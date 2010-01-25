Road talent Bennett finds his mountain bike form
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Sheppard takes one after two-in-a-row by Laird
Nelson threw all it could weather wise at the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup competitors this weekend, but it wasn't enough to dampen some extremely close competition in the South Island Mountain Bike Cup Finals.
Lap numbers for the multi-lap races had to be adjusted due to the conditions to suit the multi-lap format. Some drying did take place in time for the 2:00 pm elite / under 23 / under 19 race start, but technical riding prowess was nonetheless rewarded. Attrition played its part, but it couldn't detract from the high level of competition on display.
Bennett got clear from the start of the five-lap race and had built up a lead of 40 seconds over current New Zealand National Champion Stu Houltham after the first lap. He kept the pressure on, and Houltham, Carl Jones and Brendon Sharratt all attempted to reel him in to no avail.
Bennett won by an impressive margin of two and a half minutes over the quality field. For Bennett, this victory represented validation of his potential to dominate in the Olympic format of cross country racing, something which has eluded him in New Zealand for several years.
Sheppard's first real smile of the day came as she crossed the finish line after a well deserved race win, with Laird racing herself to a standstill for a battling second.
In the South Island Cup series, which included three rounds, Sharratt took the win as did Laird.
The New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup takes a week's break and will return on February 6-7 for round four with the downhill in Rotorua and the cross country in Tokoroa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Bennett*
|2:17:33
|2
|Carl Jones
|0:02:31
|3
|Brendon Sharratt
|0:02:45
|4
|Stuart Houltham
|0:05:50
|5
|Ash Hough
|0:09:24
|6
|Gavin McCarthy
|0:12:09
|7
|Dayle McLauchlan
|0:12:44
|8
|Brent Miller
|0:13:45
|9
|Alexander Revell
|0:13:56
|10
|Jeremy Inglis
|0:27:53
|11
|Michael Frei*
|0:34:49
|DNF
|Adrian Retief*
|DNF
|Ethan Glover*
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samara Sheppard*
|2:14:55
|2
|Amy Laird
|0:03:33
|3
|Katherine O Neill
|0:08:42
|4
|Raewyn Morrison
|0:10:17
|5
|Cathy Hamer
|0:10:49
|6
|Sara Taylor
|0:16:55
|7
|Adrienne Hooper*
|0:18:54
|8
|Hannah Thorne
|0:21:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Anderson
|1:48:18
|2
|Bradley Hudson
|0:08:21
|3
|Locky McArthur
|0:09:26
|4
|Logan Horn
|0:11:15
|5
|Jamie Hawke
|0:15:44
|6
|Sam Shaw
|0:18:48
|7
|George Murray
|0:28:46
|8
|Reece O Connell
|0:36:03
|DNF
|Joel MacMillan
|DNF
|Dominic Furkert
|DNF
|Hamish Ross
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Hambrook
|1:27:52
|2
|Craig Oliver
|0:01:03
|3
|Layton Murdoch
|0:08:53
|4
|Jonty Sanders
|0:12:34
|5
|Andrew Jeffries
|0:30:04
|6
|Edward Palmer
|0:31:07
|7
|Jacob Stuthridge
|0:32:31
|8
|Allister Meffen
|0:48:16
|DNF
|Jake Glover
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kayley Murdoch
|1:20:08
|2
|Caitlin Holmes
|0:05:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Sharland
|1:31:49
|2
|Lance Griffin
|0:14:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Prestidge
|1:39:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Burr
|1:32:57
|2
|Chris Taylor
|0:04:53
|3
|Matt Amos
|0:12:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenda Clapp
|1:10:46
|2
|Sarah Beadel
|0:05:47
|3
|Melissa Newell
|0:08:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blair Stuthridge
|1:31:40
|2
|Geoffrey Notman
|0:03:03
|3
|Nick Spoencer
|0:03:59
|4
|Paul McNabb
|0:04:48
|5
|Derek Milne
|0:04:54
|6
|Wade Jennings
|0:09:22
|7
|Andy MacDonald
|0:14:03
|8
|Tim Bygate
|0:15:35
|9
|Ken Anderson
|0:22:13
|10
|Craig Buist
|0:28:41
|11
|Ross Castle
|0:36:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Averis
|1:53:13
|2
|Andrew Scott
|0:01:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Oliver
|1:37:49
|2
|Mitchell Campbell
|0:14:41
|3
|Ethan Jacobs
|0:19:55
|4
|Jordan Castle
|0:41:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Anderson
|0:27:04
|2
|George Bennett
|0:00:27
|3
|Carl Jones
|0:00:57
|4
|Brendon Sharratt
|0:01:00
|5
|Stuart Houltham
|0:01:37
|6
|Bradley Hudson
|0:02:06
|7
|Sean Hambrook
|0:02:13
|8
|Ash Hough
|0:02:19
|9
|Locky McArthur
|0:02:22
|10
|Craig Oliver
|0:02:34
|11
|Logan Horn
|0:02:49
|12
|Gavin McCarthy
|0:02:52
|13
|Dayle McLauchlan
|0:02:59
|14
|Brent Miller
|0:03:12
|15
|Alexander Revell
|0:03:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samara Sheppard
|0:33:44
|2
|Amy Laird
|0:00:53
|3
|Brenda Clapp
|0:01:39
|4
|Katherine O Neill
|0:02:10
|5
|Raewyn Morrison
|0:02:34
|6
|Cathy Hamer
|0:02:42
|7
|Sara Taylor
|0:04:13
|8
|Sarah Beadel
|0:04:33
|9
|Adrienne Hooper
|0:04:43
|10
|Hannah Thorne
|0:05:17
|11
|Melissa Newell
|0:06:08
|12
|Kayley Murdoch
|0:06:20
|13
|Caitlin Holmes
|0:08:55
|14
|Emma Prestidge
|0:15:48
South Island Cup - final standings & New Zealand MTB Cup standings after 3 rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendon Sharratt
|169
|pts
|2
|Brent Miller
|125
|3
|Ethan Glover*
|92
|4
|Dayle McLauchlan
|78
|5
|Alexander Revell
|77
|6
|George Bennett*
|60
|7
|Carl Jones
|54
|8
|Marc Metzler*
|49
|9
|Stuart Houltham
|45
|10
|Oliver Whalley
|42
|10
|Ash Hough
|42
|12
|Gavin McCarthy
|40
|13
|Michael Crawford
|38
|14
|Jeremy Inglis
|36
|15
|Michael Frei*
|35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Laird
|174
|pts
|2
|Samara Sheppard*
|149
|3
|Cathy Hamer
|135
|4
|Sara Taylor
|127
|5
|Hannah Thorne
|114
|6
|Adrienne Hooper*
|113
|7
|Sara MacDonald
|99
|8
|Harriet Harper
|49
|8
|Katherine O Neill
|49
|10
|Raewyn Morrison
|45
|11
|Bridget Keegan
|42
|12
|Erin Greene
|40
|13
|Anja McDonald
|38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Hudson
|168
|pts
|2
|Logan Horn
|139
|3
|Locky McArthur
|103
|4
|Samuel Shaw
|85
|5
|Thomas Prestidge
|82
|6
|Anton Cooper
|60
|6
|Richard Anderson
|60
|8
|Tom Bradshaw
|49
|9
|Joel Macmillan
|42
|9
|Jamie Hawke
|42
|11
|Jordan Pearson
|40
|12
|Oli Austin
|39
|12
|George Murray
|39
|14
|Reece O Connell
|38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte CloustonWaimautu
