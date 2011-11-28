Trending

Brackman tops in Derby

De Tier, Crawforth take podium placings

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Brackman (Bel)1:02:44
2Floris De Tier (Bel)0:00:15
3Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized-Trant-Next-Elliott's0:00:20
4Kristof Cop (Bel)0:00:40
5Paul Oldham (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:01:06
6David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite0:01:11
7Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle0:01:15
8Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized-Trant-Next-Elliott's0:01:41
9Kris Lapere (Bel)
10Dany Lacroix (Bel)0:02:34
11Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing0:02:46
12Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC0:02:47
13Lewis Craven (GBr) Herbalife/Wheelbase.co.uk0:02:59
14Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK0:03:04
15Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK0:03:12
16David Collins (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:03:19
17Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Mid Shropshire Whls0:03:35
18Lee Westwood (GBr) Raleigh Racing Team0:03:52
19Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles/Cervelo/Alpha R.C0:04:00
20Matt Macdonald (GBr) Stevens-bikes.co.uk
21Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized-Trant-Next-Elliott's0:04:05
22Stephen Adams (GBr) Sigma Sport Specialized Cycling Team0:04:07
23William Bjergfelt (GBr) Motorpoint Pro Cycling0:04:19
24Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC0:04:24
25Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport Specialized Cycling Team
26Glenn Sluyts (Bel)
27Jack Clarkson (GBr) Pedalsport Cycling Club0:04:35
28Matthew Barrett (GBr) Lutterworth Cycle Centre RT0:04:39
29Andrew Nichols (GBr) Ciclos Uno0:04:53
30Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier Cycling Team
31Chris Metcalfe (GBr) CHARGE BIKES0:05:01
32Ben Sumner (GBr)0:05:21
33Grant Ferguson (GBr) Boardman Elite0:05:35
34Robert Burns (GBr) Wolverhampton Whls0:05:58
35Roger Hammond (GBr) Garmin - Cervélo0:06:20
36James Thompson (GBr) Boneshakersbikes.com0:06:21
37Gareth Whittall (GBr) Clay Cross RT
38Keith Murray (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
39David Nichols (GBr) Wieler Team Van Eyck Sport Wambeek
40Lee Shunburne (GBr) Matlock CC0:06:24
41Andrew Waterman (GBr) Vicious Velo0:06:38
42Taylor Johnstone (GBr) Team De ver0:06:42
43Martin Woofindin (GBr) Cycle Sport Pendle0:06:54
44Simon Maudsley (GBr) Crosstrax0:06:57

