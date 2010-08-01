Image 1 of 18 Overall leader Jared Graves (Yeti-Fox). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 18 Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross Racing Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 18 Quentin Derbier. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 18 Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross Racing Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 18 Experienced Frenchman Cedric Gracia. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 18 Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 18 Tom Dowie. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 18 Johannes Fischbach (Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 18 Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross Racing Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 18 Scott Beaumont (Rocky Mountain UK). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 18 Quentin Derbier. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 18 Roger Rinderknecht (BMC) and Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross Racing Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 18 Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross Racing Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 18 Michal Prokop (Agang Racing). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 18 Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team) and Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross Racing Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 18 Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 18 Jared Graves has now mathematically won the World Cup for 2010. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 18 Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) locked up the men's overall four cross title despite finishing fourth behind Swiss champion Roger Rinderknecht, at round five of the World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy.

A large crowd came out in the warm evening sun of the Italian Dolomite Mountains to cheer on the 64 men who had made it through qualifying to contest the heats competition. The track was the same as used for the World Championships in 2008, with most contests decided within the first two corners.

Rinderknecht had the rare distinction of beating Graves for the number one seed in qualifying. Both riders advanced steadily to the final by winning all of their heats, and were joined by Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) and Michal Prokop (Agang Racing) in the men's final.

Out of the gate, through the first corner and the small jumps of the second straight, Graves had a clear lead on Rinderknecht, but coming out of the second corner, the World Cup leader and World Champion had suddenly dropped to fourth.

Video showed afterward that Rinderknecht and Graves had clashed in the corner, with the Swiss rider on the inside coming up on Graves and sticking his elbow right up into the Australian's throat. Just the rough and tumble of four cross or a foul? Officials did not sanction it, and Graves didn't protest, so Rinderknecht took the win, ahead of Slavik and Prokop, with Graves rolling in fourth.

Graves was nonetheless angry with the move by Rinderknecht. "He stepped over the line, I think. It's all part of racing, but that was pretty dodgy."

With Graves' only potential rival for the overall title, Slavik, finishing second, Graves now has 535 points to Slavik's 400. With 125 points for a win, it means that the Australian has won the men's title with one race remaining.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Roger Rinderknecht (Swi) 2 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 3 Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing 4 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 5 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 6 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 7 Quentin Derbier (Fra) 8 Robert Kulesza (Pol) 9 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK 10 Jakub Hnidak (Cze) 11 Jakub Riha (Cze) 12 Peter Prajczer (Hun) 13 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 14 Johnny Magis (Bel) 15 Michael Mechura (Cze) 16 Simon Waldburger (Swi) 17 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 18 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 19 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 20 Sidney Gerber (Swi) 21 Duncan Ferris (GBr) 22 Daniel Prijkel (Ned) 23 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 24 Premek Tejchman (Cze) 25 Scott Roberts (GBr) 26 Will Longden (GBr) 27 William Evans (GBr) 28 Aiko Göhler (Ger) 29 Jakub Pytlik (Cze) 30 Livio Zampieri (Ita) 31 Nico Seidel (Ger) 32 Richard Cunynghame (GBr) 33 Reto Schmid (Swi) 34 Jelle Van Den Elzen (Ned) 35 Adrian Kiener (Swi) 36 Kristjan Medvescek (Slo) 37 Piotr Paradowski (Pol) 38 Tom Dowie (GBr) 39 Renato Rufener (Swi) 40 Vincent Rasera (Fra) 41 Attila Kovacs (Hun) 42 Lukasz Baran (Pol) 43 Markus Sedlak (Aut) 44 Andrej Bratina (Slo) 45 Jules Grimaldi (Fra) 46 Rick Schubert (Ger) 47 Quentin Geynet (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 48 Daniel Fülle (Ger) 49 Pascal Seydoux (Swi) 50 Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr) 51 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 52 Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 53 Benjamin Kistner (Swi) 54 Marko Runst (Ger) 55 Felix Beckeman (Swe) 56 Werner Muther (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 57 Adrian Weiss (Swi) Scott 11 58 Fabian Kuttel (Swi) 59 Gabor Vigh-Kiss (Hun) 60 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 61 Lee Feery (GBr) 62 Iakov Auster (Rus) 63 Luca Fusani (Ita) 64 Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 55 pts 2 Suspension Center 40 3 Agang Racing 30 4 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 26 5 Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 22 6 Rocky Mountain UK 14 7 Thoemus Racing Team 10 8 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 3

World Cup individual standings after round 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 535 pts 2 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 400 3 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 325 4 Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing 233 5 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 206 6 Roger Rinderknecht (Swi) 205 7 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 134 8 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 111 9 Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 100 10 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 67 11 Jakub Riha (Cze) 64 12 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK 64 13 David Graf (Swi) 58 14 Quentin Derbier (Fra) 49 15 Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 46 16 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 30 17 Lukas Mechura (Cze) 30 18 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 28 19 Robert Kulesza (Pol) 25 20 Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 25 21 Jakub Hnidak (Cze) 21 22 Mickael Deldycke (Fra) 20 23 Premek Tejchman (Cze) 17 24 Sidney Gerber (Swi) 17 25 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 16 26 William Evans (GBr) 14 27 Peter Prajczer (Hun) 11 28 Tom Dowie (GBr) 11 29 David Habicht (Aus) 11 30 Felix Beckeman (Swe) 11 31 Clément Doby (Fra) 11 32 Reto Schmid (Swi) 8 33 Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 8 34 Johnny Magis (Bel) 6 35 Luka Novak (Slo) 6 36 Michael Mechura (Cze) 4 37 Simon Waldburger (Swi) 2 38 Richard Levinson (Aus) 2 39 Daniel Fülle (Ger) 2 40 Marek Pesko (Svk) 2