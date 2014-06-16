Carpenter wins Leogang World Cup
British rider tops World Cup standings
History repeated itself as France and Great Britain once again battled for glory in the elite women's downhill World Cup. After the qualifying, the top five spots were occupied by three Brits (Tahnee Seagrave, Rachel Atherton and Manon Carpenter) and two French athletes (Myriam Nicole and Emmeline Ragot). It was up to these five riders, to leave their mark in the grand finale.
Seagrave set the first benchmark by putting over four seconds into the rest of the field. But she didn't have time to make herself comfortable in the hot seat, because Myriam Nicole was already on track and crossed the line four seconds up.
Still missing a win in Bikepark Leogang, Atherton is not yet on the top of her game after a long-lasting illness. All her hard efforts in the middle part couldn't recover her time after a slow start. It may not have been a winning run, but she rode to the finish 1.3 seconds faster than Nicole.
At this point, all eyes were on last year's winner Ragot, who favours Leogang's downhill motorway and was tipped for the win. It was in the "Roots of Asitz" section, where she lost her flow and the much needed momentum to bag the win. Atherton, Ragot, Nicole lit up the leader board. Then Carpenter pedaled out of the start gate. Fastest in qualifying, she had the joker in her pocket. Battling hard to keep up with Atherton's time in the upper part of the track, Carpenter showed real strength.
As soon as she hit the "Hollywood Section" before the last jump, it was clear that she was on the road to victory. Her aggressive riding style earned her a real speed advantage and put her 2.699 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. No need to stress that the British downhill queen was more than excited about her win.
"I am so happy! The fast track in Leogang really suits me, although it was really windy in the upper part," said Carpenter. "The dry conditions and the amazing atmosphere on the track contributed to my victory. It was an awesome week, the win feels so good!"
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:03:42.500
|2
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:02.699
|3
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:04.028
|4
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:04.310
|5
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing
|0:00:07.936
|6
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|0:00:12.013
|7
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:13.569
|8
|Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team
|0:00:14.022
|9
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:15.615
|10
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:16.342
|11
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|0:00:17.919
|12
|Jana Bartova (Cze)
|0:00:20.692
|13
|Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa)
|0:00:25.860
|14
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|0:00:28.540
|15
|Marine ° Cabirou (Fra)
|0:00:28.880
|16
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|0:00:33.671
|17
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT
|0:00:35.093
|18
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|0:00:35.491
|19
|Tegan ° Molloy (Aus)
|0:00:42.071
|20
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|0:00:44.122
|21
|Viktoria ° Gimenez (Fra)
|0:00:44.288
|22
|Simona Jirkova (Cze)
|0:00:53.238
|23
|Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|0:03:25.753
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madison Saracen Factory Team
|82
|pts
|2
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|75
|3
|Trek World Racing
|71
|4
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|56
|5
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|56
|6
|GT Factory Racing
|55
|7
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|45
|8
|Hutchinson Ur
|35
|9
|Devinci Global Racing
|34
|10
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|33
|11
|Specialized Racing DH
|32
|12
|Fmd Racing
|22
|13
|Kona Factory Team
|22
|14
|Gstaad-Scott
|22
|15
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|20
|16
|Pivot Factory DH Team
|16
|17
|Unior Tools Team
|11
|18
|Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|7
|19
|Ms Mondraker Team
|5
|20
|Blackthorn GT
|4
|21
|Commencal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|780
|pts
|2
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|690
|3
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|662
|4
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|660
|5
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|487
|6
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|455
|7
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing
|364
|8
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|356
|9
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|295
|10
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|278
|11
|Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team
|270
|12
|Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|101
|13
|Tegan ° Molloy (Aus)
|90
|14
|Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development
|85
|15
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|80
|16
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|80
|17
|Claire Buchar (Can)
|55
|18
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|55
|19
|Marine ° Cabirou (Fra)
|55
|20
|Sarah Atkin (NZl)
|50
|21
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|50
|22
|Jana Bartova (Cze)
|45
|23
|Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa)
|40
|24
|Diana Marggraff (Ecu)
|40
|25
|Harriet Latchem (GBr)
|40
|26
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|35
|27
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT
|20
|28
|Viktoria ° Gimenez (Fra)
|20
|29
|Gabriela Williams (Cze)
|20
|30
|Sarah Booth (Aus)
|10
|31
|Katy Curd (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|32
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|5
|33
|Hope ° Jensen (GBr)
|5
|34
|Ellie ° Wale (Aus)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madison Saracen Factory Team
|279
|pts
|2
|GT Factory Racing
|266
|3
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|248
|4
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|226
|5
|Specialized Racing DH
|222
|6
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|211
|7
|Hutchinson Ur
|175
|8
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|171
|9
|Trek World Racing
|169
|10
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|158
|11
|Gstaad-Scott
|99
|12
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|77
|13
|Devinci Global Racing
|69
|14
|Fmd Racing
|65
|15
|Pivot Factory DH Team
|63
|16
|Bergamont Hayes World Team
|56
|17
|Ms Mondraker Team
|55
|18
|Kona Factory Team
|45
|19
|Unior Tools Team
|36
|20
|Rrp Ghost
|23
|21
|Green To Gold Race Development
|17
|22
|Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|10
|23
|Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|9
|24
|Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|6
|25
|Blackthorn GT
|4
|26
|Commencal
|2
