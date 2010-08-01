Trending

Rinderknecht wins with aggressive ride

Graves takes fourth to secure World Cup title

Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) locked up the men's overall four cross title despite finishing fourth behind Swiss champion Roger Rinderknecht, at round five of the World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy.

A large crowd came out in the warm evening sun of the Italian Dolomite Mountains to cheer on the 64 men who had made it through qualifying to contest the heats competition. The track was the same as used for the World Championships in 2008, with most contests decided within the first two corners.

Rinderknecht had the rare distinction of beating Graves for the number one seed in qualifying. Both riders advanced steadily to the final by winning all of their heats, and were joined by Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) and Michal Prokop (Agang Racing) in the men's final.

Out of the gate, through the first corner and the small jumps of the second straight, Graves had a clear lead on Rinderknecht, but coming out of the second corner, the World Cup leader and World Champion had suddenly dropped to fourth.

Video showed afterward that Rinderknecht and Graves had clashed in the corner, with the Swiss rider on the inside coming up on Graves and sticking his elbow right up into the Australian's throat. Just the rough and tumble of four cross or a foul? Officials did not sanction it, and Graves didn't protest, so Rinderknecht took the win, ahead of Slavik and Prokop, with Graves rolling in fourth.

Graves was nonetheless angry with the move by Rinderknecht. "He stepped over the line, I think. It's all part of racing, but that was pretty dodgy."

With Graves' only potential rival for the overall title, Slavik, finishing second, Graves now has 535 points to Slavik's 400. With 125 points for a win, it means that the Australian has won the men's title with one race remaining.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
2Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
3Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing
4Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
5Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
6Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
7Quentin Derbier (Fra)
8Robert Kulesza (Pol)
9Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK
10Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
11Jakub Riha (Cze)
12Peter Prajczer (Hun)
13Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
14Johnny Magis (Bel)
15Michael Mechura (Cze)
16Simon Waldburger (Swi)
17Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
18Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
19Cédric Gracia (Fra)
20Sidney Gerber (Swi)
21Duncan Ferris (GBr)
22Daniel Prijkel (Ned)
23Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
24Premek Tejchman (Cze)
25Scott Roberts (GBr)
26Will Longden (GBr)
27William Evans (GBr)
28Aiko Göhler (Ger)
29Jakub Pytlik (Cze)
30Livio Zampieri (Ita)
31Nico Seidel (Ger)
32Richard Cunynghame (GBr)
33Reto Schmid (Swi)
34Jelle Van Den Elzen (Ned)
35Adrian Kiener (Swi)
36Kristjan Medvescek (Slo)
37Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
38Tom Dowie (GBr)
39Renato Rufener (Swi)
40Vincent Rasera (Fra)
41Attila Kovacs (Hun)
42Lukasz Baran (Pol)
43Markus Sedlak (Aut)
44Andrej Bratina (Slo)
45Jules Grimaldi (Fra)
46Rick Schubert (Ger)
47Quentin Geynet (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
48Daniel Fülle (Ger)
49Pascal Seydoux (Swi)
50Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
51Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
52Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
53Benjamin Kistner (Swi)
54Marko Runst (Ger)
55Felix Beckeman (Swe)
56Werner Muther (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
57Adrian Weiss (Swi) Scott 11
58Fabian Kuttel (Swi)
59Gabor Vigh-Kiss (Hun)
60Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders
61Lee Feery (GBr)
62Iakov Auster (Rus)
63Luca Fusani (Ita)
64Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team55pts
2Suspension Center40
3Agang Racing30
4Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team26
5Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team22
6Rocky Mountain UK14
7Thoemus Racing Team10
8RC Alpine Commencal Austria3

World Cup individual standings after round 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team535pts
2Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team400
3Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team325
4Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing233
5Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team206
6Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)205
7Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)134
8Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team111
9Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre100
10Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal67
11Jakub Riha (Cze)64
12Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK64
13David Graf (Swi)58
14Quentin Derbier (Fra)49
15Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team46
16Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing30
17Lukas Mechura (Cze)30
18Cédric Gracia (Fra)28
19Robert Kulesza (Pol)25
20Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team25
21Jakub Hnidak (Cze)21
22Mickael Deldycke (Fra)20
23Premek Tejchman (Cze)17
24Sidney Gerber (Swi)17
25Petr Muhlhans (Cze)16
26William Evans (GBr)14
27Peter Prajczer (Hun)11
28Tom Dowie (GBr)11
29David Habicht (Aus)11
30Felix Beckeman (Swe)11
31Clément Doby (Fra)11
32Reto Schmid (Swi)8
33Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria8
34Johnny Magis (Bel)6
35Luka Novak (Slo)6
36Michael Mechura (Cze)4
37Simon Waldburger (Swi)2
38Richard Levinson (Aus)2
39Daniel Fülle (Ger)2
40Marek Pesko (Svk)2

World Cup team standings after round 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team377pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team181
3Suspension Center175
4Agang Racing98
5Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team90
6Norco World Team70
7Team Sunn Montgenevre46
8Commencal44
9Rocky Mountain UK40
10Thoemus Racing Team28
11MS Evil Racing18
12RC Alpine Commencal Austria15
132Stage Factory5
14Unior Tools Team3

 

