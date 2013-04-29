Trending

Tanguy and Sornson victorious in Cohutta 100

Muddy conditions add extra challenge to 100-miler

The dry weather and mild temperatures that welcomed racers last year at the Cohutta 100 were nowhere to be found on Saturday. The race was held at the Ocoee whitewater center near Ducktown, Tennessee, host of the 1996 Olympic whitewater competition.

Dropping temperatures, cold winds and soaking rains saturated the race course overnight and intermittently throughout the day. Eighty of more than 400 racers failed to make it to the start line of round 2 of the Kenda National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series due to the conditions. Start line temps hovered around 49 degrees (Fahrenheit) in pouring rain.

Even fewer racers were able to endure to the finish of the course with 13,000 feet of climbing in the Cherokee National Forest.

Sornson wins women's race

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) finished with the win at the end of what she called a tough day in 9:32:21.

"Staying focused on survival was my main objective," she said. "Wanting to redeem myself from the slow start at True Grit (NUE race #1), I stuck to the first group into the singletrack. There were no other women who were with me at that point, so I put it in a manageable gear and safely negotiated the slippery singletrack."

Sornson said her spirits were high for the first few hours, but as the race went on, conditions deteriorated and so did her spirts.

"It got really cold for a bit which made going down the fire roads in the wet an awful experience. I kept it reigned in and never took a chance by going too fast. Once the roads or trails went up I used the effort to bring myself up to a manageable temperature. Keeping warm was a motivation to keep going. Unfortunately, no matter how hard you went, it felt like you were almost going backwards."

Muddy trails made the going even slower. Her time was over one hour slower than last year.

Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) splashed into second place on the day at 10:41:40. Getting her best NUE Series finish ever following a fifth place finish at the Mohican 100 last year, Linda Shinn (Crankskins/Blacksmith Cycles) finished third in 10:52:45.

2011 NUE Men's Open Champion Christian Tanguy (TeamCF.org) got off to a solid start on his race season with a win. He finished in 8:00:47. Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing p/b Dogfish Head Ale House) was second, just seven minutes later.

Chris Peariso got the hole shot, followed by Carter and Tanguy just. An encounter with a trail marker temporarily derailled Peariso, but fortunately he was ok and soon rejoined the racing.

Sam Koerber took over the number two spot from Tanguy, then Carter and Koerber took a wrong turn at a fork in the trail while Tanguy went the right way. The two off-course riders eventually got back on track, without losing too much time.

Tanguy was first out of the singletrack and onto the fireroad. Koerber, Carter, Peariso and another rider pushed hard to bridge up. The pace was urgent but not unruly for the next hour with everyone taking some turns at the front.

Three hours in, the pace got deadline and Tanguy and Carter opened up time on the others. Carter got away on the rollers, but his time at the front was fleeting. "Miscalculated nutrition equals leg cramps, lost power, and relegation to the pain cave," said Carter.

Tanguy took over the lead and rolled away. Carter raced in second, ahead of Koerber.

Carter was one of many racers hampered by disintegrating brake pads and descending with just one brake was challenging.

Third place ultimately went to a newcomer to the NUE Series, 28-year-old Westley Richards (Clemmons Bicycle). Koerber rode in for fourth place in 8:14:06, just two minutes ahead of Peariso.

Pfluginator wins singlespeed race

Four-time NUE Singlespeed Champion Gerry Pflug (Team CF / Pro Bikes) crushed the field by nearly a half hour in 8:34:58, delivering his second straight singlespeed win this year and garnering sixth place overall on the day.

"The Pluginator", 44, chose a 40/24 instead of the 34/20 he used for the win at Cohutta last year.

Sporting long rain pants, a long sleeve base layer, and a Team CF jacket throughout the race, Pflug faced down a tough field that included Mike Montalbano and 2011 Master's Champion Doug Andrews, who chose to debut this season in the singlespeed division. Andrews will be 52 this year and hails from Mission Viejo, California. In 2011, the year Andrews turned 50, he was smashing the masters field by as much as two hours, and, almost always, finishing in the top ten overall against guys nearly half his age at times. Andrews admittedly had Pflug in his sights on Saturday.

"Many of the Cohutta fireroad ascents have sections where a rider can look down on the switchback turns below to see if anyone is chasing," said Pflug. "On one of these climbs, I saw another singlespeed racer, Mike Montalbano, chasing hard and, judging from his pace, I knew it wouldn't be long until he caught me. When he did catch me, just prior to checkpoint 3 at about mile 36, I knew it was time to start riding hard again."

Montalbano caught Pflug and spent some time in front of him while the latter paced himself before attacking his rival.

"Shortly after getting clear from Mike, there was a super long descent down to the race turn-around point. Even with all the clothing I was wearing, my body was still getting cold and I wondered how riders wearing just shorts on their legs would feel. I like being warm and seem to ride better when my leg muscles are not cold. I'm sure my race time would have been much slower if I wore less clothing and I also think my choice of clothing was one reason I seemed to be riding well in the nasty conditions."

