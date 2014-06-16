Image 1 of 5 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Manon Carpenter on her way to winning the World Cup in Leogang (Image credit: Michael Marte) Image 3 of 5 Leogang women's downhill World Cup podium (Image credit: Michael Marte) Image 4 of 5 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Women podium:Emmeline Ragot, Rachel Atherton, Manon Carpenter, Myriam Nicole, Tahnee Seagrave (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

History repeated itself as France and Great Britain once again battled for glory in the elite women's downhill World Cup. After the qualifying, the top five spots were occupied by three Brits (Tahnee Seagrave, Rachel Atherton and Manon Carpenter) and two French athletes (Myriam Nicole and Emmeline Ragot). It was up to these five riders, to leave their mark in the grand finale.

Seagrave set the first benchmark by putting over four seconds into the rest of the field. But she didn't have time to make herself comfortable in the hot seat, because Myriam Nicole was already on track and crossed the line four seconds up.

Still missing a win in Bikepark Leogang, Atherton is not yet on the top of her game after a long-lasting illness. All her hard efforts in the middle part couldn't recover her time after a slow start. It may not have been a winning run, but she rode to the finish 1.3 seconds faster than Nicole.

At this point, all eyes were on last year's winner Ragot, who favours Leogang's downhill motorway and was tipped for the win. It was in the "Roots of Asitz" section, where she lost her flow and the much needed momentum to bag the win. Atherton, Ragot, Nicole lit up the leader board. Then Carpenter pedaled out of the start gate. Fastest in qualifying, she had the joker in her pocket. Battling hard to keep up with Atherton's time in the upper part of the track, Carpenter showed real strength.

As soon as she hit the "Hollywood Section" before the last jump, it was clear that she was on the road to victory. Her aggressive riding style earned her a real speed advantage and put her 2.699 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. No need to stress that the British downhill queen was more than excited about her win.

"I am so happy! The fast track in Leogang really suits me, although it was really windy in the upper part," said Carpenter. "The dry conditions and the amazing atmosphere on the track contributed to my victory. It was an awesome week, the win feels so good!"

Results

Elite women downhill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:03:42.500 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:02.699 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:04.028 4 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:04.310 5 Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing 0:00:07.936 6 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:00:12.013 7 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:13.569 8 Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team 0:00:14.022 9 Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:15.615 10 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:16.342 11 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:17.919 12 Jana Bartova (Cze) 0:00:20.692 13 Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) 0:00:25.860 14 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory 0:00:28.540 15 Marine ° Cabirou (Fra) 0:00:28.880 16 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 0:00:33.671 17 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT 0:00:35.093 18 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:35.491 19 Tegan ° Molloy (Aus) 0:00:42.071 20 Jaime Hill (Can) 0:00:44.122 21 Viktoria ° Gimenez (Fra) 0:00:44.288 22 Simona Jirkova (Cze) 0:00:53.238 23 Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team 0:03:25.753

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madison Saracen Factory Team 82 pts 2 Santa Cruz Syndicate 75 3 Trek World Racing 71 4 Commencal / Riding Addiction 56 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 56 6 GT Factory Racing 55 7 Lapierre Gravity Republic 45 8 Hutchinson Ur 35 9 Devinci Global Racing 34 10 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 33 11 Specialized Racing DH 32 12 Fmd Racing 22 13 Kona Factory Team 22 14 Gstaad-Scott 22 15 Evil Vengeance Tour 20 16 Pivot Factory DH Team 16 17 Unior Tools Team 11 18 Lee Cougan Dirty Factory 7 19 Ms Mondraker Team 5 20 Blackthorn GT 4 21 Commencal 2

Elite women downhill World Cup standings after four rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 780 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 690 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 662 4 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 660 5 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 487 6 Jill Kintner (USA) 455 7 Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing 364 8 Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 356 9 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 295 10 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 278 11 Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team 270 12 Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team 101 13 Tegan ° Molloy (Aus) 90 14 Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development 85 15 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 80 16 Veronique Sandler (NZl) 80 17 Claire Buchar (Can) 55 18 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 55 19 Marine ° Cabirou (Fra) 55 20 Sarah Atkin (NZl) 50 21 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory 50 22 Jana Bartova (Cze) 45 23 Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) 40 24 Diana Marggraff (Ecu) 40 25 Harriet Latchem (GBr) 40 26 Steffi Marth (Ger) 35 27 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT 20 28 Viktoria ° Gimenez (Fra) 20 29 Gabriela Williams (Cze) 20 30 Sarah Booth (Aus) 10 31 Katy Curd (GBr) Great Britain 10 32 Jaime Hill (Can) 5 33 Hope ° Jensen (GBr) 5 34 Ellie ° Wale (Aus) 5