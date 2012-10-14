Field wins in Abergavenny
Oldham races to second ahead of Crawforth in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Field (GBr)
|0:57:39
|2
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:00:27
|3
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:00:55
|4
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:01:12
|5
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|0:01:23
|6
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:01:28
|7
|Adam Martin (GBr)
|0:01:41
|8
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|0:02:01
|9
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|0:02:05
|10
|Luke Gray (GBr)
|0:02:08
|11
|Tony Fawcett (GBr)
|0:02:21
|12
|Robert Jebb (GBr)
|0:02:43
|13
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:03:01
|14
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr)
|0:03:11
|15
|Joseph Fox (GBr)
|0:03:34
|16
|Stuart Bowers (GBr)
|0:03:36
|17
|Nicholas Barnes (GBr)
|0:03:46
|18
|William Bjergfelt (GBr)
|19
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|0:04:11
|20
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|0:04:23
|21
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|0:04:25
|22
|Tom Payton (GBr)
|0:04:52
|23
|Edward Mcparland (GBr)
|0:04:59
|24
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|0:05:04
|25
|Dieter Droger (GBr)
|0:05:08
|26
|Matt Macdonald (GBr)
|0:05:15
|27
|Alex Paton (GBr)
|0:05:26
|28
|Simon Maudsley (GBr)
|0:05:38
|29
|Jack Humphreys (GBr)
|0:05:50
|30
|Ross Tricker (GBr)
|0:05:52
|31
|Gareth Whittall (GBr)
|0:06:10
|32
|Matthew Thompson (GBr)
|0:06:18
|33
|Joe Lally (GBr)
|0:06:26
|34
|Matthew Barrett (GBr)
|0:06:27
|35
|Andrew Naylor (GBr)
|0:06:42
|36
|Mark Cotton (GBr)
|0:06:48
|37
|Steven Ward (GBr)
|0:06:51
|38
|Andrew Baum (GBr)
|39
|Scott Chalmers (GBr)
|0:07:09
|40
|Perry Bowater (GBr)
|0:07:11
|41
|James Dalton (GBr)
|0:07:56
|42
|Neil Hayward (GBr)
|0:08:19
|43
|Jack Finch (GBr)
|44
|Charles Coleman (GBr)
|45
|Alec Briggs (GBr)
|46
|Paul Sheers (GBr)
|47
|Andrew Parry (GBr)
|48
|Joe Atkins (GBr)
|49
|Jeremy Hicks (GBr)
|50
|Jacob James (GBr)
|51
|Bruce Dalton (GBr)
|52
|Ben Spurrier (GBr)
