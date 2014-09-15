Bishop and Yeager win Shenandoah Mountain 100
Wadsworth repeats as singlespeed winner
The Shenandoah 100 became a pivotal race for several NUE Contenders as they headed out at 6:30 am into the George Washington National Forest of Virginia, now just two weeks away before the final race that breaks all ties at the Fool's Gold 100 in Georgia. The oldest race in the NUE Series, Shenandoah is a highly anticipated showdown showcasing top level talent in a festive atmosphere with most racers choosing to camp out at the Stokesville Lodge and campground. A threat of thunderstorms had some racers wary but the storms moved eastward for this weekend, leaving blue skies, some cloud cover at times, and a gentle breeze.
Women
Selene Yeager (Rare Disease Cycling) earned her first NUE Series win on Saturday coming in at 8:55:50.
"I came into Shenandoah 100 pretty blind, to be honest. I obviously know about it and had mused about doing it for about 10 years, but something always came up."
Yeager planned to stick with the lead women to keep herself from going out too hard, but she tossed that strategy on the first climb.
"One of the race favorites Laura Hamm (Moonstomper) came around pretty much immediately. I got on her wheel and started thinking. I'd heard she was fast on the descents. It was dry and sketchy, not my favorite descending conditions and I was completely new to the course. If I stuck with her wheel, I might end up chasing out of my element all day. I felt like I could probably climb a bit faster, so I made an early pass and didn't look back, making a revised game plan to climb my heart out on all the big climbs and let it rip on the descents where I felt comfortable, but be conservative when I didn't."
In all, 62 women registered for the race making it one of the largest women's divisions in the NUE Series this season.
Hamm finished second at 9:11:28, 17 minutes faster than last year (9:28:47) when she placed second to Sue Haywood. "I went into the SM100 without much racing or fast riding, but a whole lot of slow miles. I completed the continental divide mountain bike route this summer and then rode from Utah to San Francisco as a mechanic with Bike the US for MS, a charity group that raises money for multiple sclerosis. I just didn't have the legs to keep up with Selene and she got away from me early on but felt great technically and just rode a steady pace the whole time, keeping it in low gear because I didn't have much power. I was happy to finish a little faster than I did last year."
Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/TVB Race) was third at 9:25:05, improving on her fifth place finish last year.
Men
2012 NUE Series Champion Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) crushed it on Saturday to finish 7:08:55, four minutes faster than the winning time set last year by Ben King. With this win, Bishop moved into top contention for the NUE Series title with four wins, including the Cohutta 100, Wilderness 101, and The Hampshire 100. After the NUE Season, Bishop is planning to compete in the Munga Challenge. To prepare for aid stations that are 100+ miles apart, he added some distance both before and after the last two NUE races.
"My plan for my second Munga Challenge was to ride 25 miles out to the race starting at 4:30 am in the morning, compete in the race, then ride for an extra 3-4 hours afterward. I knew this was a little crazy but I'm not afraid to take some risks."
"My play almost went south when Smart Stop Mountain Kakis rider Cameron 'Cogburner' countered a vicious attack from Sam Koerber. The fireworks put me in defense mode."
Bishop made is move later in the race, getting away on the Braley's Pond descent. He time trialed to the finish on his own for the win.
Sam Koerber (Team Industry Nine) finished second at 7:22:49. "What a year it's been and not even over. Trish and I made the trip up for her first year back on course since 2008. With two kids giving us a new perspective and Trish undergoing major surgery earlier in the year to remove a benign tumor, the return had a celebratory feel."
"I've often had the speed to hang with the leaders for a while in the 100s but almost always get shelled at some point. I keep coming back because I want to finish one strong. All in all, it was just a great day out there, trails were spectacular, and the competition was everything I wanted (stiff but mostly barely beatable)."
Just two minutes behind Koerber in a come from behind finish, Brian Schworm (Pedal Power Racing) finished 7:24:37 to capture third place. It was only his second 100-miler.
Gordon Wadsworth got his second straight win with 34x19 gearing at Shenandoah this year, 7:45:57, more than a half hour faster than his winning time last year using the same gearing (8:18:42).
With this win, and wins this season at Cohutta, Lumberjack and the Wilderness 101, Wadsworth has positioned himself for an NUE title showdown with the AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot), who also has three wins this season.
"Shenandoah is an important race for me. After a year of racing everybody else's home course, it was good to be near home and racing on a course I know and love, and can win on," said Wadsworth.
NUE defending Champion, Gerry Pflug (Team Rare Disease) took second at 8:10:20. Seven minutes behind Pflug, Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) took third.
Masters men
Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling) got his third NUE Series win this season finishing 8:25:33 setting him up for a title showdown with defending NUE Champion, Marland Whaley. Seven minutes behind Masse (Henry Loving, Richmond) took second at 8:32:57. Nine minutes later, Alex Hawkins laid claim to third place at 8:41:26, one of just the top three Masters to go sub nine on the day.
