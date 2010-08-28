Trending

Pendrel sews up World Cup title

Final round win over Premont, Gould for Canadian

Image 1 of 49

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) winning over Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) winning over Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 49

Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) on one of the 30 man-made bridges

Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) on one of the 30 man-made bridges
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 49

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) flashing her famous smile

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) flashing her famous smile
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 49

Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost)

Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 49

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) warming up before the race

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) warming up before the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 49

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) poses with one of her fashion model shots

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) poses with one of her fashion model shots
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 49

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins the race and the world cup title

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins the race and the world cup title
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 49

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) on the steepest climb of the day

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) on the steepest climb of the day
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 49

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) chasing Premont

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) chasing Premont
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 49

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) attacking the field

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) attacking the field
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 49

Elite women's start is led out by Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)

Elite women's start is led out by Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 49

Elite women reach a log jam as they enter singletrack

Elite women reach a log jam as they enter singletrack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 49

The most powerful legs in the business

The most powerful legs in the business
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 49

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher) leading a group onto the course

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher) leading a group onto the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 49

An X-Bionic rider on one of the steeper parts of the descent

An X-Bionic rider on one of the steeper parts of the descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 49

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) preparing to hit a drop

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) preparing to hit a drop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 49

Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) is one of the few riders with experience on this course

Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) is one of the few riders with experience on this course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 49

The turns came fast and furious on the wooded singletrack

The turns came fast and furious on the wooded singletrack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 49

Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) riding some roots and rocks

Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) riding some roots and rocks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 49

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) fighting for a podium spot

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) fighting for a podium spot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 49

Anna Villar Argente shredding some sweet singletrack

Anna Villar Argente shredding some sweet singletrack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 49

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) suffered a serious mechanical that cost her many places

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) suffered a serious mechanical that cost her many places
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 49

Eva Lechner (Colnago) was not having the ride she had hoped for

Eva Lechner (Colnago) was not having the ride she had hoped for
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 49

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) negotiation some tight singletrack

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) negotiation some tight singletrack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 49

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) spent most of the race chasing back to the leaders

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) spent most of the race chasing back to the leaders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 49

The elite women's podium: Blaza Klemencic, Marie-Helene Premont, Catharine Pendrel, Georgia Gould, Elisabeth Osl.

The elite women's podium: Blaza Klemencic, Marie-Helene Premont, Catharine Pendrel, Georgia Gould, Elisabeth Osl.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 27 of 49

Time to celebrate

Time to celebrate
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 28 of 49

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) takes a bottle.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) takes a bottle.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 29 of 49

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) attacked early on lap one.

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) attacked early on lap one.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 30 of 49

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) takes a feed.

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) takes a feed.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 31 of 49

The Chinese have returned to World Cup racing.

The Chinese have returned to World Cup racing.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 32 of 49

Katrin Leumann (goldwurst-power.ch) takes the lead at the start of the women's race.

Katrin Leumann (goldwurst-power.ch) takes the lead at the start of the women's race.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 33 of 49

Elite women's World Cup podium

Elite women's World Cup podium
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 34 of 49

Catharine Pendrel with her World Cup trophy

Catharine Pendrel with her World Cup trophy
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 35 of 49

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) holds off a late surge by Marie-Helene Premont to take the Windham World Cup victory

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) holds off a late surge by Marie-Helene Premont to take the Windham World Cup victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 49

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins the Windham World Cup and the overall World Cup title

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins the Windham World Cup and the overall World Cup title
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 49

Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) had multiple mechanicals.

Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) had multiple mechanicals.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 38 of 49

Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) was challenging for a podium midway through the race.

Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) was challenging for a podium midway through the race.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 39 of 49

Top Team: Luna Pro.

Top Team: Luna Pro.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 40 of 49

The U23 women's podium: Annie Last, Tanja Zakelj, Alexandra Engen.

The U23 women's podium: Annie Last, Tanja Zakelj, Alexandra Engen.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 41 of 49

Catharine Pendrel's parents wait for her to finish.

Catharine Pendrel's parents wait for her to finish.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 42 of 49

Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro Team).

Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro Team).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 43 of 49

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 44 of 49

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team).

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 45 of 49

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team).

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 46 of 49

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) is still looking for her first World Cup win on her 29er.

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) is still looking for her first World Cup win on her 29er.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 47 of 49

Cyclocross rider Katie Compton (Planet Bike) has make a good transition to MTB.

Cyclocross rider Katie Compton (Planet Bike) has make a good transition to MTB.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 48 of 49

Tanja Zakelj, top Under 23 rider.

