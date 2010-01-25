Trending

Like the cross country racers, downhillers faced greasy conditions during Saturday's practice runs at Kaka hill. All were hoping for finer and warmer weather for Sunday's race day, and Nelson delivered, presenting a drying course that came right in time for the afternoon race on Sunday.

The race run gave 2007 World Championship bronze medalist Matt Scoles his first big win in the elites, over France's Fabian Pedemanaud. It was Scoles' best result this New Zealand summer.

2009 Junior World Champion Brook MacDonald completed the podium just ahead of George Brannigan, who continues to impress as a second-year junior riding against his older peers. Last man on the hill and top seed Nathan Rankin couldn't improve on his seeding time and faded to fifth, but will be happy to get his 2010 season off to a solid start. Kieran Bennett showed how hard Kaka can be even for someone who knows the course so well. He punctured and peeled his rear tire off the rim towards the bottom of the course, which ruined any home track advantage he may have had.

The senior men's downhill title was one to watch however. PC Cooper and Richard Leacock were frantically calculating exactly what they needed to do in both seeding and race runs to take the overall title. When the dust had settled, Leacock won by the narrowest of margins - one-half of a point, with Cooper and his heavily strapped shoulder knowing he had done all he could to take this one out.

The New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup takes a week's break and will return on February 6-7 for round four with the downhill in Rotorua and the cross country in Tokoroa.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Scoles0:03:03
2Fabien Pedemanaud0:00:02
3Brook Macdonald0:00:02
4George Brannigan0:00:02
5Nathan Rankin0:00:02
6Cameron Cole0:00:03
7Justin Leov0:00:05
8Wyn Masters0:00:08
9Des Curry0:00:09
10Matt Walker0:00:14
11Reuben Miller0:00:14
12Joseph Nation0:00:17
13David Reinhardt0:00:23
14James Dodds0:00:23
15Sean McCarroll0:00:23
16Tim Eaton0:00:28
17Hayden Lee0:00:50
18Kieran Bennett0:01:47
19Mike Davis0:02:00
20Hayden McGregor0:02:02
DNFJamie Rennie
DNSEdo Franco

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Jonnier0:03:45
2Hariet Harper0:00:04
3Sophie Borderes0:00:25
4Gabrielle Molloy0:00:29
5Rita Langley0:01:09

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rupert Chapman0:03:10
2Jed Rooney0:00:07
3Daniel Franks0:00:08
4Jimmy Wilson0:00:09
5Reuben Olorenshaw0:00:11
6Sam Baker0:00:12
7Nick Bygate0:00:17
8Brandon Ransfield0:00:22
9Kirk Fisher0:00:23
10Jackson Carter-Smith0:00:23
11William Parata0:00:32
12Nathan Sheppard0:00:32
13Marcus Allen0:00:33
14Tobias Handcock0:00:33
15Brandon Dunn0:00:40
16Cory Prutton0:00:41
17Tyler Kirk0:00:45
18Jamie Hubbard0:00:48
19Oscar Tatom0:00:48
20Ryan Lewis0:00:54
21Dan Trewern0:00:57
22Zac Chandler0:02:16
23Jared Marriner0:02:18
DNFLeighton Kirk
DNFJamie Chapman
DNSNick Taylor
DNSWarrick Trompetter
DNSUnknown Francis
DNSKieran Thompson

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Barrett0:03:21
2Jake Robinson0:00:00
3Troy Stewart0:00:09
4Kurt Summerfield0:00:12
5Zach Baker0:00:13
6Tom Burns0:00:13
7Dan Mccombie0:00:22
8Reece Potter0:00:23
9Daniel McNab0:00:24
10Hunter JenkInson0:00:34
11Devan Eden0:00:37
12Campbell Mercer0:00:39
13Andy Wilson0:00:44
14Connor Smith0:00:48
15Caelab Drummond0:00:50
16Richard Scott0:00:51
17Dion Ward0:00:53
18Morgan Taylor0:00:56
19Daniel Lawton0:00:57
20Alex Faulkner0:01:01
21Mitch Thomas0:01:02
22Zach Rowe0:01:09
23Jack Arnopp0:01:14
24Harry Ness0:05:37
25Harry Chapman0:15:31
DNFMichael Franks
DNSBradley Dent
DNSMichael Gunter
DNSLogan Ness
DNSJamie Rosier
DNSLeo Sandler
DNSMitchell Scammell
DNSTim Adams
DNSThomas Gornall
DNSBradley Marshall
DNSNick Elliott

South Island Cup final standings & New Zealand Cup standings after 3 rounds

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Leov230pts
2Brook Macdonald212
3Cameron Cole207
4Matt Scoles206
5Fabien Pedemanaud192
6George Brannigan181
7Wyn Masters179
8Matt Walker165
9Kieran Bennett164
10James Dodds160
11Hayden McGregor145
12Joseph Nation132
13James Rennie110
14Des Curry108
15Tim Eaton76
16Mike Davis92
17David Reinhardt91
18Sam Blenkinsop87
19Edo Franco86
20Nathan Rankin72
21Joel Gebbie61
22Reuben Miller51
23Daniel Sims58
24Hayden Lee47
25Sean McCarroll46
26Reon Boe44

