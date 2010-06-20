Beerten beats the best
Dutch rider betters her qualifying performance
Defending 2009 women's four cross World Cup champion Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center) finally won her first World Cup of the year in the cold temperatures and mud of Leogang, Austria. Beerten's win also vaulted her into the lead of the overall series.
In the absence of World Cup leader Jana Horakova of the Czech Republic, who is preparing for the BMX World Championships, the lead for the women's series was going to change, but would it be Beerten, local Austrian favourite Anita Molcik or Czech rider Romana Labounkova?
Labounkova qualified fastest, followed by Molcik and Beerten, but all three were separated by less than a second.
Molcik crashed out in the slippery conditions in the semi-final round, setting up a final with Beerten, Labounkova, Fionn Griffiths (Norco World Team) and South African Joanna Petterson.
Beerten got a good start gate and led from start to finish, while Griffiths and Labounkova fought for second. The pair tangled on the last turn, allowing Petterson to squeak by for second, with Labounkova having to settle for third. Molcik won the small final for fifth place.
The win put Beerten into the series lead, 10 points ahead of the absent Horakova, with Molcik a further 10 points back in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center
|2
|Joanna Petterson (RSA)
|3
|Romana Labounkova (Cze)
|4
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Anita Molcik (Aut) Yeti
|6
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|7
|Sarsha Huntington (Aus)
|8
|Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|9
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|10
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|11
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RCAlpine Commencal Austria
|12
|Tereza Votavova (Cze)
|13
|Laura Brethauer (Ger)
|14
|Neven Steinmetz (USA)
|15
|Lea Schleifenbaum (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|91
|pts
|2
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|40
|3
|Suspension Center
|40
|4
|Norco World Team
|20
|5
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|20
|6
|MS Evil Racing
|18
|7
|Agang Racing
|8
|8
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|7
|9
|Unior Tools Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center
|230
|pts
|2
|Jana Horakova (Cze)
|220
|3
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|210
|4
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
|160
|5
|Romana Labounkova (Cze)
|130
|6
|Sarsha Huntington (Aus)
|110
|7
|Joanna Petterson (RSA)
|75
|8
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
|60
|9
|Caroline Buchanan (Aus)
|40
|10
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|40
|11
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|35
|12
|Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|5
|13
|Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|322
|pts
|2
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|155
|3
|Suspension Center
|135
|4
|Norco World Team
|70
|5
|Agang Racing
|68
|6
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|68
|7
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|46
|8
|Commencal
|44
|9
|Rocky Mountain UK
|26
|10
|Thoemus Racing Team
|18
|11
|MS Evil Racing
|18
|12
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|12
|13
|2Stage Factory
|5
|14
|Unior Tools Team
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy