Van Gilder wins NBX Gran Prix opener
Anderson and Kemmerer second and third
Mellow Mushroom’s Laura Van Gilder was able to sneak away from Elle Anderson (LadiesFirst Racing) to win Saturday’s UCI C2 event with C3 – Athletes Serving Athletes’Arley Kemmerer finishing in 3rd place.
Van Gilder and Anderson escaped early from a lead group that included Kemmerer, Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com), Cassandra Maximenko (Silverbull/Bones/Thule) and Mo Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles).
Van Gilder and Anderson worked together for the majority of the raceto maintain their gap over the four chasers until Van Gilder opened up a small gap over Anderson on the final lap. Behind the two leaders, Kemmerer put in a strong attack in an effort to connect with the front two, and while she got close, she was never able to bridge the gap.
“She just sort of started to creep away from me,” said Anderson of Van Gilder, “and I was never able to get back to her.”
Van Gilder maintained her gap over Anderson to take the win by seven seconds, and while she didn’t connect with the leaders, Kemmerer’s attack was good enough to finish 3rd, just five seconds off Anderson. Anthony and Maximenko finished in the 4th and 5thpositions a few seconds behind Kemmerer.
“That finish is very tactical,” said Van Gilder. “I’ve seen 2nd place come around the leader on the pavement, so I wanted to get there on my own.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:37:46
|2
|Elle Anderson (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing
|0:00:07
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0;00:12
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:00:16
|5
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull/Bones/Thule
|0:00:31
|6
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:00:36
|7
|Julie Lafreniere (Can) Xprezo-Borsao
|0:00:39
|8
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:00:43
|9
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-Notubes
|0:01:16
|10
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:01:26
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com
|0:01:30
|12
|Jenny Ives (USA) Favata Trt-Unovelo Cross Team
|13
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com
|0:01:41
|14
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:02:21
|15
|Christina Birch (USA) Jam Fund / NCC / Vittoria
|0:02:22
|16
|Frances Morrison (USA) Jam Fund / NCC / Vittoria
|0:02:43
|17
|Marian Jamison (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing
|0:02:50
|18
|Sally Annis (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com
|0:03:07
|19
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb
|0:03:09
|20
|Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa
|0:03:18
|21
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:42
|22
|Christina Tamilio (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing
|0:03:45
|23
|Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:47
|24
|Michelle Bishop (USA) North Point Women's Racing
|0:03:56
|25
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle
|0:04:39
|26
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Powerwatts-Fttime
|0:04:50
|27
|Ana Sirianni (USA) Hup United
|0:05:07
|28
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) Bonk! Support
|0:06:01
|29
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:06:18
|30
|Sara Wisner (USA) Ten20
|0:07:10
|31
|Abigail Isolda (USA) Nycross.com p/b Vomax
|0:07:19
|32
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Mad Alchemy/ Verge Rider Cooperativ
|0:07:57
|33
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita/Espnw Nj
|0:08:37
|DNF
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|DNF
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Nycross.com p/b Vomax
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy