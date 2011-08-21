Image 1 of 15 World Cup winners: Carpenter, Mosley, Gwin, Brosnan (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 15 Junior World Cup winner, Troy Brosnan (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 15 podium: Bronson, Hart, Gwin, Atherton, Cole (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 15 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) claimed an historic 5th World Cup in a season win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 15 Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) finished 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 15 The amazing Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy / Specialized /Mad Catz), finished 4th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 15 Gee Atherton (Commencal) finished 3rd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 15 Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) finished 5th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 15 Mitch Delfs is about to hit the deck (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 15 Mitch Delfs is losing control... (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 15 Mitch Delfs slides MORE (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 15 Mitch Delfs starts to slide (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 15 Matthew Scoles (Team Cingolani Trek) finished 10th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 15 Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 15 World Cup overall: Hart, Minnaar, Gwin, Atherton, Smith (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday in Val di Sole, Italy, with the crowd favourite downhill. Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) took a record fifth victory in a single season in the men's race, having already locked up the title in the previous round.

Patrick Thome (Mondraker) set the first fast time, 20 riders in, at 3:26.797 . The time was steadily chipped away over the next 30 riders until Remi Thirion (Labyrinth Shimano) had it down to 3:22.017 with 30 riders remaining. South African champion Andrew Neethling (Giant), four riders later took the leading time below 3:20 for the first time, but the times were still well off Gwin's 3:13 qualifier.

Five riders later, Neethling's countryman Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) cut another two and a half seconds, which remained the leading time until Cameron Cole (Lapierre), 11th from the end, knocked off eight-tenths of a second.

Cole remained in the lead as the top-10 counted down, but Gee Atherton (Commencal), the world champion on this course in 2008, came in two seconds faster, with three riders remaining. Junior World Cup leader Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz) slotted in just behind Atherton, before Danny Hart (Giant) finished three seconds ahead to take the lead, the first to go faster than Gwin's qualifying time.

Steve Smith (Devinci) was supposed to race next, as the second fastest qualifier, but he had crashed in training earlier in the day, injuring his ankle and knee and had to watch from the sidelines. It was up to Gwin and, as he has shown all season, he is in a class of his own this year. Fastest through both splits, Gwin came in 1.232 seconds up on Hart to confirm that he is the number one downhiller in the world.

"I am just really happy," said Gwin. "It was an important race for me. I struggled here last year with a crash and felt good this week, but it was rough, it was definitely a challenge. I don't know, the top part went pretty good, I felt like I was on a good run. So I just tried to be smooth at the bottom. I went a bit slower than I would have liked to at the bottom. I am just so happy. I want to thank all the fans and sponsors and everybody. It has been an awesome year. Could not have done it without you all."

Gwin finished the season with 1558 points, five wins, a third and a fourth. Minnaar, with two wins this season, hung on for second with 1093 points, ahead of Atherton at 1009. Danny Hart jumped over Steve Smith to take fourth, while Smith hung onto the final podium spot.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:03:10.400 2 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:01.232 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:04.114 4 Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:05.417 5 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:06.173 6 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:06.973 7 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:00:08.037 8 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:09.396 9 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:09.407 10 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek 0:00:09.595 11 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:10.314 12 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:10.762 13 Marc Beaumont (GBr) 0:00:11.518 14 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:11.661 15 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:12.038 16 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:12.152 17 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:12.781 18 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:13.261 19 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:13.512 20 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:14.502 21 Mitch Ropelato (USA) 0:00:15.839 22 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:15.893 23 Rhys Willemse (Aus) 0:00:15.945 24 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 0:00:15.994 25 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:16.384 26 Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:16.441 27 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 0:00:16.901 28 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:17.380 29 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:17.400 30 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:17.489 31 Will Rischbieth (Aus) 0:00:17.779 32 Matej Charvat (Cze) 0:00:18.057 33 Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense 0:00:18.307 34 Greg Williamson (GBr) 0:00:18.785 35 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 0:00:18.840 36 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:18.914 37 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing 0:00:19.181 38 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 0:00:19.612 39 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:19.790 40 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:20.015 41 Geoffrey Cholley (Fra) 0:00:20.027 42 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing 0:00:20.079 43 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:20.199 44 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 0:00:20.507 45 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:20.515 46 Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense 0:00:20.629 47 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:21.356 48 Michael Hannah (Aus) 0:00:21.488 49 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:21.724 50 Reuben Olorenshaw° (NZl) 0:00:22.179 51 Ludovic Oget° (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:22.242 52 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:22.530 53 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:23.045 54 Matthew Beer (Can) 0:00:23.164 55 Alexis Pujol (Fra) 0:00:24.684 56 Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:25.284 57 Arthur Racaud (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 0:00:25.735 58 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 0:00:25.958 59 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:26.315 60 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:00:27.814 61 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:28.548 62 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:00:28.798 63 Marcel Beer (Swi) 0:00:30.242 64 David Trummer° (Aut) 0:00:30.450 65 Arthur Parret° (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee 0:00:31.445 66 Terje Nylende (Nor) 0:00:35.598 67 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 0:00:37.998 68 Martin Knapec° (Svk) 0:00:38.163 69 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:38.466 70 Emyr Davies (GBr) 0:00:38.802 71 Ludovic May (Swi) 0:00:43.007 72 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:53.083 73 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 0:01:04.433 74 Joe Connell° (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:01:27.710 75 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen 0:01:38.795 76 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 0:01:48.204 DNS Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing DNS Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof DNS George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek World Racing 81 pts 2 Commencal 62 3 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 57 4 Scott 11 55 5 Lapierre International 48 6 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 47 7 Santa Cruz Syndicate 46 8 Riding Addiction Commencal 40 9 MS Evil Racing 36 10 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 31 11 Team GR 29 12 Team Cingolani Trek 21 13 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 18 14 Mondraker Factory Team 18 15 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 17 16 Madison Saracen 16 17 Alpine Commencal Austria 14 18 Double Dragon El Gallo 12 19 Morewood Unitedride 11 20 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 7 21 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 7 22 Torpado Surfing Shop 5 23 Kona 4 24 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 3