Montalbano finished second in 8:58:44, "Last year, I competed in the open class on a geared bike. This year, I figured I could knock a half hour off my time on the singlespeed. If my race went according to plan, I thought I'd give Gerry a run for the win."

2011 Champion Andrews wasn't able to Out-Pflug the Pfluginator in his first attempt as a singlespeed racer. However, he managed to earn the three spot on the podium in a sign of what is shaping up to be a hotly contested division this season.

Drogalis gets first ever masters NUE race win

"I was pretty much oblivious to where the other masters riders were all day as I let the first selection of 30-35 riders separate from me on the first road climb off the gun. Fortunately, two other castaways and I joined up immediately and kept a high tempo to the first section of singletrack where I began to pick through riders from the first group. I like to climb the tight stuff on my own so it all worked perfectly on the first singletrack section where I held position until the first road section."

Speaking of the conditions, he said, "I felt fast and comfortable all day without the slow fade I sometimes get racing in the heat. I'm from Northeastern Pennsylvania originally so that makes me go well in cooler temperatures I suppose. I was especially gratified with the result because, on a day when the overall man and woman were nearly an hour slower, I managed my loss to just 35 minutes."

Finishing second at 10:16:44, 51-year-old Roger Sutton (Brick City Bicycles) was 15 minutes ahead of True Grit winner, 54-year-old David Jolin (Stark Velo).

Next NUE Series round

The next round of the NUE Series will take place in the Shawangunk Mountains in upstate New York. The Wildcat 100 will happen on Saturday, May 11.

Full Results

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Tanguy (Team CF)8:00:47
2Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing p/b Dogfish Head Alehouse)0:06:53
3Westley Richards (Clemmons Bicycle)0:11:56
4Sam Koerber (Pro Gold/ Industry Nine)0:13:19
5Chris Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized)0:15:48
6Michael Danish (Miami Bike Shop)0:47:22
7Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks / Black Dog Bikes)0:52:42
8Andy Gorski (Pro Bikes)0:59:03
9Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks/Gore)1:11:46
10Garth Prosser (Specialized Factory Racing/ Ashford Surgical/ Pura Vida Adv)
11Jesse Kelly (Team CF)1:19:27
12Jake Wade (Toasted Head Racing)1:22:36
13David Tippy (Team RJR)1:22:42
14Kelly Klett ( Specialized/Dumonde Tech/Industry Nine)1:23:45
15John Petrylak (Bike Factory Elite)1:25:56
16Scott Cole (Adventure212 / Specialized)1:29:11
17A. Zane Wenzel (Horst Engineering Cycling Team)1:29:45
18Andrew Dunlap (Adventures For the Cure)1:40:33
19Gregy Gibson (www.TruckerCo.com)1:44:20
20German Bermudez1:53:18
21Brent Mayer (Trek Store Cincinnati Racing, Maxxis)1:57:43
22Jay Click (Cycletherapy Specialized Racing)2:02:48
23Andrew McKinney2:02:57
24Brad Rogers (Y-Not Cycling)2:04:33
25Jeffrey Stevens (Trestle Bridge Racing)2:12:19
26Raymond Willard (Empire Brewing-Syracuse Bicycle)2:12:40
27Luke Sagur (Cannondale MTB P/B Spirited Cyclist)2:13:01
28Frank Yeager2:14:00
29Andy Bailey (SCO Micro Metals / Bike Zoo)2:17:13
30Scott Morman2:17:23
31William Hudgens (Truly Spokin)2:24:52
32Jose Mendez (Cycleworks/Trek/ Rudy Project)2:33:43
33John Litz (The Bike Shop of Columbus, GA)2:33:44
34Michael Powell (Team Momentum)2:33:50
35Harvey Minton (IF Grassroots Racing)2:33:52
36Lee Carmichael2:35:52
37Bill Crank (Crankworks Bicycles/CES)2:36:07
38Kenneth Rose (East Atlanta Posse)2:36:40
39Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)2:40:55
40Tim Smith2:44:45
41Greg Maness2:53:25
42Peter Bauer (Bandwidth.com/Revolution Fitness)
43Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing p/b Endorphin Fitness)2:53:41
44Bradley Smith (Orrville Cycling Team)2:55:54
45John Carr (Treehouse Racing)2:57:25
46Cooper Fowler2:58:22
47Jerry Jackson (BRCC)3:02:04
48Jim Rivers3:05:38
49Austin Francescone (Backroom Coffee Roasters)3:06:41
50Christopher Lane (Veloworks-Spokes Etc.)3:07:24
51Paul Brannon (Hammer Down)3:10:58
52Will Seidel (RTO National)3:12:23
53Michael Anderson (Happy)3:12:28
54Tomas Delgado (Alex's Bicycles Pro shop)3:12:44
55Yuri Cook (Raintree Healthcare)3:20:34
56Anthony Patterson3:20:54
57Michael Fulton (FCA Endurance Fayette)3:25:51
58Charkie Huegel (Revolting Cogs)3:32:35
59Todd Berry3:37:30
60Sean Wallace (Team Bikers Choice)3:42:18
61Eric Watson (Bike Town usa)3:50:53
62Chad Wamack (Motor Mile)3:52:43
63John Van Alsburg (Team rJr)3:53:54
64David Wagoner (Aldefer Bergan Racing/Racing for Rileys)3:54:17
65Michael Bonsby (Team Mt Airy)3:58:10
66David Moore (Cycletherapy Specialized Racing)4:00:47
67Jarom Thomas4:08:57
68Steven Gravlee (Life Data Labs Inc)
69Zach Adams (Toasted Head Elite Racing Team)4:14:30
70Mark Ely (Fischer Plumbing)4:17:01
71Jeff Hartz (Alderfer Bergen / Racing For Riley)4:21:46
72Steven Hecht (Toasted Head Racing)4:29:23
73James Allen (CatUp Coaching)4:30:29
74Warren Kitchens (Hampton Hall Halo H3)4:32:12
75Joe Verstegen (Big Cock of Cable)4:36:02
76Keith Duncan (Team Ed)4:38:34
77Dan Marshall (Eager Beaver 100: Canada's 100 Miler)4:42:31
78Daniel Cleaver (We Must Be Crazy)4:48:57
79Brad Verstegen (BCOC)4:49:39
80Benjamin Forshee (team bike works orlando)4:50:13
81John Tenwalde4:53:53
82Kevin McCauley (Team Dirty Donkey)4:53:57
83Victor Gasior (Stanky Creek Cycling)4:57:59
84Timothy Davey5:02:35
85Edilson Cremonese (Bike Tech Miami)5:08:36
86Diego Tosoni5:10:24
87Stephen Huddle (Rogue Racing Project 513)5:14:11
88Thomas Worley5:15:15
89Cory Eubanks5:19:52
90Mitchell Greenberg (Team Bike Works)5:25:11

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)9:32:21
2Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)1:09:19
3Linda Shin (Crankskins/Blacksmith Cycles)1:20:25
4Jennifer Moos (Bike Tech Miami)1:50:38
5Mary Rosser (CahabaWeb)1:57:17
6Priscilla Baltz (Arkansas Cycling & Fitness)2:25:10
7Shannon Tenwalde2:25:12
8Mashon Coleman2:35:23
9Jocelyn Linscott (Toasted Head Racing)2:54:39
10Julie Whalen (Team Shine)2:58:44
11Heather Hawke (Rock N Road/Rokform)3:21:04
12Kathryn Hansen (VeloWorks-Spokes etc.)3:26:21
13Brenda Herrington (FCA Endurance)3:38:59

Master's men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Drogalis (Team Cycle Center)10:11:18
2Roger Sutton (Brick City Bicycles)0:05:26
3David Jolin (Stark Velo)0:22:26
4Robert Herriman (TREK/WSC/ACFSTORES.COM)0:25:20
5Monte Hewett0:34:03
6Chris Irving (Los Locos)0:41:21
7Rick Pena (MAGGIE ROSE'S BICYCLE SHOP)1:08:57
8Hugh Kelly (Ben's Cycles)1:10:16
9Michael French1:42:09
10Greg Brannon (bubba)1:42:30
11Charles Buki (Team CF)1:52:45
12Steve Wagoner (SPARTANBURG FREEWHEELERS)2:30:20
13Stuart Rackley (YABA)2:30:34
14Vick Dyer (Micro Metals/Bike Zoo)2:38:05
15John Millon (Chicora Alley)2:39:43

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerry Pflug (Team CF / Pro Bikes)8:34:58
2Mike Montalbano (Bicycle Tech/Eleven Madison Park/Gu)0:23:45
3Doug Andrews0:36:30
4Craig Fleetwood (BLACKSMITH CYCLES)1:03:42
5James Prentice1:06:21
6Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation)1:07:12
7Philip Hantel (Orange Peel Bicycle Service)1:12:59
8Watts Dixon (The Revolting Cogs)1:16:42
9Taylor Kruse (Paradise Garage Racing)1:41:16
10Scott Green (Toasted Head Racing)2:07:40
11Chris Joice (dirty south)2:51:17
12Lance Pope (Scenic City Velo / Motor Mile Racing)3:24:37
13Kelly Von Canon3:50:29
14Steve Friedman (Off The Front)4:08:55
15Edward Chapman (Eastern Shore Cycles)4:11:54
16Scott McConnell (Moots)4:19:12
17James Sivec (Cog & Balls)4:37:24
18John Meek (Cysco Cycles)4:43:42
19Scott Thigpen4:52:08

Tandem
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy & Cara Applegate (pepper palace / CTS)2:50:03

 

