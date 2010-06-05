Trending

Horakova wins in Fort William

Mocik, Labounkova net podium placings

Image 1 of 3

World Cup leader Jana Horakova (Duratec).

World Cup leader Jana Horakova (Duratec).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 3

Union Jack flies over the start house.

Union Jack flies over the start house.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 3

Womens 4X podium (L-R): Anneke Beerten, Anita Molcik, Jana Horakova, Romana Labounkova and Lucia Oetjen.

Womens 4X podium (L-R): Anneke Beerten, Anita Molcik, Jana Horakova, Romana Labounkova and Lucia Oetjen.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

There were no surprises in round three of the four cross Mountain Bike World Cup at Fort William, Scotland, with Jana Horakova (Duratec) taking her second victory of the year before a crowd of 8,000 spectators.

Fort Bill was uncharacteristically warm and dry, making the course dusty and loose, and causing numerous washouts in the corners. The organizers also replaced a rock garden halfway down the course with extra turns, after rider complaints that it was too narrow. Despite the conditions, the top four qualifiers in the women's field made it through to the finals.

The women's defending World Cup champion, Anneke Beerten (Suspension Centre) qualified fastest, and easily made it to the final, along with Horakova, Anita Molcik (Yeti) and Czech rider Romana Labounkova. One rider missing from the final was Australian Sarsha Huntington - Huntington has been consistently among the top riders this season, but crashed hard in the small final for fifth place while leading, and had to be carried off the course on a backboard.

In the final, Horakova was first out of the gate, followed by Molcik, and these two held their positions to the finish. Beerten had a poor start, and struggled all the way down the course, finishing fourth and last behind Labounkova. Lucia Oetjen (Thoemus Racing) won the small final for the remaining podium spot.

"I'm very happy, I didn't expect this," said Horakova. "I didn't have a very good gate, I thought, so I am surprised to win here."

Horakova also said that this will be her last World Cup until the final round in Windham, New York, as she switches to BMX for the upcoming world championships in South Africa. She now leads the series with 220 points to Molcik's 180, with Beerten a distant third at 130 points.

Full Results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jana Horakova (Cze) Duratec
2Anita Molcik (Aut) Yeti
3Romana Labounkova (Cze)
4Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Lucia Oetjen (Sui) Thoemus Racing Team
6Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
7Katy Curd (GBr)
8Sarsha Huntington (Aus)

1/4 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
10Steffi Marth (Ger)
11Eva Castro Fernandez (Esp)
12Susanne Lacey (GBr)
13Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)
14Neven Steinmetz (USA)
15Dana Elena Schweika (Ger)
16Stephanie Teltscher (Ger) Dr-Gravity Union

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team71pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team40
3Agang Racing30
4Team Sunn Montgenevre26
5Suspension Center20
6Thoemus Racing Team15
7Commencal12
8Norco World Team10
9Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team7
10Rocky Mountain UK6

Individual World Cup Standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jana Horakova (Cze) Duratec220pts
2Anita Molcik (Aut) Yeti180
3Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center130
4Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team120
5Sarsha Huntington (Aus)100
6Romana Labounkova (Cze)80
7Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center60
8Caroline Buchanan (Aus) Commencal40
9Lucia Oetjen (Sui) Thoemus Racing Team35
10Katy Curd (GBr)20
11Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)5

Team World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team231pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team115
3Suspension Center95
4Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team61
5Agang Racing60
6Norco World Team50
7Commencal44
8Team Sunn Montgenevre26
9Rocky Mountain UK26
10Thoemus Racing Team18
11RC Alpine Commencal Austria12
122Stage Factory5

Latest on Cyclingnews