Van Gilder sprints to victorious weekend in NBX Gran Prix
Kemmerer denied top spot, Anthony takes third-place
Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) completed the weekend sweep by narrowly winning Sunday’s UCI C2 race, the final race of the New England Shimano Pro Cyclocross Series at the NBX Gran Prix at Goddard Park in Warwick, RI. Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athlete) fought Van Gilder to the line to take second place ahead of third place finisher Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com).
Van Gilder, Kemmerer, Anthony and Elle Anderson (LadiesFirst Racing) separated themselves from the rest of the field from the gun. Missing from the lead group were Mo Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles), Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes), and Natasha Elliott (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery).
McConneloug pushed the pace midway through the race in an effort to bridge to the leaders, disposing of Elliott. Bruno Roy and McConneloug worked together for the remainder of the race but they were never able to get within less than 15 seconds of the lead quartet.
Halfway into the last lap, Anthony attacked on the loose, sandy uphill before the flyover but she was unable to escape from a hard-charging Van Gilder and Kemmerer. Anthony then bobbled on a remount which allowed Van Gilder and Kemmerer to come around her.
The leaders were altogether coming out of the sand for the last time, and as she had the day before, Van Gilder led the group to the last paved corner. Kemmerer put in a massive effort to come around Van Gilder and in the end the officials had to consult the finish photo to decide the winner, Laura Van Gilder. Anthony and Anderson crossed the line in 3rd and 4th place, only one second behind Van Gilder and Kemmerer.
A win would have secured the New England Shimano Pro Cyclocross Series overall title for Anthony, but she was forced to settle for 2nd place to the series’ overall winner, Helen Wyman, with her third place finish on the day.
"I tried to get away on that sandy uphill back there," said Anthony, "but it didn’t work. I was pretty gassed after that effort and I made a mistake on the remount after the logs and I lost the lead and never got it back."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:40:50
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|3
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:01
|4
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|5
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes
|0:00:20
|6
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:00:21
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:00:48
|8
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time
|0:01:36
|9
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC
|0:01:40
|10
|Sally Annis (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:01:47
|11
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:01:50
|12
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:53
|13
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|0:01:55
|14
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:02:19
|15
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:02:23
|16
|Jenny Ives (USA) Favata TRT-Unovelo cross team
|0:02:35
|17
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:02:44
|18
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:03:04
|19
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:03:22
|20
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:03:26
|21
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:52
|22
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|0:03:58
|23
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB
|0:04:06
|24
|Michelle Bishop (USA) North Point Women’s Racing
|0:04:23
|25
|Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:04:36
|26
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:04:44
|27
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen
|0:05:05
|28
|Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|0:05:06
|29
|Deirdre Smith (USA) Smith
|0:05:23
|30
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) Bonk! Support
|0:06:40
|31
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita/Espn-W
|0:06:52
|32
|Abigail Isolda (USA) Nycross.com p/b Vomax
|0:06:53
|33
|Elizabeth Allen (USA) Danielson Adventure Sports
|0:07:38
|34
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Mad Alchemy/ Verge Rider Cooperativ
|0:09:32
