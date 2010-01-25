Scoles takes big win among elites
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Harper challenges to Jonnier
Like the cross country racers, downhillers faced greasy conditions during Saturday's practice runs at Kaka hill. All were hoping for finer and warmer weather for Sunday's race day, and Nelson delivered, presenting a drying course that came right in time for the afternoon race on Sunday.
The race run gave 2007 World Championship bronze medalist Matt Scoles his first big win in the elites, over France's Fabian Pedemanaud. It was Scoles' best result this New Zealand summer.
2009 Junior World Champion Brook MacDonald completed the podium just ahead of George Brannigan, who continues to impress as a second-year junior riding against his older peers. Last man on the hill and top seed Nathan Rankin couldn't improve on his seeding time and faded to fifth, but will be happy to get his 2010 season off to a solid start. Kieran Bennett showed how hard Kaka can be even for someone who knows the course so well. He punctured and peeled his rear tire off the rim towards the bottom of the course, which ruined any home track advantage he may have had.
The senior men's downhill title was one to watch however. PC Cooper and Richard Leacock were frantically calculating exactly what they needed to do in both seeding and race runs to take the overall title. When the dust had settled, Leacock won by the narrowest of margins - one-half of a point, with Cooper and his heavily strapped shoulder knowing he had done all he could to take this one out.
The New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup takes a week's break and will return on February 6-7 for round four with the downhill in Rotorua and the cross country in Tokoroa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Scoles
|0:03:03
|2
|Fabien Pedemanaud
|0:00:02
|3
|Brook Macdonald
|0:00:02
|4
|George Brannigan
|0:00:02
|5
|Nathan Rankin
|0:00:02
|6
|Cameron Cole
|0:00:03
|7
|Justin Leov
|0:00:05
|8
|Wyn Masters
|0:00:08
|9
|Des Curry
|0:00:09
|10
|Matt Walker
|0:00:14
|11
|Reuben Miller
|0:00:14
|12
|Joseph Nation
|0:00:17
|13
|David Reinhardt
|0:00:23
|14
|James Dodds
|0:00:23
|15
|Sean McCarroll
|0:00:23
|16
|Tim Eaton
|0:00:28
|17
|Hayden Lee
|0:00:50
|18
|Kieran Bennett
|0:01:47
|19
|Mike Davis
|0:02:00
|20
|Hayden McGregor
|0:02:02
|DNF
|Jamie Rennie
|DNS
|Edo Franco
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Jonnier
|0:03:45
|2
|Hariet Harper
|0:00:04
|3
|Sophie Borderes
|0:00:25
|4
|Gabrielle Molloy
|0:00:29
|5
|Rita Langley
|0:01:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rupert Chapman
|0:03:10
|2
|Jed Rooney
|0:00:07
|3
|Daniel Franks
|0:00:08
|4
|Jimmy Wilson
|0:00:09
|5
|Reuben Olorenshaw
|0:00:11
|6
|Sam Baker
|0:00:12
|7
|Nick Bygate
|0:00:17
|8
|Brandon Ransfield
|0:00:22
|9
|Kirk Fisher
|0:00:23
|10
|Jackson Carter-Smith
|0:00:23
|11
|William Parata
|0:00:32
|12
|Nathan Sheppard
|0:00:32
|13
|Marcus Allen
|0:00:33
|14
|Tobias Handcock
|0:00:33
|15
|Brandon Dunn
|0:00:40
|16
|Cory Prutton
|0:00:41
|17
|Tyler Kirk
|0:00:45
|18
|Jamie Hubbard
|0:00:48
|19
|Oscar Tatom
|0:00:48
|20
|Ryan Lewis
|0:00:54
|21
|Dan Trewern
|0:00:57
|22
|Zac Chandler
|0:02:16
|23
|Jared Marriner
|0:02:18
|DNF
|Leighton Kirk
|DNF
|Jamie Chapman
|DNS
|Nick Taylor
|DNS
|Warrick Trompetter
|DNS
|Unknown Francis
|DNS
|Kieran Thompson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Barrett
|0:03:21
|2
|Jake Robinson
|0:00:00
|3
|Troy Stewart
|0:00:09
|4
|Kurt Summerfield
|0:00:12
|5
|Zach Baker
|0:00:13
|6
|Tom Burns
|0:00:13
|7
|Dan Mccombie
|0:00:22
|8
|Reece Potter
|0:00:23
|9
|Daniel McNab
|0:00:24
|10
|Hunter JenkInson
|0:00:34
|11
|Devan Eden
|0:00:37
|12
|Campbell Mercer
|0:00:39
|13
|Andy Wilson
|0:00:44
|14
|Connor Smith
|0:00:48
|15
|Caelab Drummond
|0:00:50
|16
|Richard Scott
|0:00:51
|17
|Dion Ward
|0:00:53
|18
|Morgan Taylor
|0:00:56
|19
|Daniel Lawton
|0:00:57
|20
|Alex Faulkner
|0:01:01
|21
|Mitch Thomas
|0:01:02
|22
|Zach Rowe
|0:01:09
|23
|Jack Arnopp
|0:01:14
|24
|Harry Ness
|0:05:37
|25
|Harry Chapman
|0:15:31
|DNF
|Michael Franks
|DNS
|Bradley Dent
|DNS
|Michael Gunter
|DNS
|Logan Ness
|DNS
|Jamie Rosier
|DNS
|Leo Sandler
|DNS
|Mitchell Scammell
|DNS
|Tim Adams
|DNS
|Thomas Gornall
|DNS
|Bradley Marshall
|DNS
|Nick Elliott
South Island Cup final standings & New Zealand Cup standings after 3 rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Leov
|230
|pts
|2
|Brook Macdonald
|212
|3
|Cameron Cole
|207
|4
|Matt Scoles
|206
|5
|Fabien Pedemanaud
|192
|6
|George Brannigan
|181
|7
|Wyn Masters
|179
|8
|Matt Walker
|165
|9
|Kieran Bennett
|164
|10
|James Dodds
|160
|11
|Hayden McGregor
|145
|12
|Joseph Nation
|132
|13
|James Rennie
|110
|14
|Des Curry
|108
|15
|Tim Eaton
|76
|16
|Mike Davis
|92
|17
|David Reinhardt
|91
|18
|Sam Blenkinsop
|87
|19
|Edo Franco
|86
|20
|Nathan Rankin
|72
|21
|Joel Gebbie
|61
|22
|Reuben Miller
|51
|23
|Daniel Sims
|58
|24
|Hayden Lee
|47
|25
|Sean McCarroll
|46
|26
|Reon Boe
|44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Jonnier
|267
|pts
|2
|Sophie Borderes
|226
|3
|Rita Langley
|159
|4
|Gabrielle Molloy
|151
|5
|Hariet Harper
|84
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rupert Chapman
|248
|pts
|2
|Jed Rooney
|236
|3
|Sam Baker
|198
|4
|Daniel Franks
|196
|5
|Jimmy Wilson
|195
|6
|Nick Bygate
|177
|7
|Nathan Sheppard
|143
|7
|Kirk Fisher
|143
|9
|William Parata
|142
|10
|Tobias Handcock
|141
|11
|Jackson Carter-Smith
|129
|12
|Warrick Trompetter
|125
|13
|Oscar Tatom
|118
|14
|Reuben Olorenshaw
|111
|15
|Leighton Kirk
|109
|15
|Brandon Ransfield
|109
|17
|Ryan Lewis
|107
|18
|Corey Penney
|94
|19
|Tyler Kirk
|87
|20
|Cory Prutton
|83
|21
|George Diver
|81
|22
|Brandon Dunn
|76
|23
|Dan Trewern
|73
|24
|Rogan Young
|70
|25
|Dan Whearty
|67
|26
|James Hoggan
|66
|27
|Josh Barnard
|66
|28
|Will Kemp
|63
|29
|Mat Prior
|69
|30
|Zac Chandler
|57
|31
|Jono Francis
|57
|32
|Blake Robinson
|51
|33
|Jamie Chapman
|50
|34
|Lachlan Cruickshank
|46
|34
|Marcus Allen
|46
|36
|Cody Rees
|42
|37
|Jamie Hubbard
|41
|38
|Taylor Hamilton
|40
|39
|Michael Wells
|37
|40
|Tom Blakeway
|33
|40
|Jared Marriner
|33
|42
|Nick Taylor
|32
|43
|Liam Malone
|29
|44
|Hayden Ryan
|27
|45
|Barry Gilbertson
|17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Troy Stewart
|253
|pts
|2
|Jake Robinson
|247
|3
|Reece Potter
|206
|4
|Kurt Summerfield
|175
|5
|Tom Burns
|172
|6
|Dan Mccombie
|164
|7
|Harry Chapman
|162
|8
|Daniel McNab
|151
|9
