Scheurmans leads Belgian charge

Vieider outpaces Luyten for silver

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Schuermans (Belgium)1:15:56
2Maximilian Vieider (Italy)0:00:33
3Jeff Luyten (Belgium)0:01:15
4Antoine Caron (Canada)0:01:55
5Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Germany)0:02:05
6Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:02:31
7Richard Anderson (New Zealand)0:02:42
8Ole Hem (Norway)0:02:52
9Steven James (Great Britain)0:02:57
10Leandre Bouchard (Canada)0:03:08
11Evan Mcneely (Canada)0:03:11
12Sascha Bleher (Germany)0:03:31
13Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)0:03:39
14Bart De Vocht (Belgium)0:04:06
15Mitchell Bailey (Canada)0:04:18
16Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)0:04:29
17Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
18Urban Ferencak (Slovenia)0:04:45
19Carlos Enrique Moran Manzo (Mexico)0:04:55
20Tobias Spescha (Switzerland)0:04:57
21Pieter Geluykens (Belgium)0:05:06
22Gregor Raggl (Austria)0:05:19
23Anton Liyubuy (Ukraine)0:05:21
24Philipp Hediger (Switzerland)0:05:27
25Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)0:05:55
26Jeremy Martin (Canada)0:06:05
27Severin Sagesser (Switzerland)0:06:16
28Andrea Righettini (Italy)0:06:34
29Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)0:06:35
30Antonio Santos Ridao (Spain)0:06:38
31Benjamin Boulenc (France)0:06:48
32Fabrice Mels (Belgium)0:06:52
33Edoardo Bonetto (Italy)0:06:53
34Didier Bats (Belgium)0:07:02
35Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spain)0:07:15
36Thijs Zuurbier (Netherlands)0:07:19
37Jozef Bebcak (Slovakia)0:07:27
38Roger Walder (Switzerland)0:07:29
39Florian Suter (Switzerland)
40Robbert De Nijs (Netherlands)0:08:12
41Christoph Mick (Austria)0:08:38
42Tobias Saether (Norway)0:08:53
43Olivier Bruwiere (Belgium)0:08:56
44Nicolas Prudencio (Chile)
45Jan Svorada (Czech Republic)0:09:32
46Radim Kovar (Czech Republic)0:09:34
47Daniel Hula (Slovakia)0:09:47
48Armin Keibacher (Italy)0:09:50
49Louis Wolf (Germany)0:09:51
50Yevgen Lyvadnii (Ukraine)0:10:31
51Rien Terpstra (Netherlands)0:10:59
52Sturla Aune (Norway)0:11:16
53Roy Goldstein (Israel)0:11:35
54Matteo Cassoni (Italy)0:11:36
55Vadim Galeyev (Kazakhstan)0:11:42
56José Gaspar (Portugal)0:11:46
57Jiri Ostadal (Czech Republic)0:12:19
58Luca Chiantaretto (Italy)0:12:40
59Hanus James (Australia)0:12:56
60Grant Ferguson (Great Britain)0:13:19
61Nurlan Duisenov (Kazakhstan)0:14:04
62Christoph Innerebner (Italy)0:14:33
63Jeroen Van Eck (Netherlands)0:15:42
64Milan Dolezal (Czech Republic)0:16:07
65Michael Millerferli (Austria)0:17:54
66Gergo Meggyesi (Hungary)0:17:56
67Lorenzo Gazocchi (Italy)0:19:44

