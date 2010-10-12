Blythe wins in Belgium
Weylandt, Van Dijck round out top three at at the Prix Putte-Kapellen
Britain’s Adam Blythe ended his first full season with the Omega Pharma-Lotto team with a victory at the Prix de clôture de Putte-Kapellen, the last race of the season on the Belgian calendar.
Blythe won two stages and the overall classification at last week’s Circuit Franco Belge. He is now the second most successful rider in the Omega Pharma-Lotto team after leader Philippe Gilbert, who has five wins to his credit.
Blythe beat Wouter Weylandt (QuickStep) and Stefan van Dijck (Verandas Willems) with another impressive sprint finish.
"If only the season could last a little longer for me," Blythe joked after his win. "No seriously, enough is enough. This victory is a nice end to a successful season."
The race was also Tom Boonen’s final race of a troubled 2010 season. The Quick Step team leader has opted not to ride the Giro del Piemonte on Thursday and will now focus on completing his rehabilitation treatment on his knee.
Six rider break
The 183km Prix de clôture de Putte-Kapellen was shaped by a six-rider move that formed early in the race.
Nick Nuyens (Rabobank), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Rob Goris (Palmans-Cras), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) David Boucher (Landbouwkrediet) and Australia’s Mitchel Docker (Skil-Shimano) were all in there, although Goris had a mechanical problem and was disqualified for taking an illegal tow back to the break.
The remaining five riders opened a three-minute lead and stayed together until the final two laps of the 16.69km circuit. De Gendt tried a lone move with two laps to go but was caught as the peloton closed in on the break.
The gap was just 40 seconds with one lap to go, several late attacks were pulled back and then Blythe produced another perfect sprint to end his season on high.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:13:28
|3
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|4
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|5
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|6
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|10
|Egidius Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans-Cras
|11
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Siebrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht
|14
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|16
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Jong Vlanderen Bauknecht
|19
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|20
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|21
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlanderen Bauknecht
|25
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans-Cras
|26
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|27
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|29
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|30
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|31
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|32
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|35
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|36
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Laurent Donnay (Bel)
|39
|Frank Scherzinger (Ger)
|40
|Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|41
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank
|42
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi)
|43
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|44
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|46
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|47
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|49
|Timothy Vangheel (Ned) Palmans - Cras
|50
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|51
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|52
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|53
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|54
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|55
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|57
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|58
|David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal
|59
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|62
|Jurgen François (Bel)
|63
|Garret Broeders (Bel)
|64
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|65
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|67
|Florian Salzinger (Ger)
|68
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|69
|Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|70
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|71
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|72
|Martin Hacecky (Cze)
|73
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned)
|75
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal
|77
|Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal
|78
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|79
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|80
|Sven Van den Houte (Bel)
|81
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|82
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|83
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|87
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|88
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|91
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|92
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|93
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|94
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|95
|Mitchel Boet (Bel)
|96
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|97
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger)
|98
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|99
|Glenn Van de Maele
|100
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|101
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|102
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|103
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|104
|Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|106
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|107
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|109
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|110
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|111
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|112
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|113
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|117
|Matthew Brammeier (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|118
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|119
|Frederique Robert (Bel)
|120
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|121
|Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|122
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel)
|123
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|124
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:37
|125
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:47
|126
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:53
|127
|Benoit Naert (Bel)
|0:01:25
|128
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
|0:02:07
|129
|Bassirou Konte (CIV)
|0:03:19
|130
|Liam Poole (Aus)
