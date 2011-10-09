McConneloug outsprints Van Gilder for victory
Annis secures third for second straight day
For the second day, an extremely strong field of Elite Women took to the course. From the outset, it seemed like the course would provide an ideal platform for Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom). With over 400 career victories, Van Gilder specializes in the sprint and can take advantage of a course where she is able to sit in a draft.
The group at the front numbered 10 racers through the first couple laps. As the group began to pare itself down through the ensuing laps, the group at the front was down to six. Van Gilder and Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) largely set the initial pace while Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles), Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing), Arley Kemmerer (C3/Athletes Serving Athletes) and Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing) came into play as the laps pressed on.
The hard driving of McConneloug and Smith brought the group down to four elite racers – McConneloug, Van Gilder, Smith and Annis. On the final lap, these four were tightly bunched, Van Gilder attacked on the pavement and only McConneloug could cover the move. While Smith and Annis drove to make contact, their form began to loosen with Smith overcooking a corner shortly before the finish. Caught behind Smith's crash, Annis could not make up the ground and the stage was set. Van Gilder led McConneloug heading into the barriers, only a few hundred meters from the finish, but when the C3 racer's chain slipped on the remount, McConneloug took advantage.
"I only picked up a couple bike lengths," said McConneloug after, "but what people don't know is that I have a secret sprint."
McConneloug harnessed her sprint and held off the challenge from Van Gilder, whose second place cements her control of the Shimano Series. Gracious in defeat, Van Gilder said of McConneloug, "the ideal cross racer is a mix of mountain biker and roadie. Mary has those both, she's incredible."
Annis came across the line third for a second very strong showing on the weekend. Smith, despite hitting the ground so close to the finish, held on for fourth.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA) KENDA-Seven-NoTubes
|0:37:48
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom
|3
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA cycles
|0:00:09
|4
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:00:15
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:21
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:00:27
|7
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles
|0:00:30
|8
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:00:37
|9
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com
|10
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:01:06
|11
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|0:01:14
|12
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail
|0:01:32
|13
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|0:01:46
|14
|Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling
|0:01:49
|15
|Patty Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek
|16
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:01:58
|17
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|0:02:03
|18
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda Presented by GearGrinder
|0:02:27
|19
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) silverbull centralwheel
|0:02:36
|20
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:02:41
|21
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:02:48
|22
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:03:00
|23
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC
|0:03:05
|24
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized-Mazda
|0:03:26
|25
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo
|0:03:34
|26
|Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom
|0:03:41
|27
|Laura Ralston (USA) NorEast Cycling
|0:03:49
|28
|Elizabeth White (USA) BLUE STEEL CYCLERY
|29
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport/ Test Pilot
|30
|Vanessa Mccaffery (USA) Corning/NoTubes Race Team/Swan Cycles
|0:04:12
|31
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|0:04:28
|32
|Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles
|0:04:34
|33
|Kerry Litka (USA) NorEast
|0:04:52
|34
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:05:09
|35
|Kelly Chang (USA) SyCip
|0:05:26
|36
|Anna Milkowski (USA) Wheelworks Racing
|0:06:59
