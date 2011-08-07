Trending

Moseley prevails, extends World Cup lead

Pugin and Jonnier podium for host nation

Image 1 of 5

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) soldifed her lead in the women's standings.

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) soldifed her lead in the women's standings.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 5

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) struggled with the pedaling section at the top of the course.

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) struggled with the pedaling section at the top of the course.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 5

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain) finished 3rd.

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain) finished 3rd.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 5

World Cup leader Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)

World Cup leader Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 5

Women's podium: Atherton, Pugin, Mosley, Jonnier, Ragot

Women's podium: Atherton, Pugin, Mosley, Jonnier, Ragot
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) took her fourth win of the season to solidify her lead in the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup, at round six in La Bresse, France. Moseley now leads second place finisher, and second-ranked, Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) by 150 points going into the final round in two weeks' time. Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) continues her comeback, posting a season-high third on the course she won on in 2009.

After a dry run during qualifying a day earlier, the rain moved in and soaked the course all night and the morning of the final, changing lines and sending riders scrambling for spiked tires. While it was not raining during the women's race, there were still plenty of slippery sections and water-filled ruts to give riders problems.

Junior World Cup leader Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) set the first fast time, and held onto the lead until one of the favourites, Rachel Atherton (Commencal), smashed her time by nearly five and a half seconds, to finish in 2:46.385. Atherton had crashed in training and just rolled the start of the qualifier, so she rode much earlier than usual. Atherton's time was even more impressive given that she slipped on one of the singletrack sections low on the course and laid her bike down momentarily.

Atherton retained the lead until Jonnier, third in qualifying, posted the first sub-2:40 time. The French rider, cheered on by thousands of compatriots, was 1.1 seconds up at the first time split, 1.8 seconds ahead at the second, and then completely crushed the lower section to finish over 8.5 seconds ahead at the finish line.

Pugin, one of only two riders to beat Moseley this year (Atherton is the other), was expected to offer the greatest threat to Moseley, but she struggled with the pedaling section at the top of the course, nearly 3.5 seconds behind Jonnier. By the second split she had improved to only four-tenths of a second back, but was a minuscule one-hundredth of a second ahead of Jonnier at the finish; not the run she was looking for.

Moseley, on the other hand, stepped up her game for the final, and was fastest through every section of the course, despite hitting a big puddle near the top which temporarily blinded her. The world champion finished nearly five seconds ahead of her French rival to extend her lead in the overall competition to 150 points, with Atherton third, a further 235 points behind.

"It didn't feel that good at the start, that's probably the worst start I've ever had at a World Cup," said Moseley. "I took a line that absolutely drenched me, there wasn't a puddle there before today. I was soaked, through the helmet ...I could not see a thing. I had to grab a tear-off from my goggles.

"After that awful start I just tried to keep it going, I had lost so much speed that I felt like I was starting from zero again. It was a pretty tough track, and it had changed a lot from yesterday. I knew that I would have to give it everything to beat Floriane in a home race, and she is often a better mud rider than me. I just had to bury myself and go for it. I'm just glad that I managed to stay on, it's pretty amazing."

Full Results
1Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:02:32.829
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:04.991
3Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:05.001
4Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:13.556
5Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR0:00:14.662
6Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:17.736
7Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:00:18.634
8Manon Carpenter* (GBr) Madison Saracen0:00:19.007
9Jill Kintner (USA)0:00:20.992
10Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR0:00:23.686
11Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:24.863
12Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)0:00:25.926
13Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:27.600
14Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 110:00:29.888
15Agnes Delest* (Fra)0:00:29.962
16Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:00:32.592
17Jacqueline Harmony (USA)0:00:34.454
18Sarah Atkin* (NZl)0:00:35.751
19Emma Wareham (GBr)0:00:46.691
20Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie0:02:53.819

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek World Racing94pts
2Commencal61
3Mondraker Factory Team53
4Scott 1142
5Santa Cruz Syndicate40
6Team GR34
7Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof33
8Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain30
9Lapierre International28
10MS Evil Racing28
11Devinci Global Racing24
12Riding Addiction Commencal20
13Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz20
14Giant Factory Off-Road Team18
15Morewood Unitedride17
16Madison Saracen16
17Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team15
18Unior Tools Team13
19Team Sunn Montgenevre11
20Alpine Commencal Austria10
21Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges9
22Dirt Norco Race Team5
23Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team2
24Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie1

UCI World Cup Downhill standings after round 6
1Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing1330pts
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 111180
3Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal945
4Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain795
5Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal689
6Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR560
7Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11510
8Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria492
9Jill Kintner (USA)357
10Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR352
11Manon Carpenter* (GBr) Madison Saracen305
12Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie287
13Micayla Gatto (Can)235
14Miriam Ruchti (Swi)210
15Mio Suemasa (Jpn)181
16Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)174
17Jacqueline Harmony (USA)165
18Jessica Stone (GBr)130
19Miranda Miller (Can)105
20Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee85
21Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)80
22Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)45
23Fanny Lombard (Fra)35
24Joanne Muoser (Swi) SC - Intense30
25Agnes Delest* (Fra)30
26Rika Olivier (RSA)25
27Joanna Petterson (USA)20
28Darian Harvey (USA)20
29Maria Michalogiannaki (Gre) Unior Tools Team20
30Katy Curd (GBr)15
31Gabriela Williams (Cze)15
32Sandra Reynier* (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz15
33Sarah Atkin* (NZl)15
34Anne Laplante (Can)10
35Emily Horridge (GBr)10
36Emma Wareham (GBr)10
37Lauren Daney* (USA)5

Latest on Cyclingnews