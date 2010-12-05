Nicholas Keough nabs NBX Grand Prix finale
Myerson wins NECCS series
For the elite men, the final race of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series (NECCS) came down to a duel between Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) and Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott). Lindine has been the leader of the series for almost the whole season, since he took over from Tim Johnson at New Gloucester, Maine, and had been a valiant defender of the jersey through New Gloucester, Northampton and Sterling.
The series prizes consistency and that’s been Lindine’s strength this season, rarely finishing off the podium. Behind Lindine, Myerson had been gaining ground all season, following a sub-par performance in Vermont back in September, but had never quite gotten to the point where the jersey was on his shoulders.
In today’s race, the early selection was a group comprised of Myerson, Lindine, Derrick St John (Garneau Club/Chaussure/Ogilvy), Lindine’s teammate Manny Goguen, Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) and Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix).
Unlike the women, the race was largely not of attrition as the group stayed together for nearly the entire race. The only changes came when St John fell victim to a flat tire and slow bike change and Goguen fell off the pace.
Both St John and Goguen were able to fight tooth and nail to get back on board with the lead group. St John made contact after a lap and was able to sit in. Goguen, on the other hand, regained contact with the group with two laps to go and immediately got to the front and launched an attack. Quickly reabsorbed, the group was held together until the second pass through the sand on the last lap.
A slight bobble by someone between Myerson and Lindine was all Myerson needed to launch his attack, with Keough and St John on his wheel. Lindine fought with all his might to come back into the group but was just not able to make contact in the last few hundred meters.
Coming onto the pavement, Nick Keough was able to gain a slight advantage over Myerson and held it across the line for the first-ever UCI victory for the U23 series champion. Myerson came across second and cemented his comeback, defeating Lindine for the series title. Myerson’s series victory was an emotional one as it was his first-ever series title and came following his first two UCI victories.
The podium was completed by Justin Lindine, whose performance this season has been nothing short of inspirational and, on the legs of today’s victory, Nick Keough.
Following the series award presentation, Myerson addressed the New England cyclo-cross faithful and emotionally thanked his fellow racers and the series staff and sponsors for him and the series through the tough past week and through yet another long and successful season.
|1
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|1:03:50
|2
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:00:01
|3
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|0:00:02
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|5
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix
|0:00:05
|6
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|0:00:16
|7
|Erik Box (Can) Cycles Devinci
|0:00:55
|8
|Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes
|9
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:30
|10
|Anthony Clark (USA) nebikeconsulting.com
|0:02:01
|11
|Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company
|0:02:19
|12
|Amos Brumble (USA)
|13
|Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|0:02:27
|14
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:02:31
|15
|Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC
|0:02:55
|16
|Derek Hardinge (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club
|0:02:56
|17
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|0:03:03
|18
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:03:08
|19
|David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club
|0:03:09
|20
|John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:03:37
|21
|Austin Pferd (USA)
|0:03:46
|22
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:04:18
|23
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2
|0:04:40
|24
|Peter Hurst (USA) AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA
|0:04:53
|25
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University-Raleigh-Kim's Bike Shop
|0:05:16
|26
|John Hanson (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel
|0:05:37
|27
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:05:50
|28
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Cambridge Bicycle-Igleheart Frames
|29
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:06:01
|30
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) Pedro's Race Team
|0:06:02
|31
|Greg Whitney (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:08:13
|32
|Joshua Friedman (USA) NYC Velo
|33
|Rodrigo Moraes (Bra)
|34
|Ryan O'Hara (USA)
|35
|Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|36
|Alistair Sponsel (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|37
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy