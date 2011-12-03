Keough pips Heule in Warwick
Driscoll outpaced, but takes final podium spot
Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) came out on top in Saturday’s race in Warwick, beat Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) by one second, and with James Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)a further second back.
The Elite Men’s field was absolutely star-studded with six-time Swiss National Champion Christian Heule and his Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com teammate Jamey Driscoll joining the pinnacle of New England racing. The Series leader, Luke Keough(Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) came back to defend his jersey following the World Cup in Koksijde, holding a slim lead over Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage).
The racing was furious from the gun, with Dylan McNicholas (cyclocrossworld.com) taking the holeshot and leading the field into the sand. For the first few laps, despite the intense pace, the front group contained twelve racers with leadership switching between McNicholas, Mike Garrigan (Lapierre Canada), Shawn Milne (ECV/Mazda) and the duo from Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com. Notably, Keough, while rarely on the front, was never behind third wheel and was quick to cover all moves.
The clip slowly began to shed racers as Driscoll turned on his big diesel engine. The group was eventually trimmed to seven with Driscoll at the front, followed by Heule, Keough, McNicholas, Lindine and SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley teammates Jerome Townsend and Adam Myerson. While Myerson, McNicholas and Lindine each were put into difficulty, each demonstrated their grit and determination by coming back to the lead.
A split came with four to go as Heule, Driscoll and Keough went off the front, forcing the group of four to chase. At two to go, thanks to some chess playing at the front, the gap had come down and it came back together. With seven racers evenly matched together, this looked likely to come to a sprint. On the final half of a lap, Heule attacked out of the sandpit and Keough dug incredibly deep to stay with him. McNicholas, slightly gapped, turnedhimself inside out and made contact with Driscoll behind him.
On the final 180-degree turn onto the pavement, Heule was at the front with Driscoll second and looked ready to pick up his second Shimano Series victory of the season. Keough, dug deep into his reserves and uncorked one of the finest sprints we’ve seen all season and came around Heule for the most prestigious victory of his young career. Heule held on for second ahead of Driscoll. McNicholas came across the line fourth. Townsend picked up fifth ahead of Lindine with Myerson seventh.
Provisional Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|1:01:49
|2
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:01
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:02
|4
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:03
|5
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:00:09
|6
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:00:11
|7
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:00:18
|8
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:50
|9
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:00:55
|10
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|0:01:39
|12
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|0:01:40
|13
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|14
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|15
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:01:42
|16
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|0:01:44
|17
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:02:58
|18
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:01
|19
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|20
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|0:03:02
|21
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:03:23
|22
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|0:03:31
|23
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 - Boloco
|24
|Joshua Thornton (USA) GG Events LLC
|0:03:36
|25
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|0:04:11
|26
|Allan Rego (USA) Farm Team Elite
|0:04:12
|27
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:04:21
|28
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|0:04:33
|29
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) MIT
|0:04:38
|30
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:50
|31
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:04:58
|32
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|0:05:55
|33
|Alex Cox (USA)
|0:06:00
|34
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:07:22
|35 (-1 lap)
|Ben Coleman (USA) UVM Cycling
|36
|Ian Schon (USA)
|37 (-2 laps)
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
|38
|Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|39 (-3 laps)
|Jeff Moote (USA)
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|DNF
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
