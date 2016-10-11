Trending

Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Roy Jans finished off his 2016 season with a sprint victory in Putte-Kapellen, the final race of the Napoleon Games Cycling Cup.

Jans out-paced overall series winner Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) and Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo) to take his only win of the season.

"What a relief! I'm so happy to conclude this difficult season with a great victory," Jans said.

The race was disrupted by a mass crash on the final lap that fractured the peloton, leaving only 25 riders sprinting in the end.

"I launched my sprint with 200-250 metres to go. I knew I could finish it off today because I had very good legs," Jans said. "Since the Tour de Poitou-Charentes I'm back to a good level. It was a difficult season for me. It is a beautiful farewell gift for Wanty-Groupe Gobert. Next year I'l ride in another team."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:54:01
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
5Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
13Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
14Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
15Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
16Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
17Stephan Bakker (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
18Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
19Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
22Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
26David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:10
27Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:12
28Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
29Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:15
30Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:20
31Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
32Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:24
33Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:44
34Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
35Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:00:47
36Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex0:01:05
37Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
38Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
39Ciske Aneca (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
40Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
41Axel Flet (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
42Guillaume Delvaux (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
43Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
44Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
45Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
46Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
47Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
48Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
50Auxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
51Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
52Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
53Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
54Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
55Kurt Geysen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
56Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
57Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
58Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
59Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
60Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
63Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
64Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
65Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
66Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
67Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
68Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
70Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
71Jelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
72Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
73Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
74Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
75Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
76Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
77Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
78Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:21
79Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:35
80Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:01:52
81Jordy Van Loon (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:01:53
82Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:57
83Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:27
84Dylan Bodchon (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:02:41
85Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:51
86Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex0:05:40
87Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:42
88Andrew Leigh (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex
89Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
90Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
91Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:53
92Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:06:14
95Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
97Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
98Wayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch0:06:35
99Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:06:39
100Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFDavide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFThomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
DNFFrank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
DNFRoland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
DNFGerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFDidier Bats (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFThomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFMichiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFTwan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFAdriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJohim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFStef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFJim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFOscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFPeter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFMarco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFThomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFAlexandre Toubeau (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFVictor Van Bost (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFDick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
DNFChristophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
DNFCharly Petelin (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFAlexis Caresmel (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago

