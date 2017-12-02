Jeremy Powers takes out NBX GP Day 1 victory
Curtis White second, Eric Thompson third
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|1:03:40
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:08
|3
|Eric Thompson (USA) M SPEED WAX
|0:00:29
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
|0:01:23
|5
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
|0:02:01
|6
|Derrick St John (Can) Vanvv Dessel p/b Hyperthreads
|0:02:04
|7
|Dan Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman
|0:02:22
|8
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti
|0:02:23
|9
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|0:02:33
|10
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:02:37
|11
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:02:40
|12
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:26
|13
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:03:27
|14
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA) Wrenegade Sports/Team Placid
|0:03:48
|15
|Andrew Borden (USA) X-Men
|0:03:50
|16
|Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:03:53
|17
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman
|0:04:35
|18
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec
|0:04:59
|19
|Bryan Horsley (USA) Sea Sports Cyclery & Outdoor
|0:05:00
|20
|Doug Thorp (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:05:02
|21
|Evan Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:05:03
|22
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached
|0:05:04
|23
|Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University
|0:05:15
|24
|Nate Morse (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:05:22
|25
|Matt Mollo (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers | Mad Alc
|0:05:30
|26
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads
|0:05:34
|27
|Gennaro Ameno (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|0:05:45
|28
|Sean Curran (USA) IMSHI cycles
|0:06:00
|29
|Ben Powers (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:06:08
|30
|James Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicyclw
|0:06:44
|31
|Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:06:49
|32
|Tim Willis (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:06:56
|33
|Travis Wold (USA) WPI
|0:07:12
|34
|John Funke (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffee
|0:07:18
|35
|Andrew Nicholas (USA) RPI
|0:09:03
|36
|Clyde Sebastian Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Co
|0:09:31
|37
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|38
|Dan Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|39
|Sam Hedlund (USA) UVM Cycling
|40
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|41
|Mark Hewitt (USA) JAM / NCC
|42
|Gregory Colby (USA) B2C2/JRA Cycles
|43
|Chris Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org
|DNF
|Chris Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC
|DNF
|Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|DNF
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|DNF
|Matt Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNF
|Kale Wenczel (USA) JAM / NCC
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy