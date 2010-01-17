Trending

Leov, Jonnier win in Dunedin

Blenkinsop out with injury

Justin Leov and Sabrina Jonnier won the elite downhill races in Dunedin as part of round two of the New Zealand Downhill Mountain Bike Cup.

An unfortunate injury to first round winner Sam Blenkinsop during the practice day robbed the field of what would probably have been a close contest with former teammate Leov.

Leov, racing at home, won the race by about two seconds ahead of 2006 Junior World Champion Cameron Cole. Current Junior World Champion Brook MacDonald put on a great display of controlled riding to seed first and ride as last starter for the afternoon race start, but dispite shaving four seconds off his seeding time, he had to settle for third place.

Frenchwoman Sabrina Jonnier again showed her 2009 World Cup winning pedigree to comfortably win the elite women's race, this time over Rotorua's Gabby Molloy.

The event, hosted by Mountain Bike Otago, served as a dress rehearsal for the Oceania Mountain Bike Championships, which will return to the venue in March.

The next round of the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup will move to Nelson next weekend, January 24.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Leov0:02:43.07
2Cameron Cole0:00:02.10
3Brook Macdonald0:00:02.54
4Matt Scoles0:00:04.92
5Wyn Masters0:00:06.29
6Fabien Pedemenaud0:00:07.22
7James Dodds0:00:08.39
8Matt Walker0:00:09.17
9Kieran Bennett0:00:09.76
10Des Curry0:00:10.39
11Joseph Nation0:00:10.69
12Tim Eaton0:00:12.34
13Hayden McGregor0:00:13.94
14James Rennie0:00:15.00
15Joel Gebbie0:00:17.60
16George Brannigan0:00:33.54
17Reon Boe0:01:54.08
18Edo Franco0:04:05.66
DNSDaniel Sims

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Jonnier0:03:14.28
2Gabrielle Molloy0:00:16.35
3Sophie Borderes0:00:27.32
DNFRita Langley

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Baker0:02:53.08
2Rupert Chapman0:00:00.32
3Jed Rooney0:00:04.42
4Jimmy Wilson0:00:06.93
5Will Kemp0:00:09.87
6Nick Bygate0:00:15.48
7William Parata0:00:16.85
8Warwick Trompetter0:00:19.42
9Brandon Ransfield0:00:20.46
10Ryan Lewis0:00:20.64
11Tobias Handcock0:00:21.13
12Kirk Fisher0:00:24.69
13Nathan Shepherd0:00:25.02
14George Diver0:00:30.64
15Cody Rees0:00:30.69
16Tyler Kirk0:00:31.06
17Jamie Chapman0:00:31.50
18Cory Prutton0:00:32.23
19Dan Whearty0:00:34.05
20Dan Trewern0:00:34.86
21Taylor Hamilton0:00:36.39
22Oscar Tatom0:00:39.81
23Josh Barnard0:00:42.43
24Brandon Dunn0:00:50.30
25Corey Penney0:01:02.91
26Nick Taylor0:01:08.05
27Michael Wells0:01:16.97
28Jono Francis0:01:18.21
29Daniel Franks0:01:33.65
30Zac Chandler0:01:45.89
31Jackson Carter-Smith0:04:58.06
32Rogan Young0:07:26.55
DNFMat Prior
DNFLeighton Kirk
DNSOwen Ripley
DNSKieran Thompson
DNSHayden Ryan
DNSLiam Malone

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Robinson0:03:00.61
2Troy Stewart0:00:04.95
3Reece Potter0:00:07.53
4Jacques Vosloo0:00:08.17
5Mitchell Scammell0:00:10.21
6Dan McCombie0:00:12.08
7Kurt Summerfield0:00:14.49
8Harry Ness0:00:16.07
9Daniel McNab0:00:17.78
10Harry Chapman0:00:22.57
11Andy Wilson0:00:25.81
12Morgan Taylor0:00:31.97
13Cameron Flick0:00:32.24
14Daniel Lawton0:00:37.84
15Tom Burns0:00:37.89
16Connor Smith0:00:42.75
17Dion Ward0:00:44.33
18Logan Ness0:00:45.61
19Alex Faulkner0:00:50.81
20Mitch Thomas0:00:51.19
21Michael Franks0:00:51.43
22Bradley Dent0:00:55.68
23Devan Eden0:00:55.82
24Thomas Gornall0:01:04.41
25Hunter Jenkinson0:01:07.77
26Jake Paddon0:01:22.20
27Richard Scott0:03:51.90
DNSLeo Sandler
DNSJamie Rosier
DNSTim Adams
DNSCampbell Mercer
DNSZach Baker

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Leacock0:02:52.95
2Peter Cooper0:00:00.14
3James McConachie0:00:02.98
4Sam Perry0:00:04.90
5Daniel Heads0:00:06.42
6Sam Shucksmith0:00:07.96
7Hayden McKay0:00:08.37
8Jake Boylett0:00:09.60
9Cam Johnson0:00:10.53
10Freddie King0:00:12.04
11Tom Mathews0:00:12.42
12Matt Burns0:00:12.47
13Nick McConachie0:00:13.21
14Ethan Helliwell0:00:13.81
15Daniel Meilink0:00:14.07
16Jamie Lyall0:00:16.20
17Ben Tyas0:00:17.81
18Matt Ineson0:00:17.85
19Graeme Adriaens0:00:18.30
20Scott McGregor0:00:19.30
21Dylan Shanchez-Pinsent0:00:19.89
22Ant Jackson0:00:20.11
23Cameron Kay0:00:20.82
24Joe Flanagan0:00:21.27
25Aurelien Heraud0:00:21.63
26Ollie Knight0:00:22.13
27Matt King0:00:25.82
28Kevin Fife0:00:28.05
29Chris Mancey0:00:28.41
30Pete Miller0:00:29.84
31Mark Johns0:00:30.02
32Jacob Leach0:00:31.24
33Steven Pattle0:00:32.90
34Zac Williams0:00:35.33
35Chris Draper0:00:46.42
36Nick Gasson0:01:10.39
37Trevor Scott0:01:13.63
38Sean Kennedy0:09:19.54
DNSMax Carter-Smith
DNSErik Wardrop
DNSAsher Ellery
DNSOliver Morris
DNSAlastair Parkin

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bevan Adlam0:03:07.53
2Cameron Laird0:00:03.64
3Neil White0:00:07.96
4Cameron Bissot0:00:10.93
5Shaun Hodges0:00:47.50
DNSKevin English

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Boylett0:03:49.43
2Murray Stark0:00:10.25

Hardtail men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNSPhillip Walsh

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Clouston0:03:52.22
2Georgia Wight0:00:11.00
3Veronique Sandler0:00:13.78
4Baylee Jackson0:01:52.47
5Megan Muretta0:02:11.34
DNSSarah Atkin
DNSShell Cobby
DNSEmma Akerlind
DNSSophie Tyas
DNSNaomi Wilson
DNSMadeline Taylor

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh McCombie0:03:28.01
2Richard Scandrett0:00:21.99
3Liam Taylor0:00:40.95
4Matt Lawton0:01:03.02

Sweeper
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brent Armon

Latest on Cyclingnews