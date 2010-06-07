Image 1 of 7 Men's Fort William World Cup downhill winner Gee Atherton (Commencal) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 7 The leading downhill team Chain Reaction Cycles (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 7 16-year-old Troy Brosnan (Monster Specialized) is the leading junior downhiller (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 7 Cameron Cole (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was second (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 7 Gee Atherton (Commencal) won his first World Cup on home soil, at Fort William (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 7 Overall downhill leader Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 7 Leading junior downhiller Manon Carpenter (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Gee Atherton (Commencal) took a very popular win in the second round of men's UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup at Fort William, Scotland.

"It's a dream come true," said Atherton. "This is the most excited I've ever been about winning a race. I owe to the crowd, I could hear them as I came out of the woods at the bottom, and it pushed me harder."

Fort William is one of the favourite tracks for the riders, requiring both technical skills and endurance for runs that are over four and a half for the top men. It also boasts some of the largest and most enthusiastic crowds of the series, with thousands lining the course. This year, the fast upper section was made more technical, and uncharacteristically dry conditions made for a loose, dusty track that had more than a few riders washing out.

The men's race saw a steady chipping away of the top time, as riders approached Greg Minnaar's top qualifying time of 4:39 minutes. Antoine Badouard was the first to go below 4:50, and held the hot seat for a lengthy period before Thibaut Ruffin (Commencal Superriders) lopped off three seconds. The times continued to go down bit by bit, with former junior World Champion Danny Hart (Giant Factory) taking it down to 4:42.77 . Australian Shaun O'Connor (Kenda Playerbike) knocked another 1.23 seconds off, but Minnaar's qualifying time was still holding up.

Canada's Steve Smith (Evil Bikes), had a strong start, but washed out in one of the corners at the top of the course, taking him out of contention. Sam Hill (Monster Energy-Mad Catz-Specialized), normally one of Minnaar's greatest rivals, crashed hard in training two days prior to the race and after an early morning run to test his shoulder decided not to start.

"It was a pretty big crash," Hill admitted. "I'm pretty bummed out not to be racing, but I can't hold onto the bars properly, so I would just crash again. I think there's a little shoulder separation, so I'm scheduled to see a specialist during the week."

Mick Hannah (GT Bicycles) was the first to finally surpass Minnaar's qualifying time, and did so by two seconds, with 12 riders remaining. Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate), the clear crowd favourite, was well off the pace, but is still favouring his back after a serious crash in Lisbon a month ago. Hannah's very fast time stood up until it was the turn of Gee Atherton, the 2008 World Champion.

Atherton was looking to finally score the first World Cup win on home soil by his racing family, and he did so decisively, beating Hannah by over two seconds. American Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox) and Cameron Cole (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) both came close to Atherton, with Cole less than half a second back, but it was the two-time defending track champion Minnaar who looked to have the best chance.

Minnaar came through the second split four-tenths of a second down, and lost the same amount again in the final pedal into the finish for third place behind Cole, to give Atherton his first World Cup win on British soil.

Minnaar continues to lead the men's series by 15 points over Atherton, with Cole a distant third at 282 points.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:04:35.7 2 Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:00.5 3 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:01.2 4 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:02.0 5 Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles 0:00:02.1 6 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:02.1 7 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:05.2 8 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:05.8 9 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:06.3 10 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:06.4 11 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 0:00:06.5 12 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 0:00:07.1 13 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 0:00:07.2 14 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:07.4 15 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 0:00:07.5 16 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 0:00:07.8 17 Nico Vink (Bel) 0:00:08.4 18 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:08.6 19 Ben Cathro (GBr) 0:00:09.1 20 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:09.4 21 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 0:00:09.5 22 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:10.0 23 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:10.1 24 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 0:00:10.5 25 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 0:00:10.6 26 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:10.6 27 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:00:11.1 28 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 0:00:11.2 29 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 0:00:11.3 30 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:11.5 31 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 0:00:11.9 32 Joshua Button (Aus) Kona 0:00:12.3 33 Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 0:00:12.4 34 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:12.4 35 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:12.6 36 Kyle Strait (USA) 0:00:12.7 37 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:12.8 38 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:13.0 39 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:13.3 40 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:13.4 41 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:13.5 42 Antoine Badouard (Fra) 0:00:13.5 43 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 0:00:13.7 44 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:14.3 45 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:14.5 46 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 0:00:15.5 47 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 0:00:16.1 48 Robert Smith (GBr) 0:00:16.5 49 Joe Barnes (GBr) 0:00:16.7 50 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) 0:00:17.1 51 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 0:00:17.2 52 Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:17.2 53 Chris Hutchens (GBr) 0:00:17.3 54 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:17.5 55 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 0:00:17.7 56 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 0:00:18.0 57 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:18.1 58 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:18.5 59 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 0:00:18.6 60 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 0:00:18.7 61 Harry Heath (GBr) 0:00:19.8 62 George Brannigan (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 0:00:20.0 63 Ralph Jones (GBr) 0:00:20.3 64 Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11 0:00:20.5 65 Curtis Keene (USA) 0:00:20.6 66 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:22.3 67 Scott Laughland (Irl) 0:00:23.3 68 Harry Molloy (GBr) 0:00:24.0 69 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:32.7 70 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team 0:00:34.5 71 Sam Flockhart (GBr) Lapierre International 0:00:34.9 72 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 0:00:36.3 73 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) MS Evil Racing 0:00:36.8 74 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:41.1 75 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone 0:00:42.1 76 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:01:31.9 77 Mark Scott (GBr) 0:02:20.3 78 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 0:02:29.1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 80 pts 2 Commencal 75 3 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 75 4 Trek World Racing 63 5 Scott 11 62 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 50 7 Gt Bicycles 48 8 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 30 9 Suspension Center 28 10 Commencal Superiders 28 11 Lapierre International 26 12 Kenda-Playbiker 23 13 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 22 14 Giant Factory Team 19 15 Rc Alpine Commencal Austria 19 16 Kona 18 17 Dr-Gravity Union 15 18 Team Sunn Montgenevre 14 19 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 9 20 Ms Evil Racing 6 21 Blackmountain Morewood United 2

World Cup standings - individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 420 pts 2 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 405 3 Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 282 4 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 240 5 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 239 6 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 219 7 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 199 8 Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles 173 9 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 171 10 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 163 11 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 160 12 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 160 13 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 155 14 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 153 15 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 149 16 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 143 17 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 138 18 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 137 19 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 136 20 Ben Cathro (GBr) 133 21 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 132 22 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 130 23 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 128 24 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 128 25 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 127 26 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 122 27 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 118 28 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 116 29 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 111 30 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 109 31 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre 103 32 Nico Vink (Bel) 102 33 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 100 34 Joshua Button (Aus) Kona 96 35 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 84 36 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 84 37 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 80 38 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 79 39 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team 77 40 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 76 41 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 72 42 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 70 43 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 68 44 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 66 45 Sam Dale (GBr) 60 46 Harry Molloy (GBr) 57 47 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 57 48 Kyle Strait (USA) 56 49 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 56 50 Joe Barnes (GBr) 54 51 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 53 52 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone 51 53 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 50 54 Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 48 55 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 48 56 Adam Vagner (Cze) 42 57 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone 41 58 Benny Strasser (Ger) 40 59 Curtis Keene (USA) 40 60 Antoine Badouard (Fra) 39 61 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 39 62 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 38 63 Adam Brayton (GBr) 36 64 Emyr Davies (GBr) 35 65 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 34 66 Robert Smith (GBr) 33 67 George Brannigan (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 33 68 Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center 32 69 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 32 70 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) 31 71 Scott Mears (GBr) 31 72 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team 30 73 Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 29 74 Chris Hutchens (GBr) 28 75 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team 28 76 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 27 77 Olivier Nicole (Fra) 26 78 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 22 79 Jack Reading (GBr) 21 80 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 21 81 Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea 20 82 Harry Heath (GBr) 20 83 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 20 84 Oliver Burton (GBr) 19 85 Ralph Jones (GBr) 18 86 Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11 17 87 Ludovic May (Swi) 15 88 Scott Laughland (Irl) 14 89 Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 13 90 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 12 91 Richard Thomas (GBr) 12 92 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team 11 93 Sam Flockhart (GBr) Lapierre International 10 94 Jan Javornik (Svk) 9 95 Florian Arthus (Fra) 8 96 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) MS Evil Racing 8 97 Mark Scott (GBr) 7 98 Kim Petersson (Swe) 4 99 Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center 2