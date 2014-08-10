Trending

Sarrou wins under 23 men's cross country World Cup in Windham

,

BH-Suntour-KMC rider remains overall World Cup leader

Jordan Sarrou (BH-Suntour-KMC) wins the U23 men's cross country World Cup in Windham, New York

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Under 23 men's podium at Windham World Cup: Anton Cooper, Jordan Sarrou, Grant Ferguson

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jordan Sarrou (BH-Suntour-KMC) won the under 23 men's cross country World Cup in Windham, New York on Sunday. The French rider finished ahead of Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Grant Ferguson (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens).

"My race was good, and I took a lot of pleasure in it," said Sarrou to Cyclingnews. This is the first time I've come here to Windham to race."

After Martin Frey of Germany led out the start, Sarrou was all business, quickly moving to the front on the first lap and setting a blistering pace.

Initially, Victor Koretsky (BH-Suntour-KMC) and Cooper went with Sarrou, but Koretsky seemed to blow up and start dropping back through the chasers.

About halfway through lap 2, Sarrou got away from Cooper and both would ride alone in their respective races for the rest of the five-lap race.

Cooper soon found himself in no man's land.

"I was feeling my legs after the first few laps and I thought they would catch me, but then I started to feel better and they didn't catch me. I was able hold them off," said Cooper, who skipped last weekend's World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne after winning the elite men's race at the Commonwealth Games just a few days prior.

Behind Sarrou and Cooper, the race was for third place with Ferguson riding onto the final podium spot.

"There was a group of us. Then we started to split and I managed to get away on the descent," said Ferguson. "Then I just held on for the last lap." The British rider had finished third in a World Cup once before in South Africa earlier this season, thus he equaled his best result to date.

American Howard Grotts (Specialized) put in his second-best U23 World Cup ride to date to finish in fourth place. The course suited him well, and he seemed to get stronger and keep moving up as the laps ticked by.

"I had a good start in the top 10, but pretty quickly two guys got away and I just didn't have it. We had a huge group going for third place - seven of us going for it. We'd be all together, then blow apart, then come back together. I gave it everything I had in the last lap to try to gain a position and especially not to lose a position out there."

Grotts said he enjoyed the course with its big long uphill followed by a long descent. "It's a great course for me - I've always had good races here. They say it's an old school course, but this is what I grew up on racing in Colorado - one big climb and one big descent."

Michiel Van Der Heijden (Giant Pro XC Team) rounded out the top five.

Leandre Bouchard was the top Canadian finisher. "It went well, and I'm very happy to finish eighth. The gaps were close here, which is interesting considering the competitions that are upcoming."

In the World Cup standings, Sarrou leads by 480 points over van der Heijden with 420 points. Koretzky is in third with 274 points.

"I keep the leader's jersey going into the last World Cup, and I'm so happy," said Sarrou, who will race the final World Cup in his home nation of France.

Full Results

Under 23 men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC1:13:53
2Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:41
3Grant Ferguson (GBr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:01:00
4Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:01:15
5Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:01:26
6Julian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:40
7Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Bikes Pro Team0:01:56
8Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:02:04
9Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw0:02:15
10Julien Trarieux (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:02:30
11James Reid (RSA)0:02:57
12Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:03:11
13Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:03:32
14Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:03:42
15Jan Vastl (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:03:49
16Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:04:17
17Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:04:22
18Martin Frey (Ger)0:04:24
19Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor) Team Lillehammer Powered By Sport1 & Scott0:04:40
20Iain Paton (GBr)
21Evan Mcneely (Can)0:05:08
22Michael Thompson (GBr)0:05:30
23Alexandre Vialle (Can)0:06:19
24Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:06:34
25Sepp Kuss (USA)0:07:19
26Frantisek Lami (Svk)0:07:43
27Andrey Fonseca (CRc)0:07:53
28Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)0:08:03
29Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)0:08:09
30Chris Hamilton (Aus)0:09:02
31Didier Bats (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw0:09:34
32Luiz Cocuzzi (Bra)0:09:55
33Steven Noble (Can)0:10:02
34Guy Niv (Isr)0:10:16
35Kjell Van Den Boogert (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:10:36
36Jeroen Van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:10:42
37Ryan Standish (USA)
38José Aurelio Hernandez (Mex)0:10:43
39Michael Sampson (USA)0:11:05
40Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:11:55
41Emmanuel Boily (Can)0:12:03
42Madison Matthews (USA)0:13:17
43Levi Kurlander (USA)0:13:47
44Luis Camacho (CRc)0:14:31
-1lapOmer Shubi (Isr)
-1lapMathew Waghorn (NZl)
-1lapDavis Bentley (USA)
-2lapsAlex Meucci (USA)
-4lapsCasey Williams (USA)
DNFGregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
DNFJhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)

Under 23 men cross country World Cup standings with one round remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC480pts
2Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team420
3Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC274
4Julien Trarieux (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team182
5Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Bikes Pro Team175
6Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC157
7Grant Ferguson (GBr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team144
8Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing132
9Leandre Bouchard (Can)116
10James Reid (RSA)108
11Julian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team108
12Samuel Gaze (NZl)103
13Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team93
14Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw84
15Jan Vastl (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team83
16Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing72
17Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team59
18Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team50
19Didier Bats (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw48
20Cameron Ivory (Aus)47
21Christian Pfäffle (Ger)45
22Evan Mcneely (Can)37
23Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz30
24Martin Frey (Ger)30
25Mitchell Bailey (Can)25
26Michael Crosbie (Aus)25
27Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team22
28Craig Oliver (NZl)22
29Chris Hamilton (Aus)20
30Iain Paton (GBr)19
31Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise18
32Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team18
33Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor) Team Lillehammer Powered By Sport1 & Scott18
34Peteris Janevics (Lat) Dpa16
35Raphael Gay (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott15
36Tasman Nankervis (Aus)14
37Ben Forbes (Aus)14
38Florian Chenaux (Swi)12
39Scott Bowden (Aus)12
40Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Merida Italia Team10
41Blake Polverino (Aus)10
42Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Merida Italia Team9
43Russell Nankervis (Aus)9
44Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team9
45Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team8
46Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)8
47Jeremy Martin (Can)8
48Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)7
49Sondre Kristiansen (Nor)7
50Arno Du Toit (RSA)7
51Alexandre Vialle (Can)7
52Ethan Kelly (Aus)6
53Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)5
54Steven James (GBr)5
55Michael Thompson (GBr)4
56Arnis Petersons (Lat)4
57Brett Stokman (NZl)4
58Gert Heyns (RSA)4
59Sepp Kuss (USA)4
60Mathew Waghorn (NZl)3
61Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer-Bmc3
62Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing2
63Kjell Van Den Boogert (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team2
64Alexander Meyland (Aus)2
65Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Merida Italia Team1
66Robbert De Nijs (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team1
67Kyle Ward (Aus)1
68Krystof Bogar (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team1

 

