Brackman tops in Derby
De Tier, Crawforth take podium placings
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|1:02:44
|2
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|0:00:15
|3
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized-Trant-Next-Elliott's
|0:00:20
|4
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|0:00:40
|5
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:01:06
|6
|David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite
|0:01:11
|7
|Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle
|0:01:15
|8
|Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized-Trant-Next-Elliott's
|0:01:41
|9
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|10
|Dany Lacroix (Bel)
|0:02:34
|11
|Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing
|0:02:46
|12
|Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC
|0:02:47
|13
|Lewis Craven (GBr) Herbalife/Wheelbase.co.uk
|0:02:59
|14
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:03:04
|15
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:03:12
|16
|David Collins (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:03:19
|17
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Mid Shropshire Whls
|0:03:35
|18
|Lee Westwood (GBr) Raleigh Racing Team
|0:03:52
|19
|Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles/Cervelo/Alpha R.C
|0:04:00
|20
|Matt Macdonald (GBr) Stevens-bikes.co.uk
|21
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized-Trant-Next-Elliott's
|0:04:05
|22
|Stephen Adams (GBr) Sigma Sport Specialized Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|23
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Motorpoint Pro Cycling
|0:04:19
|24
|Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC
|0:04:24
|25
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport Specialized Cycling Team
|26
|Glenn Sluyts (Bel)
|27
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Pedalsport Cycling Club
|0:04:35
|28
|Matthew Barrett (GBr) Lutterworth Cycle Centre RT
|0:04:39
|29
|Andrew Nichols (GBr) Ciclos Uno
|0:04:53
|30
|Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier Cycling Team
|31
|Chris Metcalfe (GBr) CHARGE BIKES
|0:05:01
|32
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|0:05:21
|33
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Boardman Elite
|0:05:35
|34
|Robert Burns (GBr) Wolverhampton Whls
|0:05:58
|35
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Garmin - Cervélo
|0:06:20
|36
|James Thompson (GBr) Boneshakersbikes.com
|0:06:21
|37
|Gareth Whittall (GBr) Clay Cross RT
|38
|Keith Murray (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|39
|David Nichols (GBr) Wieler Team Van Eyck Sport Wambeek
|40
|Lee Shunburne (GBr) Matlock CC
|0:06:24
|41
|Andrew Waterman (GBr) Vicious Velo
|0:06:38
|42
|Taylor Johnstone (GBr) Team De ver
|0:06:42
|43
|Martin Woofindin (GBr) Cycle Sport Pendle
|0:06:54
|44
|Simon Maudsley (GBr) Crosstrax
|0:06:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy