Jones wins hill climb
Final, uphill event wraps up New Zealand mountain bike championships
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Jones
|0:07:09
|2
|Gavin McCarthy
|0:00:29
|3
|Alexander Revell
|0:00:36
|4
|Dave Sharpe
|0:00:53
|5
|Josh Page
|0:00:59
|6
|Alistair Crossling
|0:01:20
|7
|Ben Earnshaw
|0:01:39
|8
|Cameron Wood
|0:02:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNS
|Kathryn Campbell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Bradshaw
|0:08:17
|2
|Jonty Sanders
|0:00:50
|3
|Jono Wood
|0:01:07
|DNS
|Castle Jordan
|DNS
|George Murray
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Kate McDonald
|0:12:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clive Bennett
|0:08:39
|2
|Marco Renall
|0:00:24
|3
|Anthony Bradshaw
|0:00:58
|4
|Gary Moller
|0:01:00
|5
|Jennings Wade
|0:01:12
|DNS Tony
|Keith
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Hamer-Hurst
|0:10:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy