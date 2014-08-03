Trending

Belomoina wins Under 23 cross country at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Rissveds leads overall World Cup standings

Results

Under 23 women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team1:28:15
2Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz0:01:07
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:02:52
4Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team0:04:03
5Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:05:55
6Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:06:31
7Barbora Machulkova (Cze)0:07:01
8Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:09:00
9Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:10:18
10Haley Smith (Can)0:11:28
11Catherine Fleury (Can)0:11:44
12Shayna Powless (USA)0:12:27
13Rachel Pageau (Can)0:13:19
14Estelle Boudot (Fra)0:13:50
15Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)0:15:42
16Laura Bietola (Can)0:15:54
17Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior0:17:25
18Laurence Harvey (Can)0:18:24
19Emily Shields (USA)0:20:30
-1lapFrederique Trudel (Can)
-1lapAndreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
-1lapKaylee Blevins (USA)
-1lapAnnefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team
-1lapMichela Molina (Ecu)
-1lapInes Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)
-2lapsDiana Espinoza (Ecu)
-2lapsEllen Noble (USA)
-2lapsElyse Nieuwold (Can)
-2lapsFrédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)
-3lapsCayley Brooks (Can)
-3lapsMaghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
DNFLisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
DNFGabrielle April (Can)
DNFFernanda Castro (Chi)

Under 23 women cross country World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team287pts
2Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team264
3Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team260
4Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz250
5Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team180
6Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya179
7Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC137
8Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC123
9Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team98
10Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team75
11Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior71
12Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)67
13Kristina Kirillova (Rus)57
14Barbora Machulkova (Cze)56
15Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team52
16Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team35
17Amber Johnston (NZl)33
18Haley Smith (Can)29
19Alessia Bulleri (Ita)29
20Ling Yang (Chn)27
21Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team26
22Emily Parkes (Aus)24
23Candice Neethling (RSA)24
24Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team24
25Holly Harris (Aus)22
26Rachel Pageau (Can)21
27Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team21
28Catherine Fleury (Can)20
29Samantha Hope (NZl)20
30Vera Adrian (Nam)20
31Shayna Powless (USA)18
32Ashleigh Moffatt (RSA)18
33Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol16
34Estelle Boudot (Fra)14
35Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia14
36Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)13
37Alice Barnes (GBr)13
38Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott12
39Laura Bietola (Can)10
40Laurence Harvey (Can)8
41Emily Shields (USA)7
42Frederique Trudel (Can)6
43Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)5
44Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team5
45Kaylee Blevins (USA)4
46Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team4
47Michela Molina (Ecu)2
48Majlen Müller (Ger)2
49Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)1

