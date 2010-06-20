Trending

Beerten beats the best

Dutch rider betters her qualifying performance

Womens 4X podium ceremony

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Defending 2009 women's four cross World Cup champion Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center) finally won her first World Cup of the year in the cold temperatures and mud of Leogang, Austria. Beerten's win also vaulted her into the lead of the overall series.

In the absence of World Cup leader Jana Horakova of the Czech Republic, who is preparing for the BMX World Championships, the lead for the women's series was going to change, but would it be Beerten, local Austrian favourite Anita Molcik or Czech rider Romana Labounkova?

Labounkova qualified fastest, followed by Molcik and Beerten, but all three were separated by less than a second.

Molcik crashed out in the slippery conditions in the semi-final round, setting up a final with Beerten, Labounkova, Fionn Griffiths (Norco World Team) and South African Joanna Petterson.

Beerten got a good start gate and led from start to finish, while Griffiths and Labounkova fought for second. The pair tangled on the last turn, allowing Petterson to squeak by for second, with Labounkova having to settle for third. Molcik won the small final for fifth place.

The win put Beerten into the series lead, 10 points ahead of the absent Horakova, with Molcik a further 10 points back in third.

Full Results

Women Final 1-4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center
2Joanna Petterson (RSA)
3Romana Labounkova (Cze)
4Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team

Women Final 5-8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Anita Molcik (Aut) Yeti
6Katy Curd (GBr)
7Sarsha Huntington (Aus)
8Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team

Women Quarterfinals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Steffi Marth (Ger)
10Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
11Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RCAlpine Commencal Austria
12Tereza Votavova (Cze)
13Laura Brethauer (Ger)
14Neven Steinmetz (USA)
15Lea Schleifenbaum (Ger)

Women's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team91pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team40
3Suspension Center40
4Norco World Team20
5Team Sunn Montgenevre20
6MS Evil Racing18
7Agang Racing8
8Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team7
9Unior Tools Team3

Women's individual World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center230pts
2Jana Horakova (Cze)220
3Anita Molcik (Aut)210
4Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team160
5Romana Labounkova (Cze)130
6Sarsha Huntington (Aus)110
7Joanna Petterson (RSA)75
8Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center60
9Caroline Buchanan (Aus)40
10Katy Curd (GBr)40
11Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team35
12Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team5
13Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)5

Women's team World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team322pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team155
3Suspension Center135
4Norco World Team70
5Agang Racing68
6Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team68
7Team Sunn Montgenevre46
8Commencal44
9Rocky Mountain UK26
10Thoemus Racing Team18
11MS Evil Racing18
12RC Alpine Commencal Austria12
132Stage Factory5
14Unior Tools Team3