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Jonnier267pts
2Sophie Borderes226
3Rita Langley159
4Gabrielle Molloy151
5Hariet Harper84

Junior Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rupert Chapman248pts
2Jed Rooney236
3Sam Baker198
4Daniel Franks196
5Jimmy Wilson195
6Nick Bygate177
7Nathan Sheppard143
7Kirk Fisher143
9William Parata142
10Tobias Handcock141
11Jackson Carter-Smith129
12Warrick Trompetter125
13Oscar Tatom118
14Reuben Olorenshaw111
15Leighton Kirk109
15Brandon Ransfield109
17Ryan Lewis107
18Corey Penney94
19Tyler Kirk87
20Cory Prutton83
21George Diver81
22Brandon Dunn76
23Dan Trewern73
24Rogan Young70
25Dan Whearty67
26James Hoggan66
27Josh Barnard66
28Will Kemp63
29Mat Prior69
30Zac Chandler57
31Jono Francis57
32Blake Robinson51
33Jamie Chapman50
34Lachlan Cruickshank46
34Marcus Allen46
36Cody Rees42
37Jamie Hubbard41
38Taylor Hamilton40
39Michael Wells37
40Tom Blakeway33
40Jared Marriner33
42Nick Taylor32
43Liam Malone29
44Hayden Ryan27
45Barry Gilbertson17

Junior Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troy Stewart253pts
2Jake Robinson247
3Reece Potter206
4Kurt Summerfield175
5Tom Burns172
6Dan Mccombie164
7Harry Chapman162
8Daniel McNab151
9Harry Ness148
10Hunter Jenkinson146
11Andy Wilson143
12Connor Smith131
13Morgan Taylor126
14Daniel Lawton123
15Jacques Vosloo123
16Zach Baker122
17Richard Scott115
18Mitchell Scammell113
19Alex Faulkner111
20Campbell Mercer105
21Devan Eden91
22Mitch Thomas90
23Logan Ness85
23Caelab Drummond85
25Dion Ward85
26Jay Barrett81
27Bradley Dent77
28Michael Franks72
29Michael Gunter54
30Cameron Flick48
31Tim Adams45
32Zach Rowe35
33Jack Arnopp33
34Thomas Gornall33
35Jamie Rosier32
36Jake Paddon30

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Leacock242pts
2Peter Cooper241
3Nick Mcconachie192
4Jake Boylett187
5Hayden McKay171
6Sam Perry157
7Cam Johnson155
8Daniel Meilink154
9Ethan Helliwell146
10Ben Tyas136
11Joe Flanagan135
12Tom Mathews133
13Daniel Heads123
14Freddie King119
15Matt Burns117
15Jamie Lyall117
17Ollie Knight110
18James Mcconachie107
19Cameron Kay106
20David Balderstone99
21Matt King89
22Scott McGregor85
23Heraud Aurelien78
24Dylan Shanchez-Pinsent73
25Chris Mancey70
26Sean Kennedy64
27Sam Shucksmith59
28Rufus Wenlock57
29Kevin Fife55
30Tom Winwood54
31Steven Pattle51
32Eliot Jackson49
32Asher Ellery49
34Kyle Wilson48
35Matt Ineson45
36Kelly McGarry42
37Ant Jackson38
37Jeandin Thomas38
39Graeme Adriaens38
40Alastair Parkin37
41Jamie Eagle33
42Aurelien Heraud33
43Zac Williams32
44Nick Gasson32
44Andrew Peek32
46Tom Kennedy30
47Nick Middleton30
48Ramon Hunziker29
49Mike Hickman28
50Orion Daley-Coers26
51Mark Johns25
52Oliver Morris35
53Callum Hunter24
53Dave Anderson24
55Pete Miller23
55Trevor Scott23
55Erik Wardrop23
58Jacob Leach22
59James Pauly21
59Nick Hotchin21
61James Allan19
62Chris Draper16
63Andre Jaworski15
64Gary Mattson11
65Anthony Gunter8

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Clouston252pts
2Georgia Wight227
3Veronique Sandler198
4Sophiemarie Bethell133
5Baylee Jackson123
6Amanda Pearce121
7Madeline Taylor90
8Sarah Atkin84
9Sophie Tyas79
10Naomi Wilson67
11Megan Muretta63

Master 30+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil White218pts
2Cameron Bisset206
3Derek Winwood174
4Bevan Adlam144
5Boyd Grinstead132
6Shaun Hodges119
7Kevin English117
8Cameron Laird81
9Scott Couzins76
10Nigel Reeve66
11Nick Sutcliffe63
12Andy Chapman58
13Mike Inwood53
14Chris Paassens52

Master 40+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Boylett254pts
2Murray Stark171
3David Smith81
4Mike Kirkwood79
5Mike Stylinou76

Hardtail men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Petrie90pts
2Ollie Radford30

Junior Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Mccombie270pts
2Richard Scandrett243
3Liam Taylor211
4Matt Lawton195
5Tom Brian74
6Mitchell Barnard70

