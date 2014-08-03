Belomoina wins Under 23 cross country at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
Rissveds leads overall World Cup standings
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|1:28:15
|2
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz
|0:01:07
|3
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:02:52
|4
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:04:03
|5
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:05:55
|6
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:06:31
|7
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|0:07:01
|8
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:09:00
|9
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|0:10:18
|10
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:11:28
|11
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|0:11:44
|12
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|0:12:27
|13
|Rachel Pageau (Can)
|0:13:19
|14
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|0:13:50
|15
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
|0:15:42
|16
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|0:15:54
|17
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|0:17:25
|18
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|0:18:24
|19
|Emily Shields (USA)
|0:20:30
|-1lap
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|-1lap
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|-1lap
|Kaylee Blevins (USA)
|-1lap
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team
|-1lap
|Michela Molina (Ecu)
|-1lap
|Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)
|-2laps
|Diana Espinoza (Ecu)
|-2laps
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|-2laps
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|-2laps
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)
|-3laps
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|-3laps
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|DNF
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|DNF
|Gabrielle April (Can)
|DNF
|Fernanda Castro (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|287
|pts
|2
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|264
|3
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|260
|4
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz
|250
|5
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|180
|6
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|179
|7
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|137
|8
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|123
|9
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|98
|10
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|75
|11
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|71
|12
|Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)
|67
|13
|Kristina Kirillova (Rus)
|57
|14
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|56
|15
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|52
|16
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|35
|17
|Amber Johnston (NZl)
|33
|18
|Haley Smith (Can)
|29
|19
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|29
|20
|Ling Yang (Chn)
|27
|21
|Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team
|26
|22
|Emily Parkes (Aus)
|24
|23
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|24
|24
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team
|24
|25
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|22
|26
|Rachel Pageau (Can)
|21
|27
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|21
|28
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|20
|29
|Samantha Hope (NZl)
|20
|30
|Vera Adrian (Nam)
|20
|31
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|18
|32
|Ashleigh Moffatt (RSA)
|18
|33
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|16
|34
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|14
|35
|Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
|14
|36
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
|13
|37
|Alice Barnes (GBr)
|13
|38
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott
|12
|39
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|10
|40
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|8
|41
|Emily Shields (USA)
|7
|42
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|6
|43
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|5
|44
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team
|5
|45
|Kaylee Blevins (USA)
|4
|46
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team
|4
|47
|Michela Molina (Ecu)
|2
|48
|Majlen Müller (Ger)
|2
|49
|Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)
|1
