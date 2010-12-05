Myerson opens weekend with sprint victory
Second UCI win of season for Myerson
Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) won the penultimate round of the Verge New England Cyclo-cross Championship Series on Saturday in Warwick, Rhode Island. Myerson won a two-up sprint from Canada's Derrick St John (Garneau Club/Chaussure/Ogilvy) to take his second UCI victory of the season and career. Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) outsprinted Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes) 40 seconds later for the final spot on the podium.
The Elite men’s race developed in a similar fashion to the women's event with a big group at the start that was slowly whittled down to an elite group. Jerome Townsend (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) drove the pace for most of the first lap, carrying his teammate and series leader Justin Lindine. Also making the early selection were Adam Myerson, Derrick St John, Christian Favata, Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix), Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3/Athletes Serving Athletes) and Manny Goguen (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott).
As Townsend began to fade, Lindine took to the front and drove the pace, hoping to shed Myerson. Lindine, however, may have pushed a little too hard and overcooked a turn, giving St John and Myerson the opportunity they needed. The pair shot off the front while Lindine at this point had fallen back to fifth position behind Christian Favata and Manny Goguen.
Myerson and St John were both driving the pace with St John doing the lion’s share of the work. St John repeatedly applied a total effort out of each corner trying to crack Myerson’s resolve.
Though he was pushed to the brink, Myerson would not let the gap open, closing it down each time St John entered a corner. Behind, Lindine made it up to the group of Favata and Goguen and upped the pace, dropping Goguen.
On the final lap Myerson took to the front, driving the pace towards the finish, taking advantage of the weaknesses he'd seen in St John’s riding. As the pair arrived on the finishing straight Myerson led out the sprint and St John was unable to come around.
Forty seconds later, Favata and Lindine came onto the pavement neck and neck and Lindine mashed his way to third place. With the victory, Myerson is in the running to take the series title in tomorrow's finale. Between Lindine and Myerson, whichever of these racers crosses the finish line first on Sunday will take the Verge NECCS championship.
|1
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|1:00:00
|2
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|3
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|0:00:40
|4
|Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes
|5
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:48
|6
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix
|7
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|0:00:57
|8
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|0:01:42
|9
|Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC
|0:01:59
|10
|Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|0:02:04
|11
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:02:06
|12
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|0:02:24
|13
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University-Raleigh-Kim's Bike Shop
|0:02:46
|14
|Erik Box (Can) Cycles Devinci
|0:02:50
|15
|David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club
|0:03:17
|16
|John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:03:23
|17
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:03:24
|18
|Derek Hardinge (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club
|0:03:27
|19
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:03:28
|20
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2
|0:03:41
|21
|Nathan Chown (Can) Handlebars Cycle Company
|0:04:01
|22
|Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care
|23
|John Hanson (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel
|0:04:02
|24
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:04:04
|25
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:04:12
|26
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Cambridge Bicycle-Igleheart Frames
|0:04:59
|27
|Peter Hurst (USA) AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA
|0:05:08
|28
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:05:55
|29
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) Pedro's Race Team
|0:06:08
|30
|Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|0:06:18
|31
|Rodrigo Moraes (Bra)
|0:06:35
|32
|Alistair Sponsel (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:06:36
|33
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C
