Nelson threw all it could weather wise at the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup competitors this weekend, but it wasn't enough to dampen some extremely close competition in the South Island Mountain Bike Cup Finals.





Lap numbers for the multi-lap races had to be adjusted due to the conditions to suit the multi-lap format. Some drying did take place in time for the 2:00 pm elite / under 23 / under 19 race start, but technical riding prowess was nonetheless rewarded. Attrition played its part, but it couldn't detract from the high level of competition on display.





Bennett got clear from the start of the five-lap race and had built up a lead of 40 seconds over current New Zealand National Champion Stu Houltham after the first lap. He kept the pressure on, and Houltham, Carl Jones and Brendon Sharratt all attempted to reel him in to no avail.

Bennett won by an impressive margin of two and a half minutes over the quality field. For Bennett, this victory represented validation of his potential to dominate in the Olympic format of cross country racing, something which has eluded him in New Zealand for several years.





Sheppard's first real smile of the day came as she crossed the finish line after a well deserved race win, with Laird racing herself to a standstill for a battling second.

In the South Island Cup series, which included three rounds, Sharratt took the win as did Laird.

The New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup takes a week's break and will return on February 6-7 for round four with the downhill in Rotorua and the cross country in Tokoroa.

Full Results

Elite and Under 23 men (* indicates U23) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett* 2:17:33 2 Carl Jones 0:02:31 3 Brendon Sharratt 0:02:45 4 Stuart Houltham 0:05:50 5 Ash Hough 0:09:24 6 Gavin McCarthy 0:12:09 7 Dayle McLauchlan 0:12:44 8 Brent Miller 0:13:45 9 Alexander Revell 0:13:56 10 Jeremy Inglis 0:27:53 11 Michael Frei* 0:34:49 DNF Adrian Retief* DNF Ethan Glover*

Elite and U23 women (* indicates U23) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samara Sheppard* 2:14:55 2 Amy Laird 0:03:33 3 Katherine O Neill 0:08:42 4 Raewyn Morrison 0:10:17 5 Cathy Hamer 0:10:49 6 Sara Taylor 0:16:55 7 Adrienne Hooper* 0:18:54 8 Hannah Thorne 0:21:09

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Anderson 1:48:18 2 Bradley Hudson 0:08:21 3 Locky McArthur 0:09:26 4 Logan Horn 0:11:15 5 Jamie Hawke 0:15:44 6 Sam Shaw 0:18:48 7 George Murray 0:28:46 8 Reece O Connell 0:36:03 DNF Joel MacMillan DNF Dominic Furkert DNF Hamish Ross

Junior Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Hambrook 1:27:52 2 Craig Oliver 0:01:03 3 Layton Murdoch 0:08:53 4 Jonty Sanders 0:12:34 5 Andrew Jeffries 0:30:04 6 Edward Palmer 0:31:07 7 Jacob Stuthridge 0:32:31 8 Allister Meffen 0:48:16 DNF Jake Glover

Junior Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kayley Murdoch 1:20:08 2 Caitlin Holmes 0:05:10

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Sharland 1:31:49 2 Lance Griffin 0:14:27

Senior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Prestidge 1:39:04

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Burr 1:32:57 2 Chris Taylor 0:04:53 3 Matt Amos 0:12:15

Master 1 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenda Clapp 1:10:46 2 Sarah Beadel 0:05:47 3 Melissa Newell 0:08:58

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Stuthridge 1:31:40 2 Geoffrey Notman 0:03:03 3 Nick Spoencer 0:03:59 4 Paul McNabb 0:04:48 5 Derek Milne 0:04:54 6 Wade Jennings 0:09:22 7 Andy MacDonald 0:14:03 8 Tim Bygate 0:15:35 9 Ken Anderson 0:22:13 10 Craig Buist 0:28:41 11 Ross Castle 0:36:27

Master 3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Averis 1:53:13 2 Andrew Scott 0:01:21

Junior under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Oliver 1:37:49 2 Mitchell Campbell 0:14:41 3 Ethan Jacobs 0:19:55 4 Jordan Castle 0:41:23

Fastest average lap - all men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Anderson 0:27:04 2 George Bennett 0:00:27 3 Carl Jones 0:00:57 4 Brendon Sharratt 0:01:00 5 Stuart Houltham 0:01:37 6 Bradley Hudson 0:02:06 7 Sean Hambrook 0:02:13 8 Ash Hough 0:02:19 9 Locky McArthur 0:02:22 10 Craig Oliver 0:02:34 11 Logan Horn 0:02:49 12 Gavin McCarthy 0:02:52 13 Dayle McLauchlan 0:02:59 14 Brent Miller 0:03:12 15 Alexander Revell 0:03:14

Fastest average lap - all women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samara Sheppard 0:33:44 2 Amy Laird 0:00:53 3 Brenda Clapp 0:01:39 4 Katherine O Neill 0:02:10 5 Raewyn Morrison 0:02:34 6 Cathy Hamer 0:02:42 7 Sara Taylor 0:04:13 8 Sarah Beadel 0:04:33 9 Adrienne Hooper 0:04:43 10 Hannah Thorne 0:05:17 11 Melissa Newell 0:06:08 12 Kayley Murdoch 0:06:20 13 Caitlin Holmes 0:08:55 14 Emma Prestidge 0:15:48

South Island Cup - final standings & New Zealand MTB Cup standings after 3 rounds

Elite and U23 men (* indicates U23) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendon Sharratt 169 pts 2 Brent Miller 125 3 Ethan Glover* 92 4 Dayle McLauchlan 78 5 Alexander Revell 77 6 George Bennett* 60 7 Carl Jones 54 8 Marc Metzler* 49 9 Stuart Houltham 45 10 Oliver Whalley 42 10 Ash Hough 42 12 Gavin McCarthy 40 13 Michael Crawford 38 14 Jeremy Inglis 36 15 Michael Frei* 35

Elite and U23 women (* indicates U23) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Laird 174 pts 2 Samara Sheppard* 149 3 Cathy Hamer 135 4 Sara Taylor 127 5 Hannah Thorne 114 6 Adrienne Hooper* 113 7 Sara MacDonald 99 8 Harriet Harper 49 8 Katherine O Neill 49 10 Raewyn Morrison 45 11 Bridget Keegan 42 12 Erin Greene 40 13 Anja McDonald 38

Junior Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Hudson 168 pts 2 Logan Horn 139 3 Locky McArthur 103 4 Samuel Shaw 85 5 Thomas Prestidge 82 6 Anton Cooper 60 6 Richard Anderson 60 8 Tom Bradshaw 49 9 Joel Macmillan 42 9 Jamie Hawke 42 11 Jordan Pearson 40 12 Oli Austin 39 12 George Murray 39 14 Reece O Connell 38

Junior Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte CloustonWaimautu 60 pts

Junior Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben OliverRangiora 54 pts 2 Mitchell CampbellChristchurch 45 3 Charlie MurrayChristchurch 60 4 Craig MurrayChristchurch 49 5 Ethan JacobsChristchurch 49 6 Jordan CastleChristchurch 49 7 Fletcher SlierendrechtNelson 42 7 Lachie McGregorDunedin 42 9 Daniel O BrienChristchurch 40 10 Ben FrielChristchurch 39

Junior Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Samantha Hope Dunedin 2 Laura BridgerDunedin

Junior Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig OliverRangiora 60 pts 2 Sean HambrookNelson 54 3 Jonty SandersWellington 42 4 Jacob StuthridgeChristchurch 45 5 Jake GloverNelson 49 6 Layton MurdochHope 49 7 Andrew JeffriesNelson 49 8 Edward PalmerNelson 49 8 Hayden CleminsonDunedin 49 10 Tayia HarrisonChristchurch 40 11 Fraser BrownDunedin 40 12 Allister MeffenNelson 40

Junior Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kayley MurdochNelson 60 pts 2 Caitlin HolmesNelson 54 3 Mary GrayDunedin 54

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lance GriffinChristchurch 49 pts 2 Chris SharlandNelson 49 3 Justin LeovDunedin 60 3 Matty GrahamDunedin 60 5 Nick KennedyChristchurch 54 6 Ben ShalerDunedin 54 7 Cameron ColeChristchurch 45 7 Stephen BlissettSouthland 45 9 Nick ClarkChristchurch 42 10 Paul HusfordChristchurch 40 11 Carl SchugersChristchurch 39 12 Ben ThomasChristchurch 38 13 Ashley StapletonChristchurch 37 14 Dayne McKnightRangiora 36

Senior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma PrestidgeTimaru 49 pts 2 Sabrina JonnierFrance 60 2 Sarah HughesDunedin 60 4 Celia LieDunedin 60 5 Kristie FogartyChristchurch 54 6 Madeline TaylorNapier 45 6 Pippa HoldomChristchurch 45

Master 30+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris TaylorChristchurch 60 pts 2 Matt AmosWellington 45 3 Chris BurrNelson 45 4 Richard HaymanChristchurch 54 5 Michael MartinChristchurch 49 5 Ross McCullochChristchurch 49 7 James MarshallChristchurch 42 8 Darron CharityChristchurch 40 9 Brent FogartyChristchurch 39

Master 30+ women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa NewellChristchurch 60 pts 2 Andrea MurrayChristchurch 54 3 Sarah BeadelRotorua 49 4 Brenda ClappNelson 49 5 Pam ThompsonInvercargill 49 6 Jenny LairdNew Plymouth 45

Master 40+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair StuthridgeChristchurch 60 pts 2 Nick SpencerChristchurch 40 3 Craig BuistChristchurch 39 4 Paul McNabbChristchurch 45 5 Andy MacDonaldNelson 45 6 Geoffrey Notman 45 6 Al KillickChristchurch 54 8 Ray HopeDunedin 54 8 Tim HobanChristchurch 49 10 Derek MilneNelson 49 10 Rob SoothillChristchurch 42 12 Wade JenningsNelson 42 13 Tim BygateNelson 42 13 Stephen GuntherChristchurch 38 15 Ken AndersonBlenheim 38 15 Carlton PezaroChristchurch 37 17 Harry BrouwerChristchurch 36 18 Ross CastleAshurst 36