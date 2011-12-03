Image 1 of 23 The Men at staging (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 23 Lindine put in huge efforts to keep the leaders in sight (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 3 of 23 Heule, Driscoll and Keough (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 4 of 23 Nick Keough leads the chase (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 23 The leaders up the steep climb on the final lap (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 23 Lindine ahead of McNicholas (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 7 of 23 Townsend tried a late-race flyer (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 8 of 23 Keough packs a mighty sprint (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 9 of 23 Keough lunges for the line (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 10 of 23 The Men’s Podium (L to R): Driscoll, Keough, Heule (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 11 of 23 Driscoll turns up the heat on Keough (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 12 of 23 Al Donahue (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 13 of 23 The lead group was huge for most of the race (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 14 of 23 The Elite Men get started (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 15 of 23 McNicholas leads through the sand (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 16 of 23 Justin Lindine needed to keep pace with Keough to win the series (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 17 of 23 The scrum exiting the sand (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 18 of 23 Luke Keough through the planks (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 19 of 23 Jerome Townsend gets past the barriers (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 20 of 23 Adam Myerson has hit his stride late this season (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 21 of 23 Shawn Milne drove the early pace (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 22 of 23 Last-minute entry Christian Heule made his return to New England (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 23 of 23 Keough narrowly beat Heule (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) came out on top in Saturday’s race in Warwick, beat Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) by one second, and with James Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)a further second back.

The Elite Men’s field was absolutely star-studded with six-time Swiss National Champion Christian Heule and his Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com teammate Jamey Driscoll joining the pinnacle of New England racing. The Series leader, Luke Keough(Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) came back to defend his jersey following the World Cup in Koksijde, holding a slim lead over Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage).

The racing was furious from the gun, with Dylan McNicholas (cyclocrossworld.com) taking the holeshot and leading the field into the sand. For the first few laps, despite the intense pace, the front group contained twelve racers with leadership switching between McNicholas, Mike Garrigan (Lapierre Canada), Shawn Milne (ECV/Mazda) and the duo from Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com. Notably, Keough, while rarely on the front, was never behind third wheel and was quick to cover all moves.

The clip slowly began to shed racers as Driscoll turned on his big diesel engine. The group was eventually trimmed to seven with Driscoll at the front, followed by Heule, Keough, McNicholas, Lindine and SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley teammates Jerome Townsend and Adam Myerson. While Myerson, McNicholas and Lindine each were put into difficulty, each demonstrated their grit and determination by coming back to the lead.

A split came with four to go as Heule, Driscoll and Keough went off the front, forcing the group of four to chase. At two to go, thanks to some chess playing at the front, the gap had come down and it came back together. With seven racers evenly matched together, this looked likely to come to a sprint. On the final half of a lap, Heule attacked out of the sandpit and Keough dug incredibly deep to stay with him. McNicholas, slightly gapped, turnedhimself inside out and made contact with Driscoll behind him.

On the final 180-degree turn onto the pavement, Heule was at the front with Driscoll second and looked ready to pick up his second Shimano Series victory of the season. Keough, dug deep into his reserves and uncorked one of the finest sprints we’ve seen all season and came around Heule for the most prestigious victory of his young career. Heule held on for second ahead of Driscoll. McNicholas came across the line fourth. Townsend picked up fifth ahead of Lindine with Myerson seventh.

