Leov, Jonnier win in Dunedin
Blenkinsop out with injury
Justin Leov and Sabrina Jonnier won the elite downhill races in Dunedin as part of round two of the New Zealand Downhill Mountain Bike Cup.
An unfortunate injury to first round winner Sam Blenkinsop during the practice day robbed the field of what would probably have been a close contest with former teammate Leov.
Leov, racing at home, won the race by about two seconds ahead of 2006 Junior World Champion Cameron Cole. Current Junior World Champion Brook MacDonald put on a great display of controlled riding to seed first and ride as last starter for the afternoon race start, but dispite shaving four seconds off his seeding time, he had to settle for third place.
Frenchwoman Sabrina Jonnier again showed her 2009 World Cup winning pedigree to comfortably win the elite women's race, this time over Rotorua's Gabby Molloy.
The event, hosted by Mountain Bike Otago, served as a dress rehearsal for the Oceania Mountain Bike Championships, which will return to the venue in March.
The next round of the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup will move to Nelson next weekend, January 24.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Leov
|0:02:43.07
|2
|Cameron Cole
|0:00:02.10
|3
|Brook Macdonald
|0:00:02.54
|4
|Matt Scoles
|0:00:04.92
|5
|Wyn Masters
|0:00:06.29
|6
|Fabien Pedemenaud
|0:00:07.22
|7
|James Dodds
|0:00:08.39
|8
|Matt Walker
|0:00:09.17
|9
|Kieran Bennett
|0:00:09.76
|10
|Des Curry
|0:00:10.39
|11
|Joseph Nation
|0:00:10.69
|12
|Tim Eaton
|0:00:12.34
|13
|Hayden McGregor
|0:00:13.94
|14
|James Rennie
|0:00:15.00
|15
|Joel Gebbie
|0:00:17.60
|16
|George Brannigan
|0:00:33.54
|17
|Reon Boe
|0:01:54.08
|18
|Edo Franco
|0:04:05.66
|DNS
|Daniel Sims
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Jonnier
|0:03:14.28
|2
|Gabrielle Molloy
|0:00:16.35
|3
|Sophie Borderes
|0:00:27.32
|DNF
|Rita Langley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Baker
|0:02:53.08
|2
|Rupert Chapman
|0:00:00.32
|3
|Jed Rooney
|0:00:04.42
|4
|Jimmy Wilson
|0:00:06.93
|5
|Will Kemp
|0:00:09.87
|6
|Nick Bygate
|0:00:15.48
|7
|William Parata
|0:00:16.85
|8
|Warwick Trompetter
|0:00:19.42
|9
|Brandon Ransfield
|0:00:20.46
|10
|Ryan Lewis
|0:00:20.64
|11
|Tobias Handcock
|0:00:21.13
|12
|Kirk Fisher
|0:00:24.69
|13
|Nathan Shepherd
|0:00:25.02
|14
|George Diver
|0:00:30.64
|15
|Cody Rees
|0:00:30.69
|16
|Tyler Kirk
|0:00:31.06
|17
|Jamie Chapman
|0:00:31.50
|18
|Cory Prutton
|0:00:32.23
|19
|Dan Whearty
|0:00:34.05
|20
|Dan Trewern
|0:00:34.86
|21
|Taylor Hamilton
|0:00:36.39
|22
|Oscar Tatom
|0:00:39.81
|23
|Josh Barnard
|0:00:42.43
|24
|Brandon Dunn
|0:00:50.30
|25
|Corey Penney
|0:01:02.91
|26
|Nick Taylor
|0:01:08.05
|27
|Michael Wells
|0:01:16.97
|28
|Jono Francis
|0:01:18.21
|29
|Daniel Franks
|0:01:33.65
|30
|Zac Chandler
|0:01:45.89
|31
|Jackson Carter-Smith
|0:04:58.06
|32
|Rogan Young
|0:07:26.55
|DNF
|Mat Prior
|DNF
|Leighton Kirk
|DNS
|Owen Ripley
|DNS
|Kieran Thompson
|DNS
|Hayden Ryan
|DNS
|Liam Malone
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Robinson
|0:03:00.61
|2
|Troy Stewart
|0:00:04.95
|3
|Reece Potter
|0:00:07.53
|4
|Jacques Vosloo
|0:00:08.17
|5
|Mitchell Scammell
|0:00:10.21
|6
|Dan McCombie
|0:00:12.08
|7
|Kurt Summerfield
|0:00:14.49
|8
|Harry Ness
|0:00:16.07
|9
|Daniel McNab
|0:00:17.78
|10
|Harry Chapman
|0:00:22.57
|11
|Andy Wilson
|0:00:25.81
|12
|Morgan Taylor
|0:00:31.97
|13
|Cameron Flick
|0:00:32.24
|14
|Daniel Lawton
|0:00:37.84
|15
|Tom Burns
|0:00:37.89
|16
|Connor Smith
|0:00:42.75
|17
|Dion Ward
|0:00:44.33
|18
|Logan Ness
|0:00:45.61
|19
|Alex Faulkner
|0:00:50.81
|20
|Mitch Thomas
|0:00:51.19
|21
|Michael Franks
|0:00:51.43
|22
|Bradley Dent
|0:00:55.68
|23
|Devan Eden
|0:00:55.82
|24
|Thomas Gornall
|0:01:04.41
|25
|Hunter Jenkinson
|0:01:07.77
|26
|Jake Paddon
|0:01:22.20
|27
|Richard Scott
|0:03:51.90
|DNS
|Leo Sandler
|DNS
|Jamie Rosier
|DNS
|Tim Adams
|DNS
|Campbell Mercer
|DNS
|Zach Baker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Leacock
|0:02:52.95
|2
|Peter Cooper
|0:00:00.14
|3
|James McConachie
|0:00:02.98
|4
|Sam Perry
|0:00:04.90
|5
|Daniel Heads
|0:00:06.42
|6
|Sam Shucksmith
|0:00:07.96
|7
|Hayden McKay
|0:00:08.37
|8
|Jake Boylett
|0:00:09.60
|9
|Cam Johnson
|0:00:10.53
|10
|Freddie King
|0:00:12.04
|11
|Tom Mathews
|0:00:12.42
|12
|Matt Burns
|0:00:12.47
|13
|Nick McConachie
|0:00:13.21
|14
|Ethan Helliwell
|0:00:13.81
|15
|Daniel Meilink
|0:00:14.07
|16
|Jamie Lyall
|0:00:16.20
|17
|Ben Tyas
|0:00:17.81
|18
|Matt Ineson
|0:00:17.85
|19
|Graeme Adriaens
|0:00:18.30
|20
|Scott McGregor
|0:00:19.30
|21
|Dylan Shanchez-Pinsent
|0:00:19.89
|22
|Ant Jackson
|0:00:20.11
|23
|Cameron Kay
|0:00:20.82
|24
|Joe Flanagan
|0:00:21.27
|25
|Aurelien Heraud
|0:00:21.63
|26
|Ollie Knight
|0:00:22.13
|27
|Matt King
|0:00:25.82
|28
|Kevin Fife
|0:00:28.05
|29
|Chris Mancey
|0:00:28.41
|30
|Pete Miller
|0:00:29.84
|31
|Mark Johns
|0:00:30.02
|32
|Jacob Leach
|0:00:31.24
|33
|Steven Pattle
|0:00:32.90
|34
|Zac Williams
|0:00:35.33
|35
|Chris Draper
|0:00:46.42
|36
|Nick Gasson
|0:01:10.39
|37
|Trevor Scott
|0:01:13.63
|38
|Sean Kennedy
|0:09:19.54
|DNS
|Max Carter-Smith
|DNS
|Erik Wardrop
|DNS
|Asher Ellery
|DNS
|Oliver Morris
|DNS
|Alastair Parkin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bevan Adlam
|0:03:07.53
|2
|Cameron Laird
|0:00:03.64
|3
|Neil White
|0:00:07.96
|4
|Cameron Bissot
|0:00:10.93
|5
|Shaun Hodges
|0:00:47.50
|DNS
|Kevin English
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Boylett
|0:03:49.43
|2
|Murray Stark
|0:00:10.25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNS
|Phillip Walsh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte Clouston
|0:03:52.22
|2
|Georgia Wight
|0:00:11.00
|3
|Veronique Sandler
|0:00:13.78
|4
|Baylee Jackson
|0:01:52.47
|5
|Megan Muretta
|0:02:11.34
|DNS
|Sarah Atkin
|DNS
|Shell Cobby
|DNS
|Emma Akerlind
|DNS
|Sophie Tyas
|DNS
|Naomi Wilson
|DNS
|Madeline Taylor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh McCombie
|0:03:28.01
|2
|Richard Scandrett
|0:00:21.99
|3
|Liam Taylor
|0:00:40.95
|4
|Matt Lawton
|0:01:03.02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brent Armon
