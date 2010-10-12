Image 1 of 20 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) celebrates his victory in the Nationale Sluitingprijs - Putte - Kapellen. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 20 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) finished 36th in the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) will finish his season after this race to address a knee issue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 Stefan Van Dijck (Verandas Willems) tries to hold off Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) to the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Great Britain's Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his race victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 The race was Tom Boonen's (Quick Step) last for the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 The peloton in action during the Nationale Sluitingprijs - Putte - Kapellen in Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 20 Podium (l-r): Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step), 2nd: Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto), 1st; Stefan Van Dijck (Verandas Willems) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 20 Race winner Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) chats with runner-up Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 20 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) is congratulated by Nick Nuyens (Rabobank). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 20 Race winner Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) makes his way to the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 20 An ecstatic Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) prevailed in the sprint finale. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 20 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) outkicked Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) and Stefan Van Dijck (Verandas Willems) for the victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 20 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) sprinted to his fourth victory of the season. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 20 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto), center, is metres away from winning the Nationale Sluitingprijs - Putte - Kapellen. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 20 The peloton in full sprint with 100m to go. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 20 James Van Landschoot (Verandas Willems) on the front of the peloton. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 20 Belgium's Nick Nuyens (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 20 Nick Nuyens (Rabobank) sets the pace. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 20 Nationale Sluitingprijs - Putte - Kapellen top three (l-r): Wouter Weylandt , Adam Blythe and Stefan Van Dijck. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Britain’s Adam Blythe ended his first full season with the Omega Pharma-Lotto team with a victory at the Prix de clôture de Putte-Kapellen, the last race of the season on the Belgian calendar.

Blythe won two stages and the overall classification at last week’s Circuit Franco Belge. He is now the second most successful rider in the Omega Pharma-Lotto team after leader Philippe Gilbert, who has five wins to his credit.

Blythe beat Wouter Weylandt (QuickStep) and Stefan van Dijck (Verandas Willems) with another impressive sprint finish.

"If only the season could last a little longer for me," Blythe joked after his win. "No seriously, enough is enough. This victory is a nice end to a successful season."

The race was also Tom Boonen’s final race of a troubled 2010 season. The Quick Step team leader has opted not to ride the Giro del Piemonte on Thursday and will now focus on completing his rehabilitation treatment on his knee.

Six rider break

The 183km Prix de clôture de Putte-Kapellen was shaped by a six-rider move that formed early in the race.

Nick Nuyens (Rabobank), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Rob Goris (Palmans-Cras), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) David Boucher (Landbouwkrediet) and Australia’s Mitchel Docker (Skil-Shimano) were all in there, although Goris had a mechanical problem and was disqualified for taking an illegal tow back to the break.

The remaining five riders opened a three-minute lead and stayed together until the final two laps of the 16.69km circuit. De Gendt tried a lone move with two laps to go but was caught as the peloton closed in on the break.

The gap was just 40 seconds with one lap to go, several late attacks were pulled back and then Blythe produced another perfect sprint to end his season on high.

