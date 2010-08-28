Image 1 of 49 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) winning over Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 49 Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) on one of the 30 man-made bridges (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 49 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) flashing her famous smile (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 49 Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 49 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) warming up before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 49 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) poses with one of her fashion model shots (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 49 Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins the race and the world cup title (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 49 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) on the steepest climb of the day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 49 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) chasing Premont (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 49 Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) attacking the field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 49 Elite women's start is led out by Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 49 Elite women reach a log jam as they enter singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 49 The most powerful legs in the business (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 49 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher) leading a group onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 49 An X-Bionic rider on one of the steeper parts of the descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 49 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) preparing to hit a drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 49 Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) is one of the few riders with experience on this course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 49 The turns came fast and furious on the wooded singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 49 Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) riding some roots and rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 49 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) fighting for a podium spot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 49 Anna Villar Argente shredding some sweet singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 49 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) suffered a serious mechanical that cost her many places (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 49 Eva Lechner (Colnago) was not having the ride she had hoped for (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 49 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) negotiation some tight singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 49 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) spent most of the race chasing back to the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 49 The elite women's podium: Blaza Klemencic, Marie-Helene Premont, Catharine Pendrel, Georgia Gould, Elisabeth Osl. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 49 Time to celebrate (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 49 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) takes a bottle. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 49 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) attacked early on lap one. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 30 of 49 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) takes a feed. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 31 of 49 The Chinese have returned to World Cup racing. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 32 of 49 Katrin Leumann (goldwurst-power.ch) takes the lead at the start of the women's race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 33 of 49 Elite women's World Cup podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 34 of 49 Catharine Pendrel with her World Cup trophy (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 35 of 49 Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) holds off a late surge by Marie-Helene Premont to take the Windham World Cup victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 49 Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins the Windham World Cup and the overall World Cup title (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 49 Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) had multiple mechanicals. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 38 of 49 Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) was challenging for a podium midway through the race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 39 of 49 Top Team: Luna Pro. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 40 of 49 The U23 women's podium: Annie Last, Tanja Zakelj, Alexandra Engen. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 41 of 49 Catharine Pendrel's parents wait for her to finish. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 42 of 49 Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 43 of 49 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 44 of 49 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 45 of 49 Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 46 of 49 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) is still looking for her first World Cup win on her 29er. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 47 of 49 Cyclocross rider Katie Compton (Planet Bike) has make a good transition to MTB. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 48 of 49 Tanja Zakelj, top Under 23 rider. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 49 of 49 Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) just behind Pendrel to take second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) was crowned as the new World Cup champion as the 2010 UCI cross country Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Saturday in Windham, New York. Pendrel capped her World Cup season with her second victory of the year. For Canada, the women's race provided a strong lead in to the UCI World Mountain Bike Championships next week at Mont Ste Anne, Canada, as Marie-Hélène Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) showed her form of old, finishing second.

"This is amazing, to win my second World Cup of the season, and the World Cup title, all a week before the world championships take place in Canada," said Pendrel. "To win a World Cup race is always special, but to be consistent right through the season and win the title is hard. The race for the title was so tight all season, that it is extra special to win it."

The 5.4-kilometre course was straightforward: a long climb followed by a quick descent. The riders zig-zagged their way up the climb, alternating open double track with loose, rocky and rooty singletrack, then descended through more of the same back to the start.

Pendrel and Premont distanced themselves from the rest of the field quickly as the five-lap race commenced. Pendrel, the World Cup leader coming into the race, had two worries: Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) only 54 points back in the standings, and Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) at 59 points. Koerber was the bigger worry on this track, having won here in the national series race the previous year, and with a home crowd behind her.

In turned out that neither was a factor. Pendrel quickly shot to a 25-second advantage over Premont, with her Luna teammate Georgia Gould sitting in third, but steadily falling further behind through the race. Koerber started in fourth but faded badly to eventually finish sixth, 4:21 down, while Lechner was a distant 18th, over eight minutes in arrears.

The only real battle was at the front - Pendrel would start each lap approximately 25 seconds in front of Premont, who would close the gap on the climb, only to see it open on the descent. In the final lap, the 2008 World Cup champion gave an extra surge and caught Pendrel just before the top of the climb.

"I'm usually stronger in the first half of the race," said Pendrel. "So I wanted to go out hard and establish a gap. But Marie was climbing well, and I knew she was coming up. I was able to get the front into the descent and then I could control things, and it was enough."

Pendrel’s winning margin was a scant four seconds over Premont. Gould took third, but over two minutes down, with Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic) fourth and last year's World Cup champion Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) taking fifth.

Premont, who struggled last year and earlier this season, was extremely pleased to see her form peaking just before the world championships take place in her hometown. She moved from 13th to eighth in the final standings.

"I had a very good start, and I was able to be at the front and stay within 15 to 30 seconds of Catharine,” she said. “Then on the last lap I knew it was my final chance, so I gave it everything I had, but Catharine was able to get in front for the downhill. It's a good time to be in this shape, one week before the world championships. I know I can do well next week."

In the final overall standings, Pendrel won the title with 1044 points, followed by Koerber at 865 and Lechner at 810. Gould jumped from fifth to fourth in the final standings and Swiss rider Esther Süss moved up from sixth to the final podium spot with the absence of world champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1:39:48 2 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:04 3 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:02:07 4 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:03:17 5 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 0:03:41 6 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:04:21 7 Esther Süss (Swi) 0:04:26 8 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 9 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 0:05:09 10 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:05:23 11 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:05:27 12 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:06:14 13 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:06:29 14 Katherine Compton (USA) 0:06:41 15 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:06:57 16 Amanda Sin (Can) 0:07:46 17 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:08:08 18 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 19 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:08:30 20 Annie Last* (GBr) 0:08:34 21 Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team 0:08:35 22 Alexandra Engen* (Swe) 0:09:03 23 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 0:09:21 24 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 0:09:41 25 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:09:49 26 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:10:01 27 Annika Langvad (Den) 0:10:11 28 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 0:10:14 29 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 0:11:09 30 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:11:17 31 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 0:11:44 32 Barbara Benko* (Hun) 0:12:32 33 Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:13:00 34 Daniela Veronesi (SMr) 0:13:52 35 Yolande Speedy (RSA) 0:14:15 36 Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn) 0:14:53 37 Heather Logie (Aus) 0:14:56 38 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 0:15:16 39 Jennifer Smith (NZl) 0:15:21 40 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:15:41 41 Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol) 0:15:47 42 Catherine Vipond (Can) 0:16:15 43 Fiona Macdermid (NZl) 0:16:39 44 Kate Potter (Aus) 0:17:07 45 Mical Dyck (Can) 0:18:59 46 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory Team 0:19:07 47 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) 0:19:08 -1lap Krista Park (USA) -1lap Erin Huck (USA) -1lap Ying Liu (Chn) -1lap Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition -1lap Cindy Montambault (Can) -2laps Nicola Leary (NZl) -2laps Katherine O'neill* (NZl) -2laps Mariske Strauss* (RSA) -2laps Anina Aaron (USA) -2laps Kimberly Flynn (USA) -2laps Bryna Nestor (USA) -2laps Roberta Kelly Stopa (Bra) -2laps Lydia Tanner* (USA) -2laps Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D. -2laps Daniela Rojas* (Chi) -3laps Michelle Bellamy (NZl) -3laps Rowena Fry (Aus) DNF Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) DNF Lily Matthews* (GBr) DNS Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 77 pts 2 Subaru-Gary Fisher 46 3 Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 42 4 Central Pro Team 38 5 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 35 6 Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 32 7 MBK Orbea 21 8 Lapierre International 18 9 Bikepark.ch Scott 16 10 Giant Swiss Team 7

Final World Cup individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1044 pts 2 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 865 3 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 810 4 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 798 5 Esther Süss (Swi) 744 6 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 688 7 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 678 8 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 650 9 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 643 10 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 624 11 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 594 12 Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour 570 13 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 498 14 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 472 15 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 461 16 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 445 17 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 419 18 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 386 19 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 381 20 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 368 21 Katherine Compton (USA) 358 22 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 338 23 Hanna Klein (Ger) 303 24 Annie Last* (GBr) 286 25 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 282 26 Annika Langvad (Den) 270 27 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 268 28 Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing 267 29 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing 256 30 Amanda Sin (Can) 254 31 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 250 32 Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team 242 33 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 229 34 Alexandra Engen* (Swe) 226 35 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 217 36 Fanny Bourdon* (Fra) 215 37 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team 205 38 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 192 39 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 184 40 Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team 178 41 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 149 42 Barbara Benko* (Hun) 135 43 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour 122 44 Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice 122 45 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 120 46 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 118 47 Yolande Speedy (RSA) 104 48 Monique Pua Sawicki (USA) 102 49 Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 100 50 Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour 100 51 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 99 52 Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) 97 53 Nicola Leary (NZl) 95 54 Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea 89 55 Judith Pollinger* (Ita) 87 56 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 81 57 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 80 58 Daniela Veronesi (SMr) 78 59 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 76 60 Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi) 75 61 Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team 74 62 Catherine Vipond (Can) 71 63 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 62 64 Mical Dyck (Can) 61 65 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC 57 66 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 52 67 Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 52 68 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 48 69 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 46 70 Chloe Forsman (USA) 46 71 Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn) 44 72 Eszter Erdelyi (Hun) 42 73 Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour 42 74 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 41 75 Katarzyna Solus* (Pol) 40 76 Julie Krasniak* (Fra) 39 77 Vera Andreeva* (Rus) 38 78 Evelyn Staffler (Ita) 34 79 Ying Liu (Chn) 34 80 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 33 81 Heather Logie (Aus) 32 82 Jennifer Smith (NZl) 29 83 Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus) 29 84 Judy Freeman (USA) 28 85 Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol) 27 86 Sandra Walter (Can) 27 87 Fiona Macdermid (NZl) 25 88 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 25 89 Kate Potter (Aus) 24 90 Samara Sheppard* (NZl) 23 91 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory Team 22 92 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) 21 93 Mikaela Kofman* (Can) 21 94 Maaike Polspoel* (Bel) 21 95 Krista Park (USA) 20 96 Erin Huck (USA) 19 97 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 19 98 Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 17 99 Serena Calvetti* (Ita) 17 100 Lily Matthews* (GBr) 17 101 Cindy Montambault (Can) 16 102 Katherine O'neill* (NZl) 14 103 Mariske Strauss* (RSA) 13 104 Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee 13 105 Tatjana Dold (Ger) 13 106 Anina Aaron (USA) 12 107 Melanie Spath (Ger) 12 108 Kimberly Flynn (USA) 11 109 Carina Kirssi (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 11 110 Bryna Nestor (USA) 10 111 Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 10 112 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team 10 113 Roberta Kelly Stopa (Bra) 9 114 Karin Groen (Ned) 9 115 Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane 9 116 Lydia Tanner* (USA) 8 117 Nina Gulino* (Ita) 8 118 Mirre Stallen (Ned) 8