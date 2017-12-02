Trending

Jeremy Powers takes out NBX GP Day 1 victory

Curtis White second, Eric Thompson third

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) riding to the victory

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing1:03:40
2Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:08
3Eric Thompson (USA) M SPEED WAX0:00:29
4Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads0:01:23
5Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.0:02:01
6Derrick St John (Can) Vanvv Dessel p/b Hyperthreads0:02:04
7Dan Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman0:02:22
8Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti0:02:23
9Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross0:02:33
10Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing0:02:37
11Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster0:02:40
12Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:03:26
13Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:03:27
14Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA) Wrenegade Sports/Team Placid0:03:48
15Andrew Borden (USA) X-Men0:03:50
16Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster0:03:53
17Samuel O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman0:04:35
18Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec0:04:59
19Bryan Horsley (USA) Sea Sports Cyclery & Outdoor0:05:00
20Doug Thorp (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:05:02
21Evan Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:05:03
22Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached0:05:04
23Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University0:05:15
24Nate Morse (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:05:22
25Matt Mollo (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers | Mad Alc0:05:30
26Brendan McCormack (USA) Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads0:05:34
27Gennaro Ameno (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar0:05:45
28Sean Curran (USA) IMSHI cycles0:06:00
29Ben Powers (USA) Riverside Racing0:06:08
30James Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicyclw0:06:44
31Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling0:06:49
32Tim Willis (USA) JAM / NCC0:06:56
33Travis Wold (USA) WPI0:07:12
34John Funke (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffee0:07:18
35Andrew Nicholas (USA) RPI0:09:03
36Clyde Sebastian Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Co0:09:31
37Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
38Dan Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
39Sam Hedlund (USA) UVM Cycling
40Kyle Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
41Mark Hewitt (USA) JAM / NCC
42Gregory Colby (USA) B2C2/JRA Cycles
43Chris Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org
DNFChris Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC
DNFChristian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
DNFGerald Adasavage (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
DNFMatt Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
DNFKale Wenczel (USA) JAM / NCC