What's next
The NUE Championship race at the Fool's Gold 100 slated for September 20 will break any and all ties in this best four of 13-race series.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air / Cannondale)
|1005175:08:55
|2
|Sam Koerber (Industry Nine)
|0:13:54
|3
|Brian Schworm (Pedal Power Racing)
|0:15:42
|4
|Keck Baker (Cannondale/Carytownbicycles P/B Battley Harley)
|0:19:56
|5
|Cameron Cogburn (Team Smartstop)
|0:21:47
|6
|Gered Dunne (Pivot Cycles)
|0:23:37
|7
|Ryan Steers (Pedalers Fork/10 Speed Coffee)
|0:39:21
|8
|Lee Hauber (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|0:46:05
|9
|Joe Fish (Bon Secours/Endorphin Fitness)
|0:46:25
|10
|Mike Stewart (Highlands Velo)
|0:48:24
|11
|Matthew Merkel (Riverside Racing)
|0:54:31
|12
|Sam Evans (Liberty Bicycles, Asheville Nc)
|0:58:46
|13
|Jesse Kelly (Rare Disease Cycling)
|1:00:13
|14
|John Petrylak (Bike Factory Elite Racing/Maxxis/Mtbcoach.Com)
|1:00:25
|15
|David Reid (Bon Secours Cycling Pb Endorphin Fitness)
|1:04:56
|16
|Chad Davis (Scott Sports)
|1:05:40
|17
|Shawn Hall (Highlands Velo)
|1:08:06
|18
|Nick Bragg
|1:09:20
|19
|James Mayuric (Toasted Head Racing)
|1:09:41
|20
|Mike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing)
|1:09:42
|21
|Garth Prosser (Specialized)
|1:12:01
|22
|Scott Gray (Shirk's)
|1:12:33
|23
|Chris Tries (Piney Flats Cycling)
|1:16:15
|24
|Dan Kotwicki (Rbs Cycling Team)
|1:20:09
|25
|Aaron Albright (Swashbuckler Brewing Co. Cycling)
|1:21:33
|26
|Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks/Blackdog Bikes)
|1:22:17
|27
|Clemens Muehlan (Actelion.Com)
|1:26:00
|28
|Mark Smith (Blue Ridge Cyclery)
|1:30:22
|29
|Stefan Schwarzkopf (Ncvc/Unitedhealthcare)
|1:30:43
|30
|Lance Byrd (Adventures For The Cure)
|1:31:09
|31
|Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor P/B North Tek)
|1:34:21
|32
|Aaron Mooney (Tryon Bike)
|1:37:22
|33
|Bruce Meyer (Bmc Builders/Primitive Wear)
|1:38:07
|34
|Kyle Lawrence (Shenandoah Bicycle Company)
|1:40:33
|35
|Joe Johnston (Black Bear Cycling)
|1:40:57
|36
|Jeff Glenn (Moonstomper )
|1:43:36
|37
|Michael Hosang (Steel Mountain Cycling)
|1:43:50
|38
|Joel Marshall (Tvb Race)
|1:44:05
|39
|Geoff Keenan (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing)
|1:44:30
|40
|Ross Anderson (Pure Energy - Scott Elite Cycling Team)
|1:44:36
|41
|Paul Tarter (Adventures For The Cure (Afc))
|1:46:39
|42
|Simon Koster (Crca/Jlvelo)
|1:46:41
|43
|Frank Yeager (Richmond)
|1:46:50
|44
|Kyle Plunkett (East Coasters Jr. Cycling Team)
|1:47:35
|45
|Towns Middleton
|1:48:19
|46
|Adam Williams (Pro Tested Gear)
|1:49:14
|47
|Justin Sotdorus (Nuts About Granola & Hoffman Diecast)
|1:50:53
|48
|Scott Morman (Stark Velo)
|1:56:30
|49
|Zane Wenzel (Horst Engineering Cycling Team)
|1:58:28
|50
|Charlie Storm (Storm Endurance Sports Inc)
|1:59:05
|51
|Daniel McPeake (Blackwater Bikeshop)
|2:00:45
|52
|Charles Moore
|2:04:06
|53
|Gabor Szilagyi (Generals)
|2:04:16
|54
|Chris Lane (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)
|2:06:15
|55
|Michael Cosgrove (Bike Doctor Of Waldorf)
|2:06:49
|56
|Rob Harris (Clarksville Schwinn P/B Whayne Supply)
|2:07:09
|57
|Jeff Hackett (Foof B/Blue Ridge Cyclery)
|2:07:21
|58
|Dustin Sanders
|2:07:22
|59
|Rob Campbell (Bike Line)
|2:08:18
|60
|David Olsen (Juggernaut Esf)
|2:08:35
|61
|Anthony Delauder (Pro Tested Gear)
|2:08:47
|62
|Wake Fulp (East Coasters)
|2:10:16
|63
|Kevin Campbell (Spokes-N-Skis)
|2:10:34
|64
|James Burris (Black Dog Bikes/North Mtn Woodworks)
|2:10:47
|65
|Stewart Staton (Plum Grove Cyclery)
|2:11:34
|66
|Donovan Neal
|2:12:42
|67
|Michael Buchness (The Bike Lane)
|2:16:36
|68
|Michael Phillips (Eastern Virginia Mountain Bike Association)
|2:17:42
|69
|Greg Rittler (Joe's Bike Shop)
|2:18:38
|70
|Bryan Wright (North Mountain Woodworks/Blackdog Bikes)
|2:22:02
|71
|Joseph Tavani (Svvc)
|2:25:56
|72
|Collin Vento (Shenandoah Bicycle Company)
|2:26:08
|73
|R Muoio (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv)
|2:26:13
|74
|Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing P/B Coqui Cyclery)
|2:26:22
|75
|Mark Peterman (Svvc)
|2:27:42
|76
|Chris Michaloski (Halter's Cycles)
|2:29:11
|77
|David Taylor (Marks Bike Shop)
|2:29:18
|78
|Steve Cundy (Black Dog Bikes/North Mountain Woodworks)
|2:29:45
|79
|Jeff Mandell (Finkraft Cycling Team)
|2:30:17
|80
|John Sallah (Pro Tested Gear)
|2:30:23
|81
|Michael Bucking
|2:32:15
|82
|Tyler Edwards (Loves To Ride Bikes)
|2:33:20
|83
|Christopher Brechbill (Bulldog Mountain Bikers)
|2:33:37
|84
|Matthew Kesecker (Cambo )
|2:33:55
|85
|Brian Patton (Eastern Panhandle Bicycles // Military Endurance Cycling)
|2:34:46
|86
|Scott Warren (Bicycle Depot)
|2:35:20
|87
|Jack Iacoboni Jr (No Teeth/Ltd4Life)
|2:36:22
|88
|Sam Lindblom (Foof B / Cambc)
|2:37:07
|89
|Trevor Grant (Bicycle Depot)
|2:40:00
|90
|Tracy Michaud
|2:42:58
|91
|Colby Waller (Juggernaut Esf)
|2:43:43
|92
|Chris Bayne
|2:47:13
|93
|Gary Bryant (Carytown Bicycle Company)
|2:48:41
|94
|John Biehn (The Corner Of Rad & Gnar)
|2:51:02
|95
|Robbie Bruce (Blackwater Bike Shop)
|2:55:16
|96
|Tom Haines (Design Physics Racing P/B Coqui Cyclery)
|2:56:31
|97
|Michael Bonsby (Team Mt Airy)
|2:58:12
|98
|Jon Broyles
|2:58:24
|99
|Mathieu Sertorio (Trek Store Cincinnati)
|3:00:17
|100
|Davy Hazlegrove (Blackwater Bike Shop)
|3:01:10
|101
|Eddie Jones
|3:04:04
|102
|Garner Woodall (Rock Creek Velo)
|3:05:43
|103
|Michael Smart (Dcmtb)
|3:05:46
|104
|Brad Fiala (Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition)
|3:07:43
|105
|Matthew Donahue (Dcmtb)
|3:09:29
|106
|Chris Pohowsky (Veloriot)
|3:09:56
|107
|Ed Serrat (Cycletherapy Racing)
|3:10:41
|108
|Daniel Sanders (Tvb/Ambc)
|3:11:56
|109
|Chris Wray (Carytown Bicycle Company)
|3:12:10
|110
|Travis Williams (Bike Man)
|3:14:45
|111
|Jason Aytes (Maria's Taqueria)
|3:16:40
|112
|Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing)
|3:16:55
|113
|William McQuate (Coqui Cyclery)
|3:17:10
|114
|Adam Croft (Red Barn Bicycles / Haro Bikes)
|3:17:47
|115
|Ross Moorefield (Coqui Cyclery)
|3:19:32
|116
|Alex Hashem
|3:20:01
|117
|Joshua Meyers
|3:21:16
|118
|Steven Jones (Reedy Creek Bicycles)
|3:22:00
|119
|Chad Hutchings
|3:24:24
|120
|Frank Dubec (Team Brown Liquor)
|3:25:50
|121
|John Starr (Afc)
|3:25:54
|122
|Christopher Clark (Jv Squad)
|3:26:33
|123
|Ryan Traeger
|3:27:25
|124
|Ben Brown (Moonstompers)
|3:29:10
|125
|Steven Boggs (Racing Greyhounds)
|3:32:33
|126
|Peri Garite (Pc Racing)
|3:32:59
|127
|Marc Genberg (The Bike Lane)
|3:33:47
|128
|Eric Magrum (Foof B)
|3:34:22
|129
|Paul Johnston (Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition)
|3:35:42
|130
|Benjamin Martin
|3:35:43
|131
|Matt Spence (Adventures For The Cure)
|3:37:50
|132
|Roger Clark
|3:37:53
|133
|Jonathan Marshall (Cool Breeze Team)
|3:40:31
|134
|Michael Burton (Hug-N-Tug Racing/Coqui Cyclery)
|3:41:13
|135
|Todd Green (Design Physics Racing)
|3:42:27
|136
|Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing)
|3:45:24
|137
|William Riley
|3:46:20
|138
|Chris Green
|3:47:14
|139
|Brian Lancaster (Ncvc/Unitedhealthcare)
|3:47:39
|140
|Rob Issem (Virginia Ultra Endurance Series)
|3:47:50
|141
|Jeffrey Plusen (Cville Klunkers)
|3:47:52
|142
|Andy Bacon (Odyssey/Halfwaythere/Adventureaddicts)
|3:47:54
|143
|Cliff Hatchett (Moonstomper/Ves Factory Team)
|3:49:56
|144
|Vashek Vancura (Ncvc/Unitedhealthcare)
|3:50:44
|145
|Javier Diaz
|3:50:51
|146
|Walter Hunt
|3:50:53
|147
|Jesse Epstein (Team Marty's)
|3:51:09
|148
|Jamie Myers (Bicycle Depot)
|3:51:10
|149
|Gavin Kline (Dire Wolf Racing)
|3:52:41
|150
|Bruce Wickham
|3:54:15
|151
|Bilal Zia (Bike Rack Racing)
|3:55:22
|152
|Jason Grigg (Blue Ridge Cyclery)
|3:56:07
|153
|Sean Mallahan (Blackwater Bike Shop)
|3:56:08
|154
|Jared Trinkaus (The Bike Shak Cycling Team)
|3:56:45
|155
|Matt Whitford
|3:59:07
|156
|Edoardo Buenaobra
|3:59:13
|157
|Patrick Peddy (Team Platypus)
|3:59:41
|158
|Jeff Cheng (East Coasters / Moonstompers / Green)
|4:01:36
|159
|Thomas Peddy (Joes Bike Shop)
|4:02:13
|160
|Adam Susong (Left4Dead)
|4:03:53
|161
|Nick Hamilton (Tennessee Valley Bikes)
|4:04:14
|162
|Christopher Proper (Shenandoah Valley Riders)
|4:04:23
|163
|Thomas Hash
|4:05:02
|164
|Ben Casella (East Coasters Junior Cycling Team)
|4:06:36
|165
|Keith White (Cadet Investments)
|4:06:44
|166
|Aaron Workowski (East Coasters)
|4:09:31
|167
|Sean Workowski (East Coasters)
|4:09:33
|168
|Pete Devries
|4:09:51
|169
|Matthew Lee (Gripped Racing P/B Racedots)
|4:09:55
|170
|John Stratiou
|4:09:57
|171
|Robert Duggan
|4:11:40
|172
|James Earl (Dcmtb)
|4:11:51
|173
|Matthew Olearchick
|4:11:58
|174
|David Carleton (Blue Ridge Cyclery)
|4:13:08
|175
|Heath Thumel
|4:13:20
|176
|Shawn Cooper (Bicycle Outfitters Indy)
|4:13:57
|177
|Vince Bowman (Denis's Destroyers)
|4:14:34
|178
|Blake Fahl (Team Heroes)
|4:15:05
|179
|Alex Hoffman
|4:15:21
|180
|William Hartmann
|4:15:24
|181
|Jeffrey Wise
|4:17:38
|182
|Kent Baake (Dcmtb / Continuum Solar)
|4:20:17
|183
|Keith Duncan (Team Ed Racing/Bike Zoo)
|4:26:02
|184
|Daniel Hockenberger (Jrvs)
|185
|Scott Harvey (Abrt)
|4:29:43
|186
|Brian Murray
|4:30:32
|187
|David Nolletti (Velosports Racing)
|4:31:08
|188
|Russell Spaulding (Tfm_Bc)
|4:33:08
|189
|Michael Taliaferro (Hug Life)
|4:34:09
|190
|Ed Ross-Clunis
|4:35:08
|191
|Jerico Slavin (Fambe)
|4:35:10
|192
|Thomas Mankovich (Cbbc)
|4:35:53
|193
|Martin Leska (Afc)
|4:36:32
|194
|Jared Harris (Ride2Recovery)
|4:37:05
|195
|Ben Whaley
|4:37:57
|196
|Scott Miller (Ellicottville Bike Shop)
|4:39:17
|197
|Jason Mah
|4:39:56
|198
|Bryan Sims
|4:40:18
|199
|Alan Dyer
|4:40:36
|200
|Jonah Merriam (Crosshairs/Spy/Bike Dr. Waldorf)
|4:40:59
|201
|Brad Hawk (Twinsix / Ex2 / Hammer Nutrition)
|4:42:43
|202
|John Bolecek (Hug And Tug Racing)
|4:42:44
|203
|Angus Mackenzie (Cycleluv)
|4:45:05
|204
|Wes Watkinson
|4:45:56
|205
|Douglas Hickey
|4:50:53
|206
|Michael Bowen
|4:50:54
|207
|Chris Whitmore
|4:51:29
|208
|Michael Amato (Black Dog Bikes/North Mountain Woodworks)
|4:53:55
|209
|Chip Harris (Cycles De Oro/Gvc)
|4:54:48
|210
|Eric Mierzejewski (Achieve Chiropractic)
|4:55:31
|211
|Jeff Ryan (Foghorn Leghorn Productions)
|4:56:58
|212
|Paul Leeger (Design Physics Racing P/B Coqui Cyclery)
|5:01:18
|213
|Matt Hassman (Sbc/Pulp)
|5:01:24
|214
|Aaron Oswald (Trek Store Cincinnati)
|5:01:49
|215
|Fenton Carey
|5:02:17
|216
|Morgan Cruthirds (Brc Racing P/B Reynolds Gm/Subaru, Crc P/Bblue Ridge Cyclery)
|5:02:20
|217
|Kyle Coleman (Mark's Bike Shop)
|5:04:41
|218
|Alec McKenzie
|5:08:02
|219
|Phillip Johnson
|5:08:39
|220
|Bill Atkinson (Halter's Cycles)
|5:09:48
|221
|Michael Youngblood
|5:12:05
|222
|Chad Lane
|5:13:58
|223
|David Carney (Blackwater Bike Shop)
|5:15:10
|224
|Joseph White (Cambo)
|5:18:33
|225
|Ron Cruse
|5:19:34
|226
|Michael Klasmeier (Trail Werks Cyclery)
|5:20:08
|227
|Brian Phillips (Phabb Racing)
|5:21:09
|228
|Joseph Traill (Joe's Bike Shop)
|5:21:10
|229
|Jeremy Powers
|5:27:14
|230
|Chris Rowe
|5:29:11
|231
|Dave Pryor (Notubes Trans-Sylvania Epic / Lone Wolf Cycling Brigade)
|5:29:24
|232
|James Gaughan
|5:31:25
|233
|Ryan Kleman
|5:34:54
|234
|Roy Pruett (Brc)
|5:36:17
|235
|Sam Cordero
|5:40:26
|236
|Chris Tharp (Team Dipshit)
|5:40:54
|237
|Dave Kirschner
|5:43:36
|238
|Noah Flaxman (Wicked Wash Racing)
|5:44:37
|239
|Evan Steele (Team Honky)
|5:48:48
|240
|Michael Willi (Skyfall)
|5:49:02
|241
|Guy Debrun (Jmu Adventure Programs)
|5:51:43
|242
|Dane Paris (Jolly Roger Mtb Club)
|5:52:23
|243
|Tim Edmands (J T T)
|5:53:50
|244
|Tom Neumann (Wicked Wash)
|5:54:34
|245
|Carter Teague (Team Stew)
|5:54:38
|246
|Paul Edmonds (Borgwarner Turbo Systems)
|5:54:42
|247
|Juan C Paredes
|5:55:57
|248
|AJ Kray (Wicked Wash Racing)
|5:57:22
|249
|Raphael Silvestro (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long & Foster)
|5:59:54
|250
|Jason Gull (Thursday Morning Hangover)
|6:00:11
|251
|C.R. Langhorne
|6:04:41
|252
|Wirun Sae-Lao
|6:09:22
|253
|Ray Haislip (Ex2 Adventures)
|6:10:37
|254
|Jaroslaw Kowal
|6:11:40
|255
|Jonathan Albert
|6:22:07
|256
|Riki Whiting
|6:22:32
|257
|Charles Kearns (Cajun Cyclists)
|6:26:23
|258
|Thomas Dahbura (Gone Squatchin)
|6:28:39
|259
|Nathan Taylor
|6:29:41
|260
|Thomas Howe (Wicked Wash Racing)
|6:29:47
|261
|Erik Olshall (Piedmont Flyers)
|6:29:58
|262
|Dana Lehman
|6:34:44
|263
|Brian Poston
|6:37:33
|264
|Jonathan Zawacki
|6:43:16
|265
|Jeremy Haag (Nuts About Granola/Hoffman Die Cast)
|6:58:27
|266
|Lyons Davidson (Kanier)
|6:58:28
|267
|Steve Lawrence (Rhinegeist)
|6:59:41
|268
|Andrew Aiello (Rhinegeist)
|6:59:42
|269
|Jimmie Lobley
|6:59:44
|270
|Scott Person (Wicked Wash Racing)
|7:01:56
|271
|Beav (Evma)
|7:04:25
|272
|Oscar Vazquez (Bidciclista)
|7:04:27
|273
|Ethan Cummings (Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition)
|7:05:34
|274
|Travis Baisden
|7:12:39
|275
|William Miller
|7:19:24
|276
|Brandon Reynolds (Team Woodfish)
|7:25:34
|277
|Jonathan Basham (Team Woodfish)
|7:25:42
|278
|Sean Norville
|7:29:30
|279
|Jason Thomas (Crankbreaker Racing)
|7:34:32
|280
|David Weathington (C'ville Klunkers)
|7:35:08
|281
|Anthony Griffin (Bicycle Depot)
|7:38:22
|282
|Jacob Fleming
|7:40:34
|283
|Fran Lenahan
|7:45:09
|284
|Eric Fingerhut
|7:45:51
|285
|Shane Rauch (Sbr Cycling)
|7:47:47
|286
|Carlos Espinoza (Jackie's Jym)
|7:49:40
|287
|Andrew Bidwell
|7:49:50
|DNF
|Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)
|DNF
|Charles Snyder (Champion System Cannondale)
|DNF
|Chris James (Dcmtb)
|DNF
|Alexander Kurland (Bike Factory Racing, Maxxis, First Endurance)
|DNF
|David Pike (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing P/B Reynolds Gm/Subaru)
|DNF
|Cabell Hatchett (Moonstomper/Ves Factory Team)
|DNF
|Joel Wilson
|DNF
|Barry Nobles (Teamhalfwaythere.Com/Spokes,Etc.)
|DNF
|Mick Ferraro (Mdub)
|DNF
|Dennis Golden (Ashby Arms)
|DNF
|Chris Burgess (Crosshairs Cycling)
|DNF
|John Russell (Old Line Velo)
|DNF
|Sean Sharff
|DNF
|Herbert David Cox (Team Dipshit)
|DNF
|Michael Moscato (Wnymba)
|DNF
|Kevin Hames (Finish Strong Endurance Team)
|DNF
|Mike Goertzen
|DNF
|William Klick (Rocktown Bicycles)
|DNF
|Kenneth Palmer
|DNF
|Charlie Bezilla
|DNF
|Chris Dobroth (Wicked Wash Racing)
|DNF
|Kevin Willis
|DNF
|Jason Willis (Blackwater Bike Shop)
|DNF
|John MacKay
|DNF
|Adam Steinman (Road Holland)
|DNF
|Richard Posada
|DNF
|Anthony Covacevich
|DNF
|Shaun Strippel (Evma)
|DNF
|Rick Webb (Old Line Velo)
|DNF
|David Silva
|DNF
|Patrick Felton (Team Bbc)
|DNF
|Jonathan Newton
|DNF
|Steve Roell (Rhinegeist)
|DNF
|Peter Caprise (Team Dipshit)
|DNF
|Patrick Norton (Blue Ridge Cyclery)
|DNF
|Todd Henson (Queen City Wheels)
|DNF
|Matthew Hutman
|DNF
|Jacob Fengya (The Bike Lane)
|DNF
|Jeremy Falck (The Bike Lane)
|DNF
|Anthony Grinnell (Dirty Harry's & Highland Training)
|DNF
|Bernard Etherly
|DNF
|Nicolas Berthiaux
|DNF
|Haydar Bolonmez
|DNF
|John Kromis (Wicked Wash Racing)
|DNS
|Bruce Stauffer (Cycle Works)
|DNS
|Christian Tanguy (Rare Disease Cycling)
|DNS
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|DNS
|Scott Fitzner
|DNS
|Christopher Matthews
|DNS
|Lynn Gray (East Bank Cyclery)
|DNS
|Ethan Frey (Joe's Bike Shop)
|DNS
|Charles Dix
|DNS
|Elliott Jennings
|DNS
|Jason Yount
|DNS
|Josh Lewis
|DNS
|Benjamin Teller (Ncvc/Unitedhealthcare)
|DNS
|Matthew Curtin
|DNS
|Robert Burch
|DNS
|Andrew Pecsok
|DNS
|Chris Tennant
|DNS
|Pete von Loewe (The Bike Lane)
|DNS
|Mike Atkins (Bikenetic)
|DNS
|Eric Knight (Ncvc/Unitedhealthcare)
|DNS
|Titus Mott (Potomac Velo Club)
|DNS
|Mark Hammel (8 Skate Donate)
|DNS
|Kenneth Wiley (Acidotic Racing)
|DNS
|Sam Roach (East Coasters Jr Team P/B Blue Mtn Sales)
|DNS
|Gary Roach (East Coasters)
|DNS
|Jaques Palin (Sco/Bike Zoo)
|DNS
|Tom Curran
|DNS
|Jamie Lamb (Cyclesmith - Oakley)
|DNS
|Jeffrey Simms (Bike Monkey)
|DNS
|Jason Oliviero (Team Tony)
|DNS
|Jon Burgess (Oakley Atlantic Racing)
|DNS
|Erin Gay (Legacy Financial Group, Llc)
|DNS
|Dustin MacBurnie
|DNS
|David Sanders (Saddleblock)
|DNS
|Adam Heil
|DNS
|Nick Sparler (Saddleblock)
|DNS
|Greg Lovelace
|DNS
|Jesse Epstein (Team Marty's)
|DNS
|Vadim Filimonov
|DNS
|Terrence Gleason (Totalcyclist Mountain Bike)
|DNS
|Chad Dally (Rva Racing)
|DNS
|Martin Oakhill
|DNS
|Russ Adams (The Bike Lane)
|DNS
|Robert Rocha
|MIA
|Jonathan Gdowick (Race Pace Bicycles/Old Line Velo)
|MIA
|Daniel Atkins (Old Line Velo)
|MIA
|Jonathan Posner (Old Line Velo/Race Pace Bicycles)
|MIA
|Collin Becker (Old Line Velo)
|MIA
|Zach Morrey
|MIA
|Pat Miller (Race Pace Bicycles/Old Line Velo)
|MIA
|Buck Keich (Gettysburg Cupcake Factory)
|MIA
|Tony Vachino (Race Pace/Old Line Velo)
|MIA
|Chad Miller (Race Pace Bicycles/Old Line Velo)
|MIA
|Nate Shearer (Shenandoah Bicycle Company)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Selene Yeager (Rare Disease Cycling)
|1005176:55:50
|2
|Laura Hamm (Moonstomper/Ves Factory Team)
|0:15:38
|3
|Kaysee Armstrong (Kona/Tvb Race)
|0:29:15
|4
|Trish Koerber (Industry Nine)
|0:52:26
|5
|Carla Williams (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)
|0:56:15
|6
|Linda Shin (Blacksmith Cycle)
|1:01:02
|7
|Anne Pike (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing P/B Reynolds Gm/Subaru)
|1:11:01
|8
|Misty Tilson (Pro Tested Gear)
|1:12:15
|9
