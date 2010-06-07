Atherton victorious on home soil
Cole slips into second
Gee Atherton (Commencal) took a very popular win in the second round of men's UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup at Fort William, Scotland.
"It's a dream come true," said Atherton. "This is the most excited I've ever been about winning a race. I owe to the crowd, I could hear them as I came out of the woods at the bottom, and it pushed me harder."
Fort William is one of the favourite tracks for the riders, requiring both technical skills and endurance for runs that are over four and a half for the top men. It also boasts some of the largest and most enthusiastic crowds of the series, with thousands lining the course. This year, the fast upper section was made more technical, and uncharacteristically dry conditions made for a loose, dusty track that had more than a few riders washing out.
The men's race saw a steady chipping away of the top time, as riders approached Greg Minnaar's top qualifying time of 4:39 minutes. Antoine Badouard was the first to go below 4:50, and held the hot seat for a lengthy period before Thibaut Ruffin (Commencal Superriders) lopped off three seconds. The times continued to go down bit by bit, with former junior World Champion Danny Hart (Giant Factory) taking it down to 4:42.77 . Australian Shaun O'Connor (Kenda Playerbike) knocked another 1.23 seconds off, but Minnaar's qualifying time was still holding up.
Canada's Steve Smith (Evil Bikes), had a strong start, but washed out in one of the corners at the top of the course, taking him out of contention. Sam Hill (Monster Energy-Mad Catz-Specialized), normally one of Minnaar's greatest rivals, crashed hard in training two days prior to the race and after an early morning run to test his shoulder decided not to start.
"It was a pretty big crash," Hill admitted. "I'm pretty bummed out not to be racing, but I can't hold onto the bars properly, so I would just crash again. I think there's a little shoulder separation, so I'm scheduled to see a specialist during the week."
Mick Hannah (GT Bicycles) was the first to finally surpass Minnaar's qualifying time, and did so by two seconds, with 12 riders remaining. Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate), the clear crowd favourite, was well off the pace, but is still favouring his back after a serious crash in Lisbon a month ago. Hannah's very fast time stood up until it was the turn of Gee Atherton, the 2008 World Champion.
Atherton was looking to finally score the first World Cup win on home soil by his racing family, and he did so decisively, beating Hannah by over two seconds. American Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox) and Cameron Cole (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) both came close to Atherton, with Cole less than half a second back, but it was the two-time defending track champion Minnaar who looked to have the best chance.
Minnaar came through the second split four-tenths of a second down, and lost the same amount again in the final pedal into the finish for third place behind Cole, to give Atherton his first World Cup win on British soil.
Minnaar continues to lead the men's series by 15 points over Atherton, with Cole a distant third at 282 points.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:04:35.7
|2
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:00.5
|3
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:01.2
|4
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:02.0
|5
|Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles
|0:00:02.1
|6
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:02.1
|7
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:05.2
|8
|Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:05.8
|9
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:06.3
|10
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:06.4
|11
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles
|0:00:06.5
|12
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|0:00:07.1
|13
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona
|0:00:07.2
|14
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:07.4
|15
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:07.5
|16
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|0:00:07.8
|17
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|0:00:08.4
|18
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:08.6
|19
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|0:00:09.1
|20
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:09.4
|21
|Joris Bigoni (Fra)
|0:00:09.5
|22
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:10.0
|23
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:10.1
|24
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|0:00:10.5
|25
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:10.6
|26
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:10.6
|27
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:11.1
|28
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|0:00:11.2
|29
|Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|0:00:11.3
|30
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|0:00:11.5
|31
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus)
|0:00:11.9
|32
|Joshua Button (Aus) Kona
|0:00:12.3
|33
|Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|0:00:12.4
|34
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:12.4
|35
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:12.6
|36
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|0:00:12.7
|37
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:12.8
|38
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:13.0
|39
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:13.3
|40
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:13.4
|41
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:13.5
|42
|Antoine Badouard (Fra)
|0:00:13.5
|43
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team
|0:00:13.7
|44
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:14.3
|45
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:14.5
|46
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|0:00:15.5
|47
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|0:00:16.1
|48
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:16.5
|49
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|0:00:16.7
|50
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|0:00:17.1
|51
|Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team
|0:00:17.2
|52
|Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:17.2
|53
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|0:00:17.3
|54
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:17.5
|55
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:17.7
|56
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|0:00:18.0
|57
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:18.1
|58
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:18.5
|59
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|0:00:18.6
|60
|Dennis Dertell (Swe)
|0:00:18.7
|61
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:19.8
|62
|George Brannigan (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|0:00:20.0
|63
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|0:00:20.3
|64
|Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11
|0:00:20.5
|65
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|0:00:20.6
|66
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:22.3
|67
|Scott Laughland (Irl)
|0:00:23.3
|68
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:24.0
|69
|Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:32.7
|70
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team
|0:00:34.5
|71
|Sam Flockhart (GBr) Lapierre International
|0:00:34.9
|72
|Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:36.3
|73
