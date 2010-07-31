Scheurmans leads Belgian charge
Vieider outpaces Luyten for silver
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Schuermans (Belgium)
|1:15:56
|2
|Maximilian Vieider (Italy)
|0:00:33
|3
|Jeff Luyten (Belgium)
|0:01:15
|4
|Antoine Caron (Canada)
|0:01:55
|5
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Germany)
|0:02:05
|6
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|0:02:31
|7
|Richard Anderson (New Zealand)
|0:02:42
|8
|Ole Hem (Norway)
|0:02:52
|9
|Steven James (Great Britain)
|0:02:57
|10
|Leandre Bouchard (Canada)
|0:03:08
|11
|Evan Mcneely (Canada)
|0:03:11
|12
|Sascha Bleher (Germany)
|0:03:31
|13
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|0:03:39
|14
|Bart De Vocht (Belgium)
|0:04:06
|15
|Mitchell Bailey (Canada)
|0:04:18
|16
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
|0:04:29
|17
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|18
|Urban Ferencak (Slovenia)
|0:04:45
|19
|Carlos Enrique Moran Manzo (Mexico)
|0:04:55
|20
|Tobias Spescha (Switzerland)
|0:04:57
|21
|Pieter Geluykens (Belgium)
|0:05:06
|22
|Gregor Raggl (Austria)
|0:05:19
|23
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukraine)
|0:05:21
|24
|Philipp Hediger (Switzerland)
|0:05:27
|25
|Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)
|0:05:55
|26
|Jeremy Martin (Canada)
|0:06:05
|27
|Severin Sagesser (Switzerland)
|0:06:16
|28
|Andrea Righettini (Italy)
|0:06:34
|29
|Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)
|0:06:35
|30
|Antonio Santos Ridao (Spain)
|0:06:38
|31
|Benjamin Boulenc (France)
|0:06:48
|32
|Fabrice Mels (Belgium)
|0:06:52
|33
|Edoardo Bonetto (Italy)
|0:06:53
|34
|Didier Bats (Belgium)
|0:07:02
|35
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spain)
|0:07:15
|36
|Thijs Zuurbier (Netherlands)
|0:07:19
|37
|Jozef Bebcak (Slovakia)
|0:07:27
|38
|Roger Walder (Switzerland)
|0:07:29
|39
|Florian Suter (Switzerland)
|40
|Robbert De Nijs (Netherlands)
|0:08:12
|41
|Christoph Mick (Austria)
|0:08:38
|42
|Tobias Saether (Norway)
|0:08:53
|43
|Olivier Bruwiere (Belgium)
|0:08:56
|44
|Nicolas Prudencio (Chile)
|45
|Jan Svorada (Czech Republic)
|0:09:32
|46
|Radim Kovar (Czech Republic)
|0:09:34
|47
|Daniel Hula (Slovakia)
|0:09:47
|48
|Armin Keibacher (Italy)
|0:09:50
|49
|Louis Wolf (Germany)
|0:09:51
|50
|Yevgen Lyvadnii (Ukraine)
|0:10:31
|51
|Rien Terpstra (Netherlands)
|0:10:59
|52
|Sturla Aune (Norway)
|0:11:16
|53
|Roy Goldstein (Israel)
|0:11:35
|54
|Matteo Cassoni (Italy)
|0:11:36
|55
|Vadim Galeyev (Kazakhstan)
|0:11:42
|56
|José Gaspar (Portugal)
|0:11:46
|57
|Jiri Ostadal (Czech Republic)
|0:12:19
|58
|Luca Chiantaretto (Italy)
|0:12:40
|59
|Hanus James (Australia)
|0:12:56
|60
|Grant Ferguson (Great Britain)
|0:13:19
|61
|Nurlan Duisenov (Kazakhstan)
|0:14:04
|62
|Christoph Innerebner (Italy)
|0:14:33
|63
|Jeroen Van Eck (Netherlands)
|0:15:42
|64
|Milan Dolezal (Czech Republic)
|0:16:07
|65
|Michael Millerferli (Austria)
|0:17:54
|66
|Gergo Meggyesi (Hungary)
|0:17:56
|67
|Lorenzo Gazocchi (Italy)
|0:19:44
