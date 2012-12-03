Image 1 of 39 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) sweeping the weekend in Warwick (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 39 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) edges Bruno-Roy at the line for 5th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 39 Frances Morrison (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) racing to an impressive 9th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 39 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) about to attack Elliott and Bruno-Roy (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 39 Natasha Elliott (Steven’s Racing P/B The Cyclery) leading Mo Bruno-Roy on the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 39 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) leading the chasers through some turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 39 Elite Women racing mid-pack along the ocean (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 39 Crystal Anthony (Cyclcorossworld.com) chasing Kemmerer, Anderson, and Van Gilder (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 39 Vickie Monahan (Expo Racing) descending out of the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 39 Elizabeth Lukowski (Nycross.com) about to hit a big descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 39 Elle Anderson (Ladies First Racing) leading three other road racers on the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 39 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) dismounting before the uphill barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 39 Natasha Elliott (Steven’s Racing P/B The Cyclery) lost contact with the other chasers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 39 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes), right, takes on Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) in the final sprint (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 39 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom), left, is rarely beaten in a sprint and she wasn'’t today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 39 Elle Anderson (Ladies First Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 39 Julie Lafreniere (Xprezo-Borsao) approaching the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 39 Elle Anderson (Ladies First Racing) descending out of the woods with a lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 39 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) taking command of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 39 Molly Hurford (Colavita/ESPN) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 39 Elite Women running one of two sets of barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 39 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 39 Elite Women'’s start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 39 Elle Anderson (Ladies First Racing), Arley Kemmerer, Crystal Anthony, and Anna Barensfeld at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 39 Elle Anderson (Ladies First Racing) eventually wins the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 39 Elle Anderson (Ladies First Racing) running the beach on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 39 Crystal Anthony (Cyclcorossworld.com) could tie the series with a win today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 39 Frances Morrison (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) was having a much better outing today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 39 Sally Annis (Pedalpowertraining.com) leading a chase group on the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 39 Abigail Isolda (Nycross.com p/b VOMAX on the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 39 Elle Anderson (Ladies First Racing) leading the race at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 39 Crystal Anthony (Cyclcorossworld.com) racing in the lead group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 39 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob'’s Red Mill-Seven) just behind the lead group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 39 Elle Anderson (Ladies First Racing) leading Van Gilder through the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 39 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) running stride for stride with Anderson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 39 The leaders running in deep sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 39 Natasha Elliott (Steven’s Racing P/B The Cyclery) leading Bruno-Roy and McConneloug through the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 39 Anna Barensfeld (Pedalpowertraining.com) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 39 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) putting in a massive effort to reach the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) completed the weekend sweep by narrowly winning Sunday’s UCI C2 race, the final race of the New England Shimano Pro Cyclocross Series at the NBX Gran Prix at Goddard Park in Warwick, RI. Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athlete) fought Van Gilder to the line to take second place ahead of third place finisher Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com).

Van Gilder, Kemmerer, Anthony and Elle Anderson (LadiesFirst Racing) separated themselves from the rest of the field from the gun. Missing from the lead group were Mo Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles), Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes), and Natasha Elliott (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery).

McConneloug pushed the pace midway through the race in an effort to bridge to the leaders, disposing of Elliott. Bruno Roy and McConneloug worked together for the remainder of the race but they were never able to get within less than 15 seconds of the lead quartet.

Halfway into the last lap, Anthony attacked on the loose, sandy uphill before the flyover but she was unable to escape from a hard-charging Van Gilder and Kemmerer. Anthony then bobbled on a remount which allowed Van Gilder and Kemmerer to come around her.

The leaders were altogether coming out of the sand for the last time, and as she had the day before, Van Gilder led the group to the last paved corner. Kemmerer put in a massive effort to come around Van Gilder and in the end the officials had to consult the finish photo to decide the winner, Laura Van Gilder. Anthony and Anderson crossed the line in 3rd and 4th place, only one second behind Van Gilder and Kemmerer.

A win would have secured the New England Shimano Pro Cyclocross Series overall title for Anthony, but she was forced to settle for 2nd place to the series’ overall winner, Helen Wyman, with her third place finish on the day.

"I tried to get away on that sandy uphill back there," said Anthony, "but it didn’t work. I was pretty gassed after that effort and I made a mistake on the remount after the logs and I lost the lead and never got it back."

