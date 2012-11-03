McConneloug holds off Anthony to win Cycle-Smart International
Barensfeld takes third
In the women’s race, Mary McConneloug (Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes)and Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) were in a league of their own, establishing a sizable gap over the rest of the field in the first lap. They went on to finish first and second with Anna Barensfield (pedalpowertraining.com) taking third.
McConneloug and Anthony traded the lead ahead of a solo chasing Barensfeld for most of the race and just when it looked like a sprint finish was imminent, Anthony dropped her chain with two laps remaining. It was this little mistake that would give McConneloug the small gap she needed to win.
Anthony charged hard for the last lap and it looked like she might overtake McConneloug, but in the end McConneloug’s flawless performance brought her to the line one second ahead of Anthony and another 50 seconds ahead of Barensfeld.
“I was able to just make up a few seconds here and there,” said McConneloug of her race, “and that’s what cyclo-cross is all about.”
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes
|0:39:52
|2
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:01
|3
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:00:50
|4
|Évelyne Blouin (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:01:11
|5
|Jenny Ives (USA) Favata TRT-Unovelo cross team
|0:01:22
|6
|Sally Annis (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:01:27
|7
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining
|8
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC
|9
|Natasha Elliott (Can) The Cyclery
|0:01:31
|10
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:50
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:01:54
|12
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|13
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|0:02:24
|14
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:02:33
|15
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:37
|16
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita/Espn-W
|0:02:41
|17
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ
|0:02:42
|18
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:03:21
|19
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:03:26
|20
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:03:31
|21
|Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|0:03:36
|22
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|0:03:38
|23
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:03:39
|24
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen
|0:03:40
|25
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:41
|26
|Karin Holmes (USA) Riverside Racing
|27
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:03
|28
|Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|29
|Deirdre Smith (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:04:54
|30
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|0:05:02
|31
|Giulia Righi (Ita) Central Wheel
|0:05:04
|32
|Cait Dooley (USA) Geekhouse Bikes
|0:05:08
|33
|Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b Cycle Loft
|0:05:26
|34
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|0:08:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy