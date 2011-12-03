Trending

Keough pips Heule in Warwick

Driscoll outpaced, but takes final podium spot

The Men at staging

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Lindine put in huge efforts to keep the leaders in sight

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Heule, Driscoll and Keough

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Nick Keough leads the chase

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
The leaders up the steep climb on the final lap

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Lindine ahead of McNicholas

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Townsend tried a late-race flyer

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Keough packs a mighty sprint

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Keough lunges for the line

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
The Men’s Podium (L to R): Driscoll, Keough, Heule

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Driscoll turns up the heat on Keough

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Al Donahue

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
The lead group was huge for most of the race

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
The Elite Men get started

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
McNicholas leads through the sand

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Justin Lindine needed to keep pace with Keough to win the series

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
The scrum exiting the sand

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Luke Keough through the planks

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Jerome Townsend gets past the barriers

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Adam Myerson has hit his stride late this season

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Shawn Milne drove the early pace

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Last-minute entry Christian Heule made his return to New England

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Keough narrowly beat Heule

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) came out on top in Saturday’s race in Warwick, beat Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) by one second, and with James Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)a further second back.

The Elite Men’s field was absolutely star-studded with six-time Swiss National Champion Christian Heule and his Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com teammate Jamey Driscoll joining the pinnacle of New England racing. The Series leader, Luke Keough(Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) came back to defend his jersey following the World Cup in Koksijde, holding a slim lead over Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage).

The racing was furious from the gun, with Dylan McNicholas (cyclocrossworld.com) taking the holeshot and leading the field into the sand. For the first few laps, despite the intense pace, the front group contained twelve racers with leadership switching between McNicholas, Mike Garrigan (Lapierre Canada), Shawn Milne (ECV/Mazda) and the duo from Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com. Notably, Keough, while rarely on the front, was never behind third wheel and was quick to cover all moves.

The clip slowly began to shed racers as Driscoll turned on his big diesel engine. The group was eventually trimmed to seven with Driscoll at the front, followed by Heule, Keough, McNicholas, Lindine and SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley teammates Jerome Townsend and Adam Myerson. While Myerson, McNicholas and Lindine each were put into difficulty, each demonstrated their grit and determination by coming back to the lead.

A split came with four to go as Heule, Driscoll and Keough went off the front, forcing the group of four to chase. At two to go, thanks to some chess playing at the front, the gap had come down and it came back together. With seven racers evenly matched together, this looked likely to come to a sprint. On the final half of a lap, Heule attacked out of the sandpit and Keough dug incredibly deep to stay with him. McNicholas, slightly gapped, turnedhimself inside out and made contact with Driscoll behind him.

On the final 180-degree turn onto the pavement, Heule was at the front with Driscoll second and looked ready to pick up his second Shimano Series victory of the season. Keough, dug deep into his reserves and uncorked one of the finest sprints we’ve seen all season and came around Heule for the most prestigious victory of his young career. Heule held on for second ahead of Driscoll. McNicholas came across the line fourth. Townsend picked up fifth ahead of Lindine with Myerson seventh.

Provisional Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross1:01:49
2Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:01
3James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:02
4Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:03
5Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:00:09
6Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage0:00:11
7Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:00:18
8Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:50
9Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada0:00:55
10Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:56
11Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs0:01:39
12Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage0:01:40
13Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
14Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
15Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle0:01:42
16Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC0:01:44
17Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:02:58
18David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart0:03:01
19Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
20Thomas Sampson (USA)0:03:02
21Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:03:23
22Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works0:03:31
23Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 - Boloco
24Joshua Thornton (USA) GG Events LLC0:03:36
25Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage0:04:11
26Allan Rego (USA) Farm Team Elite0:04:12
27Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:04:21
28Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao0:04:33
29Andrew Lysaght (USA) MIT0:04:38
30Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart0:04:50
31John Burns (USA) Burns Racing0:04:58
32Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage0:05:55
33Alex Cox (USA)0:06:00
34Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:07:22
35 (-1 lap)Ben Coleman (USA) UVM Cycling
36Ian Schon (USA)
37 (-2 laps)Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
38Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
39 (-3 laps)Jeff Moote (USA)
DNFJesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
DNFCary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
DNFShaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart

