In the women’s race, Mary McConneloug (Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes)and Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) were in a league of their own, establishing a sizable gap over the rest of the field in the first lap. They went on to finish first and second with Anna Barensfield (pedalpowertraining.com) taking third.

McConneloug and Anthony traded the lead ahead of a solo chasing Barensfeld for most of the race and just when it looked like a sprint finish was imminent, Anthony dropped her chain with two laps remaining. It was this little mistake that would give McConneloug the small gap she needed to win.

Anthony charged hard for the last lap and it looked like she might overtake McConneloug, but in the end McConneloug’s flawless performance brought her to the line one second ahead of Anthony and another 50 seconds ahead of Barensfeld.

“I was able to just make up a few seconds here and there,” said McConneloug of her race, “and that’s what cyclo-cross is all about.”