Roy Jans wins Putte-Kapellen
Dupont seals overall Belgium Cup with second on Hofland
Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Roy Jans finished off his 2016 season with a sprint victory in Putte-Kapellen, the final race of the Napoleon Games Cycling Cup.
Jans out-paced overall series winner Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) and Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo) to take his only win of the season.
"What a relief! I'm so happy to conclude this difficult season with a great victory," Jans said.
The race was disrupted by a mass crash on the final lap that fractured the peloton, leaving only 25 riders sprinting in the end.
"I launched my sprint with 200-250 metres to go. I knew I could finish it off today because I had very good legs," Jans said. "Since the Tour de Poitou-Charentes I'm back to a good level. It was a difficult season for me. It is a beautiful farewell gift for Wanty-Groupe Gobert. Next year I'l ride in another team."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:54:01
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|5
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|14
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|15
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|16
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|17
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|19
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|22
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|26
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:10
|27
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:12
|28
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|29
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:15
|30
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|31
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|32
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:24
|33
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:44
|34
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:00:47
|36
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|0:01:05
|37
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|38
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|39
|Ciske Aneca (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|40
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|41
|Axel Flet (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|42
|Guillaume Delvaux (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|43
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|44
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|45
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|46
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|47
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|48
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|50
|Auxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|51
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|52
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|53
|Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|54
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|55
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|56
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|57
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|58
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|59
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|60
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|63
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|64
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|65
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|66
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|67
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|68
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|70
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|71
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|72
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|73
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|74
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|75
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|76
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|77
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|78
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:21
|79
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:35
|80
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:01:52
|81
|Jordy Van Loon (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:01:53
|82
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:57
|83
|Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:27
|84
|Dylan Bodchon (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:02:41
|85
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:51
|86
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|0:05:40
|87
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:42
|88
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex
|89
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|90
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|91
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:53
|92
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|95
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|97
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|98
|Wayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:06:35
|99
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:06:39
|100
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Didier Bats (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Thomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Alexandre Toubeau (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Victor Van Bost (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Charly Petelin (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
