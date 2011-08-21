Trending

Gwin continues domination in Italy

Hart, Atherton podium as Gwin seals World Cup win

World Cup winners: Carpenter, Mosley, Gwin, Brosnan

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Junior World Cup winner, Troy Brosnan

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
podium: Bronson, Hart, Gwin, Atherton, Cole

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) claimed an historic 5th World Cup in a season win

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) finished 2nd

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The amazing Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy / Specialized /Mad Catz), finished 4th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gee Atherton (Commencal) finished 3rd

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) finished 5th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Mitch Delfs is about to hit the deck

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Mitch Delfs is losing control...

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Mitch Delfs slides MORE

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Mitch Delfs starts to slide

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Matthew Scoles (Team Cingolani Trek) finished 10th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Cup overall: Hart, Minnaar, Gwin, Atherton, Smith

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday in Val di Sole, Italy, with the crowd favourite downhill. Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) took a record fifth victory in a single season in the men's race, having already locked up the title in the previous round.

Patrick Thome (Mondraker) set the first fast time, 20 riders in, at 3:26.797 . The time was steadily chipped away over the next 30 riders until Remi Thirion (Labyrinth Shimano) had it down to 3:22.017 with 30 riders remaining. South African champion Andrew Neethling (Giant), four riders later took the leading time below 3:20 for the first time, but the times were still well off Gwin's 3:13 qualifier.

Five riders later, Neethling's countryman Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) cut another two and a half seconds, which remained the leading time until Cameron Cole (Lapierre), 11th from the end, knocked off eight-tenths of a second.

Cole remained in the lead as the top-10 counted down, but Gee Atherton (Commencal), the world champion on this course in 2008, came in two seconds faster, with three riders remaining. Junior World Cup leader Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz) slotted in just behind Atherton, before Danny Hart (Giant) finished three seconds ahead to take the lead, the first to go faster than Gwin's qualifying time.

Steve Smith (Devinci) was supposed to race next, as the second fastest qualifier, but he had crashed in training earlier in the day, injuring his ankle and knee and had to watch from the sidelines. It was up to Gwin and, as he has shown all season, he is in a class of his own this year. Fastest through both splits, Gwin came in 1.232 seconds up on Hart to confirm that he is the number one downhiller in the world.

"I am just really happy," said Gwin. "It was an important race for me. I struggled here last year with a crash and felt good this week, but it was rough, it was definitely a challenge. I don't know, the top part went pretty good, I felt like I was on a good run. So I just tried to be smooth at the bottom. I went a bit slower than I would have liked to at the bottom. I am just so happy. I want to thank all the fans and sponsors and everybody. It has been an awesome year. Could not have done it without you all."

Gwin finished the season with 1558 points, five wins, a third and a fourth. Minnaar, with two wins this season, hung on for second with 1093 points, ahead of Atherton at 1009. Danny Hart jumped over Steve Smith to take fourth, while Smith hung onto the final podium spot.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing0:03:10.400
2Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:01.232
3Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:04.114
4Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:05.417
5Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:06.173
6Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:06.973
7Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing0:00:08.037
8Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:09.396
9Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:09.407
10Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek0:00:09.595
11Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:10.314
12Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:10.762
13Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:11.518
14Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:00:11.661
15Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)0:00:12.038
16Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:12.152
17Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International0:00:12.781
18Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:13.261
19Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing0:00:13.512
20Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride0:00:14.502
21Mitch Ropelato (USA)0:00:15.839
22Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:15.893
23Rhys Willemse (Aus)0:00:15.945
24Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges0:00:15.994
25Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:16.384
26Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:16.441
27Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona0:00:16.901
28Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:17.380
29Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:17.400
30Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:17.489
31Will Rischbieth (Aus)0:00:17.779
32Matej Charvat (Cze)0:00:18.057
33Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense0:00:18.307
34Greg Williamson (GBr)0:00:18.785
35Bernard Kerr (GBr)0:00:18.840
36Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:00:18.914
37Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing0:00:19.181
38Fergus Lamb (GBr)0:00:19.612
39Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:19.790
40Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:20.015
41Geoffrey Cholley (Fra)0:00:20.027
42Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing0:00:20.079
43Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:20.199
44Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)0:00:20.507
45Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:20.515
46Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense0:00:20.629
47Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:21.356
48Michael Hannah (Aus)0:00:21.488
49Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:00:21.724
50Reuben Olorenshaw° (NZl)0:00:22.179
51Ludovic Oget° (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:00:22.242
52Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 110:00:22.530
53Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:23.045
54Matthew Beer (Can)0:00:23.164
55Alexis Pujol (Fra)0:00:24.684
56Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:25.284
57Arthur Racaud (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:25.735
58Dennis Dertell (Swe)0:00:25.958
59Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade0:00:26.315
60Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:00:27.814
61Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:28.548
62Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:28.798
63Marcel Beer (Swi)0:00:30.242
64David Trummer° (Aut)0:00:30.450
65Arthur Parret° (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee0:00:31.445
66Terje Nylende (Nor)0:00:35.598
67Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)0:00:37.998
68Martin Knapec° (Svk)0:00:38.163
69Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:38.466
70Emyr Davies (GBr)0:00:38.802
71Ludovic May (Swi)0:00:43.007
72Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:53.083
73Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona0:01:04.433
74Joe Connell° (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:01:27.710
75Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen0:01:38.795
76Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 110:01:48.204
DNSSteve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
DNSLewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
DNSGeorge Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek World Racing81pts
2Commencal62
3Giant Factory Off-Road Team57
4Scott 1155
5Lapierre International48
6Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof47
7Santa Cruz Syndicate46
8Riding Addiction Commencal40
9MS Evil Racing36
10Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz31
11Team GR29
12Team Cingolani Trek21
13Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain18
14Mondraker Factory Team18
15Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team17
16Madison Saracen16
17Alpine Commencal Austria14
18Double Dragon El Gallo12
19Morewood Unitedride11
20Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie7
21Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges7
22Torpado Surfing Shop5
23Kona4
24Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team3

Elite men downhill final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing1558pts
2Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate1093
3Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal1009
4Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team879
5Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing772
6Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing742
7Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International676
8Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz625
9Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing621
10Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate616
11Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate582
12Marc Beaumont (GBr)560
13Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International534
14Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team526
15Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team471
16Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek432
17Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team422
18Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing413
19Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride397
20Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof395
21Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade366
22Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing366
23Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges361
24Michael Hannah (Aus)337
25Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain336
26Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team326
27Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz315
28Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof307
29Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz303
30Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre299
31Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense298
32Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International297
33Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing280
34Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing275
35Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11268
36Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense267
37Ben Cathro (GBr)264
38Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof262
39Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team261
40Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing257
41Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team256
42Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team235
43Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre233
44Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof231
45Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team228
46Romain Paulhan (Fra)226
47Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade226
48Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11225
49Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride222
50Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)218
51Mitch Ropelato (USA)213
52Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team201
53Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona200
54Adam Brayton (GBr)189
55Nico Vink (Bel) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges181
56Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal177
57Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team171
58Greg Williamson (GBr)163
59Fergus Lamb (GBr)158
60Bernard Kerr (GBr)148
61Matej Charvat (Cze)146
62George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing141
63Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team139
64Mark Scott° (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain139
65Alex Bond (GBr)138
66Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria126
67Lorenzo Suding (Ita)120
68Jack Reading (GBr)120
69Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal120
70Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona111
71Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride109
72Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team108
73Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)104
74Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team100
75Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)99
76Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)97
77Will Rischbieth (Aus)85
78Bryn Atkinson (Aus)80
79Kyle Sangers° (Can)80
80Benny Strasser (Ger)80
81Curtis Keene (USA)80
82Emanuel Pombo (Por)72
83Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team70
84Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team68
85Dean Tennant (Can)68
86Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)67
87Scott Mears (GBr)64
88Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop61
89Rhys Willemse (Aus)58
90Austin Warren° (USA)58
91Richard Thomas (GBr)57
92Johann Potgieter (RSA)53
93Joris Bigoni (Fra)50
94Ralph Jones (GBr)49
95Marcel Beer (Swi)49
96Florian Arthus (Fra)48
97Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team47
98Wyn Masters (NZl) MS Evil Racing47
99Oliver Burton (GBr)47
100Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen41
101Geoffrey Cholley (Fra)40
102Lars Peyer (Swi) SC - Intense40
103Ludovic Oget° (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team38
104Thomas Jeandin (Swi)36
105Joe Barnes (GBr)34
106Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal34
107Reuben Olorenshaw° (NZl)31
108Cody Warren (USA)29
109Chris Del Bosco (Can)29
110Gavin Vaughan (USA)27
111Matthew Beer (Can)27
112Jonty Neethling (RSA)27
113Alexis Pujol (Fra)26
114Alexander Kangas (Swe)26
115Yann Gauvin (Can)25
116Felix Beckeman (Swe)25
117Dominik Gspan (Swi)25
118Arthur Racaud (Fra) US Cagnes VTT24
119Arthur Parret° (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee24
120Gareth Brewin (GBr)23
121Dennis Dertell (Swe)23
122Hayden Brown (RSA)23
123Simon Cardon (Fra) XCYTT Racing22
124Remi Gauvin (Can)22
125Robert Smith (GBr)18
126David Trummer° (Aut)17
127Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)17
128Rudy Cabirou° (Fra)17
129Daniel Pombo (Por)16
130Hans Lambert (Can)15
131Terje Nylende (Nor)15
132Kelvin Purchase (RSA)15
133Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team14
134Chris Hutchens (GBr)14
135Isak Leivsson° (Nor)14
136Martin Knapec° (Svk)13
137Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA)13
138Matt Zdriluk (Can)12
139Emyr Davies (GBr)11
140Jasper Jauch (Ger)11
141Seanan O'riordan (Irl)11
142Francesco Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek11
143Hajime Imoto (Jpn)11
144Ludovic May (Swi)10
145Peter Williams (GBr)10
146Roman Roschi (Swi)10
147Logan Binggeli (USA)10
148Yuki Kushima° (Jpn)8
149Christopher Mcglinchey° (Irl)8
150Joe Connell° (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre7
151Romain Contreres° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT7
152Jérôme Payet (Fra)7
153Rob Fraser (Can)6
154Daniel Sims (NZl)6
155Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria5
156Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde - Racing5
157Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz4
158Daniel Critchlow (GBr)4
159Adam Vagner (Cze)3
160Benjamin Staehle° (Fra)3
161Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing3
162Travis Browning (RSA)3
163Claudio Cozzi (Ita)1

