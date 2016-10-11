Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Roy Jans finished off his 2016 season with a sprint victory in Putte-Kapellen, the final race of the Napoleon Games Cycling Cup.

Jans out-paced overall series winner Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) and Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo) to take his only win of the season.

"What a relief! I'm so happy to conclude this difficult season with a great victory," Jans said.

The race was disrupted by a mass crash on the final lap that fractured the peloton, leaving only 25 riders sprinting in the end.

"I launched my sprint with 200-250 metres to go. I knew I could finish it off today because I had very good legs," Jans said. "Since the Tour de Poitou-Charentes I'm back to a good level. It was a difficult season for me. It is a beautiful farewell gift for Wanty-Groupe Gobert. Next year I'l ride in another team."

