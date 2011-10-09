Image 1 of 14 The view of the start (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 14 The women (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 3 of 14 McConneloug was pretty visibly pumped to be back on top of the podium (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 4 of 14 Mary was pretty pleased with the win (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 14 McConneloug managed to hold off Van Gilder (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 14 Van Gilder knows how to make her competitors hurt (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 7 of 14 Van Gilder leads the front group (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 8 of 14 Water everywhere in the pit (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 9 of 14 Smith leads on the descent (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 10 of 14 Annis and Smith, stride for stride (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 11 of 14 The leaders through the barriers (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 12 of 14 McConneloug drove hard (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 13 of 14 Annis leads Van Gilder and Bruno Roy (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 14 of 14 Van Gilder in the Shimano Series leader (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

For the second day, an extremely strong field of Elite Women took to the course. From the outset, it seemed like the course would provide an ideal platform for Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom). With over 400 career victories, Van Gilder specializes in the sprint and can take advantage of a course where she is able to sit in a draft.

The group at the front numbered 10 racers through the first couple laps. As the group began to pare itself down through the ensuing laps, the group at the front was down to six. Van Gilder and Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) largely set the initial pace while Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles), Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing), Arley Kemmerer (C3/Athletes Serving Athletes) and Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing) came into play as the laps pressed on.

The hard driving of McConneloug and Smith brought the group down to four elite racers – McConneloug, Van Gilder, Smith and Annis. On the final lap, these four were tightly bunched, Van Gilder attacked on the pavement and only McConneloug could cover the move. While Smith and Annis drove to make contact, their form began to loosen with Smith overcooking a corner shortly before the finish. Caught behind Smith's crash, Annis could not make up the ground and the stage was set. Van Gilder led McConneloug heading into the barriers, only a few hundred meters from the finish, but when the C3 racer's chain slipped on the remount, McConneloug took advantage.

"I only picked up a couple bike lengths," said McConneloug after, "but what people don't know is that I have a secret sprint."

McConneloug harnessed her sprint and held off the challenge from Van Gilder, whose second place cements her control of the Shimano Series. Gracious in defeat, Van Gilder said of McConneloug, "the ideal cross racer is a mix of mountain biker and roadie. Mary has those both, she's incredible."

Annis came across the line third for a second very strong showing on the weekend. Smith, despite hitting the ground so close to the finish, held on for fourth.

Results