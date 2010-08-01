Beerten wins again
Suspension Center rider takes second straight World Cup win
Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center) took her second straight win of the season at round five of the four cross World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy. A large crowd came out in the warm evening sun of the Italian Dolomite Mountains to cheer on the eight women, on a track virtually unchanged from the World Championships in 2008.
Related Articles
The Dutch rider was head and shoulders above the rest of the women's field. Unlike the rest of the riders, she was clearing the same big jumps as the men on the lower half of the course, and easily won the final.
Austrian Anita Molcik, her rival for the overall title, did not have the same ability on the more technical aspects of the course, but used her very fast start to win her semi-final and then take second to Beerten in the final. Katy Curd of Great Britain took third and Joanna Petterson of South Africa fourth.
"I really like this course," said Beerten. "Even at the beginning of the week when I first rode it, I felt comfortable here. I knew that it was important to be able to do all the jumps, so I have been practicing on them, and it really made a difference."
Beerten now leads Molcik by 45 points in the standings, with one race remaining, so this competition is not over.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center
|2
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|3
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|4
|Joanna Petterson (RSA)
|5
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|6
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|7
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|8
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|55
|pts
|2
|Suspension Center
|40
|3
|Agang Racing
|30
|4
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|26
|5
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|22
|6
|Rocky Mountain UK
|14
|7
|Thoemus Racing Team
|10
|8
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center
|2
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|3
|Jana Horakova (Cze)
|4
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
|5
|Romana Labounkova (Cze)
|6
|Joanna Petterson (RSA)
|7
|Sarsha Huntington (Aus)
|8
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|9
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
|10
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|11
|Caroline Buchanan (Aus)
|12
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|13
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|14
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|15
|Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|16
|Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|377
|pts
|2
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|181
|3
|Suspension Center
|175
|4
|Agang Racing
|98
|5
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|90
|6
|Norco World Team
|70
|7
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|46
|8
|Commencal
|44
|9
|Rocky Mountain UK
|40
|10
|Thoemus Racing Team
|28
|11
|MS Evil Racing
|18
|12
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|15
|13
|2Stage Factory
|5
|14
|Unior Tools Team
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy