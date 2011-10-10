Nationale Sluitingprijs - Putte - Kapellen past winners
1929-2010
|2010
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2009
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|2008
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Mitsubishi-Jartazi
|2007
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2006
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Unibet.com
|2005
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Davitamon - Lotto
|2004
|Max Van Heeswijk (Ned) US Postal Service p/b Berry Floor
|2003
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2002
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
|2001
|Wesley Van Speybroeck (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2000
|Steven De Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
|1999
|Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
|1998
|Wilfried Peeters (Bel) Mapei
|1997
|John Talen (Ned)
|1996
|Peter Spaenhoven (Bel)
|1995
|Tom Steels (Bel)
|1994
|Maarten Den Bakker (Ned)
|1993
|Wim Omloop (Bel)
|1992
|Paul Hagedoorn (Bel)
|1991
|Herman Frison (Bel)
|1990
|Ludo Giesberts (Bel)
|1989
|Benj. Van ItterBeeck (Bel)
|1988
|Jerry Cooman (Bel)
|1987
|Adrie van der Poel (Ned)
|1986
|Adrie van der Poel (Ned)
|1985
|Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel)
|1984
|Dirk Heirweg (Bel)
|1983
|Adri van der Poel (Ned)
|1982
|Luc Colyn (Bel)
|1981
|Jan Bogaert (Bel)
|1980
|Patrick Lerno (Bel)
|1979
|Frans Van Looy (Bel)
|1978
|Jos Jacobs (Bel)
|1977
|Frans Van Looy (Bel)
|1976
|Herm. Van Springel (Bel)
|1975
|Johan Van Katwijk (Ned)
|1974
|Frans Van Looy (Bel)
|1973
|G. Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|1972
|G. Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|1971
|Roger Swerts (Bel)
|1970
|Dan. Van Rijckeghem (Bel)
|1969
|René Pijnen (Ned)
|1968
|Frans Brands (Bel)
|1967
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1966
|Henk Nijdam (Ned)
|1965
|Frans Brands (Bel)
|1964
|Gustave Desmet (Bel)
|1963
|Gustave Desmet (Bel)
|1962
|Ludo Janssens (Bel)
|1961
|Piet Rentmeester (Ned)
|1960
|Emile Daems (Bel)
|1959
|Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
|1958
|Karel De Baere (Bel)
|1957
|Roger Decock (Bel)
|1956
|Roger Verplaetse (Bel)
|1955
|Karel De Baere (Bel)
|1954
|Jean Bogaerts (Bel)
|1953
|Joseph Schils (Bel)
|1952
|René Janssens (Bel)
|1951
|René Janssens (Bel)
|1950
|Arthur Mommerency (Bel)
|1949
|André Declerck (Bel)
|1948
|Léon Dhaenekyndt (Bel)
|1947
|Albert Ramon (Bel)
|1946
|Victor Jacobs (Bel)
|1945
|Theo Middelkamp (Ned)
|1943
|Frans Hotag (Bel)
|1938
|Albert Geysen (Ned)
|1937
|Karel Kaers (Bel)
|1936
|Frans Dictus (Bel)
|1935
|Gust Reyns (Bel)
|1934
|Kemper Horemans (Bel)
|1933
|Leo De Rijck (Bel)
|1932
|Leo De Rijck (Bel)
|1931
|Fred De Vocht (Bel)
|1930
|Georges Ronsse (Bel)
|1929
|Zander Maes (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy