Nationale Sluitingprijs - Putte - Kapellen past winners

1929-2010

2010Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2009Denis Flahaut (Fra) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
2008Hans Dekkers (Ned) Mitsubishi-Jartazi
2007Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
2006Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Unibet.com
2005Gert Steegmans (Bel) Davitamon - Lotto
2004Max Van Heeswijk (Ned) US Postal Service p/b Berry Floor
2003Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2002Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
2001Wesley Van Speybroeck (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2000Steven De Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
1999Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
1998Wilfried Peeters (Bel) Mapei
1997John Talen (Ned)
1996Peter Spaenhoven (Bel)
1995Tom Steels (Bel)
1994Maarten Den Bakker (Ned)
1993Wim Omloop (Bel)
1992Paul Hagedoorn (Bel)
1991Herman Frison (Bel)
1990Ludo Giesberts (Bel)
1989Benj. Van Itter­Beeck (Bel)
1988Jerry Cooman (Bel)
1987Adrie van der Poel (Ned)
1986Adrie van der Poel (Ned)
1985Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel)
1984Dirk Heirweg (Bel)
1983Adri van der Poel (Ned)
1982Luc Colyn (Bel)
1981Jan Bogaert (Bel)
1980Patrick Lerno (Bel)
1979Frans Van Looy (Bel)
1978Jos Jacobs (Bel)
1977Frans Van Looy (Bel)
1976Herm. Van Springel (Bel)
1975Johan Van Katwijk (Ned)
1974Frans Van Looy (Bel)
1973G. Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
1972G. Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
1971Roger Swerts (Bel)
1970Dan. Van Rijckeghem (Bel)
1969René Pijnen (Ned)
1968Frans Brands (Bel)
1967Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1966Henk Nijdam (Ned)
1965Frans Brands (Bel)
1964Gustave Desmet (Bel)
1963Gustave Desmet (Bel)
1962Ludo Janssens (Bel)
1961Piet Rentmeester (Ned)
1960Emile Daems (Bel)
1959Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
1958Karel De Baere (Bel)
1957Roger Decock (Bel)
1956Roger Verplaetse (Bel)
1955Karel De Baere (Bel)
1954Jean Bogaerts (Bel)
1953Joseph Schils (Bel)
1952René Janssens (Bel)
1951René Janssens (Bel)
1950Arthur Mommerency (Bel)
1949André Declerck (Bel)
1948Léon Dhaenekyndt (Bel)
1947Albert Ramon (Bel)
1946Victor Jacobs (Bel)
1945Theo Middelkamp (Ned)
1943Frans Hotag (Bel)
1938Albert Geysen (Ned)
1937Karel Kaers (Bel)
1936Frans Dictus (Bel)
1935Gust Reyns (Bel)
1934Kemper Horemans (Bel)
1933Leo De Rijck (Bel)
1932Leo De Rijck (Bel)
1931Fred De Vocht (Bel)
1930Georges Ronsse (Bel)
1929Zander Maes (Bel)

