The Bailey Hundo made its NUE Race Series debut on Saturday with 400 racers divided between the full Hundo and the Hundito, a shorter 50-mile race option. Both races began with mass start in downtown Bailey at 6:00 am under sunny skies and frigid temperatures.

Men

In what would become the closest finish of the day, 23-year-old Nate Wilson (Honey Stinger/Bontrager Off-Road) claimed victory in 6:50:18. "After the typical start of race chaos, it pretty much sorted out with me, Greg Krause, and Jake Wells at the front," Wilson said.

"Jake was out-descending us for sure, but it was close enough and there was enough climbing that we kept rolling back on the climbs. After about 50 miles though, I made a mistake on one techy section and went over the bars and lost those guys. Eventually, we popped out on the road at about mile 60. I was solo from there for a while until I caught those guys on the long climb up Stony Pass. I caught up to them midway up the climb and was able to put a gap on them.

"After that, I nearly lost it, though, because I thought it was all downhill from the top of the climb so I didn't eat anything more because I was pretty cracked on eating. It was still another hour with a lot of hard rollers so I had a two-minute gap for a while, but started to come apart the last few miles. It was down to just twenty seconds in the end but I held on for the win. It was a super tough race that suited me because, overall, the singletrack was tame enough that I was able to stay close then nail it back on the road sections. I haven't done any other 100 milers, but it was a cool/brutal experience, and I definitely enjoyed it."

Twenty-two seconds later, Greg Krause (Groove Subaru) rolled through the finish arch at 6:50:40.

Five minutes later, after leading the race as far as Aid 4, Jake Wells (Twenty2/Stans NoTubes) hung on for third finishing 6:55:33, one of just three to go sub seven hours on the day.

Thirteen minutes behind Wells, Carter Shaver (Cycleton) took fourth in 7:08:34. Five minutes later, David Krimstock (Basalt Bike & Ski) claimed fifth in 7:13:11.

Women

Molly Throdahl (Avout Racing) of Denver won in the women's division in 8:22:47. "The 2014 Bailey Hundo was my third ultra mountain bike race so, before the race, I had to replay my strategy for long distance in my head, 'do not go out too hard, do not go out too hard'."

"It was a thrilling experience to win my first ultra-endurance race and I know I will be pursuing long course events in the future. I am drawn to the magnitude of challenge ultra endurance racing provides both physically and mentally."

NUE Race Series point leader, Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) finished just over a minute back at 8:23:56. "I did not expect to be able to compete for a win because of the altitude and the huge field of many super strong Colorado locals," Simril said. "I was honestly just looking for an epic adventure and a good tune up for Lumberjack next weekend. To come so close to winning this race is a big confidence boost for me that will help for the upcoming races, especially the other ones that are at similar altitude. With about five miles to go, a few people told me that Molly was just up ahead so I completely buried myself to try to bridge up but couldn't quite get there."

Thirty minutes behind Simril, Tina Martinez took third in 8:53:16 as one of just three women to go sub nine hours on the day. Kristin Riley-Lazo (Old School Racing/RacerX) from Denver and teammate Carla Hammer from Evergreen finished third and fourth respectively at 9:09:33 and 9:10:16. Four minutes later, Jennifer Barbour (Naked Women's Racing) drew the attention of the crowd finishing fifth at 9:14:46.

Singlespeed

NUE Race Series contender, AJ Linnell (Fitzgeralds Bicycles) crushed the field winning the singlespeed division in 7:09:52 and placing fourth overall on the day. Jason Hilgers (The Adrenalin Project) captured second in 7:31:53.

Carlos Vulgamott (Gates Carbon Drive) finished third at 7:38:11. Dan Durland (ProCycling) finished fourth in 7:55:51, one of just four to go sub eight hours on the day.

Results

Men's Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nate Wilson (Honey Stinger/Bontrager Off Road) 6:50:19 2 Greg Krause (Groove Subaru) 6:50:41 3 Jake Wells (Twenty2/Stans NoTubes) 6:55:33 4 Carter Shaver (Cycleton) 7:08:35 5 David Krimstock (Basalt Bike & Ski) 7:13:11 6 Christopher Jones 7:27:47 7 Chris Alstrin 7:31:24 8 Vincent Davis (Old School Racing/RacerX) 7:35:23 9 Todd Johnson (Pearl Izumi Factory Team) 7:35:23 10 Mark Currie (CSU) 7:37:06 11 Curt Wilhelm (92Fifty) 7:38:53 12 Jason Hilimire (Smokebreak Collective) 7:40:46 13 Keith Collins (Old School Racing/RacerX) 7:44:38 14 Chris Munro (GO Orthopedics) 7:44:58 15 Trapper Steinle (The Adrenalin Project) 7:47:13 16 Troy Howard 7:50:31 17 Joel Mischke (Basalt Bike & Ski) 7:51:54 18 Jason LaPointe (Basalt Bike & Ski) 7:56:47 19 Samuel Morrison (Red Ace Organics) 7:57:44 20 Jeff Kerkove (Topeak Ergon) 7:57:47 21 Scott Engstrom (92Fifty) 8:03:21 22 Nat Ross (COMBA/IMBA) 8:08:24 23 Brian Hollister (TEAM BODY SYNC) 8:10:50 24 Patrick Coady (Pikes Peak Velo) 8:11:31 25 Donny Warbritton 8:11:42 26 BRett Donelson (The Cycle Effect) 8:12:44 27 Thomas Veitenhaus (Avout Racing) 8:13:37 28 Chris Memelink (Pearl Izumi Factory Team) 8:15:50 29 Mark Gouge (Real D-Amgen) 8:16:18 30 Ernie Johnson (Zen Planner Cycling Team) 8:22:41 31 Tony Buoncristiani 8:24:52 32 Matt Anderies (Team Mooseparts) 8:26:39 33 Ben Hobgood (Ptarmigan Group) 8:33:54 34 Pat White (Old School Racing/RacerX) 8:39:21 35 Neil Popovich 8:40:04 36 Jeremy Woolf (Pedal Pushers Racing) 8:41:43 37 Craig Cormany (Golden Bike Shop) 8:41:44 38 Matt Javernick (ProCycling) 8:41:55 39 Benjamin Miller (FCCT) 8:42:55 40 Tom Bondurant (First City Cycling Team) 8:42:55 41 Steve Aseltine (Zen Planner Cycling Team) 8:44:16 42 Henrik Forsling (Zen Planner Cycling Team) 8:44:19 43 Kent Carlson 8:44:30 44 Lee Simril (motor mile racing) 8:46:03 45 Justin Noel (Feedback Sports) 8:46:54 46 Nathan Collier (Pedal Pushers Racing) 8:51:52 47 Reed Maxwell 8:52:39 48 Jesse Crock 8:53:06 49 Geoff Shaffer (Trips For Kids) 8:55:51 50 Brett Ebben (Rocky Mountain Racing) 8:55:52 51 Brian France (Old School Racing/RacerX) 8:57:22 52 Mike Moreland (Zen Planner Cycling Team) 8:58:16 53 Scott DeMers (Green Mountain Sports) 8:58:26 54 Patrick Medlin 8:58:32 55 Justin Hilgers 8:58:52 56 Walter Bleser (Handlebar Mustache) 9:01:40 57 Cal Killham (BHFS) 9:01:56 58 Joshua Maximon 9:03:25 59 Scott Liversedge 9:06:57 60 Andrew Christman (Pedal Bike Shop) 9:07:07 61 Patrick Bacalis (CO HS League) 9:09:01 62 Bradley Swenson (Primal-Audi Denver) 9:10:04 63 John Richards 9:11:50 64 John Hutchinson 9:13:25 65 Robert Brudenell (The Natural Way Racing) 9:13:41 66 Tomoichi Muto 9:16:57 67 Patrick Peddy 9:17:48 68 Kevin Cahn (ProCycling) 9:18:44 69 Clay Strickland 9:18:46 70 Remo Marti (Zen Planner Cycling Team) 9:21:19 71 Bryan Eckert 9:30:00 72 Derek Hamby (Protech Bicycle Shop) 9:30:33 73 Jeremy Hyatt (Ptarmigan Group) 9:31:51 74 chad McCray (twin six metal/pedal) 9:34:01 75 Dan Dillman 9:35:09 76 Frank Diaz 9:36:37 77 Trent Cooper (Pedal Pushers Racing) 9:40:41 78 Andrew Jung (Team Skaven) 9:44:33 79 Robert Hagan (Willas Wheels) 9:45:06 80 Noah Aptekar (BOD) 9:46:23 81 John Haddock 9:48:39 82 Michael Comer (Avout Racing) 9:48:57 83 Tim Kenkel (Tokyo Joes) 9:53:12 84 Matt Hubach 9:53:30 85 Jamie Malin (The Kind Bikes and Skis) 9:53:42 86 Peter Gabel 10:02:54 87 Kevin Spinelli 10:03:57 88 Michael Franco (GMSV) 10:04:06 89 Kelly Feagans (Cannondale/Epic Endurance) 10:04:43 90 Wade Housewright (Zen Planner Cycling Team) 10:07:13 91 Christian Long (Alchemist) 10:08:21 92 Mike Schultz (Highland Training) 10:09:33 93 Matthew Wimmer (Avout Racing) 10:10:46 94 Sam Mancini (Audi) 10:13:32 95 Bret Poppleton (Trips for Kids) 10:15:17 96 Timothy Schardein (Vital Chiropractic) 10:16:51 97 Kedith Bounmark 10:17:03 98 Christopher Weiland (Brownstein Hyatt Farber) 10:17:47 99 Derek Scott (Zen Planner Cycling Team) 10:18:45 100 Michael Baraga (Blue Sky Velo/BMBP) 10:19:13 101 Jamie Henkel (GMSV) 10:24:22 102 Alexander Dismore (Salvagetti/Happy Coffee) 10:24:27 103 Paul Phelps 10:24:43 104 Rob Redmon 10:33:15 105 donald meyer 10:33:52 106 David Newcomer (Pactimo - Kuni Lexus) 10:37:02 107 Brian Bergeler 10:39:32 108 Daniel Owen (Avout Racing) 10:40:31 109 Andrew Brannon (Trips for Kids Denver) 11:06:40 110 Jonathan Currie (Trips for Kids) 11:09:01 111 Robert Trussell 11:12:35 112 Troy Lewis 11:23:21 113 Mark Stillwell 11:24:01 114 Greg Grossman (Blue Sky Velo/BMBP) 11:25:13 115 howard pollack 11:25:20 116 Travis Willock (Brownstein Hyatt Farber) 11:25:21 117 Adam Johnson 11:37:03 118 James Flanagan (Disaster Response Manage) 11:37:35 119 Justin Rayburn (Avison Young) 11:55:59 120 Christopher Schnur 12:53:25 DNF Scott Tietzel (Specialized - Cuore) DNF Mike Ratliff DNF David Lytton (Pedal Bike Shop) DNF Scott Leonard (Mountain Flyer magazine) DNF Mel Ladewig DNF Blake Frye (Zen Planner Cycling Team) DNF Sean Franklin DNF Drew Edsall (Pros Closet / No Tubes)

Women's Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Molly Throdahl (Avout Racing) 8:22:48 2 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 8:23:57 3 Tina Martinez 8:53:16 4 Kristin Riley-Lazo (Old School Racing/RacerX) 9:09:33 5 Carla Hammer (Old School Racing/RacerX) 9:10:17 6 Jennifer Barbour (Naked Womens Racing) 9:14:46 7 Colleen Cameron 9:35:53 8 Jennifer Gerow 9:39:18 9 Annie Fox (Team Kappius) 9:40:27 10 Kelli Scoville 9:45:34 11 Rachel Scott (Naked Womens Racing) 9:49:09 12 Kara Durland (ProCycling) 9:49:09 13 Jennifer Sliney 10:06:26 14 Susan McCotter 10:36:22 15 Cristienne Beam (Tough Girl Cycling) 10:50:22 16 Petra Storm 11:06:33 17 Katerina Straskraba 11:12:46 18 Maria Perez 11:25:37 DNF Leila Worth DNF Francine Tadra (Old School Racing/RacerX) DNF Tamara Donelson (The Cycle Effect)