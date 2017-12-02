NBX GP: Day 1 win for Ruby West
Arley Kemmerer second, Cassandra Maximenko third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:39:26
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:00:08
|3
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels
|0:00:12
|4
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis
|0:00:14
|5
|Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:00:53
|7
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:01:18
|8
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton p/b Transition
|0:01:24
|9
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:01:30
|10
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:01:47
|11
|Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop
|0:01:52
|12
|Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice
|0:01:58
|13
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo
|0:02:20
|14
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:02:24
|15
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaH-NGER/ Bard College
|0:02:25
|16
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:02:37
|17
|Jauron Vetter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato
|0:02:40
|18
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica
|0:03:17
|19
|Katie Carlson (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton Caterpi
|0:03:22
|20
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman
|0:03:33
|21
|Meghan Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:03:34
|22
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:03:43
|23
|Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle
|0:03:47
|24
|Kayla Brannen (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle
|0:03:55
|25
|Christin Reuter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato
|0:04:00
|26
|Natalie Forsythe (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:04:28
|27
|Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:04:34
|28
|Allison Mrugal (USA) Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|0:04:47
|29
|Heather Richard (USA) Ladies First p/b Milton
|0:04:48
|30
|Shane Ferro (USA) Two Seconds Ahead Racing
|0:05:23
|31
|Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike p/b Borah
|0:05:50
|32
|Jenny Wojewoda (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:06:12
|33
|Elizabeth Huuki (USA) Army West Point Cycling
|0:06:32
|34
|Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1
|0:06:40
|35
|Paige Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew
|0:06:55
|36
|Mary Maroon (USA) Voler/CLIF/HRS/RockLobster
|37
|Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|DNF
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy