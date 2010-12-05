Image 1 of 16 Nick Keough’s first UCI victory. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 2 of 16 Justine Lindine couldn’t get out of Myerson’s sight all day. (Image credit: Peter Ozolins Photography) Image 3 of 16 Elite Men series overall (L to R): Ian "Stand-in Luke" Keough, Justin Lindine, Adam Myerson, Nick Keough, Christian Favata. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 4 of 16 U23 Men series overall (L to R): Jesse Keough, Nick Keough, Ian "Little Luke" Keough. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 5 of 16 Adam Myerson talks about the future of cyclo-cross in New England. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 6 of 16 Adam Myerson addresses the crowd as series champion. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 7 of 16 The U-23 podium (L to R): Manny Goguen, Nick Keough, Jesse Keough. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 8 of 16 Derrick St John drives through the sand. (Image credit: Peter Ozolins Photography) Image 9 of 16 Adam Myerson over the hurdles. (Image credit: Peter Ozolins Photography) Image 10 of 16 Christian Favata capped a great season with an eighth place finish today. (Image credit: Peter Ozolins Photography) Image 11 of 16 Derrick St John attacks Myerson. (Image credit: Peter Ozolins Photography) Image 12 of 16 David Wilcox (Pedro’s) put his scarf to good use. (Image credit: Peter Ozolins Photography) Image 13 of 16 Josh Dillon puts a gap onto Derrick St. John. (Image credit: Peter Ozolins Photography) Image 14 of 16 Adam Myerson takes on the sand. (Image credit: Peter Ozolins Photography) Image 15 of 16 Adam Myerson leads Nick Keough and Manny Goguen. (Image credit: Peter Ozolins Photography) Image 16 of 16 The elite men’s podium (L to R): Adam Myerson, Nick Keough, Derrick St John, Justin Lindine. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)

For the elite men, the final race of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series (NECCS) came down to a duel between Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) and Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott). Lindine has been the leader of the series for almost the whole season, since he took over from Tim Johnson at New Gloucester, Maine, and had been a valiant defender of the jersey through New Gloucester, Northampton and Sterling.

The series prizes consistency and that’s been Lindine’s strength this season, rarely finishing off the podium. Behind Lindine, Myerson had been gaining ground all season, following a sub-par performance in Vermont back in September, but had never quite gotten to the point where the jersey was on his shoulders.

In today’s race, the early selection was a group comprised of Myerson, Lindine, Derrick St John (Garneau Club/Chaussure/Ogilvy), Lindine’s teammate Manny Goguen, Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) and Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix).

Unlike the women, the race was largely not of attrition as the group stayed together for nearly the entire race. The only changes came when St John fell victim to a flat tire and slow bike change and Goguen fell off the pace.

Both St John and Goguen were able to fight tooth and nail to get back on board with the lead group. St John made contact after a lap and was able to sit in. Goguen, on the other hand, regained contact with the group with two laps to go and immediately got to the front and launched an attack. Quickly reabsorbed, the group was held together until the second pass through the sand on the last lap.

A slight bobble by someone between Myerson and Lindine was all Myerson needed to launch his attack, with Keough and St John on his wheel. Lindine fought with all his might to come back into the group but was just not able to make contact in the last few hundred meters.

Coming onto the pavement, Nick Keough was able to gain a slight advantage over Myerson and held it across the line for the first-ever UCI victory for the U23 series champion. Myerson came across second and cemented his comeback, defeating Lindine for the series title. Myerson’s series victory was an emotional one as it was his first-ever series title and came following his first two UCI victories.

The podium was completed by Justin Lindine, whose performance this season has been nothing short of inspirational and, on the legs of today’s victory, Nick Keough.

Following the series award presentation, Myerson addressed the New England cyclo-cross faithful and emotionally thanked his fellow racers and the series staff and sponsors for him and the series through the tough past week and through yet another long and successful season.