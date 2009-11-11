Image 1 of 22 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) and Zdenek Štybar (Fidea). (Image credit: ISPA) Image 2 of 22 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) leads Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) and Zdenek Štybar (Fidea) (Image credit: ISPA) Image 3 of 22 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) holds off Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) in the sprint. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 4 of 22 Belgian Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) wins the Niel Jaarmarktcross (Image credit: ISPA) Image 5 of 22 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) tops the podium in Niel Jaarmarktcross, Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) and Zdenek Štybar (Fidea), l & r. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 6 of 22 It was helter skelter in the elite men's race. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 7 of 22 Belgian maestro Sven Nys makes it look easy en route to victory in Niel. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 8 of 22 Enrico Franzoi (Liquigas) puts everything into the run up. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 9 of 22 Mongolian rider Baasankhuu Myagmasuren stays focused as he runs the tough uphill section. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 10 of 22 Bolbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mongolia) on the run up. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 11 of 22 The unmistakable figure of Sven Nys in full flight. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 12 of 22 Gerben De Knegt (Rabobank) holds off Tom Meeusen on the back part of the course. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 13 of 22 Ariunboldf Noaranbat was one of the Mongolian crew under the tutelage of Johan Muuseuw. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 14 of 22 Italian national champion Enrico Franzoi (right) battles Rabobank's Bart Aernouts for a top five place. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 15 of 22 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) gives it all his got. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 16 of 22 Dave de Cleyn (left) battles for his 33rd place. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 17 of 22 Experienced Frenchman Francis Mourey on his way to finishing 18th. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 18 of 22 The elite men's podium (l-r): Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Zdenek Štybar. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 19 of 22 The elite men's field makes its way up on the first lap. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 20 of 22 Dutchman Wilant Van Gils (Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida) finished in 21st. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 21 of 22 Mongolian rider Ariunboldf Noaranbat en route to 43rd. (Image credit: ISPA) Image 22 of 22 Sven Nys was back on song and riding like the Nys of old. (Image credit: ISPA)

Sven Nys won the Jaarmarktcross in Niel, Belgium in a tight battle with world champion Niels Albert. While the race is no longer part of the GvA Trophy series, it was still hotly contested between Nys, Albert and Zdenek Stybar who was in contention until a last lap crash forced him to settle for third.

"It could have gone either way today, but it went my way," Nys said to Sporza after the race. "It was a intense battle between the three riders who are competing at a high level.

"On the climb up the Rupel dike I was the best and I could get a gap. Eventually it was also the spot where I had to let go of Niels Albert ... In the sprint it was always going to be tight. This time I won, and another time it will be Niels. But I'm glad that I could win again in Niel," Nys said.

World champion Niels Albert fell out of grace with the fans after an incident three laps from the end, when he blocked the road for Nys on a steep climb.

"I lost my balance and I was unaware that Nys was passing me. The crowd turned against me and I reacted with a gesture, which I shouldn't have done; but I would never block someone intentionally," Albert said to Sporza.

"It has been going on for a while this season, starting in Ruddervoorde. Now I understand how Lars Boom must have felt after the world championships in Hoogerheide. I understand his switch to the road where they can't shout. If people keep booing like this then maybe I have to do the same," Albert said.

Top-class international starting field

Although the Jaarmarktcross is no longer included in any classification but the UCI-ranking, a top-class starting field gathered near the church of Niel. The organization insisted and in the end World champion Niels Albert took the start as well, together with the four Mongolian riders from Johan Museeuw's team. The most important absentee today was Klaas Vantornout who is recovering from his torn shoulder tendon.

Nys took an unusually fast start and he was joined by Radomir Simunek, Niels Albert and also Zdenek Stybar. Halfway through the race Simunek was dropped out of the group and also his team-mate Albert lost contact with the others as he struggled to make it to the top of a steep climb. One lap later Albert rejoined the front and the next time the leaders hit the steep climb a manoeuvre from Albert caused some consternation.

Albert blocks the path of Nys

The world champion led the group up the climb on the right, lost speed and drifted to the left where Nys was hammering up the climb. Nys got boxed in and hit a pole, which wasn't appreciated by the many Nys fans in Niel.

Albert - who was now riding solo in front - rode accompanied by loud booing along the course next to the Rupel river. Albert indicated with a hand gesture to the crowd - somewhat provoking - that he couldn't hear them and to increase the volume.

As Nys and Stybar struggled to come back on Albert, he was pushing it to the limit. The next time Albert hit the climb, during the penultimate lap, he hopped off the bike rather quickly and so Nys and Stybar were able to rejoin the front.

Last lap decider

The three leaders hit the ultimate lap and early on Stybar dropped out of the group after sliding away in the same corner where Katie Compton lost her chances for the victory during the women's race.

Nys tried a late surprise attack by going through a puddle on the inside of a corner but eventually Albert and Nys reached the finishing straight together. Albert led out the sprint, but a fierce Nys quickly came past Albert, then struggled to develop the gap but persisted and grabbed a well-deserved victory.