Justin Leov and Sabrina Jonnier won the elite downhill races in Dunedin as part of round two of the New Zealand Downhill Mountain Bike Cup.

An unfortunate injury to first round winner Sam Blenkinsop during the practice day robbed the field of what would probably have been a close contest with former teammate Leov.

Leov, racing at home, won the race by about two seconds ahead of 2006 Junior World Champion Cameron Cole. Current Junior World Champion Brook MacDonald put on a great display of controlled riding to seed first and ride as last starter for the afternoon race start, but dispite shaving four seconds off his seeding time, he had to settle for third place.

Frenchwoman Sabrina Jonnier again showed her 2009 World Cup winning pedigree to comfortably win the elite women's race, this time over Rotorua's Gabby Molloy.

The event, hosted by Mountain Bike Otago, served as a dress rehearsal for the Oceania Mountain Bike Championships, which will return to the venue in March.

The next round of the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup will move to Nelson next weekend, January 24.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Leov 0:02:43.07 2 Cameron Cole 0:00:02.10 3 Brook Macdonald 0:00:02.54 4 Matt Scoles 0:00:04.92 5 Wyn Masters 0:00:06.29 6 Fabien Pedemenaud 0:00:07.22 7 James Dodds 0:00:08.39 8 Matt Walker 0:00:09.17 9 Kieran Bennett 0:00:09.76 10 Des Curry 0:00:10.39 11 Joseph Nation 0:00:10.69 12 Tim Eaton 0:00:12.34 13 Hayden McGregor 0:00:13.94 14 James Rennie 0:00:15.00 15 Joel Gebbie 0:00:17.60 16 George Brannigan 0:00:33.54 17 Reon Boe 0:01:54.08 18 Edo Franco 0:04:05.66 DNS Daniel Sims

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Jonnier 0:03:14.28 2 Gabrielle Molloy 0:00:16.35 3 Sophie Borderes 0:00:27.32 DNF Rita Langley

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Baker 0:02:53.08 2 Rupert Chapman 0:00:00.32 3 Jed Rooney 0:00:04.42 4 Jimmy Wilson 0:00:06.93 5 Will Kemp 0:00:09.87 6 Nick Bygate 0:00:15.48 7 William Parata 0:00:16.85 8 Warwick Trompetter 0:00:19.42 9 Brandon Ransfield 0:00:20.46 10 Ryan Lewis 0:00:20.64 11 Tobias Handcock 0:00:21.13 12 Kirk Fisher 0:00:24.69 13 Nathan Shepherd 0:00:25.02 14 George Diver 0:00:30.64 15 Cody Rees 0:00:30.69 16 Tyler Kirk 0:00:31.06 17 Jamie Chapman 0:00:31.50 18 Cory Prutton 0:00:32.23 19 Dan Whearty 0:00:34.05 20 Dan Trewern 0:00:34.86 21 Taylor Hamilton 0:00:36.39 22 Oscar Tatom 0:00:39.81 23 Josh Barnard 0:00:42.43 24 Brandon Dunn 0:00:50.30 25 Corey Penney 0:01:02.91 26 Nick Taylor 0:01:08.05 27 Michael Wells 0:01:16.97 28 Jono Francis 0:01:18.21 29 Daniel Franks 0:01:33.65 30 Zac Chandler 0:01:45.89 31 Jackson Carter-Smith 0:04:58.06 32 Rogan Young 0:07:26.55 DNF Mat Prior DNF Leighton Kirk DNS Owen Ripley DNS Kieran Thompson DNS Hayden Ryan DNS Liam Malone

