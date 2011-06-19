Trending

Neben, Anthony secure overall victory

Bronzini and Sutherland prevail on final stage

Armstrong led with one lap remaining

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) in the final yellow jersey with the women's trophy.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Stillwater Criterium podium: Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare Pro Cycling), Frank Pipp (Bissel Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) crosses the finish and celebrates his overall victory in the Nature Valley Grand Prix

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Late in the race Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) works to close the opened by the attack of Robert Forster (United Healthcare Pro Cycling.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) launches the attack that forms the only break of the day.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) works to open the gap on the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The only break of the day: Andrew Dahlheim and Jeremy Vennell (Bissel Pro Cycling) and Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride).

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) celebrates her 3rd stage win at the Nature Valley Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) launches an attack on the final climb up Chilkoot Hill.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
With a couple laps to go Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12) makes an attempt to break from the lead group.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and the rest of the Kelly team set the pace for the field for most of the race.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
HTC Highroad were the top women's team in the 2011 edition of the Nature Valley Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
HTC Highroad led the peloton around the Stillwater course for most of the race.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Stillwater Criterium podium: Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad), Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light), Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The final jerseys of the 2011 NVGP: Sport Beans Queen of the Hill/Wheaties Fuel Top Sprinter Leah Kirchman (Colavita/Formo d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light), TRIA Best Young Rider Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad), Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad), Nature Valley Race Winner Amber Neben (HTC Highroad), Nature Valley Top Amateur Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) in the final yellow jersey with the men's trophy.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The final men's podium: Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride), Wheaties Fuel Top Sprinter Robert Forster (United Healthcare Pro Cycling), Tria Best Young Rider Josephy Schmalz (Elbowz Racing), Nature Valley Race Winner Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Nature Valley Top Amateur Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande), Sport Beans King of the Hill Kyle Wamsley (Bissel Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The men's field rounds a corner

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Rory Sutherland is surrounded by the media after his stage win

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Giorgia Bronzini wins the final stage of the NVGP

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
There's a small crash at the start of the women's climb on Chilkoot

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Bissel Pro Cycling Team

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The men start the race climbing Chilkoot HillImage

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
The men begin another climb

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
The race leader and the world champion round a corner

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
The Elite men's podium.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Double celebration as Rory Sutherland wins the stage and Jesse Anthony wins the race

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
A rider takes a corner

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Bronzini checked to see who was behind her on the last lap

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
The men work their way through the course

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) driving the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Timothy Rugg (Nature Valley Pro Ride) working in the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare gets on the front to bring back the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) working to set up the attack.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) launches his race winning attack.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Luis Amaran (Jamis) responds to an attack at the top of the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) sporting the most aggressive riders jersey from his ride yesterday.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) wins again in Stillwater.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) trying to cool off after a hot stage.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The women are off.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The women head for the climb on the first lap.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Todays top three men.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The HTC-Highroad women take the team prize and send out a special message.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Bissell takes the team prize for the mens race.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits) had the pressure on today to hold onto yellow.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The men attack the climb on the first lap.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Kelly Benefits got on the front right away to protect the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Kyle Wamsley (Bissell) going hard to hold on to the climbers jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The scenic crate on the streets of Stillwater.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Women riders get stopped on the steep hill and need help getting going again.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) on the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) holding on to the climbing and sprint jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) leads stage winner Georgia Brozini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo).

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The women have the top of the climb in site.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Only 5 laps left for the women.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) bringing up the lead group.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) hung in their today even with her injured elbow.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) leading the women up the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Georgia Brozini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) putting pressure on at the top of the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Georgia Brozini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) launches her attack for the win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Georgia Brozini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes another stage win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Georgia Brozini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) rolls through for the win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Todays stage podium for the women.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits) working to retain the race lead.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
The men spread out on the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Fans line the climb to the finish.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Kelly Benefits setting the pace on the climb.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Elite Men

By Lyne Lamoureux

The Stillwater Criterium once again provided thrills and excitement to conclude the Nature Valley Grand Prix as defending champion Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) attacked the penultimate time up Chilkoot Hill Sunday to win the final stage.

With the assistance of his Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth teammates, Jesse Anthony survived all the attacks to finish second on the stage and claim the overall classification. Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) was third on the stage.

"Everyone here sees the crowd and how many people come out to cheer us on, it's an awesome stage and it's fantastic for the city of Stillwater to have such an event, there are not many like this in the country," Sutherland said.

Anthony, perhaps better known for his cyclocross prowess until now, credited his team for helping him win the first stage race of his career.

"Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth has been working super hard all year," he said. "We've been racing aggressively in every race we've done and we threw it down this week as hard as we could. Everyone went in 110 percent, everyone on the team was committed and it ended up working out for us."

Only the strong survive the notoriously brutal criterium course that features Chilkoot Hill's 21 percent grade at its steepest point during a two-block climb to the finish line. Riders started falling off the fast pace set by Anthony's green train as it controlled the front, quickly reacting and neutralizing dangerous attacks from Luis Amaran and Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home).

With two laps to go, Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) upped the pace on Chilkoot, exploding the dwindling field as the battle for the stage win commenced. Sutherland, Anthony, Amaran and third-on-general classification Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda) all went with the attack. Sutherland attacked the next time up the climb and was able to hold on to enjoy his second consecutive victory at Stillwater.

"Last year was beautiful," Sutherland said. "But this year, being actually able to enjoy the climb on the last time instead of having to sprint up, was nice."

Anthony battled until the last lap keeping his closest rivals close and then passing them on the final climb to the finish line.

"The crowd here in Stillwater is unbelievable," he said. "It rivals the Mayanunk Wall in Philadelphia. The hill is unexplainable until you really do it, even if you're having the best of days, it hurts so much. I had great legs today and all week, but it was a battle to stay up front and stay with my teammates and follow the wheels at the end."

Halfway through the 20-lap race, Timothy Rugg (Nature Valley Pro Ride) and Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL) got away and built a gap of 25 seconds before being reeled in eight laps later. Rugg was awarded the red Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Rider for his efforts.

Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL) won the Sports Beans King of the Hills jersey after a tough fight with Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ Racing) for it the final two stages.

"It makes me that much more happier that I could hold on to the jersey when I have somebody racing me for it," Wamsley said about his fight for the polka dot jersey.

Forster won the Sprint Competition. Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) took home the final Nature Valley Top Amateur green jersey while Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) won the white Best Young Rider jersey. The BISSELL Pro Cycling team won the team classification.

Elite Women

Bronzini Wins Third Nature Valley Grand Prix Stage; Neben Finishes In Yellow

By Cynthia Lou

Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) attacked at the bottom of Chilkoot Hill Sunday to secure her third stage win at this year's Nature Valley Grand Prix as Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) held on to win the race overall.

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) attacked the penultimate time up the leg-breaking climb that was packed with spectators, hoping to repeat her previous years' success at the Stillwater Criterium. But Neben's HTC-Highroad teammate, Evelyn Stevens, and Bronzini jumped after her. Bronzini's win was the reigning world road race champion's third of the five-day, six-stage race.

"I have no words for Evie [Stevens] - she made the race," Bronzini said, laughing. "I tried to save my power for the last climb because I came here with all of the best climbers and I'm a sprinter. So I tried only to follow [wheels] and save my best sprint for the final."

Between attacks from Team TIBCO/To The Top and Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 and the sheer difficulty of the 18 percent average grade on Chilkoot Hill, an elite group of riders quickly separated themselves from the peloton. The decisive breakaway group formed within five laps of the 13-lap race and featured a mix of experienced veterans and promising newcomers. It included Bronzini, Neben with teammates Stevens, Ally Stacher, and Amanda Miller, overall runner-up Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) and teammate Joelle Noumainville, defending champion Armstrong and teammate Kristin McGrath, Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS), and Jade Wilcoxson (Nature Valley Grand Prix Pro Ride).

As the teams battled for the general classification, Armstrong and Bronzini were able to sit in the pack and save themselves for the finish.

"I wanted to sit and let Highroad do their work to protect the jersey," Armstrong said. "I knew two minutes would be too much to gain today so we went for the stage win for the team. I tried my best, I tried to go with two to go but everyone out there was really strong. I just couldn't get that extra acceleration."

Neben said it actually was a very easy day for her because her team was so good.

"I didn't really have to do anything but just watch them," Neben said. "It went according to plan. I'm proud of them, they rode really well this week. I have the yellow, but really, we all won."

Stevens' performance earned her the Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Rider jersey.

"Ally, Amanda and Chloe raced their hearts out," Stevens said. "Amanda and Chloe took it on the back, then I would take control on the climb. I think it was perfect teamwork - no one could get away. It was really exciting."

Before the race, Stacher was honored with the "Carla Swart Sportsmanship Award," recognizing the female athlete at the race who sacrificed her own chances for the good of her team. Swart was a South African Olympic hopeful and the most decorated collegiate rider in U.S. history who died when she was hit by a truck during a training ride.

"We raced how Carla would have raced," Stevens said. "She was just an amazing woman, and I know Ally was her best friend. I can't think of someone better than Ally to wear that jersey. The way she rode today, she rode her heart out. It's just incredible, the whole team."

Stacher's performance also won her the Best Young Rider jersey, and HTC-Highroad won the Team classification.

Riding for the Nature Valley Pro Ride team, Wilcoxson finished with the front group of elite riders to win the Nature Valley Grand Prix Best Amateur.

"I was really nervous to start it, but it turned out to be a really good course for me," Wilcoxson said. "I kind of shocked myself as well. I was really surprised to hang with the big dogs like that. I just wanted to be able to finish the race today, so, I'm really excited about the results."

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) held onto her Sports Beans Queen of the Hill jersey and Wheaties Fuel Sprint Competition jersey.

