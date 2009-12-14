Jody Crawforth kept alive his slim hopes of defending his National Trophy Cyclo-Cross Series title with victory in the penultimate round at Peel Park in Bradford on Sunday.

The same course where the 29-year-old from Leatherhead in Surrey won the 2009 National Championships, it was a happy return to Peel Park for Crawforth who won by 43 seconds over series leader Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing) after a race-long battle.

"To be honest it was one of those weekends where I didn't feel too great," said Crawforth afterwards. "My legs didn't feel good and I was just going to see how it went.

"On the first couple of laps I tried to stay out of trouble, and when it split early on I knew the winner would come from that group.

"I changed me bike a couple of times early on. I didn't have a very good tyre so I changed that and started getting more grip on the corners, which boosted my confidence."

Crawforth was an early leader alongside Paul Oldham, while regular National Trophy visitor Jan Van Dael was flying the flag for Belgium just a few seconds behind. He took his turn at the front as did fellow Belgian Angelo de Clerq, but after gaining some good grip Crawforth battled on.

He dropped Oldham, and after Van Dael tagged onto his wheel he did so again, and the effort told as the Belgian dropped back and was then overtaken by Oldham.

Crawforth was a clear winner, while Oldham was also alone in second spot with Van Dael 37 seconds back.

Rob Jebb (Wheelbase) took fourth, while just three seconds separated the next three riders with top under-23 de Clerq taking fifth from Lewis Craven (Wheelbase) and Stuart Bowers (Hargroves Cycles).

"It's nice coming to the course where I won my first national championship," added Crawforth afterwards. "It was a pretty good course - it was more technical and slippery than the championship course. It didn't used to be one of my favourite courses, but I quite enjoy it now.

"I'm probably a bit far down on Paul to win the overall now, but we will see. You never know what might happen. But it's a long time to the next round.

"The big aim for me at the moment is the National Championships, and then hopefully the Worlds in Czech Republic at the end of January. I really want to break into the top 15 in the Worlds, I think when I'm on top of my game I can achieve that, but first I've got to do well at the nationals."

Veterans Trophy Series leader Chris Young secured another victory, he JD Cycles rider from Keighley in West Yorkshire being cheered on by a partisan crowd as he crossed the line five seconds ahead of Coventry RC's Darren Atkins, while Geoff Giddings (Raleigh Avanti) was third.

Halfords Bikehut's Annie Last was best of the women, crossing the line 42 seconds ahead of Lily Matthews (100 Per Cent ME), while Team Corridori's Corrine Hall was third, ahead of series leader Hannah Barnes in fourth.



Elite Men 1 Jody Crawforth (Arctic - Premier RT) 0:57:53 2 Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing) 0:00:43 3 Jan van Dael (Sunweb Pro-Job - Belgium) 0:01:20 4 Rob Jebb (Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale) 0:02:25 5 Angelo de Clerq (Belgium) 0:03:10 6 Lewis Craven (Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale) 0:03:11 7 Stuart Bowers (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI) 0:03:12 8 Stuart Wearmouth (MTS Cycle Sport/Indbuild) 0:03:18 9 Daniel Booth (Cult Racing) 0:04:02 10 Nick Craig (Team Scott UK) 0:04:51 11 Ben Eedy (Team Empella Cyclo-cross.com) 0:05:09 12 Jamie Harris (Cult Racing) 0:05:27 13 Jamie Newall (VC Meudon) 0:05:46 14 Daniel Duguid (Sigma Sport/Specialized/Sportful) 0:06:01 15 Dave Collins (Hope Factory Racing) 0:06:15 16 Steven Ward (MTS Cycle Sport/Indbuild) 0:06:21 17 William Bjergfelt (Sportbeans/Willier) 0:06:27 18 Ben Roach (Cult Racing) 0:06:33 19 Philip Dixon (www.zepnat.com/Xero/Bioracer) 0:06:40 20 Crispin Doyle (Swindon RC) 0:06:55 21 Matthew Barrett (Raleigh Avanti RT/Michelin/High 5) 0:07:16 22 Tim Baldwin (Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC) 0:07:17 23 Tom Payton (Cult Racing) 0:07:22 24 Thomas Lowe (Raleigh Avanti RT/Michelin/High5) 0:07:31 25 Stuart Reid (Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale) 0:07:54 26 Lee Shunburne (Matlock CC/Impsport/Farmers/Wards) 0:08:25 27 David Nichols (Arctic - Premier RT) 0:08:49 28 Michael Groves (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI) 29 Andrew Nichols (Cambridge University CC) 30 Keith Murray (Hope Factory Racing) 31 Gary Lingard (London Phoenix CC) 32 Rob Parkin (Heanor Clarion CC) 33 Michael Warner (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI) 34 Stephen Adams (Langdale Lightweights RT) 35 Damian Smith (Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale) 36 Neal Crampton (Crosstrax) 37 Matt MacDonald (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI) 38 Nathan Miller (Lotto Olympia Team Interbike) 39 James Thompson (Sheffrec CC) 40 David Haygarth (Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale) 41 Malcolm Lewis (MTS Cycle Sport/Indbuild) 42 Simon Maudsley (Crosstrax) 43 Paul Bethell (Macclesfield Wheelers) 44 Robert Smail (Mid Devon CC) 45 Edward Sneddon (Sigma Sport.co.uk) 46 Ben Spurrier (Team Mule Bar) 47 James Furniss (www.Zepnat.com/Xero/Bioracer) 48 Kyle Burleigh (Nottingham Clarion CC) 49 Jeremy Hicks (Rugby Velo) 50 Anthony O'Boyle (Team Torq/Kona) 51 Andrew Waterman (Dulwich Paragon CC) 52 Robert Watson (Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic) 53 John Whittington (University of Bath CC) 54 Callum Chamberlain (Mountain Trax RT) 55 Andrew Dilkes (VC Meudon) 56 Jonathan Limebear (Batley CC/Hargreaves) 57 Jason Hawkins (Coventry RC/Ridecov.co.uk) 58 Matthew Hall (Heanor Clarion CC) 59 Jonathan Hobson (Team Chevin Cycles) 60 James Dalton (Thetford MTB Racing)

Women 1 Annie Last (Halfords Bikehut Woma)n 0:33:14 2 Lily Matthews (Team 100% Me) 0:00:42 3 Corrine Hall (Team Corridori Woman) 0:01:46 4 Hannah Barnes (Candi TV/Marshalls Pasta Woman) 0:02:21 5 Ruby Miller (Forza Cycles Woman) 0:03:27 6 Joanne McRae (Arctic-Premier RT Woman) 0:03:51 7 Lauren Creamer (Wolverhampton Whs/Fred Williams Woman) 0:04:32 8 Marie Stuart (Individual Member Woman) 0:04:58 9 Louise Day (Fat Birds CC Woman) 0:05:18 10 Claire Beaumont (Rapha - Condor Woman) 0:05:29 11 Rachel Moss (Ford CC Woman) 0:05:44 12 Anna Buick (Thetford MTB Racing Woman) 0:06:33 13 Lucy Cash (Rugby RCC Woman) 0:07:11 14 Claire Smith (Swindon RC Woman) 0:07:40 15 Delia Beddis (Dulwich Paragon CC Woman) 0:08:34 16 Andrea Halman (Swindon RC Woman) 17 Chloe Parrington (Welland Valley CC Woman) 18 Rebecca Keogh (Solihull CC Woman)

Juniors 1 Daniel McLay (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI Junio)r 0:37:00 2 Thomas Moses (Team Wallis-CHH RT) 0:00:47 3 Joshua Papworth (Cult Racing) 0:00:55 4 Luke Gray (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI) 0:00:57 5 Steven James (Pedalon.co.uk) 0:01:24 6 Taylor Johnstone (Team de Ver) 0:01:36 7 Perry Bowater (CC Giro) 8 Luke Grivell(-Mellor Mid Shropshire Wheelers) 0:01:54 9 Oliver Webster (Crosstrax) 0:02:14 10 Alec Briggs (Arctic-Premier RT) 0:02:32 11 Paul Young (Glendene CC/Bike Trax) 0:02:33 12 Grant Ferguson (Dooley's Cycles RT) 0:02:48 13 Hugo Humphreys (Mosquito Bikes RT) 0:03:05 14 Jack Clarkson (Pedal Sport) 0:03:18 15 Alistair Slater (Bourne Wheelers CC) 0:03:35 16 Andrew Hargroves (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI) 0:04:41 17 Martin Woffindin (Sport City Velo) 0:05:52 18 Joshua Hand (Team Probikekit.com) 0:06:33

Youth Boys 1 Samuel Lowe (Raleigh Avanti RT/Michelin/High5) 0:31:22 2 Hugo Robinson (Ipswich BC) 0:00:37 3 Adam Martin (Activ Cycles - Fentimans RT) 0:00:55 4 Harry Franklin (VC Londres) 0:00:56 5 Luke Cowley (Swindon RC) 0:01:10 6 Jonathan Dibben (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI) 0:01:38 7 Joe Kirkham (VC Long Eaton) 0:01:46 8 Edward McParland (JD Cycles Ilkley) 0:01:54 9 William Worrall (Towy Riders) 0:02:02 10 Billy Harding (Paul Milnes RT/ Bradford Olympic) 0:02:04 11 Joseph Fox (Solihull CC) 0:02:21 12 Thomas Armstrong (Ribble Valley CRC - Juniors) 0:02:28 13 Jack Finch (VC Deal/Activ/Hammond/Rowland/Nicosport) 0:02:29 14 Harvey Lowe (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI) 0:02:30 15 Jacob James (Halesowen A & CC) 0:02:50 16 Jake Womersley (Sowerby Brothers CRT) 0:02:53 17 Joseph Moses (Bronte Whs/Neophix Engineering) 0:03:18 18 Kieron Tennyson (Heanor Clarion CC) 0:03:25 19 Ryan Fenwick (Stewartry Wheelers) 20 Nicholas Barnes (Seacroft Wheelers) 0:03:32 21 Jack Humphreys (Red Rose Olympic CC) 22 Tom Arnstein (Equipe Velo Ecosse/Montpeliers) 0:03:49 23 Daniel Murphy (Team Keyne - Trek) 0:04:09 24 Callum Ferguson (Halesowen A & CC) 0:04:27 25 Dylan Kerfoot(-Robson Rhos on Sea CC) 0:04:32 26 Joshua Parkin (Herne Hill Youth CC) 0:04:42 27 Stuart Wilcox (Innerleithen MTB Racing/I-Cycles) 0:04:48 28 Jack Ravenscroft (Solihull CC) 0:05:02 29 Samuel Broughton (Leicestershire RC) 0:05:03 30 Ross Wilcox (Innerleithen MTB Racing/I-Cycles) 31 Tom Young (Leicestershire RC) 0:05:16 32 Ben Miller (Individual Member) 0:06:02 34 Benjamin Pygott (Pedalsport CC) 0:06:22 35 Jordan Gell (VC Lincoln/Pygott&Crone/B&O/SPS/Impsport) 0:06:25 37 Stuart McCluskey (VC Glasgow South/Bisland Cycles) 0:06:35 38 Alan Trolove (West Suffolk Wheelers) 40 Liam Cowell (VC Londres) 0:07:00 42 Sebastian Marsh (Seacroft Wheelers) 0:07:11 43 Iain Paton (Square Wheel Cycles) 0:07:13 44 Arthur Green (Matlock CC/Impsport/Farmers/Wards) 0:07:16 45 Edwyn Oliver(-Evans East Bradford CC) 0:07:46 46 Sean Dunlea (PCA Ciclos Uno/Squeezy/Isaac) 0:07:50 47 Jacob Kelly (Lichfield City CC) 0:07:56 48 Joe Dransfield (Wakefield Junior Tri Club) 0:09:10 50 Leon Gledhill (Holme Valley Wheelers) 0:09:34 51 Ashley Clitheroe (Red Rose Olympic CC) 0:09:49 52 Christian Braybrooke (Eastlands Velo) 0:10:07 53 Daniel Fox (Solihull CC) 0:10:13 65 Thomas Craig (Team Scott UK) 66 Alex Braybrooke (Eastlands Velo) 67 Robert Armstrong (Ribble Valley CRC - Juniors) 68 Sam Dransfield (Wakefield Junior Tri Club) 69 Gregg Booker (Matlock CC/Impsport/Farmers/Wards) 70 Fabian Brennan (Salt Ayre Cog Set) 71 Christopher Barnes (Seacroft Wheelers) 73 Sean Noon (Edinburgh RC/The Bicycleworks.com)

Youth Girls 1 Amy Roberts (Cardiff Ajax CC) 0:36:30 2 Lucy Garner (Leicestershire RC) 0:00:17 3 Hannah Payton (Stourbridge CC) 0:00:39 4 Bethany Crumpton (Halesowen A & CC) 0:00:53 5 Alice Barnes (Palmer Park Velo) 0:03:16 6 Emily Barnes (Palmer Park Velo) 0:04:21 7 Hannah Layland (VC St Raphael/Waite/Hewitt) 0:05:09 8 Rosie Blount (Derby Mercury RC) 0:05:20 9 Imogen Buick (Thetford MTB Racing) 0:06:13 10 Ffion James (Abergavenny RC/Lane/Govilon/Gateway) 0:06:15 11 Harmonie Waterman (Holme Valley Wheelers) 0:06:24 12 Zoe Armstrong (Ribble Valley CRC - Juniors) 0:06:31 13 Grace Garner (Leicestershire RC) 0:07:35 14 Emily Nelson (Lichfield City CC) 0:07:51 15 Ana Gill (Heanor Clarion CC) 0:08:02 16 Sarah Lomas (Matlock CC/Impsport/Farmers/Wards) 0:08:52 17 Amira Mellor (Holme Valley Wheelers) 18 Rosie Crumpton (Halesowen A & CC) 19 Saskia Hook (South Pennine RC)

Under-14 1 Billy Harding (Paul Milnes RT/ Bradford Olympic) 2 Harvey Lowe (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI) 3 Dylan Kerfoot(-Robson Rhos on Sea CC) 4 Jack Ravenscroft (Solihull CC) 5 Sebastian Marsh (Seacroft Wheelers) 6 Arthur Green (Matlock CC/Impsport/Farmers/Wards) 7 Sean Dunlea (PCA Ciclos Uno/Squeezy/Isaac) 8 Jacob Kelly (Lichfield City CC) 9 Leon Gledhill (Holme Valley Wheelers) 10 Christian Braybrooke (Eastlands Velo) 11 Daniel Fox (Solihull CC) 12 Thomas Craig (Team Scott UK) 13 Alex Braybrooke (Eastlands Velo) 14 Robert Armstrong (Ribble Valley CRC - Juniors) 15 Sam Dransfield (Wakefield Junior Tri Club) 16 Gregg Booker (Matlock CC/Impsport/Farmers/Wards) 17 Fabian Brennan (Salt Ayre Cog Set) 18 Christopher Barnes (Seacroft Wheelers) 19 Sean Noon (Edinburgh RC/The Bicycleworks.com)

Masters 1 Chris Young (JD Cycles Ilkley) 0:38:27 2 Darren Atkins (Coventry RC/Ridecov.co.uk) 0:00:05 3 Geoff Giddings (Raleigh Avanti RT/Michelin/High5) 0:01:21 4 Philip Roach (Coventry RC/Ridecov.co.uk) 0:01:40 5 Noel Clough (Fietsen Tempo/The House/Chapters) 0:01:52 6 Keith Sheridan (Corinium CC) 0:02:49 7 Kevin Knox (Dulwich Paragon CC) 0:03:13 8 Matthew Denby (www.Zepnat.com/Xero/Bioracer) 0:03:26 9 Antony Green (GA Cycles) 0:03:33 10 Nigel Hay (Pedal Power Loughborough) 0:03:43 11 Jonathan Watson (www.Zepnat.com/Xero/Bioracer) 0:04:29 12 Mike Young (Pedalsport CC) 0:04:47 13 Darrell Bradbury (Norton Wheelers) 0:05:02 14 Jonathan Marshall (Belper BC) 0:05:24 15 Steve Barron (VC Lincoln/Pygott/B&O/SPS/Impsport) 0:05:39 16 Chris Green (Matlock CC/Impsport/Farmers/Wards) 0:05:57 17 Stephen Brazier (MTS Cycle Sport/Indbuild) 0:06:04 18 Julian Gould (www.Zepnat.com/Xero/Bioracer) 0:06:21 19 Richard Atkinson (Hambleton RC) 0:06:26 20 Mick Rowson (JD Cycles Ilkley) 0:06:33 21 Steve Barnes (www.Zepnat.com/Xero/Bioracer) 0:06:37 22 Alan King (MTS Cycle Sport/Indbuild) 23 Kevin Payton (Stourbridge CC) 0:07:00 24 Charles Warren (Individual Member) 0:07:01 25 Richard Cross (Individual Member) 0:07:15 26 Neal Preston (Halesowen A & CC) 0:07:34 27 Paul Whatmough (Shepherds Cycles) 0:07:41 28 Martin Worner (Teesdale CRC) 0:07:52 29 Craig Beech (Lotto Olympia Team Ionterbike) 0:07:53 30 David Garrett (Rugby Velo) 0:08:08 31 John Mein (Derwentside CC) 0:08:30 32 Dave Headon (Horwich CC) 0:08:40 33 Alan Dorrington (Here come the Belgians) 0:09:02 34 Julian Hodgson (Individual Member) 0:09:06 35 Ian O('Brien Wakefield Tri Club) 0:10:12 36 Keith Dilly (Individual Member) 37 Graham Piccavey (Huddersfield Star Wheelers) 38 Andrew Metcalfe (Individual Member) 39 Mike Farrar (Coventry RC/Ridecov.co.uk) 40 Garry Townsend (Endura/Thule/24/7/Kinesis/MI Racing) 41 Simon Pickard (JD Cycles Ilkley) 42 Paul Dalton (Matlock CC/Impsport/Farmers/Wards) 43 Peter Lifford (Becontree Wheelers) 44 Phillip Braybrooke (Sport City Velo) 45 Kevin Hickie (Bronte Whs/Neophix Engineering)