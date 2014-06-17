Trending

Throdahl and Wilson claim Bailey Hundo titles

Sunny skies greet riders in Colorado

Image 1 of 14

Lead group on the road a few miles after the start.

Lead group on the road a few miles after the start.
(Image credit: Shawn Lortie)
Image 2 of 14

Krause a couple of minutes down

Krause a couple of minutes down
(Image credit: Shawn Lortie)
Image 3 of 14

Jake Wells in the lead around mile 50

Jake Wells in the lead around mile 50
(Image credit: Shawn Lortie)
Image 4 of 14

Nate Wilson chasing down the two leaders.

Nate Wilson chasing down the two leaders.
(Image credit: Shawn Lortie)
Image 5 of 14

Men's Bailey Hundo winner Nate Wilson

Men's Bailey Hundo winner Nate Wilson
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 6 of 14

Jake Wells with his family

Jake Wells with his family
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 7 of 14

Race founder and former Colorado state Senator Chris Romer with Kent Thiry

Race founder and former Colorado state Senator Chris Romer with Kent Thiry
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 8 of 14

Singlespeed winner AJ Linnell

Singlespeed winner AJ Linnell
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 9 of 14

Fundraising winner Keith Principie with masters 4th place winner Bob Campbell

Fundraising winner Keith Principie with masters 4th place winner Bob Campbell
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 10 of 14

Men's podium at the Bailey Hundo

Men's podium at the Bailey Hundo
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 11 of 14

Singlespeed podium at the Bailey Hundo

Singlespeed podium at the Bailey Hundo
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 12 of 14

Women's podium at the Bailey Hundo

Women's podium at the Bailey Hundo
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 13 of 14

Women's Bailey Hundo winner Molly Throdahl

Women's Bailey Hundo winner Molly Throdahl
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 14 of 14

Race winner Nate Wilson chasing down the two leaders.

Race winner Nate Wilson chasing down the two leaders.
(Image credit: Shawn Lortie)

The Bailey Hundo made its NUE Race Series debut on Saturday with 400 racers divided between the full Hundo and the Hundito, a shorter 50-mile race option. Both races began with mass start in downtown Bailey at 6:00 am under sunny skies and frigid temperatures.

Men

In what would become the closest finish of the day, 23-year-old Nate Wilson (Honey Stinger/Bontrager Off-Road) claimed victory in 6:50:18. "After the typical start of race chaos, it pretty much sorted out with me, Greg Krause, and Jake Wells at the front," Wilson said.

"Jake was out-descending us for sure, but it was close enough and there was enough climbing that we kept rolling back on the climbs. After about 50 miles though, I made a mistake on one techy section and went over the bars and lost those guys. Eventually, we popped out on the road at about mile 60. I was solo from there for a while until I caught those guys on the long climb up Stony Pass. I caught up to them midway up the climb and was able to put a gap on them.

"After that, I nearly lost it, though, because I thought it was all downhill from the top of the climb so I didn't eat anything more because I was pretty cracked on eating. It was still another hour with a lot of hard rollers so I had a two-minute gap for a while, but started to come apart the last few miles. It was down to just twenty seconds in the end but I held on for the win. It was a super tough race that suited me because, overall, the singletrack was tame enough that I was able to stay close then nail it back on the road sections. I haven't done any other 100 milers, but it was a cool/brutal experience, and I definitely enjoyed it."

Twenty-two seconds later, Greg Krause (Groove Subaru) rolled through the finish arch at 6:50:40.

Five minutes later, after leading the race as far as Aid 4, Jake Wells (Twenty2/Stans NoTubes) hung on for third finishing 6:55:33, one of just three to go sub seven hours on the day.

Thirteen minutes behind Wells, Carter Shaver (Cycleton) took fourth in 7:08:34. Five minutes later, David Krimstock (Basalt Bike & Ski) claimed fifth in 7:13:11.

Women

Molly Throdahl (Avout Racing) of Denver won in the women's division in 8:22:47. "The 2014 Bailey Hundo was my third ultra mountain bike race so, before the race, I had to replay my strategy for long distance in my head, 'do not go out too hard, do not go out too hard'."

"It was a thrilling experience to win my first ultra-endurance race and I know I will be pursuing long course events in the future. I am drawn to the magnitude of challenge ultra endurance racing provides both physically and mentally."

NUE Race Series point leader, Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)  finished just over a minute back at 8:23:56. "I did not expect to be able to compete for a win because of the altitude and the huge field of many super strong Colorado locals," Simril said. "I was honestly just looking for an epic adventure and a good tune up for Lumberjack next weekend. To come so close to winning this race is a big confidence boost for me that will help for the upcoming races, especially the other ones that are at similar altitude. With about five miles to go, a few people told me that Molly was just up ahead so I completely buried myself to try to bridge up but couldn't quite get there."

Thirty minutes behind Simril, Tina Martinez took third in 8:53:16 as one of just three women to go sub nine hours on the day. Kristin Riley-Lazo (Old School Racing/RacerX) from Denver and teammate Carla Hammer from Evergreen finished third and fourth respectively at 9:09:33 and 9:10:16. Four minutes later, Jennifer Barbour (Naked Women's Racing) drew the attention of the crowd finishing fifth at 9:14:46.

Singlespeed

NUE Race Series contender, AJ Linnell (Fitzgeralds Bicycles) crushed the field winning the singlespeed division in 7:09:52 and placing fourth overall on the day. Jason Hilgers (The Adrenalin Project) captured second in 7:31:53.

Carlos Vulgamott (Gates Carbon Drive) finished third at 7:38:11. Dan Durland (ProCycling) finished fourth in 7:55:51, one of just four to go sub  eight hours on the day.

Results

Men's Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nate Wilson (Honey Stinger/Bontrager Off Road)6:50:19
2Greg Krause (Groove Subaru)6:50:41
3Jake Wells (Twenty2/Stans NoTubes)6:55:33
4Carter Shaver (Cycleton)7:08:35
5David Krimstock (Basalt Bike & Ski)7:13:11
6Christopher Jones7:27:47
7Chris Alstrin7:31:24
8Vincent Davis (Old School Racing/RacerX)7:35:23
9Todd Johnson (Pearl Izumi Factory Team)7:35:23
10Mark Currie (CSU)7:37:06
11Curt Wilhelm (92Fifty)7:38:53
12Jason Hilimire (Smokebreak Collective)7:40:46
13Keith Collins (Old School Racing/RacerX)7:44:38
14Chris Munro (GO Orthopedics)7:44:58
15Trapper Steinle (The Adrenalin Project)7:47:13
16Troy Howard7:50:31
17Joel Mischke (Basalt Bike & Ski)7:51:54
18Jason LaPointe (Basalt Bike & Ski)7:56:47
19Samuel Morrison (Red Ace Organics)7:57:44
20Jeff Kerkove (Topeak Ergon)7:57:47
21Scott Engstrom (92Fifty)8:03:21
22Nat Ross (COMBA/IMBA)8:08:24
23Brian Hollister (TEAM BODY SYNC)8:10:50
24Patrick Coady (Pikes Peak Velo)8:11:31
25Donny Warbritton8:11:42
26BRett Donelson (The Cycle Effect)8:12:44
27Thomas Veitenhaus (Avout Racing)8:13:37
28Chris Memelink (Pearl Izumi Factory Team)8:15:50
29Mark Gouge (Real D-Amgen)8:16:18
30Ernie Johnson (Zen Planner Cycling Team)8:22:41
31Tony Buoncristiani8:24:52
32Matt Anderies (Team Mooseparts)8:26:39
33Ben Hobgood (Ptarmigan Group)8:33:54
34Pat White (Old School Racing/RacerX)8:39:21
35Neil Popovich8:40:04
36Jeremy Woolf (Pedal Pushers Racing)8:41:43
37Craig Cormany (Golden Bike Shop)8:41:44
38Matt Javernick (ProCycling)8:41:55
39Benjamin Miller (FCCT)8:42:55
40Tom Bondurant (First City Cycling Team)8:42:55
41Steve Aseltine (Zen Planner Cycling Team)8:44:16
42Henrik Forsling (Zen Planner Cycling Team)8:44:19
43Kent Carlson8:44:30
44Lee Simril (motor mile racing)8:46:03
45Justin Noel (Feedback Sports)8:46:54
46Nathan Collier (Pedal Pushers Racing)8:51:52
47Reed Maxwell8:52:39
48Jesse Crock8:53:06
49Geoff Shaffer (Trips For Kids)8:55:51
50Brett Ebben (Rocky Mountain Racing)8:55:52
51Brian France (Old School Racing/RacerX)8:57:22
52Mike Moreland (Zen Planner Cycling Team)8:58:16
53Scott DeMers (Green Mountain Sports)8:58:26
54Patrick Medlin8:58:32
55Justin Hilgers8:58:52
56Walter Bleser (Handlebar Mustache)9:01:40
57Cal Killham (BHFS)9:01:56
58Joshua Maximon9:03:25
59Scott Liversedge9:06:57
60Andrew Christman (Pedal Bike Shop)9:07:07
61Patrick Bacalis (CO HS League)9:09:01
62Bradley Swenson (Primal-Audi Denver)9:10:04
63John Richards9:11:50
64John Hutchinson9:13:25
65Robert Brudenell (The Natural Way Racing)9:13:41
66Tomoichi Muto9:16:57
67Patrick Peddy9:17:48
68Kevin Cahn (ProCycling)9:18:44
69Clay Strickland9:18:46
70Remo Marti (Zen Planner Cycling Team)9:21:19
71Bryan Eckert9:30:00
72Derek Hamby (Protech Bicycle Shop)9:30:33
73Jeremy Hyatt (Ptarmigan Group)9:31:51
74chad McCray (twin six metal/pedal)9:34:01
75Dan Dillman9:35:09
76Frank Diaz9:36:37
77Trent Cooper (Pedal Pushers Racing)9:40:41
78Andrew Jung (Team Skaven)9:44:33
79Robert Hagan (Willas Wheels)9:45:06
80Noah Aptekar (BOD)9:46:23
81John Haddock9:48:39
82Michael Comer (Avout Racing)9:48:57
83Tim Kenkel (Tokyo Joes)9:53:12
84Matt Hubach9:53:30
85Jamie Malin (The Kind Bikes and Skis)9:53:42
86Peter Gabel10:02:54
87Kevin Spinelli10:03:57
88Michael Franco (GMSV)10:04:06
89Kelly Feagans (Cannondale/Epic Endurance)10:04:43
90Wade Housewright (Zen Planner Cycling Team)10:07:13
91Christian Long (Alchemist)10:08:21
92Mike Schultz (Highland Training)10:09:33
93Matthew Wimmer (Avout Racing)10:10:46
94Sam Mancini (Audi)10:13:32
95Bret Poppleton (Trips for Kids)10:15:17
96Timothy Schardein (Vital Chiropractic)10:16:51
97Kedith Bounmark10:17:03
98Christopher Weiland (Brownstein Hyatt Farber)10:17:47
99Derek Scott (Zen Planner Cycling Team)10:18:45
100Michael Baraga (Blue Sky Velo/BMBP)10:19:13
101Jamie Henkel (GMSV)10:24:22
102Alexander Dismore (Salvagetti/Happy Coffee)10:24:27
103Paul Phelps10:24:43
104Rob Redmon10:33:15
105donald meyer10:33:52
106David Newcomer (Pactimo - Kuni Lexus)10:37:02
107Brian Bergeler10:39:32
108Daniel Owen (Avout Racing)10:40:31
109Andrew Brannon (Trips for Kids Denver)11:06:40
110Jonathan Currie (Trips for Kids)11:09:01
111Robert Trussell11:12:35
112Troy Lewis11:23:21
113Mark Stillwell11:24:01
114Greg Grossman (Blue Sky Velo/BMBP)11:25:13
115howard pollack11:25:20
116Travis Willock (Brownstein Hyatt Farber)11:25:21
117Adam Johnson11:37:03
118James Flanagan (Disaster Response Manage)11:37:35
119Justin Rayburn (Avison Young)11:55:59
120Christopher Schnur12:53:25
DNFScott Tietzel (Specialized - Cuore)
DNFMike Ratliff
DNFDavid Lytton (Pedal Bike Shop)
DNFScott Leonard (Mountain Flyer magazine)
DNFMel Ladewig
DNFBlake Frye (Zen Planner Cycling Team)
DNFSean Franklin
DNFDrew Edsall (Pros Closet / No Tubes)

Women's Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Molly Throdahl (Avout Racing)8:22:48
2Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)8:23:57
3Tina Martinez8:53:16
4Kristin Riley-Lazo (Old School Racing/RacerX)9:09:33
5Carla Hammer (Old School Racing/RacerX)9:10:17
6Jennifer Barbour (Naked Womens Racing)9:14:46
7Colleen Cameron9:35:53
8Jennifer Gerow9:39:18
9Annie Fox (Team Kappius)9:40:27
10Kelli Scoville9:45:34
11Rachel Scott (Naked Womens Racing)9:49:09
12Kara Durland (ProCycling)9:49:09
13Jennifer Sliney10:06:26
14Susan McCotter10:36:22
15Cristienne Beam (Tough Girl Cycling)10:50:22
16Petra Storm11:06:33
17Katerina Straskraba11:12:46
18Maria Perez11:25:37
DNFLeila Worth
DNFFrancine Tadra (Old School Racing/RacerX)
DNFTamara Donelson (The Cycle Effect)

SingleSpeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AJ Linnell (Fitzgeralds Bicycles)7:09:52
2Jason Hilgers (The Adrenalin Project)7:31:54
3Carlos Vulgamott (Gates Carbon Drive)7:38:12
4Dan Durland (ProCycling)7:55:52
5Trevor Rockwell (Team Noah Foundation)8:06:36
6Kelly Leinen (Old School Racing/RacerX)8:14:15
7Scot Stucky8:28:01
8Ken Davis8:29:53
9Richard Long (CycleSmart Grassroots)8:52:54
10Mark Nesline (CycleEffect/Street Swell)8:59:26
11David Benjes (Alchemist)9:01:02
12Samer Khodor (The Natural Way Racing T)9:02:09
13Steve Riggle (Golden Bike Shop)9:16:16
14Lance Palumbo9:30:23
15Tony Song (Bicycle Outfitters)9:47:45
16Daniel Boromisa9:50:58
17Jon Harman (The Gear Exchange)10:13:18
18Terry Wickland (Old School Racing/RacerX)10:21:28
19Jeffrey Youngberg (Coal Creek Brewing)10:42:19
20Benjamin Vanberg11:03:44
21David Nice (Borealis Fat Bike Co)12:33:47

Latest on Cyclingnews