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Robinson 0:03:00.61 2 Troy Stewart 0:00:04.95 3 Reece Potter 0:00:07.53 4 Jacques Vosloo 0:00:08.17 5 Mitchell Scammell 0:00:10.21 6 Dan McCombie 0:00:12.08 7 Kurt Summerfield 0:00:14.49 8 Harry Ness 0:00:16.07 9 Daniel McNab 0:00:17.78 10 Harry Chapman 0:00:22.57 11 Andy Wilson 0:00:25.81 12 Morgan Taylor 0:00:31.97 13 Cameron Flick 0:00:32.24 14 Daniel Lawton 0:00:37.84 15 Tom Burns 0:00:37.89 16 Connor Smith 0:00:42.75 17 Dion Ward 0:00:44.33 18 Logan Ness 0:00:45.61 19 Alex Faulkner 0:00:50.81 20 Mitch Thomas 0:00:51.19 21 Michael Franks 0:00:51.43 22 Bradley Dent 0:00:55.68 23 Devan Eden 0:00:55.82 24 Thomas Gornall 0:01:04.41 25 Hunter Jenkinson 0:01:07.77 26 Jake Paddon 0:01:22.20 27 Richard Scott 0:03:51.90 DNS Leo Sandler DNS Jamie Rosier DNS Tim Adams DNS Campbell Mercer DNS Zach Baker

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Leacock 0:02:52.95 2 Peter Cooper 0:00:00.14 3 James McConachie 0:00:02.98 4 Sam Perry 0:00:04.90 5 Daniel Heads 0:00:06.42 6 Sam Shucksmith 0:00:07.96 7 Hayden McKay 0:00:08.37 8 Jake Boylett 0:00:09.60 9 Cam Johnson 0:00:10.53 10 Freddie King 0:00:12.04 11 Tom Mathews 0:00:12.42 12 Matt Burns 0:00:12.47 13 Nick McConachie 0:00:13.21 14 Ethan Helliwell 0:00:13.81 15 Daniel Meilink 0:00:14.07 16 Jamie Lyall 0:00:16.20 17 Ben Tyas 0:00:17.81 18 Matt Ineson 0:00:17.85 19 Graeme Adriaens 0:00:18.30 20 Scott McGregor 0:00:19.30 21 Dylan Shanchez-Pinsent 0:00:19.89 22 Ant Jackson 0:00:20.11 23 Cameron Kay 0:00:20.82 24 Joe Flanagan 0:00:21.27 25 Aurelien Heraud 0:00:21.63 26 Ollie Knight 0:00:22.13 27 Matt King 0:00:25.82 28 Kevin Fife 0:00:28.05 29 Chris Mancey 0:00:28.41 30 Pete Miller 0:00:29.84 31 Mark Johns 0:00:30.02 32 Jacob Leach 0:00:31.24 33 Steven Pattle 0:00:32.90 34 Zac Williams 0:00:35.33 35 Chris Draper 0:00:46.42 36 Nick Gasson 0:01:10.39 37 Trevor Scott 0:01:13.63 38 Sean Kennedy 0:09:19.54 DNS Max Carter-Smith DNS Erik Wardrop DNS Asher Ellery DNS Oliver Morris DNS Alastair Parkin

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bevan Adlam 0:03:07.53 2 Cameron Laird 0:00:03.64 3 Neil White 0:00:07.96 4 Cameron Bissot 0:00:10.93 5 Shaun Hodges 0:00:47.50 DNS Kevin English

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Boylett 0:03:49.43 2 Murray Stark 0:00:10.25

Hardtail men # Rider Name (Country) Team DNS Phillip Walsh

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte Clouston 0:03:52.22 2 Georgia Wight 0:00:11.00 3 Veronique Sandler 0:00:13.78 4 Baylee Jackson 0:01:52.47 5 Megan Muretta 0:02:11.34 DNS Sarah Atkin DNS Shell Cobby DNS Emma Akerlind DNS Sophie Tyas DNS Naomi Wilson DNS Madeline Taylor

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh McCombie 0:03:28.01 2 Richard Scandrett 0:00:21.99 3 Liam Taylor 0:00:40.95 4 Matt Lawton 0:01:03.02