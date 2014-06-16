Trending

Carpenter wins Leogang World Cup

British rider tops World Cup standings

Image 1 of 5

Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team

Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 5

Manon Carpenter on her way to winning the World Cup in Leogang

Manon Carpenter on her way to winning the World Cup in Leogang
(Image credit: Michael Marte)
Image 3 of 5

Leogang women's downhill World Cup podium

Leogang women's downhill World Cup podium
(Image credit: Michael Marte)
Image 4 of 5

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 5

Women podium:Emmeline Ragot, Rachel Atherton, Manon Carpenter, Myriam Nicole, Tahnee Seagrave

Women podium:Emmeline Ragot, Rachel Atherton, Manon Carpenter, Myriam Nicole, Tahnee Seagrave
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

History repeated itself as France and Great Britain once again battled for glory in the elite women's downhill World Cup. After the qualifying, the top five spots were occupied by three Brits (Tahnee Seagrave, Rachel Atherton and Manon Carpenter) and two French athletes (Myriam Nicole and Emmeline Ragot). It was up to these five riders, to leave their mark in the grand finale.

Seagrave set the first benchmark by putting over four seconds into the rest of the field. But she didn't have time to make herself comfortable in the hot seat, because Myriam Nicole was already on track and crossed the line four seconds up.

Still missing a win in Bikepark Leogang, Atherton is not yet on the top of her game after a long-lasting illness. All her hard efforts in the middle part couldn't recover her time after a slow start. It may not have been a winning run, but she rode to the finish 1.3 seconds faster than Nicole.

At this point, all eyes were on last year's winner Ragot, who favours Leogang's downhill motorway and was tipped for the win. It was in the "Roots of Asitz" section, where she lost her flow and the much needed momentum to bag the win. Atherton, Ragot, Nicole lit up the leader board. Then Carpenter pedaled out of the start gate. Fastest in qualifying, she had the joker in her pocket. Battling hard to keep up with Atherton's time in the upper part of the track, Carpenter showed real strength.

As soon as she hit the "Hollywood Section" before the last jump, it was clear that she was on the road to victory. Her aggressive riding style earned her a real speed advantage and put her 2.699 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. No need to stress that the British downhill queen was more than excited about her win.

"I am so happy! The fast track in Leogang really suits me, although it was really windy in the upper part," said Carpenter. "The dry conditions and the amazing atmosphere on the track contributed to my victory. It was an awesome week, the win feels so good!"

Results

Elite women downhill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:03:42.500
2Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:02.699
3Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:04.028
4Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:04.310
5Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing0:00:07.936
6Jill Kintner (USA)0:00:12.013
7Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR0:00:13.569
8Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team0:00:14.022
9Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:15.615
10Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott0:00:16.342
11Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:00:17.919
12Jana Bartova (Cze)0:00:20.692
13Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa)0:00:25.860
14Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory0:00:28.540
15Marine ° Cabirou (Fra)0:00:28.880
16Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:00:33.671
17Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT0:00:35.093
18Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:00:35.491
19Tegan ° Molloy (Aus)0:00:42.071
20Jaime Hill (Can)0:00:44.122
21Viktoria ° Gimenez (Fra)0:00:44.288
22Simona Jirkova (Cze)0:00:53.238
23Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team0:03:25.753

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Saracen Factory Team82pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate75
3Trek World Racing71
4Commencal / Riding Addiction56
5Giant Factory Off-Road Team56
6GT Factory Racing55
7Lapierre Gravity Republic45
8Hutchinson Ur35
9Devinci Global Racing34
10Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof33
11Specialized Racing DH32
12Fmd Racing22
13Kona Factory Team22
14Gstaad-Scott22
15Evil Vengeance Tour20
16Pivot Factory DH Team16
17Unior Tools Team11
18Lee Cougan Dirty Factory7
19Ms Mondraker Team5
20Blackthorn GT4
21Commencal2

Elite women downhill World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team780pts
2Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic690
3Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction662
4Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing660
5Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR487
6Jill Kintner (USA)455
7Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing364
8Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour356
9Fionn Griffiths (GBr)295
10Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott278
11Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team270
12Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team101
13Tegan ° Molloy (Aus)90
14Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development85
15Carina Cappellari (Swi)80
16Veronique Sandler (NZl)80
17Claire Buchar (Can)55
18Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)55
19Marine ° Cabirou (Fra)55
20Sarah Atkin (NZl)50
21Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory50
22Jana Bartova (Cze)45
23Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa)40
24Diana Marggraff (Ecu)40
25Harriet Latchem (GBr)40
26Steffi Marth (Ger)35
27Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT20
28Viktoria ° Gimenez (Fra)20
29Gabriela Williams (Cze)20
30Sarah Booth (Aus)10
31Katy Curd (GBr) Great Britain10
32Jaime Hill (Can)5
33Hope ° Jensen (GBr)5
34Ellie ° Wale (Aus)5

Team World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Saracen Factory Team279pts
2GT Factory Racing266
3Lapierre Gravity Republic248
4Santa Cruz Syndicate226
5Specialized Racing DH222
6Commencal / Riding Addiction211
7Hutchinson Ur175
8Giant Factory Off-Road Team171
9Trek World Racing169
10Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof158
11Gstaad-Scott99
12Evil Vengeance Tour77
13Devinci Global Racing69
14Fmd Racing65
15Pivot Factory DH Team63
16Bergamont Hayes World Team56
17Ms Mondraker Team55
18Kona Factory Team45
19Unior Tools Team36
20Rrp Ghost23
21Green To Gold Race Development17
22Lee Cougan Dirty Factory10
23Banshee Bikes Factory Team9
24Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal6
25Blackthorn GT4
26Commencal2

 

Latest on Cyclingnews