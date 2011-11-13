Trending

Robinson wins in Southampton

Moses, Welburn step up to podium spots

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Robinson (GBr)0:37:36
2Joseph Moses (GBr)0:00:37
3Alex Welburn (GBr)0:00:49
4Joe Kirkham (GBr)0:01:07
5Tom Armstrong (GBr)0:01:17
6Jack Humphreys (GBr)0:01:29
7Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)0:01:33
8George Thompson (GBr)0:01:57
9Matthew Woods (GBr)0:02:13
10Adam Martin (GBr)0:02:35
11Nicholas Barnes (GBr)0:02:37
12Matthew Hargroves (GBr)0:02:42
13Jake Womersley (GBr)
14Adam King (GBr)0:03:00
15Joe Griffiths (GBr)0:03:15
16Callum Ferguson (GBr)0:03:18
17Harry Franklin (GBr)0:03:40
18Benjamin Pygott (GBr)0:03:45
19Matthew Thompson (GBr)0:04:53
20Edward Mcparland (GBr)0:05:09
21Joe Atkins (GBr)0:06:04
22Ashley Dennis (GBr)0:06:30
23Richard Robinson (GBr)