Tanja Zakelj, top Under 23 rider.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 49 of 49

Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) just behind Pendrel to take second place

Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) just behind Pendrel to take second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) was crowned as the new World Cup champion as the 2010 UCI cross country Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Saturday in Windham, New York. Pendrel capped her World Cup season with her second victory of the year. For Canada, the women's race provided a strong lead in to the UCI World Mountain Bike Championships next week at Mont Ste Anne, Canada, as Marie-Hélène Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) showed her form of old, finishing second.

"This is amazing, to win my second World Cup of the season, and the World Cup title, all a week before the world championships take place in Canada," said Pendrel. "To win a World Cup race is always special, but to be consistent right through the season and win the title is hard. The race for the title was so tight all season, that it is extra special to win it."

The 5.4-kilometre course was straightforward: a long climb followed by a quick descent. The riders zig-zagged their way up the climb, alternating open double track with loose, rocky and rooty singletrack, then descended through more of the same back to the start.

Pendrel and Premont distanced themselves from the rest of the field quickly as the five-lap race commenced. Pendrel, the World Cup leader coming into the race, had two worries: Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) only 54 points back in the standings, and Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) at 59 points. Koerber was the bigger worry on this track, having won here in the national series race the previous year, and with a home crowd behind her.

In turned out that neither was a factor. Pendrel quickly shot to a 25-second advantage over Premont, with her Luna teammate Georgia Gould sitting in third, but steadily falling further behind through the race. Koerber started in fourth but faded badly to eventually finish sixth, 4:21 down, while Lechner was a distant 18th, over eight minutes in arrears.

The only real battle was at the front - Pendrel would start each lap approximately 25 seconds in front of Premont, who would close the gap on the climb, only to see it open on the descent. In the final lap, the 2008 World Cup champion gave an extra surge and caught Pendrel just before the top of the climb.

"I'm usually stronger in the first half of the race," said Pendrel. "So I wanted to go out hard and establish a gap. But Marie was climbing well, and I knew she was coming up. I was able to get the front into the descent and then I could control things, and it was enough."

Pendrel’s winning margin was a scant four seconds over Premont. Gould took third, but over two minutes down, with Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic) fourth and last year's World Cup champion Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) taking fifth.

Premont, who struggled last year and earlier this season, was extremely pleased to see her form peaking just before the world championships take place in her hometown.  She moved from 13th to eighth in the final standings.

"I had a very good start, and I was able to be at the front and stay within 15 to 30 seconds of Catharine,” she said. “Then on the last lap I knew it was my final chance, so I gave it everything I had, but Catharine was able to get in front for the downhill. It's a good time to be in this shape, one week before the world championships. I know I can do well next week."

In the final overall standings, Pendrel won the title with 1044 points, followed by Koerber at 865 and Lechner at 810. Gould jumped from fifth to fourth in the final standings and Swiss rider Esther Süss moved up from sixth to the final podium spot with the absence of world champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1:39:48
2Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:04
3Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:02:07
4Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:03:17
5Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team0:03:41
6Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek0:04:21
7Esther Süss (Swi)0:04:26
8Katrin Leumann (Swi)
9Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda/Seven/NoTubes0:05:09
10Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea0:05:23
11Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek0:05:27
12Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:06:14
13Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:06:29
14Katherine Compton (USA)0:06:41
15Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:06:57
16Amanda Sin (Can)0:07:46
17Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:08:08
18Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
19Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:08:30
20Annie Last* (GBr)0:08:34
21Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team0:08:35
22Alexandra Engen* (Swe)0:09:03
23Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:09:21
24Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team0:09:41
25Hanna Klein (Ger)0:09:49
26Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:10:01
27Annika Langvad (Den)0:10:11
28Rosara Joseph (NZl)0:10:14
29Chengyuan Ren (Chn)0:11:09
30Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:11:17
31Qinglan Shi (Chn)0:11:44
32Barbara Benko* (Hun)0:12:32
33Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea0:13:00
34Daniela Veronesi (SMr)0:13:52
35Yolande Speedy (RSA)0:14:15
36Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn)0:14:53
37Heather Logie (Aus)0:14:56
38Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo0:15:16
39Jennifer Smith (NZl)0:15:21
40Judy Freeman (USA)0:15:41
41Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)0:15:47
42Catherine Vipond (Can)0:16:15
43Fiona Macdermid (NZl)0:16:39
44Kate Potter (Aus)0:17:07
45Mical Dyck (Can)0:18:59
46Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory Team0:19:07
47Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)0:19:08
-1lapKrista Park (USA)
-1lapErin Huck (USA)
-1lapYing Liu (Chn)
-1lapKatherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
-1lapCindy Montambault (Can)
-2lapsNicola Leary (NZl)
-2lapsKatherine O'neill* (NZl)
-2lapsMariske Strauss* (RSA)
-2lapsAnina Aaron (USA)
-2lapsKimberly Flynn (USA)
-2lapsBryna Nestor (USA)
-2lapsRoberta Kelly Stopa (Bra)
-2lapsLydia Tanner* (USA)
-2lapsAnna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D.
-2lapsDaniela Rojas* (Chi)
-3lapsMichelle Bellamy (NZl)
-3lapsRowena Fry (Aus)
DNFRocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
DNFLily Matthews* (GBr)
DNSEmily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team77pts
2Subaru-Gary Fisher46
3Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team42
4Central Pro Team38
5Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain35
6Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol32
7MBK Orbea21
8Lapierre International18
9Bikepark.ch Scott16
10Giant Swiss Team7

Final World Cup individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1044pts
2Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher865
3Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol810
4Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team798
5Esther Süss (Swi)744
6Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team688
7Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team678
8Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain650
9Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol643
10Katrin Leumann (Swi)624
11Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team594
12Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour570
13Mary Mcconneloug (USA)498
14Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice472
15Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott461
16Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea445
17Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher419
18Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team386
19Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International381
20Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team368
21Katherine Compton (USA)358
22Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team338
23Hanna Klein (Ger)303
24Annie Last* (GBr)286
25Janka Stevkova (Svk)282
26Annika Langvad (Den)270
27Anna Villar Argente (Spa)268
28Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing267
29Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing256
30Amanda Sin (Can)254
31Rosara Joseph (NZl)250
32Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team242
33Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team229
34Alexandra Engen* (Swe)226
35Rie Katayama (Jpn)217
36Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)215
37Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team205
38Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo192
39Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)184
40Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team178
41Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee149
42Barbara Benko* (Hun)135
43Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour122
44Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice122
45Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team120
46Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice118
47Yolande Speedy (RSA)104
48Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)102
49Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol100
50Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour100
51Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC99
52Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)97
53Nicola Leary (NZl)95
54Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea89
55Judith Pollinger* (Ita)87
56Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)81
57Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice80
58Daniela Veronesi (SMr)78
59Qinglan Shi (Chn)76
60Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)75
61Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team74
62Catherine Vipond (Can)71
63Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team62
64Mical Dyck (Can)61
65Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC57
66Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)52
67Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott52
68Chengyuan Ren (Chn)48
69Ivonne Kraft (Ger)46
70Chloe Forsman (USA)46
71Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn)44
72Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)42
73Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour42
74Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)41
75Katarzyna Solus* (Pol)40
76Julie Krasniak* (Fra)39
77Vera Andreeva* (Rus)38
78Evelyn Staffler (Ita)34
79Ying Liu (Chn)34
80Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team33
81Heather Logie (Aus)32
82Jennifer Smith (NZl)29
83Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)29
84Judy Freeman (USA)28
85Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)27
86Sandra Walter (Can)27
87Fiona Macdermid (NZl)25
88Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo25
89Kate Potter (Aus)24
90Samara Sheppard* (NZl)23
91Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory Team22
92Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)21
93Mikaela Kofman* (Can)21
94Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)21
95Krista Park (USA)20
96Erin Huck (USA)19
97Silke Schmidt (Ger)19
98Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition17
99Serena Calvetti* (Ita)17
100Lily Matthews* (GBr)17
101Cindy Montambault (Can)16
102Katherine O'neill* (NZl)14
103Mariske Strauss* (RSA)13
104Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee13
105Tatjana Dold (Ger)13
106Anina Aaron (USA)12
107Melanie Spath (Ger)12
108Kimberly Flynn (USA)11
109Carina Kirssi (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team11
110Bryna Nestor (USA)10
111Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team10
112Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team10
113Roberta Kelly Stopa (Bra)9
114Karin Groen (Ned)9
115Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane9
116Lydia Tanner* (USA)8
117Nina Gulino* (Ita)8
118Mirre Stallen (Ned)8

Final World Cup team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team457pts
2Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol275
3Subaru-Gary Fisher245
4Central Pro Team216
5Topeak Ergon Racing Team130
6Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain129
7Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team117
8BH-Suntour114
9Bikepark.ch Scott94
10CCC Polkowice84
11MBK Orbea83
12JBG-2 Professional MTB Team71
13Lapierre International61
14Specialized Factory Racing53
15Trek World Racing37
16Massi Team31
17Giant Swiss Team18
18Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo14
19Multivan Merida Biking Team12
20Team Merida Combee6
21Hard Rocx Racing Team6

Latest on Cyclingnews