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:36.8
|74
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:41.1
|75
|Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone
|0:00:42.1
|76
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|0:01:31.9
|77
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|0:02:20.3
|78
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|0:02:29.1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|80
|pts
|2
|Commencal
|75
|3
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|75
|4
|Trek World Racing
|63
|5
|Scott 11
|62
|6
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|50
|7
|Gt Bicycles
|48
|8
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|30
|9
|Suspension Center
|28
|10
|Commencal Superiders
|28
|11
|Lapierre International
|26
|12
|Kenda-Playbiker
|23
|13
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|22
|14
|Giant Factory Team
|19
|15
|Rc Alpine Commencal Austria
|19
|16
|Kona
|18
|17
|Dr-Gravity Union
|15
|18
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|14
|19
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|9
|20
|Ms Evil Racing
|6
|21
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|420
|pts
|2
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|405
|3
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|282
|4
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|240
|5
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|239
|6
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|219
|7
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|199
|8
|Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles
|173
|9
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|171
|10
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|163
|11
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|160
|12
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|160
|13
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles
|155
|14
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona
|153
|15
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|149
|16
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|143
|17
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|138
|18
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|137
|19
|Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing
|136
|20
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|133
|21
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing
|132
|22
|Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker
|130
|23
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|128
|24
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|128
|25
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|127
|26
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|122
|27
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|118
|28
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus)
|116
|29
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|111
|30
|Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|109
|31
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|103
|32
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|102
|33
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|100
|34
|Joshua Button (Aus) Kona
|96
|35
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|84
|36
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|84
|37
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|80
|38
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|79
|39
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team
|77
|40
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|76
|41
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|72
|42
|Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team
|70
|43
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|68
|44
|Joris Bigoni (Fra)
|66
|45
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|60
|46
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|57
|47
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|57
|48
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|56
|49
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team
|56
|50
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|54
|51
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|53
|52
|Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone
|51
|53
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|50
|54
|Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|48
|55
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|48
|56
|Adam Vagner (Cze)
|42
|57
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone
|41
|58
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|40
|59
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|40
|60
|Antoine Badouard (Fra)
|39
|61
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|39
|62
|Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|38
|63
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|36
|64
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|35
|65
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|34
|66
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|33
|67
|George Brannigan (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|33
|68
|Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center
|32
|69
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|32
|70
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|31
|71
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|31
|72
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|30
|73
|Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|29
|74
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|28
|75
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team
|28
|76
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|27
|77
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|26
|78
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|22
|79
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|21
|80
|Dennis Dertell (Swe)
|21
|81
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea
|20
|82
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|20
|83
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|20
|84
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|19
|85
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|18
|86
|Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11
|17
|87
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|15
|88
|Scott Laughland (Irl)
|14
|89
|Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team
|13
|90
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|12
|91
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|12
|92
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team
|11
|93
|Sam Flockhart (GBr) Lapierre International
|10
|94
|Jan Javornik (Svk)
|9
|95
|Florian Arthus (Fra)
|8
|96
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) MS Evil Racing
|8
|97
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|7
|98
|Kim Petersson (Swe)
|4
|99
|Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott 11
|150
|pts
|2
|Commencal
|150
|3
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|144
|4
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|132
|5
|Trek World Racing
|108
|6
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|105
|7
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|69
|8
|Commencal Superiders
|62
|9
|Gt Bicycles
|61
|10
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|54
|11
|Suspension Center
|49
|12
|Rc Alpine Commencal Austria
|47
|13
|Lapierre International
|45
|14
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|42
|15
|Ms Evil Racing
|41
|16
|Kona
|41
|17
|Giant Factory Team
|30
|18
|Dr-Gravity Union
|28
|19
|Kenda-Playbiker
|23
|20
|Mondraker Factory Team
|22
|21
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|20
|22
|Norco World Team
|19
|23
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|9
|24
|Massi Team
|8
|25
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|5
