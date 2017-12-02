Trending

NBX GP: Day 1 win for Ruby West

Arley Kemmerer second, Cassandra Maximenko third

Ruby West (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) celebrates her victory

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:39:26
2Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:00:08
3Cassandra Maximenko (USA) VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels0:00:12
4Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis0:00:14
5Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:00:31
6Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:00:53
7Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:01:18
8Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton p/b Transition0:01:24
9Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team0:01:30
10Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:01:47
11Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop0:01:52
12Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice0:01:58
13Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo0:02:20
14Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:02:24
15Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaH-NGER/ Bard College0:02:25
16Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:02:37
17Jauron Vetter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato0:02:40
18Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica0:03:17
19Katie Carlson (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton Caterpi0:03:22
20Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman0:03:33
21Meghan Owens (USA) UVM Cycling0:03:34
22Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:03:43
23Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle0:03:47
24Kayla Brannen (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle0:03:55
25Christin Reuter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato0:04:00
26Natalie Forsythe (USA) Riverside Racing0:04:28
27Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:04:34
28Allison Mrugal (USA) Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute0:04:47
29Heather Richard (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton0:04:48
30Shane Ferro (USA) Two Seconds Ahead Racing0:05:23
31Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike p/b Borah0:05:50
32Jenny Wojewoda (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:06:12
33Elizabeth Huuki (USA) Army West Point Cycling0:06:32
34Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 10:06:40
35Paige Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew0:06:55
36Mary Maroon (USA) Voler/CLIF/HRS/RockLobster
37Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
DNFRegina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective

