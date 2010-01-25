Like the cross country racers, downhillers faced greasy conditions during Saturday's practice runs at Kaka hill. All were hoping for finer and warmer weather for Sunday's race day, and Nelson delivered, presenting a drying course that came right in time for the afternoon race on Sunday.





The race run gave 2007 World Championship bronze medalist Matt Scoles his first big win in the elites, over France's Fabian Pedemanaud. It was Scoles' best result this New Zealand summer.

2009 Junior World Champion Brook MacDonald completed the podium just ahead of George Brannigan, who continues to impress as a second-year junior riding against his older peers. Last man on the hill and top seed Nathan Rankin couldn't improve on his seeding time and faded to fifth, but will be happy to get his 2010 season off to a solid start. Kieran Bennett showed how hard Kaka can be even for someone who knows the course so well. He punctured and peeled his rear tire off the rim towards the bottom of the course, which ruined any home track advantage he may have had.





The senior men's downhill title was one to watch however. PC Cooper and Richard Leacock were frantically calculating exactly what they needed to do in both seeding and race runs to take the overall title. When the dust had settled, Leacock won by the narrowest of margins - one-half of a point, with Cooper and his heavily strapped shoulder knowing he had done all he could to take this one out.

The New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup takes a week's break and will return on February 6-7 for round four with the downhill in Rotorua and the cross country in Tokoroa.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Scoles 0:03:03 2 Fabien Pedemanaud 0:00:02 3 Brook Macdonald 0:00:02 4 George Brannigan 0:00:02 5 Nathan Rankin 0:00:02 6 Cameron Cole 0:00:03 7 Justin Leov 0:00:05 8 Wyn Masters 0:00:08 9 Des Curry 0:00:09 10 Matt Walker 0:00:14 11 Reuben Miller 0:00:14 12 Joseph Nation 0:00:17 13 David Reinhardt 0:00:23 14 James Dodds 0:00:23 15 Sean McCarroll 0:00:23 16 Tim Eaton 0:00:28 17 Hayden Lee 0:00:50 18 Kieran Bennett 0:01:47 19 Mike Davis 0:02:00 20 Hayden McGregor 0:02:02 DNF Jamie Rennie DNS Edo Franco

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Jonnier 0:03:45 2 Hariet Harper 0:00:04 3 Sophie Borderes 0:00:25 4 Gabrielle Molloy 0:00:29 5 Rita Langley 0:01:09

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rupert Chapman 0:03:10 2 Jed Rooney 0:00:07 3 Daniel Franks 0:00:08 4 Jimmy Wilson 0:00:09 5 Reuben Olorenshaw 0:00:11 6 Sam Baker 0:00:12 7 Nick Bygate 0:00:17 8 Brandon Ransfield 0:00:22 9 Kirk Fisher 0:00:23 10 Jackson Carter-Smith 0:00:23 11 William Parata 0:00:32 12 Nathan Sheppard 0:00:32 13 Marcus Allen 0:00:33 14 Tobias Handcock 0:00:33 15 Brandon Dunn 0:00:40 16 Cory Prutton 0:00:41 17 Tyler Kirk 0:00:45 18 Jamie Hubbard 0:00:48 19 Oscar Tatom 0:00:48 20 Ryan Lewis 0:00:54 21 Dan Trewern 0:00:57 22 Zac Chandler 0:02:16 23 Jared Marriner 0:02:18 DNF Leighton Kirk DNF Jamie Chapman DNS Nick Taylor DNS Warrick Trompetter DNS Unknown Francis DNS Kieran Thompson

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Barrett 0:03:21 2 Jake Robinson 0:00:00 3 Troy Stewart 0:00:09 4 Kurt Summerfield 0:00:12 5 Zach Baker 0:00:13 6 Tom Burns 0:00:13 7 Dan Mccombie 0:00:22 8 Reece Potter 0:00:23 9 Daniel McNab 0:00:24 10 Hunter JenkInson 0:00:34 11 Devan Eden 0:00:37 12 Campbell Mercer 0:00:39 13 Andy Wilson 0:00:44 14 Connor Smith 0:00:48 15 Caelab Drummond 0:00:50 16 Richard Scott 0:00:51 17 Dion Ward 0:00:53 18 Morgan Taylor 0:00:56 19 Daniel Lawton 0:00:57 20 Alex Faulkner 0:01:01 21 Mitch Thomas 0:01:02 22 Zach Rowe 0:01:09 23 Jack Arnopp 0:01:14 24 Harry Ness 0:05:37 25 Harry Chapman 0:15:31 DNF Michael Franks DNS Bradley Dent DNS Michael Gunter DNS Logan Ness DNS Jamie Rosier DNS Leo Sandler DNS Mitchell Scammell DNS Tim Adams DNS Thomas Gornall DNS Bradley Marshall DNS Nick Elliott

South Island Cup final standings & New Zealand Cup standings after 3 rounds

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Leov 230 pts 2 Brook Macdonald 212 3 Cameron Cole 207 4 Matt Scoles 206 5 Fabien Pedemanaud 192 6 George Brannigan 181 7 Wyn Masters 179 8 Matt Walker 165 9 Kieran Bennett 164 10 James Dodds 160 11 Hayden McGregor 145 12 Joseph Nation 132 13 James Rennie 110 14 Des Curry 108 15 Tim Eaton 76 16 Mike Davis 92 17 David Reinhardt 91 18 Sam Blenkinsop 87 19 Edo Franco 86 20 Nathan Rankin 72 21 Joel Gebbie 61 22 Reuben Miller 51 23 Daniel Sims 58 24 Hayden Lee 47 25 Sean McCarroll 46 26 Reon Boe 44

