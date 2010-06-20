Womens 4X podium ceremony (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Defending 2009 women's four cross World Cup champion Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center) finally won her first World Cup of the year in the cold temperatures and mud of Leogang, Austria. Beerten's win also vaulted her into the lead of the overall series.

In the absence of World Cup leader Jana Horakova of the Czech Republic, who is preparing for the BMX World Championships, the lead for the women's series was going to change, but would it be Beerten, local Austrian favourite Anita Molcik or Czech rider Romana Labounkova?

Labounkova qualified fastest, followed by Molcik and Beerten, but all three were separated by less than a second.

Molcik crashed out in the slippery conditions in the semi-final round, setting up a final with Beerten, Labounkova, Fionn Griffiths (Norco World Team) and South African Joanna Petterson.

Beerten got a good start gate and led from start to finish, while Griffiths and Labounkova fought for second. The pair tangled on the last turn, allowing Petterson to squeak by for second, with Labounkova having to settle for third. Molcik won the small final for fifth place.

The win put Beerten into the series lead, 10 points ahead of the absent Horakova, with Molcik a further 10 points back in third.

Full Results

Women Final 1-4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center 2 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 3 Romana Labounkova (Cze) 4 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team

Women Final 5-8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Anita Molcik (Aut) Yeti 6 Katy Curd (GBr) 7 Sarsha Huntington (Aus) 8 Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team

Women Quarterfinals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Steffi Marth (Ger) 10 Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 11 Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RCAlpine Commencal Austria 12 Tereza Votavova (Cze) 13 Laura Brethauer (Ger) 14 Neven Steinmetz (USA) 15 Lea Schleifenbaum (Ger)

Women's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 91 pts 2 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 40 3 Suspension Center 40 4 Norco World Team 20 5 Team Sunn Montgenevre 20 6 MS Evil Racing 18 7 Agang Racing 8 8 Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 7 9 Unior Tools Team 3

Women's individual World Cup standings after four rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center 230 pts 2 Jana Horakova (Cze) 220 3 Anita Molcik (Aut) 210 4 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 160 5 Romana Labounkova (Cze) 130 6 Sarsha Huntington (Aus) 110 7 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 75 8 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 60 9 Caroline Buchanan (Aus) 40 10 Katy Curd (GBr) 40 11 Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 35 12 Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team 5 13 Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut) 5