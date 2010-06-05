Image 1 of 3 World Cup leader Jana Horakova (Duratec). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Union Jack flies over the start house. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Womens 4X podium (L-R): Anneke Beerten, Anita Molcik, Jana Horakova, Romana Labounkova and Lucia Oetjen. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

There were no surprises in round three of the four cross Mountain Bike World Cup at Fort William, Scotland, with Jana Horakova (Duratec) taking her second victory of the year before a crowd of 8,000 spectators.

Fort Bill was uncharacteristically warm and dry, making the course dusty and loose, and causing numerous washouts in the corners. The organizers also replaced a rock garden halfway down the course with extra turns, after rider complaints that it was too narrow. Despite the conditions, the top four qualifiers in the women's field made it through to the finals.

The women's defending World Cup champion, Anneke Beerten (Suspension Centre) qualified fastest, and easily made it to the final, along with Horakova, Anita Molcik (Yeti) and Czech rider Romana Labounkova. One rider missing from the final was Australian Sarsha Huntington - Huntington has been consistently among the top riders this season, but crashed hard in the small final for fifth place while leading, and had to be carried off the course on a backboard.

In the final, Horakova was first out of the gate, followed by Molcik, and these two held their positions to the finish. Beerten had a poor start, and struggled all the way down the course, finishing fourth and last behind Labounkova. Lucia Oetjen (Thoemus Racing) won the small final for the remaining podium spot.

"I'm very happy, I didn't expect this," said Horakova. "I didn't have a very good gate, I thought, so I am surprised to win here."

Horakova also said that this will be her last World Cup until the final round in Windham, New York, as she switches to BMX for the upcoming world championships in South Africa. She now leads the series with 220 points to Molcik's 180, with Beerten a distant third at 130 points.

Full Results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jana Horakova (Cze) Duratec 2 Anita Molcik (Aut) Yeti 3 Romana Labounkova (Cze) 4 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Lucia Oetjen (Sui) Thoemus Racing Team 6 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 7 Katy Curd (GBr) 8 Sarsha Huntington (Aus)

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 10 Steffi Marth (Ger) 11 Eva Castro Fernandez (Esp) 12 Susanne Lacey (GBr) 13 Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut) 14 Neven Steinmetz (USA) 15 Dana Elena Schweika (Ger) 16 Stephanie Teltscher (Ger) Dr-Gravity Union

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 71 pts 2 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 40 3 Agang Racing 30 4 Team Sunn Montgenevre 26 5 Suspension Center 20 6 Thoemus Racing Team 15 7 Commencal 12 8 Norco World Team 10 9 Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 7 10 Rocky Mountain UK 6

Individual World Cup Standings after round 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jana Horakova (Cze) Duratec 220 pts 2 Anita Molcik (Aut) Yeti 180 3 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center 130 4 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 120 5 Sarsha Huntington (Aus) 100 6 Romana Labounkova (Cze) 80 7 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 60 8 Caroline Buchanan (Aus) Commencal 40 9 Lucia Oetjen (Sui) Thoemus Racing Team 35 10 Katy Curd (GBr) 20 11 Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut) 5