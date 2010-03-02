Trending

Jones wins hill climb

Final, uphill event wraps up New Zealand mountain bike championships

Full Results

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Jones0:07:09
2Gavin McCarthy0:00:29
3Alexander Revell0:00:36
4Dave Sharpe0:00:53
5Josh Page0:00:59
6Alistair Crossling0:01:20
7Ben Earnshaw0:01:39
8Cameron Wood0:02:04

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNSKathryn Campbell

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Bradshaw0:08:17
2Jonty Sanders0:00:50
3Jono Wood0:01:07
DNSCastle Jordan
DNSGeorge Murray

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Kate McDonald0:12:23

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clive Bennett0:08:39
2Marco Renall0:00:24
3Anthony Bradshaw0:00:58
4Gary Moller0:01:00
5Jennings Wade0:01:12
DNS TonyKeith

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Hamer-Hurst0:10:00

