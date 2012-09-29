Trending

Nys wins in Neerpelt

Veteran star out sprints Albert for the victory

Image 1 of 5

Nys and Albert tackle the sand in Neerpelt

Nys and Albert tackle the sand in Neerpelt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 5

Sven Nys and Niels Albert at the startline in Neerpelt

Sven Nys and Niels Albert at the startline in Neerpelt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 5

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) gets the win in Neerpelt

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) gets the win in Neerpelt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 5

Fidea GP Neerpelt podium: Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor)

Fidea GP Neerpelt podium: Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 5

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) powers through the sand

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) powers through the sand
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Sven Nys completed his hat trick, winning the Soudal Grote Prijs in Neerpelt on Saturday for the third consecutive year. He outsprinted world champion Niels Albert for the win, with Klaas Vantornout finishing third, 25 seconds later.

Nys joined up with Rob Peeters and Tom Meeusen in the first of ten laps, and then soloed away on the second lap. Albert moved up to second on the third lap, but could not join Nys until the seventh lap, and they stayed together until the end, with the Belgian national champion outsprinting the world champion.

After finishing only 11th in his last race, Nys was not certain of his form. “But I felt immediately today that it was going well. Even when I rode my own tempo, the others couldn't follow me,” he said, according to sporza.be. “When Niels approached second by second, I slowed down a bit. because I knew I could win in the sprint.”

“Sven was better and deserved to win,” Albert admitted. “I missed my start and that is fatal on a course like this. Then when I got on Sven's wheel, I made a mistake in the sand. Maybe I missed some freshness in this competition.”

Full Results
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:56:41
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:25
4Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:31
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:39
6Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drinks-Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:14
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:23
9Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:26
10Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
11Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
12Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:43
13Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:45
14Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:01:51
15Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA-Drink0:01:56
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:02:13
17Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:24
18Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:53
19Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:03:00
20Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:09
21Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:03:11
22Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hiremet Taldea0:03:59
23Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:04:12
24Aurilien Duval (Fra) UV Aube0:04:16
25Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:04:54
26Kenneth Van Compernolle0:05:29
-3lapsDries Pauwels (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
-4lapsTom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
-4lapsKenneth Hansen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
-4lapsFabian Brzezinski (Ger) Saikls Crossteam
-4lapsJonathan Lastra (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
-6lapsMaxim Panis (Bel) Baboco
-6lapsYannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
-6lapsAlexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles

