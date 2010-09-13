Trending

Keough opens cyclo-cross season with narrow victory

Van Gilder beats Bruno-Roy

Image 1 of 20

Podium (L-R): Valentin Scherz, Luke Keough and Adam Myerson.

Podium (L-R): Valentin Scherz, Luke Keough and Adam Myerson.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 2 of 20

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 3 of 20

A rider finds his way back on to the course after dropping his chain.

A rider finds his way back on to the course after dropping his chain.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 4 of 20

Luke Keough nabs a close victory in a final-straight sprint to open his season on a high note.

Luke Keough nabs a close victory in a final-straight sprint to open his season on a high note.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 5 of 20

The women's race gets off to a quick start.

The women's race gets off to a quick start.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 6 of 20

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 7 of 20

Laura Van Gilder throws her bike over the barrier.

Laura Van Gilder throws her bike over the barrier.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 8 of 20

The legs were put to the test early in the season with these high barriers.

The legs were put to the test early in the season with these high barriers.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 9 of 20

Maureen Bruno Roy was quick but couldn't match the winner's pace.

Maureen Bruno Roy was quick but couldn't match the winner's pace.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 10 of 20

Swiss rider Valentin Scherz matched the leader's pace all day.

Swiss rider Valentin Scherz matched the leader's pace all day.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 11 of 20

Adam Myerson was one of the strongest riders on the day.

Adam Myerson was one of the strongest riders on the day.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 12 of 20

Podium (L-R): Kristin Gavin, Laura Van Gilder and Maureen Bruno Roy.

Podium (L-R): Kristin Gavin, Laura Van Gilder and Maureen Bruno Roy.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 13 of 20

And we're off: The cyclo-cross season gets underway as the men's race starts.

And we're off: The cyclo-cross season gets underway as the men's race starts.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 14 of 20

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 15 of 20

Valentin Scherz leads the front group.

Valentin Scherz leads the front group.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 16 of 20

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 17 of 20

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 18 of 20

There was no rest for the Van Dessel of Adam Myerson.

There was no rest for the Van Dessel of Adam Myerson.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 19 of 20

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 20 of 20

Laura Van Gilder claims the women's win.

Laura Van Gilder claims the women's win.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)

Luke Keogh took advantage of a small space on the inside of the last corner to pass and out-sprint Adam Myerson to win the Nittany Lion ‘Cross at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center and take the lead of the Champion System MAC Series. Jeremy Powers was originally entered in the race, the first on the UCI cyclocross calendar this year, but the start of his 2010 ‘cross season has been delayed by a broken finger as a result of a crash on his road bike.

Two-time defending MAC champion Laura Van Gilder and 2007 MAC champion Mo Bruno-Roy rode away from the field in the women’s race. Van Gilder attacked Bruno-Roy with about half a lap remaining to win the race solo.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Keough (USA)1:00:30
2Adam Myerson (USA)0:00:01
3Valentin Scherz (Swi)
4Alec Donahue (USA)0:00:02
5Ryan Knapp (USA)
6Weston Schempf (USA)0:00:12
7Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA)0:00:16
8Peter Bradshaw (USA)0:00:24
9Guillaume Nelessen (USA)0:00:43
10Ryan Dewald (USA)0:00:48
11Jeremy Durrin (USA)0:00:58
12Stephen Cummings (USA)0:01:10
13Eric Muehl (USA)0:01:19
14Joe Dombroski (USA)0:01:31
15Anthony Grand (Swi)0:01:42
16Greg Wittwer (USA)0:02:31
17David Weaver (USA)0:02:44
18Mukunda Feldman (USA)0:02:53
19Zachary Adams (USA)0:03:00
20Matt Spohn (USA)0:03:07
21Mark Broadwater (USA)0:03:18
22Jesse Keough (USA)0:03:46
23Shaun Adamson (Can)0:04:15
24Stephen Pierce (USA)0:04:33
25Nicholas Keough (USA)
26Christopher Consorto (USA)0:05:41
27Jared Nieters (USA)
28Michael Jenks (USA)
29Kyle Peppo (USA)
30Bradley Ford (USA)
31Charles Hanlon (USA)
32Osan Poshard (USA)
33David Sommerville (USA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:37:47
2Maureen Bruno Roy (USA)0:00:09
3Kristin Gavin (USA)0:00:47
4Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:00:48
5Rebecca Blatt (USA)0:00:51
6Carolyn Popovic (USA)0:01:02
7Erica Yozell Miller (USA)0:01:04
8Katrina Dowidchuk (USA)0:01:06
9Nikki Thiemann (USA)0:01:14
10Julie Kuliecza (USA)
11Lauri Webber (USA)0:01:15
12Jennifer Maxwell (USA)0:01:33
13Erin Silliman (USA)
14Lenore Pipes (USA)0:02:14
15Lynda Maldonado (USA)0:02:17
16Kristine Church (USA)0:02:25
17Christine Fennessy (USA)0:02:36
18Lindsey Hillesheim (USA)0:02:50
19Vicki Thomas (Can)0:02:59
20Elizabeth Harlow (USA)0:03:00
21Amy Cutler (USA)0:03:38
22Patricia Buerkle (USA)0:04:20
23Selene Yeager (USA)0:04:29
24Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA)0:04:32
25Kathrin Schumacher (USA)0:04:39
26Lisa Most (USA)0:05:06

Latest on Cyclingnews