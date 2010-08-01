Trending

Beerten wins again

Suspension Center rider takes second straight World Cup win

World Cup leader, Anneke Beerten.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Women's four cross heats, lead by Jana Horakova (Duratec) and Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center)

(Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )
A large crowd came out to enjoy the evening sun and 4-Cross racing.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Anita Molcik.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center) leading Anita Molcik in the final.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Women's podium: Joanna Petterson, Anita Molcik, Anneke Beerten, Katy Curd, Steffi Marth.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center) took her second straight win of the season at round five of the four cross World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy. A large crowd came out in the warm evening sun of the Italian Dolomite Mountains to cheer on the eight women, on a track virtually unchanged from the World Championships in 2008.

The Dutch rider was head and shoulders above the rest of the women's field. Unlike the rest of the riders, she was clearing the same big jumps as the men on the lower half of the course, and easily won the final.

Austrian Anita Molcik, her rival for the overall title, did not have the same ability on the more technical aspects of the course, but used her very fast start to win her semi-final and then take second to Beerten in the final. Katy Curd of Great Britain took third and Joanna Petterson of South Africa fourth.

"I really like this course," said Beerten. "Even at the beginning of the week when I first rode it, I felt comfortable here. I knew that it was important to be able to do all the jumps, so I have been practicing on them, and it really made a difference."

Beerten now leads Molcik by 45 points in the standings, with one race remaining, so this competition is not over.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center
2Anita Molcik (Aut)
3Katy Curd (GBr)
4Joanna Petterson (RSA)
5Steffi Marth (Ger)
6Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
7Morgane Charre (Fra)
8Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team55pts
2Suspension Center40
3Agang Racing30
4Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team26
5Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team22
6Rocky Mountain UK14
7Thoemus Racing Team10
8RC Alpine Commencal Austria3

World Cup individual standings after round 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center
2Anita Molcik (Aut)
3Jana Horakova (Cze)
4Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
5Romana Labounkova (Cze)
6Joanna Petterson (RSA)
7Sarsha Huntington (Aus)
8Katy Curd (GBr)
9Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
10Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
11Caroline Buchanan (Aus)
12Steffi Marth (Ger)
13Morgane Charre (Fra)
14Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
15Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team
16Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)

World Cup team standings after round 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team377pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team181
3Suspension Center175
4Agang Racing98
5Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team90
6Norco World Team70
7Team Sunn Montgenevre46
8Commencal44
9Rocky Mountain UK40
10Thoemus Racing Team28
11MS Evil Racing18
12RC Alpine Commencal Austria15
132Stage Factory5
14Unior Tools Team3

