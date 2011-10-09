Lindine sweeps Providence weekend
Luke Keough, St. John score podium finishes
Perusing the registrants for the Elite Men's race, it was clear that, with a course like today's that biased towards racers with strength as road racers, it would be a dogfight.
USA Crits Champion Luke Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) and several of his road teammates from the Team Mountain Khakis squad toed the line. Former National Criterium Champion Shawn Milne (ECV/Mazda) came to play. Hard riding Canadians Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized), Derrick St John (Stevens p/b The Cyclery) and Mike Garrigan (Lapierre Canada) were there to animate as well.
With so many road racers of such prestige, it was no surprise that the group at the front numbered nearly twenty for the first three laps. As the group passed the finish line heading into the third lap, Saturday's victor, Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage), blasted up the inside in an effort to trim down the group, this new pace was matched by St John, Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches), Tyler Wren (Boo Bikes), SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley teammates Adam Myerson, Travis Livermon and Jerome Townsend and St John. Lindine continued to drive the pace and Wren hit the deck and fell out of contention. The group eventually whittled itself down to Lindine, Myerson, St John, Dillon and Keough.
Lindine, in a repeat of yesterday, made his attack about halfway through the fifth lap, and immediately pulled himself free. The chase reshuffled and a chase group of five emerged – St John, Milne, Keough, Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) and Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC). For Parbo, it was a return to the front group, where the many-times Danish champ is accustomed to be while for Durrin, this was a dream come true, he was positioned for the best result of his career.
As racers approached the final lap, Lindine's gap was virtually untouchable 25 seconds and, while St John was driving hard, Lindine kept composure. His second victory of the weekend proved that he has his sights set on the Shimano Series title. To round out the podium, Luke Keough blasted up the pavement for second and victory in the U23 race. St John crossed the line third ahead of Milne and Durrin. Parbo crossed the line sixth to close out his New England campaign for the season.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage
|0:54:41
|2
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:00:17
|3
|Derrick St John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery
|4
|Shawn Milne (USA) ECV/Mazda
|5
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC
|6
|Joachim Parbo (USA) Challenge Tires
|1:00:28
|7
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop / MockOrangeBikes pb Ridley
|0:00:33
|8
|Travis Livermon (USA) Smart Stop-Mock Orange p/b Ridley
|0:00:39
|9
|Josh Dillon (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS
|0:00:58
|10
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes p/b Twenty20 Cycling
|0:01:03
|11
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop
|0:01:09
|12
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized
|13
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket/SEAVS Racing
|0:01:19
|14
|Alec Donahue (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC
|0:01:23
|15
|Lukas Muller (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:01:27
|16
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|17
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Blue
|18
|Jon Hamblen (USA) Smartstop/Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|19
|Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Cafe
|20
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:08
|21
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:02:15
|22
|Lukas Winterberg (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:02:23
|23
|Dan Chabanov (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS
|0:02:29
|24
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono - Specialized
|0:02:35
|25
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|26
|Eric Brungger (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:03:05
|27
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|28
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM
|29
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:26
|30
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX / Circle A Cycles
|31
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre canada, Giro, shimano
|32
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle
|33
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|34
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|35
|Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:43
|36
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC
|0:03:09
|37
|Ryan Dromgoole (USA) PACC
|38
|Cary Fridrich (USA) EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL
|39
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:03:19
|40
|Austin Roach (USA) MetLife Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|41
|John Minturn (USA) Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA
|0:03:51
|42
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:05:02
|43
|Ryan Kelly (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:05:13
|44
|Alistair Sponsel (USA) Cabinet Racing - Van Dessel
|45
|Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - CyclistsAreNotRockstars.com
|0:05:27
|46
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage
|47
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:05:38
|48
|Matthew Means (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:05:43
|49
|Gavriel Epstein (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|0:05:59
|50
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
|0:06:30
|51
|Ryan O'Hara (USA) NorEast Cycling
|0:07:20
|52
|Richard Bardwell (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:07:40
|53
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS
|0:08:39
|1 lap
|Joshua Friedman (USA) New Haven Bicycling Club/The Devil's Gear Bike Shop
|1 lap
|Alejandro Guzman (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|1 lap
|Michael Wilder (USA) PACC