|Simona Vincenciova (Hammer Nutrition)
|1:19:35
|10
|Denelle Grant (Bike Factory Elite)
|1:30:32
|11
|Jordan Salman (Pisgah Tavern/Oskar Blues)
|1:41:01
|12
|Lindsey Carpenter (Sbc/Pulp)
|2:01:14
|13
|Kim Ely (Eect/Live Love Velo)
|2:09:09
|14
|Karen Talley Mead (The Bike Lane)
|2:17:18
|15
|Kathleen Sheehan (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)
|2:19:43
|16
|Francine Rapp (Richmond Bicycle Studio)
|2:25:53
|17
|Kelly Paduch (Hurdlehoney)
|2:28:33
|18
|Tricia Davis (Faster Performance Center-Scottsdale)
|2:43:17
|19
|Beth Del Genio (Ellicottville Bike And Bean)
|2:52:23
|20
|Robin Clifford (Blackwater Bike Shop)
|2:52:31
|21
|Whitney March (Shenandoah Bicycle Company)
|3:14:28
|22
|Michelle Faucher
|3:17:04
|23
|Leslie Keck (The Bike Lane)
|3:17:55
|24
|Brandy Adams
|3:25:45
|25
|Kathy Judson (Green Mountain Sports)
|3:26:10
|26
|Melissa Taylor (Sbr Cycling)
|3:28:18
|27
|Carrie Parker
|3:30:46
|28
|Esther Schaftel (Adventures For The Cure)
|3:38:42
|29
|Evelyn Cooper (757Cx)
|3:42:22
|30
|Elizabeth Spencer (Coqui Cyclery)
|3:48:27
|31
|Christine Guarino (Bicycle Depot)
|3:56:49
|32
|Ellen Kasiske
|3:57:22
|33
|Ellen Hoechstetter
|4:16:48
|34
|Loreen Mattson (Off The Front Racing)
|4:33:11
|35
|Laurie Johnson (Wicked Wash Racing)
|4:39:25
|36
|Anne Gray
|5:38:42
|37
|Laurie Collins
|5:52:40
|38
|Cheryl Morrison (Sbr Cycling)
|6:00:50
|DNF
|Jennifer Tillman (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)
|DNF
|Kristen Wimmer (Joe's Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Kathy Kurland (Bike Factory)
|DNF
|Katie Ann Oswald (Trek Store Cincinnati)
|DNF
|Julie Guy (The Bike Lane)
|DNF
|Kerry Combs (Zanconato Racing)
|DNF
|Jessica Fletcher
|DNF
|Jennifer Wolfe (Hollyloft/Alfies)
|DNF
|Dana Napurano (Team Mtbnj.Com-Halter's)
|DNF
|Gina Inocencio
|DNF
|Diane Miller (Unattached)
|DNF
|Erin Phelan (Potomac Velo Club)
|DNF
|Zuzanka Michalcova
|DNF
|Christina Buerkle (Thick Bikes)
|DNF
|Mary Dobroth (Wicked Wash Racing)
|DNS
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|DNS
|Karen Potter (Mtbracenews.Com)
|DNS
|Teresa DeWitt
|DNS
|Kim Pooley
|DNS
|Mary Isaac (Bike Zoo)
|DNS
|Carol Cohen (Bicycle Pro Shop)
|DNS
|Tracy Betts (The Bike Lane)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing)
|1005175:45:57
|2
|Gerry Pflug (Team Rare Disease)
|0:24:23
|3
|Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles, Twin 6, Was Labs)
|0:31:45
|4
|Daniel Rapp (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:39:54
|5
|Donald Powers (Pro Bikes / Twin Six)
|0:45:08
|6
|Dennis Baldwin (Ellicottville Bike Shop)
|1:06:44
|7
|Dwayne Goscinski (Team Noah Foundation)
|1:08:50
|8
|Watts Dixon (The Revolting Cogs)
|1:17:31
|9
|Todd Ace (Racing Grayhounds)
|1:20:56
|10
|Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation)
|1:35:00
|11
|Bob Sowga (Orange Cat)
|1:36:51
|12
|Douglas Cubbage
|1:39:06
|13
|Scott Pendleton (Topanga Creek Bicycles)
|1:39:24
|14
|Scott Smith (Tvb Race/Tomato Head)
|1:48:38
|15
|Chase Barnhart (Marietta Adventure Company)
|1:59:25
|16
|Rich Dillen (Faster Mustache P/B Refresh Technologies)
|2:02:17
|17
|Gary Chambers (The Bike Zoo/Team Ed Racing)
|2:03:26
|18
|Martin Griffin (Twin Six / Bulldog Mtbers)
|2:06:38
|19
|Blake Walker (Jv Squad)
|2:09:59
|20
|Wilson Hale (Richmond Bicycle Studio Racing)
|2:12:30
|21
|Eric Sauer (The Revolting Cogs)
|2:23:09
|22
|Regis Ricketts (Super Relax)
|2:28:33
|23
|Chris Merriam (Crosshairs/Spy/Bike Dr. Waldorf)