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)1:09:50
2Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:01
3K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:03
4Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:06
5Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
6Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:25
7Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:29
8Zachary Davies (V Australia)
9Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
10Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
11Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
12Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
13Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
14Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:32
15Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
16Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:35
17Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
18Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:37
19Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)0:00:40
20Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:45
21Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
22Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:47
23Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:00:49
24Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
25Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)
26Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
27Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
28Chris Winn (V Australia)
29Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:58
30Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)0:01:02
31Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:09
32Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:23
33Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:25
34Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:42
35Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:46
36Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:51
37Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:55
38Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:01:58
39Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
40Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:02:44
41Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:02:47
42Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:50
43Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:03:09
44Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:03:30
45Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:55
46Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:04:00
47Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:04:05
48Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:04:45
49Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:05:00
50Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:05:37
51Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
52Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
53Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:20
54Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:06:49
55Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
56Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
57Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)0:08:09
58Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)
59Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)
60Ben Kersten (V Australia)
61Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
62Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
63Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:08:40
64Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:09:42
65Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:10:52
66Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)
67Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
68Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
69Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
70Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
71Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
72Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)
73Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)
74Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)
75John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
76Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
77Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
78Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)0:11:14
79Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
80Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:11:19
81Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)0:12:09
82Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:12:21
83Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
84Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
85Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
86Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:13:50
87Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
DNFJake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
DNFFernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)
DNFKenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFCharles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFDaniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
DNFJason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)9:56:32
2Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:17
3Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:45
4Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)0:01:16
5K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:47
6Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:03:11
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:49
8Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:04:37
9Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:05:00
10Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:05:32
11Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:06:16
12Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:06:44
13Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:06:47
14Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
15Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:07:00
16Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:07:07
17Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:07:14
18Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:07:29
19Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:11:10
20Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:12:04
21Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)0:12:05
22Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:12:36
23Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:12:51
24Zachary Davies (V Australia)0:13:03
25Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:13:05
26Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)0:13:09
27Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:13:17
28Chris Winn (V Australia)0:13:25
29Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)0:13:30
30Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:13:56
31Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:14:14
32Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:14:23
33Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:14:24
34Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:14:26
35Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:14:29
36Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:14:52
37Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:15:11
38Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:15:13
39Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:17:15
40Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:17:16
41Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:18:06
42Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:18:28
43Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:18:39
44Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)0:19:11
45Ben Kersten (V Australia)0:20:26
46Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:20:55
47Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:21:13
48Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)0:21:45
49Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:22:42
50Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:22:56
51Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:23:26
52Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)0:25:00
53Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:26:51
54Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)0:28:02
55Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)0:29:37
56Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:33:27
57Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:35:39
58Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)0:37:21
59Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:38:18
60Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)0:38:40
61Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:38:58
62Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:39:26
63Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)0:39:36
64Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)0:39:43
65Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:40:03
66Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:40:22
67Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:40:49
68Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:40:57
69Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:41:04
70Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:41:14
71Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:42:31
72Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:43:06
73Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:45:43
74Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)0:45:48
75Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:46:38
76Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:50:28
77Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:51:07
78Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)0:55:42
79Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:59:21
80Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)0:59:35
81Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)1:13:06
82Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)1:14:54
83Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)1:17:24
84John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)1:18:24
85Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)1:19:00
86Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)1:25:41
87Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)1:38:51

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:51:14
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)0:00:01
3Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:03
4Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:04
5Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)
6Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)0:00:06
7Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)0:00:12
8Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)0:00:14
9Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)0:00:46
10Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:48
11Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:17
12Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)0:02:34
13Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)
14Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
15Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:02:36
16Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)
17Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
18Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
19Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)0:02:41
20Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)
21Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)0:02:43
22Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
23Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)0:02:46
24Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
25Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
26Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:05:00
27Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:06:00
28Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
29Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)0:07:00
30Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)
31Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
32Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)
33Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
34Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
35Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:07:20
36Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
37Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
38Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
39Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
40Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
41Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
42Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)
43Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)
44Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
45Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:07:40
46Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:08:00
47Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:08:17
48Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)0:08:28
49Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)0:08:50
50Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
51Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:09:00
52Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:09:20
53Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:10:10
54Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
55Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFTheresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
DNFBarbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
DNFMegan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
DNFEmma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
DNFMeredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
DNFKathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
DNFAmy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)
DNFKaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
DNFCoryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
DNFAlison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
DNFTayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)8:04:25
2Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:19
3Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:49
4Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)0:01:06
5Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)0:01:10
6Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)0:01:45
7Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)
8Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:02:15
9Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)0:02:35
10Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:03:08
11Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:03:29
12Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:04:05
13Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:04:16
14Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:04:18
15Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:04:23
16Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)0:04:43
17Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)0:04:58
18Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:05:18
19Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:05:37
20Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)0:05:42
21Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)0:06:39
22Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:06:55
23Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:08:33
24Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)0:09:17
25Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:09:42
26Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:11:02
27Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:11:31
28Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:11:40
29Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:11:44
30Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)0:11:54
31Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)0:13:49
32Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:15:24
33Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:15:49
34Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:15:56
35Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)0:15:58
36Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)0:16:01
37Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:16:40
38Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:17:20
39Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)0:17:41
40Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:18:06
41Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)0:20:17
42Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:20:22
43Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:22:13
44Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:24:22
45Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:25:26
46Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:29:09
47Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:33:49
48Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:34:53
49Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)0:35:26
50Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:37:45
51Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:38:35
52Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:39:53
53Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:45:30
54Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:46:36
55Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:58:45

 

