Blythe wins in Belgium

Weylandt, Van Dijck round out top three at at the Prix Putte-Kapellen

Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) celebrates his victory in the Nationale Sluitingprijs - Putte - Kapellen.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) finished 36th in the race.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) will finish his season after this race to address a knee issue.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stefan Van Dijck (Verandas Willems) tries to hold off Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) to the finish line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Great Britain's Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his race victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The race was Tom Boonen's (Quick Step) last for the season.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton in action during the Nationale Sluitingprijs - Putte - Kapellen in Belgium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Podium (l-r): Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step), 2nd: Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto), 1st; Stefan Van Dijck (Verandas Willems)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Race winner Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) chats with runner-up Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step).

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) is congratulated by Nick Nuyens (Rabobank).

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Race winner Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) makes his way to the podium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
An ecstatic Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) prevailed in the sprint finale.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) outkicked Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) and Stefan Van Dijck (Verandas Willems) for the victory.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) sprinted to his fourth victory of the season.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto), center, is metres away from winning the Nationale Sluitingprijs - Putte - Kapellen.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The peloton in full sprint with 100m to go.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
James Van Landschoot (Verandas Willems) on the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Belgium's Nick Nuyens (Rabobank)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Nick Nuyens (Rabobank) sets the pace.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Nationale Sluitingprijs - Putte - Kapellen top three (l-r): Wouter Weylandt , Adam Blythe and Stefan Van Dijck.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Britain’s Adam Blythe ended his first full season with the Omega Pharma-Lotto team with a victory at the Prix de clôture de Putte-Kapellen, the last race of the season on the Belgian calendar.

Blythe won two stages and the overall classification at last week’s Circuit Franco Belge. He is now the second most successful rider in the Omega Pharma-Lotto team after leader Philippe Gilbert, who has five wins to his credit.

Blythe beat Wouter Weylandt (QuickStep) and Stefan van Dijck (Verandas Willems) with another impressive sprint finish.

"If only the season could last a little longer for me," Blythe joked after his win. "No seriously, enough is enough. This victory is a nice end to a successful season."

The race was also Tom Boonen’s final race of a troubled 2010 season. The Quick Step team leader has opted not to ride the Giro del Piemonte on Thursday and will now focus on completing his rehabilitation treatment on his knee.

Six rider break

The 183km Prix de clôture de Putte-Kapellen was shaped by a six-rider move that formed early in the race.

Nick Nuyens (Rabobank), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Rob Goris (Palmans-Cras), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) David Boucher (Landbouwkrediet) and Australia’s Mitchel Docker (Skil-Shimano) were all in there, although Goris had a mechanical problem and was disqualified for taking an illegal tow back to the break.

The remaining five riders opened a three-minute lead and stayed together until the final two laps of the 16.69km circuit. De Gendt tried a lone move with two laps to go but was caught as the peloton closed in on the break.

The gap was just 40 seconds with one lap to go, several late attacks were pulled back and then Blythe produced another perfect sprint to end his season on high.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:13:28
3Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
4Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
5Jempy Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
6Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
10Egidius Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans-Cras
11Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Siebrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlanderen - Bauknecht
14Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
16Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Jong Vlanderen Bauknecht
19Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
20Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
21Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
24Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlanderen Bauknecht
25Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans-Cras
26Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
27Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
29Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
30Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
31Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
32Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
33Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
34Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
35Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
36Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Laurent Donnay (Bel)
39Frank Scherzinger (Ger)
40Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
41Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank
42Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi)
43Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
44Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
45Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
46Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
47Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
49Timothy Vangheel (Ned) Palmans - Cras
50Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
51Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
52Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
53Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
54James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
55Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
56Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
57Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
58David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal
59Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
62Jurgen François (Bel)
63Garret Broeders (Bel)
64Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
65Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
67Florian Salzinger (Ger)
68Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
69Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
70Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
71Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
72Martin Hacecky (Cze)
73Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
74Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned)
75Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
76Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal
77Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal
78Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
79Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
80Sven Van den Houte (Bel)
81Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
82James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
83Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
85Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
86Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
87Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
88Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
89Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
91Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
92Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
93Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
94Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
95Mitchel Boet (Bel)
96Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
97Stefan Schäfer (Ger)
98Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
99Glenn Van de Maele
100Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
101Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
102Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
103Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
104Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
106Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
107Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
109Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
110Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
111Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
112Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
113Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
115Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
116Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
117Matthew Brammeier (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
118Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
119Frederique Robert (Bel)
120Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
121Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
122Jimmy Janssens (Bel)
123Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
124Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:37
125Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:00:47
126Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:00:53
127Benoit Naert (Bel)0:01:25
128Guillaume Van Keirsbulck0:02:07
129Bassirou Konte (CIV)0:03:19
130Liam Poole (Aus)