|2:30:25
|24
|Josh Hepler
|2:34:49
|25
|Joseph Stroz (Stroz Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab)
|2:36:35
|26
|Erik Strahl (Chenango Point Cycles)
|2:41:24
|27
|Rob Lochner (Pro Bikes)
|2:43:16
|28
|Allen Campbell (Blackwater Bikeshop)
|2:45:29
|29
|Matthew Hellmers (Joes Bike Shop Racing Team)
|2:52:23
|30
|Craig Foster (Flp )
|2:53:01
|31
|Jim Kuhn (Ellicottville Bike N Bean)
|2:55:53
|32
|Joseph Ashman (Walts Bicycle & Fitness)
|3:09:21
|33
|Wayne Lewis (Gigantic Hawk)
|3:14:55
|34
|Brad Coffman (Sbr Cycling)
|3:41:57
|35
|Todd Bauer (Single Speed Outlaw/Bicycle Escape)
|3:54:11
|36
|Andy Cremeans (Pro Mountain Outfitters)
|3:56:22
|37
|Luke McCall (Foghorn Leghorn Productions)
|4:05:27
|38
|Scott Dennis
|4:22:43
|39
|Ken Kazmierczak (Ellicottville Bike N Bean)
|4:47:35
|40
|John Meek (Team Sorba Chattanooga)
|5:35:22
|41
|Nathaniel McKinnon
|6:30:23
|42
|Bryan Racine
|6:58:53
|DNF
|Derek Zimmerman
|DNF
|John Weigel (Gvc)
|DNF
|Mike Cordaro
|DNF
|Clay Chiles (Bikeflights.Com)
|DNS
|David Tompkins (Leprechaun Racing/East Coasters Bike Shop)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling)
|1005176:25:33
|2
|Henry Loving (Richmond)
|0:07:24
|3
|Alex Hawkins
|0:15:53
|4
|Anthony Hergert (Reality Bikes Ambassador Team)
|0:52:06
|5
|Michael Ramponi (Firefly Bikes)
|1:09:46
|6
|Terry Blanchet (North American Velo)
|1:14:05
|7
|Michael Boyes (Team New River Bikes)
|1:38:33
|8
|David Jolin (Stark Velo)
|1:42:39
|9
|Jim Miller (Kelly Benefits Strategies / Lsv)
|2:11:15
|10
|Joseph Baremore (Team Beyer Auto)
|2:12:17
|11
|David Kelnberger (Bike Doctor Waldorf)
|2:14:05
|12
|Alain Simard
|2:15:00
|13
|Gregory Cimmino (Bethel Cycles)
|2:18:13
|14
|Vick Dyer (Team Ed/Bike Zoo)
|2:30:34
|15
|Jon Mullen (Team Mullen)
|2:30:42
|16
|Albert Greene (Dcmtb)
|2:34:08
|17
|Mark Drogalis (Toasted Head Racing)
|2:52:48
|18
|Larry Camp (More)
|3:14:36
|19
|William Lane (Marietta Adventure Company)
|3:17:50
|20
|Mike Bender (The Bike Lane)
|3:31:04
|21
|David Bos (Wnr)
|3:42:14
|22
|Kevin Zirkle
|3:51:26
|23
|Paul Worley
|4:02:58
|24
|Larry Cautilli (The Bike Lane)
|4:03:11
|25
|Mark Sullivan
|4:21:16
|26
|Marc Ehrler (Bike Lane Team)
|4:28:46
|27
|Ed Mccalley (Team Ed/Bike Zoo)
|4:42:31
|28
|Chris Danahy (The Tavern)
|4:48:04
|29
|Mike Kline
|4:48:20
|30
|Jeff Niner (Wicked Wash Racing)
|4:48:47
|31
|David Lachniet
|4:49:55
|32
|Richard Hultstrom
|4:59:16
|33
|Keith Garrett (Hugntug Racing)
|5:22:00
|34
|Frank Steiner (Tryon Bike)
|5:27:47
|35
|Jeff Steiner (3 S Racing)
|5:47:44
|36
|Kevin Jones (Wnr)
|6:09:01
|37
|Steve Rogers
|6:31:18
|288
|Peter Rajcani
|7:58:38
|DNF
|Matthew Davies (Team Bikeway Mtb)
|DNF
|Mick Lynn (Patapsco Bike & Sport)
|DNF
|Dana Taylor (Pawn Emporium)
|DNF
|William Gilmer (Celerity Cycling P/B Brooks Systems)
|DNF
|Robert Travers (Hampton Raiders)
|DNF
|Rafeal Ortiz (3 S Racing)
|DNF
|Richard Wiegert (Hammer Nutrition / Swmg)
|DNF
|Robert Eiserman (Cambo Racing)
|DNF
|Ted Kaehler (Unknown)
|DNF
|Carroll Thumel
|DNF
|Curtis Cillo
|DNF
|Mike Hufhand (Matthews Bicycles)
|DNF
|Jim Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|DNF
|Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut Esf)
|DNS
|Tim Sharff (Cycles Ed)
|DNS
|Phil Rice
|DNS
|Henry McCullough (Team Trappe Door)
|DNS
|Rob Woodward
|DNS
|Paul Wood
|DNS
|Tony Papandrea (Team Mt Airy / T.R. Racing)
|DNS
|Monte Hewett
|DNS
|Dirk Long
|DNS
|Don Rose (Team Hammercross)
|DNS
|Steve Saltzman
