Trending

Lindine sweeps Providence weekend

Luke Keough, St. John score podium finishes

Image 1 of 19

Garrigan and Keough started the hardest

Garrigan and Keough started the hardest
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 2 of 19

Lindine doesn

Lindine doesn
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 3 of 19

The men

The men
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 4 of 19

Twice the victor, Justin Lindine

Twice the victor, Justin Lindine
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 5 of 19

Keough had the time to look back for second

Keough had the time to look back for second
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 6 of 19

Lindine went two-for-two this weekend

Lindine went two-for-two this weekend
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 7 of 19

The chase with one to go

The chase with one to go
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 8 of 19

Lindine gets the bell

Lindine gets the bell
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 9 of 19

St John has a big engine and used it to pick up third

St John has a big engine and used it to pick up third
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 10 of 19

Parbo dives for the corner

Parbo dives for the corner
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 11 of 19

Milne leads Durrin and Keough

Milne leads Durrin and Keough
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 12 of 19

Lindine seems to like his alone time

Lindine seems to like his alone time
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 13 of 19

Jeremy Durrin had a career performance today

Jeremy Durrin had a career performance today
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 14 of 19

Tyler Wren drives to catch Lindine

Tyler Wren drives to catch Lindine
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 15 of 19

Most of the chase pitted to take on water, some didn

Most of the chase pitted to take on water, some didn
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 16 of 19

Lindine, alone in the leader

Lindine, alone in the leader
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 17 of 19

Myerson leads the group

Myerson leads the group
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 18 of 19

Through the barriers on the first lap

Through the barriers on the first lap
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 19 of 19

The U23 podium (L to R) McNeely, Keough, Muller

The U23 podium (L to R) McNeely, Keough, Muller
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Perusing the registrants for the Elite Men's race, it was clear that, with a course like today's that biased towards racers with strength as road racers, it would be a dogfight.

USA Crits Champion Luke Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) and several of his road teammates from the Team Mountain Khakis squad toed the line. Former National Criterium Champion Shawn Milne (ECV/Mazda) came to play. Hard riding Canadians Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized), Derrick St John (Stevens p/b The Cyclery) and Mike Garrigan (Lapierre Canada) were there to animate as well.

With so many road racers of such prestige, it was no surprise that the group at the front numbered nearly twenty for the first three laps. As the group passed the finish line heading into the third lap, Saturday's victor, Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage), blasted up the inside in an effort to trim down the group, this new pace was matched by St John, Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches), Tyler Wren (Boo Bikes), SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley teammates Adam Myerson, Travis Livermon and Jerome Townsend and St John. Lindine continued to drive the pace and Wren hit the deck and fell out of contention. The group eventually whittled itself down to Lindine, Myerson, St John, Dillon and Keough.

Lindine, in a repeat of yesterday, made his attack about halfway through the fifth lap, and immediately pulled himself free. The chase reshuffled and a chase group of five emerged – St John, Milne, Keough, Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) and Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC). For Parbo, it was a return to the front group, where the many-times Danish champ is accustomed to be while for Durrin, this was a dream come true, he was positioned for the best result of his career.

As racers approached the final lap, Lindine's gap was virtually untouchable 25 seconds and, while St John was driving hard, Lindine kept composure. His second victory of the weekend proved that he has his sights set on the Shimano Series title. To round out the podium, Luke Keough blasted up the pavement for second and victory in the U23 race. St John crossed the line third ahead of Milne and Durrin. Parbo crossed the line sixth to close out his New England campaign for the season.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage0:54:41
2Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:00:17
3Derrick St John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery
4Shawn Milne (USA) ECV/Mazda
5Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC
6Joachim Parbo (USA) Challenge Tires1:00:28
7Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop / MockOrangeBikes pb Ridley0:00:33
8Travis Livermon (USA) Smart Stop-Mock Orange p/b Ridley0:00:39
9Josh Dillon (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS0:00:58
10Weston Schempf (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes p/b Twenty20 Cycling0:01:03
11Adam Myerson (USA) Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop0:01:09
12Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized
13Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket/SEAVS Racing0:01:19
14Alec Donahue (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC0:01:23
15Lukas Muller (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:01:27
16Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
17Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Blue
18Jon Hamblen (USA) Smartstop/Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
19Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Cafe
20Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:08
21David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart0:02:15
22Lukas Winterberg (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:02:23
23Dan Chabanov (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS0:02:29
24Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono - Specialized0:02:35
25Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:02:51
26Eric Brungger (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:03:05
27Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
28Matthew O'Keefe (USA) CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM
29Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:26
30Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX / Circle A Cycles
31Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre canada, Giro, shimano
32Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle
33Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
34Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
35Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld0:03:43
36Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC0:03:09
37Ryan Dromgoole (USA) PACC
38Cary Fridrich (USA) EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL
39John Burns (USA) Burns Racing0:03:19
40Austin Roach (USA) MetLife Cycling Team0:03:37
41John Minturn (USA) Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA0:03:51
42Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:05:02
43Ryan Kelly (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:05:13
44Alistair Sponsel (USA) Cabinet Racing - Van Dessel
45Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - CyclistsAreNotRockstars.com0:05:27
46Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage
47Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:05:38
48Matthew Means (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:05:43
49Gavriel Epstein (USA) CRCA/Foundation0:05:59
50Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo0:06:30
51Ryan O'Hara (USA) NorEast Cycling0:07:20
52Richard Bardwell (USA) Cycle-Smart0:07:40
53Christian Favata (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS0:08:39
1 lapJoshua Friedman (USA) New Haven Bicycling Club/The Devil's Gear Bike Shop
1 lapAlejandro Guzman (USA) CRCA/Foundation
1 lapMichael Wilder (USA) PACC

Latest on Cyclingnews