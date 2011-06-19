Neben, Anthony secure overall victory
Bronzini and Sutherland prevail on final stage
Elite Men
By Lyne Lamoureux
The Stillwater Criterium once again provided thrills and excitement to conclude the Nature Valley Grand Prix as defending champion Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) attacked the penultimate time up Chilkoot Hill Sunday to win the final stage.
With the assistance of his Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth teammates, Jesse Anthony survived all the attacks to finish second on the stage and claim the overall classification. Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) was third on the stage.
"Everyone here sees the crowd and how many people come out to cheer us on, it's an awesome stage and it's fantastic for the city of Stillwater to have such an event, there are not many like this in the country," Sutherland said.
Anthony, perhaps better known for his cyclocross prowess until now, credited his team for helping him win the first stage race of his career.
"Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth has been working super hard all year," he said. "We've been racing aggressively in every race we've done and we threw it down this week as hard as we could. Everyone went in 110 percent, everyone on the team was committed and it ended up working out for us."
Only the strong survive the notoriously brutal criterium course that features Chilkoot Hill's 21 percent grade at its steepest point during a two-block climb to the finish line. Riders started falling off the fast pace set by Anthony's green train as it controlled the front, quickly reacting and neutralizing dangerous attacks from Luis Amaran and Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home).
With two laps to go, Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) upped the pace on Chilkoot, exploding the dwindling field as the battle for the stage win commenced. Sutherland, Anthony, Amaran and third-on-general classification Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda) all went with the attack. Sutherland attacked the next time up the climb and was able to hold on to enjoy his second consecutive victory at Stillwater.
"Last year was beautiful," Sutherland said. "But this year, being actually able to enjoy the climb on the last time instead of having to sprint up, was nice."
Anthony battled until the last lap keeping his closest rivals close and then passing them on the final climb to the finish line.
"The crowd here in Stillwater is unbelievable," he said. "It rivals the Mayanunk Wall in Philadelphia. The hill is unexplainable until you really do it, even if you're having the best of days, it hurts so much. I had great legs today and all week, but it was a battle to stay up front and stay with my teammates and follow the wheels at the end."
Halfway through the 20-lap race, Timothy Rugg (Nature Valley Pro Ride) and Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL) got away and built a gap of 25 seconds before being reeled in eight laps later. Rugg was awarded the red Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Rider for his efforts.
Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL) won the Sports Beans King of the Hills jersey after a tough fight with Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ Racing) for it the final two stages.
"It makes me that much more happier that I could hold on to the jersey when I have somebody racing me for it," Wamsley said about his fight for the polka dot jersey.
Forster won the Sprint Competition. Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) took home the final Nature Valley Top Amateur green jersey while Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) won the white Best Young Rider jersey. The BISSELL Pro Cycling team won the team classification.
Elite Women
Bronzini Wins Third Nature Valley Grand Prix Stage; Neben Finishes In Yellow
By Cynthia Lou
Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) attacked at the bottom of Chilkoot Hill Sunday to secure her third stage win at this year's Nature Valley Grand Prix as Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) held on to win the race overall.
Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) attacked the penultimate time up the leg-breaking climb that was packed with spectators, hoping to repeat her previous years' success at the Stillwater Criterium. But Neben's HTC-Highroad teammate, Evelyn Stevens, and Bronzini jumped after her. Bronzini's win was the reigning world road race champion's third of the five-day, six-stage race.
"I have no words for Evie [Stevens] - she made the race," Bronzini said, laughing. "I tried to save my power for the last climb because I came here with all of the best climbers and I'm a sprinter. So I tried only to follow [wheels] and save my best sprint for the final."
Between attacks from Team TIBCO/To The Top and Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 and the sheer difficulty of the 18 percent average grade on Chilkoot Hill, an elite group of riders quickly separated themselves from the peloton. The decisive breakaway group formed within five laps of the 13-lap race and featured a mix of experienced veterans and promising newcomers. It included Bronzini, Neben with teammates Stevens, Ally Stacher, and Amanda Miller, overall runner-up Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) and teammate Joelle Noumainville, defending champion Armstrong and teammate Kristin McGrath, Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS), and Jade Wilcoxson (Nature Valley Grand Prix Pro Ride).
As the teams battled for the general classification, Armstrong and Bronzini were able to sit in the pack and save themselves for the finish.
"I wanted to sit and let Highroad do their work to protect the jersey," Armstrong said. "I knew two minutes would be too much to gain today so we went for the stage win for the team. I tried my best, I tried to go with two to go but everyone out there was really strong. I just couldn't get that extra acceleration."
Neben said it actually was a very easy day for her because her team was so good.
"I didn't really have to do anything but just watch them," Neben said. "It went according to plan. I'm proud of them, they rode really well this week. I have the yellow, but really, we all won."
Stevens' performance earned her the Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Rider jersey.
"Ally, Amanda and Chloe raced their hearts out," Stevens said. "Amanda and Chloe took it on the back, then I would take control on the climb. I think it was perfect teamwork - no one could get away. It was really exciting."
Before the race, Stacher was honored with the "Carla Swart Sportsmanship Award," recognizing the female athlete at the race who sacrificed her own chances for the good of her team. Swart was a South African Olympic hopeful and the most decorated collegiate rider in U.S. history who died when she was hit by a truck during a training ride.
"We raced how Carla would have raced," Stevens said. "She was just an amazing woman, and I know Ally was her best friend. I can't think of someone better than Ally to wear that jersey. The way she rode today, she rode her heart out. It's just incredible, the whole team."
Stacher's performance also won her the Best Young Rider jersey, and HTC-Highroad won the Team classification.
Riding for the Nature Valley Pro Ride team, Wilcoxson finished with the front group of elite riders to win the Nature Valley Grand Prix Best Amateur.
"I was really nervous to start it, but it turned out to be a really good course for me," Wilcoxson said. "I kind of shocked myself as well. I was really surprised to hang with the big dogs like that. I just wanted to be able to finish the race today, so, I'm really excited about the results."
Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) held onto her Sports Beans Queen of the Hill jersey and Wheaties Fuel Sprint Competition jersey.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|1:09:50
|2
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:00:01
|3
|K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|4
|Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:06
|5
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|6
|Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:00:25
|7
|Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:29
|8
|Zachary Davies (V Australia)
|9
|Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|11
|Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
|12
|Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|13
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|14
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:32
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
|16
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:00:35
|17
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|18
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:00:37
|19
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)
|0:00:40
|20
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:45
|21
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|22
|Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:00:47
|23
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|0:00:49
|24
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|25
|Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)
|26
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|27
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
|28
|Chris Winn (V Australia)
|29
|Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:00:58
|30
|Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:02
|31
|Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|32
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:01:23
|33
|Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:01:25
|34
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:42
|35
|Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:01:46
|36
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:01:51
|37
|Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:55
|38
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:01:58
|39
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|40
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:02:44
|41
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:47
|42
|Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:02:50
|43
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:03:09
|44
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:03:30
|45
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:03:55
|46
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:04:00
|47
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|0:04:05
|48
|Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:04:45
|49
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:05:00
|50
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:05:37
|51
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|52
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|53
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:06:20
|54
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:06:49
|55
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|56
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|57
|Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:08:09
|58
|Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)
|59
|Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)
|60
|Ben Kersten (V Australia)
|61
|Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|62
|Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|63
|Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:08:40
|64
|Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:09:42
|65
|Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:10:52
|66
|Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|67
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|68
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|69
|Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|70
|Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
|71
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|72
|Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)
|73
|Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)
|74
|Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)
|75
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|76
|Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
|77
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|78
|Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)
|0:11:14
|79
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|80
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:11:19
|81
|Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
|0:12:09
|82
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|0:12:21
|83
|Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|84
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|85
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|86
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:13:50
|87
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|DNF
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|9:56:32
|2
|Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:17
|3
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:00:45
|4
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)
|0:01:16
|5
|K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:47
|6
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:03:11
|7
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:03:49
|8
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:04:37
|9
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:05:00
|10
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:05:32
|11
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:06:16
|12
|Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:06:44
|13
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:06:47
|14
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|15
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:07:00
|16
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:07:07
|17
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:07:14
|18
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:07:29
|19
|Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:11:10
|20
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:12:04
|21
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
|0:12:05
|22
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|0:12:36
|23
|Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:12:51
|24
|Zachary Davies (V Australia)
|0:13:03
|25
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:13:05
|26
|Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:13:09
|27
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:13:17
|28
|Chris Winn (V Australia)
|0:13:25
|29
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
|0:13:30
|30
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:13:56
|31
|Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:14:14
|32
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:14:23
|33
|Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:14:24
|34
|Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:14:26
|35
|Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|0:14:29
|36
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:14:52
|37
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:15:11
|38
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|0:15:13
|39
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:17:15
|40
|Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:17:16
|41
|Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:18:06
|42
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:18:28
|43
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:18:39
|44
|Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:19:11
|45
|Ben Kersten (V Australia)
|0:20:26
|46
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:20:55
|47
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:21:13
|48
|Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:21:45
|49
|Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:22:42
|50
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:22:56
|51
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:23:26
|52
|Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
|0:25:00
|53
|Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|0:26:51
|54
|Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)
|0:28:02
|55
|Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)
|0:29:37
|56
|Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:33:27
|57
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:35:39
|58
|Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
|0:37:21
|59
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:38:18
|60
|Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:38:40
|61
|Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
|0:38:58
|62
|Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|0:39:26
|63
|Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:39:36
|64
|Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:39:43
|65
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|0:40:03
|66
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|0:40:22
|67
|Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:40:49
|68
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:40:57
|69
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|0:41:04
|70
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:41:14
|71
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:42:31
|72
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:43:06
|73
|Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:45:43
|74
|Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:45:48
|75
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|0:46:38
|76
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|0:50:28
|77
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:51:07
|78
|Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)
|0:55:42
|79
|Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:59:21
|80
|Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:59:35
|81
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|1:13:06
|82
|Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|1:14:54
|83
|Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)
|1:17:24
|84
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|1:18:24
|85
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|1:19:00
|86
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|1:25:41
|87
|Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)
|1:38:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:51:14
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)
|0:00:01
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|0:00:03
|4
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:04
|5
|Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)
|6
|Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)
|0:00:06
|7
|Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)
|0:00:12
|8
|Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)
|0:00:14
|9
|Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)
|0:00:46
|10
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:48
|11
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|0:01:17
|12
|Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)
|0:02:34
|13
|Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)
|14
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|15
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:02:36
|16
|Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)
|17
|Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|18
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|19
|Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)
|0:02:41
|20
|Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)
|21
|Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)
|0:02:43
|22
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|23
|Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)
|0:02:46
|24
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|25
|Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
|26
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)
|0:05:00
|27
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:06:00
|28
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|29
|Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)
|0:07:00
|30
|Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)
|31
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|32
|Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)
|33
|Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|34
|Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
|35
|Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:07:20
|36
|Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|37
|Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|38
|Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
|39
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|40
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|41
|Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
|42
|Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)
|43
|Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)
|44
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|45
|Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:07:40
|46
|Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)
|0:08:00
|47
|Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)
|0:08:17
|48
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)
|0:08:28
|49
|Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)
|0:08:50
|50
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|51
|Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:09:00
|52
|Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
|0:09:20
|53
|Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:10:10
|54
|Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
|55
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|DNF
|Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|DNF
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|DNF
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|DNF
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|DNF
|Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
|DNF
|Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)
|DNF
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|DNF
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|DNF
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|DNF
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)
|8:04:25
|2
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:19
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|0:00:49
|4
|Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)
|0:01:06
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)
|0:01:10
|6
|Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)
|0:01:45
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:02:15
|9
|Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)
|0:02:35
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:03:08
|11
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:03:29
|12
|Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)
|0:04:05
|13
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:04:16
|14
|Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)
|0:04:18
|15
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:04:23
|16
|Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)
|0:04:43
|17
|Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)
|0:04:58
|18
|Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)
|0:05:18
|19
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|0:05:37
|20
|Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
|0:05:42
|21
|Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)
|0:06:39
|22
|Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:06:55
|23
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:08:33
|24
|Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)
|0:09:17
|25
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:09:42
|26
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:11:02
|27
|Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
|0:11:31
|28
|Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:11:40
|29
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:11:44
|30
|Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
|0:11:54
|31
|Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)
|0:13:49
|32
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)
|0:15:24
|33
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:15:49
|34
|Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:15:56
|35
|Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)
|0:15:58
|36
|Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)
|0:16:01
|37
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:16:40
|38
|Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:17:20
|39
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)
|0:17:41
|40
|Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:18:06
|41
|Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)
|0:20:17
|42
|Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:20:22
|43
|Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)
|0:22:13
|44
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:24:22
|45
|Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:25:26
|46
|Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
|0:29:09
|47
|Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)
|0:33:49
|48
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:34:53
|49
|Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)
|0:35:26
|50
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:37:45
|51
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:38:35
|52
|Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)
|0:39:53
|53
|Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
|0:45:30
|54
|Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
|0:46:36
|55
|Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)
|0:58:45
