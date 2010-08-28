Pendrel sews up World Cup title
Final round win over Premont, Gould for Canadian
Catharine Pendrel (Luna) was crowned as the new World Cup champion as the 2010 UCI cross country Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Saturday in Windham, New York. Pendrel capped her World Cup season with her second victory of the year. For Canada, the women's race provided a strong lead in to the UCI World Mountain Bike Championships next week at Mont Ste Anne, Canada, as Marie-Hélène Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) showed her form of old, finishing second.
"This is amazing, to win my second World Cup of the season, and the World Cup title, all a week before the world championships take place in Canada," said Pendrel. "To win a World Cup race is always special, but to be consistent right through the season and win the title is hard. The race for the title was so tight all season, that it is extra special to win it."
The 5.4-kilometre course was straightforward: a long climb followed by a quick descent. The riders zig-zagged their way up the climb, alternating open double track with loose, rocky and rooty singletrack, then descended through more of the same back to the start.
Pendrel and Premont distanced themselves from the rest of the field quickly as the five-lap race commenced. Pendrel, the World Cup leader coming into the race, had two worries: Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) only 54 points back in the standings, and Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) at 59 points. Koerber was the bigger worry on this track, having won here in the national series race the previous year, and with a home crowd behind her.
In turned out that neither was a factor. Pendrel quickly shot to a 25-second advantage over Premont, with her Luna teammate Georgia Gould sitting in third, but steadily falling further behind through the race. Koerber started in fourth but faded badly to eventually finish sixth, 4:21 down, while Lechner was a distant 18th, over eight minutes in arrears.
The only real battle was at the front - Pendrel would start each lap approximately 25 seconds in front of Premont, who would close the gap on the climb, only to see it open on the descent. In the final lap, the 2008 World Cup champion gave an extra surge and caught Pendrel just before the top of the climb.
"I'm usually stronger in the first half of the race," said Pendrel. "So I wanted to go out hard and establish a gap. But Marie was climbing well, and I knew she was coming up. I was able to get the front into the descent and then I could control things, and it was enough."
Pendrel’s winning margin was a scant four seconds over Premont. Gould took third, but over two minutes down, with Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic) fourth and last year's World Cup champion Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) taking fifth.
Premont, who struggled last year and earlier this season, was extremely pleased to see her form peaking just before the world championships take place in her hometown. She moved from 13th to eighth in the final standings.
"I had a very good start, and I was able to be at the front and stay within 15 to 30 seconds of Catharine,” she said. “Then on the last lap I knew it was my final chance, so I gave it everything I had, but Catharine was able to get in front for the downhill. It's a good time to be in this shape, one week before the world championships. I know I can do well next week."
In the final overall standings, Pendrel won the title with 1044 points, followed by Koerber at 865 and Lechner at 810. Gould jumped from fifth to fourth in the final standings and Swiss rider Esther Süss moved up from sixth to the final podium spot with the absence of world champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|1:39:48
|2
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:04
|3
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:07
|4
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:03:17
|5
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team
|0:03:41
|6
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:04:21
|7
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:04:26
|8
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|9
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda/Seven/NoTubes
|0:05:09
|10
|Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea
|0:05:23
|11
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:05:27
|12
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:06:14
|13
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:06:29
|14
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:06:41
|15
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:06:57
|16
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:07:46
|17
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:08:08
|18
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|19
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:08:30
|20
|Annie Last* (GBr)
|0:08:34
|21
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team
|0:08:35
|22
|Alexandra Engen* (Swe)
|0:09:03
|23
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|0:09:21
|24
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|0:09:41
|25
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:09:49
|26
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:10:01
|27
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:10:11
|28
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|0:10:14
|29
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|0:11:09
|30
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:11:17
|31
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|0:11:44
|32
|Barbara Benko* (Hun)
|0:12:32
|33
|Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
|0:13:00
|34
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|0:13:52
|35
|Yolande Speedy (RSA)
|0:14:15
|36
|Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn)
|0:14:53
|37
|Heather Logie (Aus)
|0:14:56
|38
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:15:16
|39
|Jennifer Smith (NZl)
|0:15:21
|40
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|0:15:41
|41
|Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)
|0:15:47
|42
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|0:16:15
|43
|Fiona Macdermid (NZl)
|0:16:39
|44
|Kate Potter (Aus)
|0:17:07
|45
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|0:18:59
|46
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory Team
|0:19:07
|47
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)
|0:19:08
|-1lap
|Krista Park (USA)
|-1lap
|Erin Huck (USA)
|-1lap
|Ying Liu (Chn)
|-1lap
|Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|-1lap
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|-2laps
|Nicola Leary (NZl)
|-2laps
|Katherine O'neill* (NZl)
|-2laps
|Mariske Strauss* (RSA)
|-2laps
|Anina Aaron (USA)
|-2laps
|Kimberly Flynn (USA)
|-2laps
|Bryna Nestor (USA)
|-2laps
|Roberta Kelly Stopa (Bra)
|-2laps
|Lydia Tanner* (USA)
|-2laps
|Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D.
|-2laps
|Daniela Rojas* (Chi)
|-3laps
|Michelle Bellamy (NZl)
|-3laps
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|DNF
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|DNF
|Lily Matthews* (GBr)
|DNS
|Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|77
|pts
|2
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|46
|3
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|42
|4
|Central Pro Team
|38
|5
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|35
|6
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|32
|7
|MBK Orbea
|21
|8
|Lapierre International
|18
|9
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|16
|10
|Giant Swiss Team
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|1044
|pts
|2
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|865
|3
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|810
|4
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|798
|5
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|744
|6
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team
|688
|7
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|678
|8
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|650
|9
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|643
|10
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|624
|11
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|594
|12
|Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour
|570
|13
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|498
|14
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|472
|15
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|461
|16
|Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea
|445
|17
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|419
|18
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|386
|19
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|381
|20
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|368
|21
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|358
|22
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|338
|23
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|303
|24
|Annie Last* (GBr)
|286
|25
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|282
|26
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|270
|27
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|268
|28
|Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
|267
|29
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing
|256
|30
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|254
|31
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|250
|32
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team
|242
|33
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|229
|34
|Alexandra Engen* (Swe)
|226
|35
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|217
|36
|Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)
|215
|37
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team
|205
|38
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|192
|39
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|184
|40
|Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team
|178
|41
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|149
|42
|Barbara Benko* (Hun)
|135
|43
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour
|122
|44
|Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|122
|45
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|120
|46
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|118
|47
|Yolande Speedy (RSA)
|104
|48
|Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)
|102
|49
|Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|100
|50
|Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour
|100
|51
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
|99
|52
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|97
|53
|Nicola Leary (NZl)
|95
|54
|Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
|89
|55
|Judith Pollinger* (Ita)
|87
|56
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|81
|57
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|80
|58
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|78
|59
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|76
|60
|Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)
|75
|61
|Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team
|74
|62
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|71
|63
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|62
|64
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|61
|65
|Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|57
|66
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|52
|67
|Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|52
|68
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|48
|69
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|46
|70
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|46
|71
|Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn)
|44
|72
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|42
|73
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour
|42
|74
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|41
|75
|Katarzyna Solus* (Pol)
|40
|76
|Julie Krasniak* (Fra)
|39
|77
|Vera Andreeva* (Rus)
|38
|78
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|34
|79
|Ying Liu (Chn)
|34
|80
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|33
|81
|Heather Logie (Aus)
|32
|82
|Jennifer Smith (NZl)
|29
|83
|Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)
|29
|84
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|28
|85
|Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)
|27
|86
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|27
|87
|Fiona Macdermid (NZl)
|25
|88
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|25
|89
|Kate Potter (Aus)
|24
|90
|Samara Sheppard* (NZl)
|23
|91
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory Team
|22
|92
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)
|21
|93
|Mikaela Kofman* (Can)
|21
|94
|Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)
|21
|95
|Krista Park (USA)
|20
|96
|Erin Huck (USA)
|19
|97
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|19
|98
|Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|17
|99
|Serena Calvetti* (Ita)
|17
|100
|Lily Matthews* (GBr)
|17
|101
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|16
|102
|Katherine O'neill* (NZl)
|14
|103
|Mariske Strauss* (RSA)
|13
|104
|Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|13
|105
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|13
|106
|Anina Aaron (USA)
|12
|107
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|12
|108
|Kimberly Flynn (USA)
|11
|109
|Carina Kirssi (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|11
|110
|Bryna Nestor (USA)
|10
|111
|Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|10
|112
|Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team
|10
|113
|Roberta Kelly Stopa (Bra)
|9
|114
|Karin Groen (Ned)
|9
|115
|Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|9
|116
|Lydia Tanner* (USA)
|8
|117
|Nina Gulino* (Ita)
|8
|118
|Mirre Stallen (Ned)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|457
|pts
|2
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|275
|3
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|245
|4
|Central Pro Team
|216
|5
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|130
|6
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|129
|7
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|117
|8
|BH-Suntour
|114
|9
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|94
|10
|CCC Polkowice
|84
|11
|MBK Orbea
|83
|12
|JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|71
|13
|Lapierre International
|61
|14
|Specialized Factory Racing
|53
|15
|Trek World Racing
|37
|16
|Massi Team
|31
|17
|Giant Swiss Team
|18
|18
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|14
|19
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|12
|20
|Team Merida Combee
|6
|21
|Hard Rocx Racing Team
|6
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy