02
|5
|Ryan Knapp (USA)
|6
|Weston Schempf (USA)
|0:00:12
|7
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA)
|0:00:16
|8
|Peter Bradshaw (USA)
|0:00:24
|9
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA)
|0:00:43
|10
|Ryan Dewald (USA)
|0:00:48
|11
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|0:00:58
|12
|Stephen Cummings (USA)
|0:01:10
|13
|Eric Muehl (USA)
|0:01:19
|14
|Joe Dombroski (USA)
|0:01:31
|15
|Anthony Grand (Swi)
|0:01:42
|16
|Greg Wittwer (USA)
|0:02:31
|17
|David Weaver (USA)
|0:02:44
|18
|Mukunda Feldman (USA)
|0:02:53
|19
|Zachary Adams (USA)
|0:03:00
|20
|Matt Spohn (USA)
|0:03:07
|21
|Mark Broadwater (USA)
|0:03:18
|22
|Jesse Keough (USA)
|0:03:46
|23
|Shaun Adamson (Can)
|0:04:15
|24
|Stephen Pierce (USA)
|0:04:33
|25
|Nicholas Keough (USA)
|26
|Christopher Consorto (USA)
|0:05:41
|27
|Jared Nieters (USA)
|28
|Michael Jenks (USA)
|29
|Kyle Peppo (USA)
|30
|Bradley Ford (USA)
|31
|Charles Hanlon (USA)
|32
|Osan Poshard (USA)
|33
|David Sommerville (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:37:47
|2
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA)
|0:00:09
|3
|Kristin Gavin (USA)
|0:00:47
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:00:48
|5
|Rebecca Blatt (USA)
|0:00:51
|6
|Carolyn Popovic (USA)
|0:01:02
|7
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA)
|0:01:04
|8
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA)
|0:01:06
|9
|Nikki Thiemann (USA)
|0:01:14
|10
|Julie Kuliecza (USA)
|11
|Lauri Webber (USA)
|0:01:15
|12
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA)
|0:01:33
|13
|Erin Silliman (USA)
|14
|Lenore Pipes (USA)
|0:02:14
|15
|Lynda Maldonado (USA)
|0:02:17
|16
|Kristine Church (USA)
|0:02:25
|17
|Christine Fennessy (USA)
|0:02:36
|18
|Lindsey Hillesheim (USA)
|0:02:50
|19
|Vicki Thomas (Can)
|0:02:59
|20
|Elizabeth Harlow (USA)
|0:03:00
|21
|Amy Cutler (USA)
|0:03:38
|22
|Patricia Buerkle (USA)
|0:04:20
|23
|Selene Yeager (USA)
|0:04:29
|24
|Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA)
|0:04:32
|25
|Kathrin Schumacher (USA)
|0:04:39
|26
|Lisa Most (USA)
|0:05:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy