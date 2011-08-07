Image 1 of 5 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) soldifed her lead in the women's standings. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) struggled with the pedaling section at the top of the course. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain) finished 3rd. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 World Cup leader Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Women's podium: Atherton, Pugin, Mosley, Jonnier, Ragot (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) took her fourth win of the season to solidify her lead in the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup, at round six in La Bresse, France. Moseley now leads second place finisher, and second-ranked, Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) by 150 points going into the final round in two weeks' time. Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) continues her comeback, posting a season-high third on the course she won on in 2009.

After a dry run during qualifying a day earlier, the rain moved in and soaked the course all night and the morning of the final, changing lines and sending riders scrambling for spiked tires. While it was not raining during the women's race, there were still plenty of slippery sections and water-filled ruts to give riders problems.

Junior World Cup leader Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) set the first fast time, and held onto the lead until one of the favourites, Rachel Atherton (Commencal), smashed her time by nearly five and a half seconds, to finish in 2:46.385. Atherton had crashed in training and just rolled the start of the qualifier, so she rode much earlier than usual. Atherton's time was even more impressive given that she slipped on one of the singletrack sections low on the course and laid her bike down momentarily.

Atherton retained the lead until Jonnier, third in qualifying, posted the first sub-2:40 time. The French rider, cheered on by thousands of compatriots, was 1.1 seconds up at the first time split, 1.8 seconds ahead at the second, and then completely crushed the lower section to finish over 8.5 seconds ahead at the finish line.

Pugin, one of only two riders to beat Moseley this year (Atherton is the other), was expected to offer the greatest threat to Moseley, but she struggled with the pedaling section at the top of the course, nearly 3.5 seconds behind Jonnier. By the second split she had improved to only four-tenths of a second back, but was a minuscule one-hundredth of a second ahead of Jonnier at the finish; not the run she was looking for.

Moseley, on the other hand, stepped up her game for the final, and was fastest through every section of the course, despite hitting a big puddle near the top which temporarily blinded her. The world champion finished nearly five seconds ahead of her French rival to extend her lead in the overall competition to 150 points, with Atherton third, a further 235 points behind.

"It didn't feel that good at the start, that's probably the worst start I've ever had at a World Cup," said Moseley. "I took a line that absolutely drenched me, there wasn't a puddle there before today. I was soaked, through the helmet ...I could not see a thing. I had to grab a tear-off from my goggles.

"After that awful start I just tried to keep it going, I had lost so much speed that I felt like I was starting from zero again. It was a pretty tough track, and it had changed a lot from yesterday. I knew that I would have to give it everything to beat Floriane in a home race, and she is often a better mud rider than me. I just had to bury myself and go for it. I'm just glad that I managed to stay on, it's pretty amazing."

Full Results 1 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:02:32.829 2 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:04.991 3 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:05.001 4 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:13.556 5 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR 0:00:14.662 6 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:17.736 7 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:18.634 8 Manon Carpenter* (GBr) Madison Saracen 0:00:19.007 9 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:00:20.992 10 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR 0:00:23.686 11 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:24.863 12 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) 0:00:25.926 13 Jessica Stone (GBr) 0:00:27.600 14 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:29.888 15 Agnes Delest* (Fra) 0:00:29.962 16 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) 0:00:32.592 17 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 0:00:34.454 18 Sarah Atkin* (NZl) 0:00:35.751 19 Emma Wareham (GBr) 0:00:46.691 20 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:02:53.819

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek World Racing 94 pts 2 Commencal 61 3 Mondraker Factory Team 53 4 Scott 11 42 5 Santa Cruz Syndicate 40 6 Team GR 34 7 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 33 8 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 30 9 Lapierre International 28 10 MS Evil Racing 28 11 Devinci Global Racing 24 12 Riding Addiction Commencal 20 13 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 20 14 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 18 15 Morewood Unitedride 17 16 Madison Saracen 16 17 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 15 18 Unior Tools Team 13 19 Team Sunn Montgenevre 11 20 Alpine Commencal Austria 10 21 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 9 22 Dirt Norco Race Team 5 23 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 2 24 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 1