|60
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben OliverRangiora
|54
|pts
|2
|Mitchell CampbellChristchurch
|45
|3
|Charlie MurrayChristchurch
|60
|4
|Craig MurrayChristchurch
|49
|5
|Ethan JacobsChristchurch
|49
|6
|Jordan CastleChristchurch
|49
|7
|Fletcher SlierendrechtNelson
|42
|7
|Lachie McGregorDunedin
|42
|9
|Daniel O BrienChristchurch
|40
|10
|Ben FrielChristchurch
|39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samantha Hope Dunedin
|2
|Laura BridgerDunedin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig OliverRangiora
|60
|pts
|2
|Sean HambrookNelson
|54
|3
|Jonty SandersWellington
|42
|4
|Jacob StuthridgeChristchurch
|45
|5
|Jake GloverNelson
|49
|6
|Layton MurdochHope
|49
|7
|Andrew JeffriesNelson
|49
|8
|Edward PalmerNelson
|49
|8
|Hayden CleminsonDunedin
|49
|10
|Tayia HarrisonChristchurch
|40
|11
|Fraser BrownDunedin
|40
|12
|Allister MeffenNelson
|40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kayley MurdochNelson
|60
|pts
|2
|Caitlin HolmesNelson
|54
|3
|Mary GrayDunedin
|54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lance GriffinChristchurch
|49
|pts
|2
|Chris SharlandNelson
|49
|3
|Justin LeovDunedin
|60
|3
|Matty GrahamDunedin
|60
|5
|Nick KennedyChristchurch
|54
|6
|Ben ShalerDunedin
|54
|7
|Cameron ColeChristchurch
|45
|7
|Stephen BlissettSouthland
|45
|9
|Nick ClarkChristchurch
|42
|10
|Paul HusfordChristchurch
|40
|11
|Carl SchugersChristchurch
|39
|12
|Ben ThomasChristchurch
|38
|13
|Ashley StapletonChristchurch
|37
|14
|Dayne McKnightRangiora
|36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma PrestidgeTimaru
|49
|pts
|2
|Sabrina JonnierFrance
|60
|2
|Sarah HughesDunedin
|60
|4
|Celia LieDunedin
|60
|5
|Kristie FogartyChristchurch
|54
|6
|Madeline TaylorNapier
|45
|6
|Pippa HoldomChristchurch
|45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris TaylorChristchurch
|60
|pts
|2
|Matt AmosWellington
|45
|3
|Chris BurrNelson
|45
|4
|Richard HaymanChristchurch
|54
|5
|Michael MartinChristchurch
|49
|5
|Ross McCullochChristchurch
|49
|7
|James MarshallChristchurch
|42
|8
|Darron CharityChristchurch
|40
|9
|Brent FogartyChristchurch
|39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa NewellChristchurch
|60
|pts
|2
|Andrea MurrayChristchurch
|54
|3
|Sarah BeadelRotorua
|49
|4
|Brenda ClappNelson
|49
|5
|Pam ThompsonInvercargill
|49
|6
|Jenny LairdNew Plymouth
|45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blair StuthridgeChristchurch
|60
|pts
|2
|Nick SpencerChristchurch
|40
|3
|Craig BuistChristchurch
|39
|4
|Paul McNabbChristchurch
|45
|5
|Andy MacDonaldNelson
|45
|6
|Geoffrey Notman
|45
|6
|Al KillickChristchurch
|54
|8
|Ray HopeDunedin
|54
|8
|Tim HobanChristchurch
|49
|10
|Derek MilneNelson
|49
|10
|Rob SoothillChristchurch
|42
|12
|Wade JenningsNelson
|42
|13
|Tim BygateNelson
|42
|13
|Stephen GuntherChristchurch
|38
|15
|Ken AndersonBlenheim
|38
|15
|Carlton PezaroChristchurch
|37
|17
|Harry BrouwerChristchurch
|36
|18
|Ross CastleAshurst
|36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil AverisChristchurch
|60
|pts
|2
|Hamish GrantChristchurch
|54
|3
|Andrew ScottNelson
|54
|4
|Jeff LongChristchurch
|49
