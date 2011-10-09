Image 1 of 19 Garrigan and Keough started the hardest (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 19 Lindine doesn (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 3 of 19 The men (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 4 of 19 Twice the victor, Justin Lindine (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 19 Keough had the time to look back for second (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 19 Lindine went two-for-two this weekend (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 7 of 19 The chase with one to go (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 8 of 19 Lindine gets the bell (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 9 of 19 St John has a big engine and used it to pick up third (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 10 of 19 Parbo dives for the corner (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 11 of 19 Milne leads Durrin and Keough (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 12 of 19 Lindine seems to like his alone time (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 13 of 19 Jeremy Durrin had a career performance today (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 14 of 19 Tyler Wren drives to catch Lindine (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 15 of 19 Most of the chase pitted to take on water, some didn (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 16 of 19 Lindine, alone in the leader (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 17 of 19 Myerson leads the group (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 18 of 19 Through the barriers on the first lap (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 19 of 19 The U23 podium (L to R) McNeely, Keough, Muller (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Perusing the registrants for the Elite Men's race, it was clear that, with a course like today's that biased towards racers with strength as road racers, it would be a dogfight.

USA Crits Champion Luke Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) and several of his road teammates from the Team Mountain Khakis squad toed the line. Former National Criterium Champion Shawn Milne (ECV/Mazda) came to play. Hard riding Canadians Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized), Derrick St John (Stevens p/b The Cyclery) and Mike Garrigan (Lapierre Canada) were there to animate as well.

With so many road racers of such prestige, it was no surprise that the group at the front numbered nearly twenty for the first three laps. As the group passed the finish line heading into the third lap, Saturday's victor, Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage), blasted up the inside in an effort to trim down the group, this new pace was matched by St John, Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches), Tyler Wren (Boo Bikes), SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley teammates Adam Myerson, Travis Livermon and Jerome Townsend and St John. Lindine continued to drive the pace and Wren hit the deck and fell out of contention. The group eventually whittled itself down to Lindine, Myerson, St John, Dillon and Keough.

Lindine, in a repeat of yesterday, made his attack about halfway through the fifth lap, and immediately pulled himself free. The chase reshuffled and a chase group of five emerged – St John, Milne, Keough, Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) and Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC). For Parbo, it was a return to the front group, where the many-times Danish champ is accustomed to be while for Durrin, this was a dream come true, he was positioned for the best result of his career.

As racers approached the final lap, Lindine's gap was virtually untouchable 25 seconds and, while St John was driving hard, Lindine kept composure. His second victory of the weekend proved that he has his sights set on the Shimano Series title. To round out the podium, Luke Keough blasted up the pavement for second and victory in the U23 race. St John crossed the line third ahead of Milne and Durrin. Parbo crossed the line sixth to close out his New England campaign for the season.