|Harry Ness
|148
|10
|Hunter Jenkinson
|146
|11
|Andy Wilson
|143
|12
|Connor Smith
|131
|13
|Morgan Taylor
|126
|14
|Daniel Lawton
|123
|15
|Jacques Vosloo
|123
|16
|Zach Baker
|122
|17
|Richard Scott
|115
|18
|Mitchell Scammell
|113
|19
|Alex Faulkner
|111
|20
|Campbell Mercer
|105
|21
|Devan Eden
|91
|22
|Mitch Thomas
|90
|23
|Logan Ness
|85
|23
|Caelab Drummond
|85
|25
|Dion Ward
|85
|26
|Jay Barrett
|81
|27
|Bradley Dent
|77
|28
|Michael Franks
|72
|29
|Michael Gunter
|54
|30
|Cameron Flick
|48
|31
|Tim Adams
|45
|32
|Zach Rowe
|35
|33
|Jack Arnopp
|33
|34
|Thomas Gornall
|33
|35
|Jamie Rosier
|32
|36
|Jake Paddon
|30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Leacock
|242
|pts
|2
|Peter Cooper
|241
|3
|Nick Mcconachie
|192
|4
|Jake Boylett
|187
|5
|Hayden McKay
|171
|6
|Sam Perry
|157
|7
|Cam Johnson
|155
|8
|Daniel Meilink
|154
|9
|Ethan Helliwell
|146
|10
|Ben Tyas
|136
|11
|Joe Flanagan
|135
|12
|Tom Mathews
|133
|13
|Daniel Heads
|123
|14
|Freddie King
|119
|15
|Matt Burns
|117
|15
|Jamie Lyall
|117
|17
|Ollie Knight
|110
|18
|James Mcconachie
|107
|19
|Cameron Kay
|106
|20
|David Balderstone
|99
|21
|Matt King
|89
|22
|Scott McGregor
|85
|23
|Heraud Aurelien
|78
|24
|Dylan Shanchez-Pinsent
|73
|25
|Chris Mancey
|70
|26
|Sean Kennedy
|64
|27
|Sam Shucksmith
|59
|28
|Rufus Wenlock
|57
|29
|Kevin Fife
|55
|30
|Tom Winwood
|54
|31
|Steven Pattle
|51
|32
|Eliot Jackson
|49
|32
|Asher Ellery
|49
|34
|Kyle Wilson
|48
|35
|Matt Ineson
|45
|36
|Kelly McGarry
|42
|37
|Ant Jackson
|38
|37
|Jeandin Thomas
|38
|39
|Graeme Adriaens
|38
|40
|Alastair Parkin
|37
|41
|Jamie Eagle
|33
|42
|Aurelien Heraud
|33
|43
|Zac Williams
|32
|44
|Nick Gasson
|32
|44
|Andrew Peek
|32
|46
|Tom Kennedy
|30
|47
|Nick Middleton
|30
|48
|Ramon Hunziker
|29
|49
|Mike Hickman
|28
|50
|Orion Daley-Coers
|26
|51
|Mark Johns
|25
|52
|Oliver Morris
|35
|53
|Callum Hunter
|24
|53
|Dave Anderson
|24
|55
|Pete Miller
|23
|55
|Trevor Scott
|23
|55
|Erik Wardrop
|23
|58
|Jacob Leach
|22
|59
|James Pauly
|21
|59
|Nick Hotchin
|21
|61
|James Allan
|19
|62
|Chris Draper
|16
|63
|Andre Jaworski
|15
|64
|Gary Mattson
|11
|65
|Anthony Gunter
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte Clouston
|252
|pts
|2
|Georgia Wight
|227
|3
|Veronique Sandler
|198
|4
|Sophiemarie Bethell
|133
|5
|Baylee Jackson
|123
|6
|Amanda Pearce
|121
|7
|Madeline Taylor
|90
|8
|Sarah Atkin
|84
|9
|Sophie Tyas
|79
|10
|Naomi Wilson
|67
|11
|Megan Muretta
|63
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil White
|218
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bisset
|206
|3
|Derek Winwood
|174
|4
|Bevan Adlam
|144
|5
|Boyd Grinstead
|132
|6
|Shaun Hodges
|119
|7
|Kevin English
|117
|8
|Cameron Laird
|81
|9
|Scott Couzins
|76
|10
|Nigel Reeve
|66
|11
|Nick Sutcliffe
|63
|12
|Andy Chapman
|58
|13
|Mike Inwood
|53
|14
|Chris Paassens
|52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Boylett
|254
|pts
|2
|Murray Stark
|171
|3
|David Smith
|81
|4
|Mike Kirkwood
|79
|5
|Mike Stylinou
|76
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Petrie
|90
|pts
|2
|Ollie Radford
|30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Mccombie
|270
|pts
|2
|Richard Scandrett
|243
|3
|Liam Taylor
|211
|4
|Matt Lawton
|195
|5
|Tom Brian
|74
|6
|Mitchell Barnard
|70