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Jonnier 267 pts 2 Sophie Borderes 226 3 Rita Langley 159 4 Gabrielle Molloy 151 5 Hariet Harper 84

Junior Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rupert Chapman 248 pts 2 Jed Rooney 236 3 Sam Baker 198 4 Daniel Franks 196 5 Jimmy Wilson 195 6 Nick Bygate 177 7 Nathan Sheppard 143 7 Kirk Fisher 143 9 William Parata 142 10 Tobias Handcock 141 11 Jackson Carter-Smith 129 12 Warrick Trompetter 125 13 Oscar Tatom 118 14 Reuben Olorenshaw 111 15 Leighton Kirk 109 15 Brandon Ransfield 109 17 Ryan Lewis 107 18 Corey Penney 94 19 Tyler Kirk 87 20 Cory Prutton 83 21 George Diver 81 22 Brandon Dunn 76 23 Dan Trewern 73 24 Rogan Young 70 25 Dan Whearty 67 26 James Hoggan 66 27 Josh Barnard 66 28 Will Kemp 63 29 Mat Prior 69 30 Zac Chandler 57 31 Jono Francis 57 32 Blake Robinson 51 33 Jamie Chapman 50 34 Lachlan Cruickshank 46 34 Marcus Allen 46 36 Cody Rees 42 37 Jamie Hubbard 41 38 Taylor Hamilton 40 39 Michael Wells 37 40 Tom Blakeway 33 40 Jared Marriner 33 42 Nick Taylor 32 43 Liam Malone 29 44 Hayden Ryan 27 45 Barry Gilbertson 17

Junior Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Stewart 253 pts 2 Jake Robinson 247 3 Reece Potter 206 4 Kurt Summerfield 175 5 Tom Burns 172 6 Dan Mccombie 164 7 Harry Chapman 162 8 Daniel McNab 151 9 Harry Ness 148 10 Hunter Jenkinson 146 11 Andy Wilson 143 12 Connor Smith 131 13 Morgan Taylor 126 14 Daniel Lawton 123 15 Jacques Vosloo 123 16 Zach Baker 122 17 Richard Scott 115 18 Mitchell Scammell 113 19 Alex Faulkner 111 20 Campbell Mercer 105 21 Devan Eden 91 22 Mitch Thomas 90 23 Logan Ness 85 23 Caelab Drummond 85 25 Dion Ward 85 26 Jay Barrett 81 27 Bradley Dent 77 28 Michael Franks 72 29 Michael Gunter 54 30 Cameron Flick 48 31 Tim Adams 45 32 Zach Rowe 35 33 Jack Arnopp 33 34 Thomas Gornall 33 35 Jamie Rosier 32 36 Jake Paddon 30

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Leacock 242 pts 2 Peter Cooper 241 3 Nick Mcconachie 192 4 Jake Boylett 187 5 Hayden McKay 171 6 Sam Perry 157 7 Cam Johnson 155 8 Daniel Meilink 154 9 Ethan Helliwell 146 10 Ben Tyas 136 11 Joe Flanagan 135 12 Tom Mathews 133 13 Daniel Heads 123 14 Freddie King 119 15 Matt Burns 117 15 Jamie Lyall 117 17 Ollie Knight 110 18 James Mcconachie 107 19 Cameron Kay 106 20 David Balderstone 99 21 Matt King 89 22 Scott McGregor 85 23 Heraud Aurelien 78 24 Dylan Shanchez-Pinsent 73 25 Chris Mancey 70 26 Sean Kennedy 64 27 Sam Shucksmith 59 28 Rufus Wenlock 57 29 Kevin Fife 55 30 Tom Winwood 54 31 Steven Pattle 51 32 Eliot Jackson 49 32 Asher Ellery 49 34 Kyle Wilson 48 35 Matt Ineson 45 36 Kelly McGarry 42 37 Ant Jackson 38 37 Jeandin Thomas 38 39 Graeme Adriaens 38 40 Alastair Parkin 37 41 Jamie Eagle 33 42 Aurelien Heraud 33 43 Zac Williams 32 44 Nick Gasson 32 44 Andrew Peek 32 46 Tom Kennedy 30 47 Nick Middleton 30 48 Ramon Hunziker 29 49 Mike Hickman 28 50 Orion Daley-Coers 26 51 Mark Johns 25 52 Oliver Morris 35 53 Callum Hunter 24 53 Dave Anderson 24 55 Pete Miller 23 55 Trevor Scott 23 55 Erik Wardrop 23 58 Jacob Leach 22 59 James Pauly 21 59 Nick Hotchin 21 61 James Allan 19 62 Chris Draper 16 63 Andre Jaworski 15 64 Gary Mattson 11 65 Anthony Gunter 8

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte Clouston 252 pts 2 Georgia Wight 227 3 Veronique Sandler 198 4 Sophiemarie Bethell 133 5 Baylee Jackson 123 6 Amanda Pearce 121 7 Madeline Taylor 90 8 Sarah Atkin 84 9 Sophie Tyas 79 10 Naomi Wilson 67 11 Megan Muretta 63

Master 30+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil White 218 pts 2 Cameron Bisset 206 3 Derek Winwood 174 4 Bevan Adlam 144 5 Boyd Grinstead 132 6 Shaun Hodges 119 7 Kevin English 117 8 Cameron Laird 81 9 Scott Couzins 76 10 Nigel Reeve 66 11 Nick Sutcliffe 63 12 Andy Chapman 58 13 Mike Inwood 53 14 Chris Paassens 52

Master 40+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Boylett 254 pts 2 Murray Stark 171 3 David Smith 81 4 Mike Kirkwood 79 5 Mike Stylinou 76

Hardtail men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Petrie 90 pts 2 Ollie Radford 30