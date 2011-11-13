Robinson wins in Southampton
Moses, Welburn step up to podium spots
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|0:37:36
|2
|Joseph Moses (GBr)
|0:00:37
|3
|Alex Welburn (GBr)
|0:00:49
|4
|Joe Kirkham (GBr)
|0:01:07
|5
|Tom Armstrong (GBr)
|0:01:17
|6
|Jack Humphreys (GBr)
|0:01:29
|7
|Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)
|0:01:33
|8
|George Thompson (GBr)
|0:01:57
|9
|Matthew Woods (GBr)
|0:02:13
|10
|Adam Martin (GBr)
|0:02:35
|11
|Nicholas Barnes (GBr)
|0:02:37
|12
|Matthew Hargroves (GBr)
|0:02:42
|13
|Jake Womersley (GBr)
|14
|Adam King (GBr)
|0:03:00
|15
|Joe Griffiths (GBr)
|0:03:15
|16
|Callum Ferguson (GBr)
|0:03:18
|17
|Harry Franklin (GBr)
|0:03:40
|18
|Benjamin Pygott (GBr)
|0:03:45
|19
|Matthew Thompson (GBr)
|0:04:53
|20
|Edward Mcparland (GBr)
|0:05:09
|21
|Joe Atkins (GBr)
|0:06:04
|22
|Ashley Dennis (GBr)
|0:06:30
|23
|Richard Robinson (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy