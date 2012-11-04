Image 1 of 40 Autumn's last gasp in New England (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 40 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) riding second behind McConneloug (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 40 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) leading the race at the big descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 40 Kate Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 40 Women's podium (L to R) Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) 2nd, Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) 1st, Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 40 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) was pleased with her ride today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 40 A rider streaks past a pine grove (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 40 Marian Jamison (Ladies First Racing) rounding a pine tree (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 40 Christina Birch (MIT Cycling) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 40 Sally Annis (Pedalpowertraining.com) descending (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 40 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) leading a huge group on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 40 Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) wins Day Two at the CycleSmart International (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 40 Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) was a bit off the leader's pace today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 40 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) chasing Anthony (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 40 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) having one of her best cyclocross races ever (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 40 Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) opened a lead and never looked back (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 40 Elite Women scramble up the steepest part of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 40 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) leads the women up 'The Wall” (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 40 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) leading on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 40 Cassandra Maximenko (Silverbull Target Taining) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 40 Frances Morrison (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 40 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 40 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) leading the race the steepest descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 40 Kate Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 40 Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) leading at the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 40 This cyclo-cross fan decided to take a nap during the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 40 Cycle Lodge team-mates Lori Cook (L) and Kate Lysakowski (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 40 Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 40 Becky Plimpton and Becky Collins kept the spectators happy with cupcakes from their 'Sugar Bakers Cake Truck” (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 40 Jenny Ives (Favata TRT-Unovelo Cross Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 40 Molly Hurford (Colavita Racing) on the descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 40 Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) riding by the gazebo (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 40 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) near the top of the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 40 Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Arley Kemmerer on the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 40 Katerine Northcott (Riverside Racing) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 40 Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) following McConneloug on the descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 40 Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Arley Kemmerer on the descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 40 Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Arley Kemmerer as they approach the descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 40 Katherine Sterling (Bikeman) at the top of the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 40 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) showing signs of a crash late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Sunday's UCI men's and women's races at the Cycle-Smart International at Look Park in Northampton, MA played out in slightly different fashion than they did on Saturday. Mistakes were still costly, but as Redline's Justin Lindine and C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes' Arley Kemmerer would prove, they did not rule out the chance to stand on the podium.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha - Focus) fought hard to narrowly defeat Adam Craig (Rabobank) and Justin Lindine (Redline). Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) avenged Saturday's defeat by winning the women's event solo ahead of the previous day's winner, Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) and Kemmerer.

In the women's race, Saturday's third place finisher, Anna Barensfeld (pedalpowertraining.com), took the lead early and created a lead group of nine which included all the previous day's contenders including Anthony, McConneloug, Kemmerer, Cassandra Maximenko (Silverbull Targettraining), Jenny Ives (Favata TRT-UNOVELO Cross Team), Natasha Elliott (The Cyclery), and Evelyne Blouin (Ride with Rendell) . Heading into the run up on the start of the second lap, a crash by Elliott split the lead group in two, with McConneloug, Anthony, and Kemmerer assuming the lead.

Halfway into the third lap, Anthony attacked hard in the woods. Kemmerer was able to hold her wheel, but McConneloug was not, losing a crucial five seconds heading into the flat, power sections of the course.

One lap later, Anthony's pace proved to be too much for Kemmerer, who resolved to fighting for second place on the day.

Taking the bell lap, Anthony held a ten second gap over Kemmerer and McConneloug, who now rode together. Unlike the day before, Anthony rode the technical sections flawlessly and her power was unmatched on the flat, open sections of the course.

Anthony rolled in safely for the win, and just as Kemmerer, a strong rider on the road, began to prepare for the paved sprint finish, she made a mistake in the final dirt corners and watched McConneloug and her chance at a second place finish ride away.

"I was just trying to keep my head about me," said Anthony in reference to staying upright. "I just didn't focus that well yesterday and I was going down for no reason. It was a good wakeup call, you know, you have to focus when you race!"

Results