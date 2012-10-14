Trending

Field wins in Abergavenny

Oldham races to second ahead of Crawforth in third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Field (GBr)0:57:39
2Paul Oldham (GBr)0:00:27
3Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:00:55
4Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:01:12
5Hugo Robinson (GBr)0:01:23
6Steven James (GBr)0:01:28
7Adam Martin (GBr)0:01:41
8Lewis Craven (GBr)0:02:01
9Ben Sumner (GBr)0:02:05
10Luke Gray (GBr)0:02:08
11Tony Fawcett (GBr)0:02:21
12Robert Jebb (GBr)0:02:43
13David Collins (GBr)0:03:01
14Andrew Hargroves (GBr)0:03:11
15Joseph Fox (GBr)0:03:34
16Stuart Bowers (GBr)0:03:36
17Nicholas Barnes (GBr)0:03:46
18William Bjergfelt (GBr)
19Robert Watson (GBr)0:04:11
20Daniel Booth (GBr)0:04:23
21Michael Cotty (GBr)0:04:25
22Tom Payton (GBr)0:04:52
23Edward Mcparland (GBr)0:04:59
24Jack Clarkson (GBr)0:05:04
25Dieter Droger (GBr)0:05:08
26Matt Macdonald (GBr)0:05:15
27Alex Paton (GBr)0:05:26
28Simon Maudsley (GBr)0:05:38
29Jack Humphreys (GBr)0:05:50
30Ross Tricker (GBr)0:05:52
31Gareth Whittall (GBr)0:06:10
32Matthew Thompson (GBr)0:06:18
33Joe Lally (GBr)0:06:26
34Matthew Barrett (GBr)0:06:27
35Andrew Naylor (GBr)0:06:42
36Mark Cotton (GBr)0:06:48
37Steven Ward (GBr)0:06:51
38Andrew Baum (GBr)
39Scott Chalmers (GBr)0:07:09
40Perry Bowater (GBr)0:07:11
41James Dalton (GBr)0:07:56
42Neil Hayward (GBr)0:08:19
43Jack Finch (GBr)
44Charles Coleman (GBr)
45Alec Briggs (GBr)
46Paul Sheers (GBr)
47Andrew Parry (GBr)
48Joe Atkins (GBr)
49Jeremy Hicks (GBr)
50Jacob James (GBr)
51Bruce Dalton (GBr)
52Ben Spurrier (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews