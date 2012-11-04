Anthony bounces back to win day two at Cycle-Smart International
McConneloug second, Kemmerer third
Sunday's UCI men's and women's races at the Cycle-Smart International at Look Park in Northampton, MA played out in slightly different fashion than they did on Saturday. Mistakes were still costly, but as Redline's Justin Lindine and C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes' Arley Kemmerer would prove, they did not rule out the chance to stand on the podium.
Jeremy Powers (Rapha - Focus) fought hard to narrowly defeat Adam Craig (Rabobank) and Justin Lindine (Redline). Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) avenged Saturday's defeat by winning the women's event solo ahead of the previous day's winner, Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) and Kemmerer.
In the women's race, Saturday's third place finisher, Anna Barensfeld (pedalpowertraining.com), took the lead early and created a lead group of nine which included all the previous day's contenders including Anthony, McConneloug, Kemmerer, Cassandra Maximenko (Silverbull Targettraining), Jenny Ives (Favata TRT-UNOVELO Cross Team), Natasha Elliott (The Cyclery), and Evelyne Blouin (Ride with Rendell) . Heading into the run up on the start of the second lap, a crash by Elliott split the lead group in two, with McConneloug, Anthony, and Kemmerer assuming the lead.
Halfway into the third lap, Anthony attacked hard in the woods. Kemmerer was able to hold her wheel, but McConneloug was not, losing a crucial five seconds heading into the flat, power sections of the course.
One lap later, Anthony's pace proved to be too much for Kemmerer, who resolved to fighting for second place on the day.
Taking the bell lap, Anthony held a ten second gap over Kemmerer and McConneloug, who now rode together. Unlike the day before, Anthony rode the technical sections flawlessly and her power was unmatched on the flat, open sections of the course.
Anthony rolled in safely for the win, and just as Kemmerer, a strong rider on the road, began to prepare for the paved sprint finish, she made a mistake in the final dirt corners and watched McConneloug and her chance at a second place finish ride away.
"I was just trying to keep my head about me," said Anthony in reference to staying upright. "I just didn't focus that well yesterday and I was going down for no reason. It was a good wakeup call, you know, you have to focus when you race!"
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:39:05
|2
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes
|0:00:16
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:26
|4
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:00:43
|5
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining
|0:00:47
|6
|Jenny Ives (USA) Favata TRT-Unovelo cross team
|0:00:54
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Can) The Cyclery
|0:01:04
|8
|Évelyne Blouin (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:01:26
|9
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC
|0:01:27
|10
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:01:28
|11
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:33
|12
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:01:34
|13
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:01:44
|14
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|0:01:46
|15
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ
|0:02:06
|16
|Sally Annis (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:02:20
|17
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita/Espn-W
|0:02:23
|18
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:02:24
|19
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:02:26
|20
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:02:36
|21
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:37
|22
|Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|23
|Katerine Northcott (USA) Beam Team Racing
|0:02:40
|24
|Karin Holmes (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:02:41
|25
|Giulia Righi (Ita) Central Wheel
|0:03:37
|26
|Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|0:03:47
|27
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:03:53
|28
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:05
|29
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|0:04:55
|30
|Cait Dooley (USA) Geekhouse Bikes
|0:05:15
|31
|Christine Fort (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:05:22
|32
|Elizabeth Allen (USA) Danielson Adventure Sports
|0:06:18
|33
|Jordan Dubé (USA) NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
|0:07:05
|DNF
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen
|DNF
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|DNF
|Deirdre Smith (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
