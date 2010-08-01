Image 1 of 7 World Cup leader, Anneke Beerten. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 7 Women's four cross heats, lead by Jana Horakova (Duratec) and Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center) (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 3 of 7 A large crowd came out to enjoy the evening sun and 4-Cross racing. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 7 Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 7 Anita Molcik. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 7 Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center) leading Anita Molcik in the final. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 7 Women's podium: Joanna Petterson, Anita Molcik, Anneke Beerten, Katy Curd, Steffi Marth. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center) took her second straight win of the season at round five of the four cross World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy. A large crowd came out in the warm evening sun of the Italian Dolomite Mountains to cheer on the eight women, on a track virtually unchanged from the World Championships in 2008.

Related Articles Beerten beats the best

The Dutch rider was head and shoulders above the rest of the women's field. Unlike the rest of the riders, she was clearing the same big jumps as the men on the lower half of the course, and easily won the final.

Austrian Anita Molcik, her rival for the overall title, did not have the same ability on the more technical aspects of the course, but used her very fast start to win her semi-final and then take second to Beerten in the final. Katy Curd of Great Britain took third and Joanna Petterson of South Africa fourth.

"I really like this course," said Beerten. "Even at the beginning of the week when I first rode it, I felt comfortable here. I knew that it was important to be able to do all the jumps, so I have been practicing on them, and it really made a difference."

Beerten now leads Molcik by 45 points in the standings, with one race remaining, so this competition is not over.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center 2 Anita Molcik (Aut) 3 Katy Curd (GBr) 4 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 5 Steffi Marth (Ger) 6 Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 7 Morgane Charre (Fra) 8 Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 55 pts 2 Suspension Center 40 3 Agang Racing 30 4 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 26 5 Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 22 6 Rocky Mountain UK 14 7 Thoemus Racing Team 10 8 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 3

World Cup individual standings after round 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center 2 Anita Molcik (Aut) 3 Jana Horakova (Cze) 4 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 5 Romana Labounkova (Cze) 6 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 7 Sarsha Huntington (Aus) 8 Katy Curd (GBr) 9 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 10 Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 11 Caroline Buchanan (Aus) 12 Steffi Marth (Ger) 13 Morgane Charre (Fra) 14 Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 15 Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team 16 Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)