Cold temperatures and rain did not dampen the competition at the fourth round of the four cross Mountain Bike World Cup in Leogang, Austria. Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) took his third win of the season to extend his lead in the men's series.

The men's competition came down to avoiding crashing, as top riders went out every round after slipping and sliding in the muddy conditions. The track became more and more torn up by successive heats of racing.

Former World Champion Michal Prokop (Agang Racing) won the qualifying, two-tenths of a second ahead of Graves, with Swiss rider David Graf at six-tenths back. Dan Atherton (Commencal) and Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) were less than a second off the best time.

In the 1/8 final heats, Atherton and Dutch rider Roger Rinderknecht both crashed out of competition, followed by Prokop in the quarter finals. Prokop's crash was possibly the most spectacular of the night, as he flew through the air like a rag doll after hitting a jump wrong. Fortunately, he was able to walk away from the crash.

Less fortunate was Graf in the semi-finals. He put a foot wrong, twisting it and dislocating it badly. Competition was delayed while he was airlifted to hospital. Wichman and his teammate Tomas Slavik won that semi-final, while Graves and round two winner Michal Marosi (RSP 4 Cross) advanced through to the final in the other semi.

Marosi had won the second round at Maribor in similar wet and muddy conditions.

The final was Graves versus three riders from RSP 4 Cross: Wichman, Slavik and Marosi. Graves got out in front immediately with his usual fast gate, and maintained control all the way to the finish line.

Wichman was closing a couple times, but made some bad line choices and nearly took out his teammates - an aggressive ride, but not in control. It hurt him in the end, as he finished fourth behind Slavik and Marosi.

"I knew things were gonna get crazy," said Graves. "Those RSP guys, they gang up on me. It's wild racing in the mud."

"It's always a ton of fun. Anything can happen, so I had a great time today. I think this [type of course] is what we need more of. I loved it from the first time I saw it. Big lines, big gaps; you can really make some time."

Graves' third win now puts him 175 points ahead of Slavik in the World Cup series, with Wichman 190 points back. These two riders have a slim mathematical chance of catching Graves for the World Cup title, but the odds are that Graves has already wrapped up the 2010 title.

Full Results

Men Final 1-4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 2 Tomas Slavik (Cze) Rsp 4 Cross Racing Team 3 Michal Marosi (Cze) Rsp 4 Cross Racing Team 4 Joost Wichman (Ned) Rsp 4 Cross Racing Team

Men Final 5-8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Jakub Riha (Cze) 6 Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 7 Filip Polc (Svk) Ms Evil Racing 8 David Graf (Swi)

Men Quarterfinals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 10 Quentin Derbier (Fra) 11 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 12 Tom Dowie (GBr) 13 Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing 14 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 15 Jakub Hnidak (Cze) 16 Richard Levinson (Aus)

Men 1/8 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 17 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 18 Adam Stasek (Cze) 19 Jurg Meijer (Ned) Rsp 4 Cross Racing Team 20 Sidney Gerber (Sui) 21 Jules Grimaldi (Fra) 22 Adrian Kiener (Sui) 23 Roger Rinderknecht (Sui) 24 Andreas Dotzauer (Ger) 25 Lukas Mechura (Cze) 26 Hannes Slavik (Aut) Rc Alpine Commencal Austria 27 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 28 Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr) 29 David Habicht (Aus) 30 Scott Roberts (GBr) 31 Ghislain Ricci (Fra) 32 Simon Waldburger (Swi)

Men 1/16 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 33 William Evans (GBr) 34 Giacomo Fantoni (Ita) 35 Stepan Novotny (Cze) 36 Matej Stapic (Slo) 37 Nico Seidel (Ger) 38 Bartosz Giemza (Pol) 39 Stefan Scherz (Ger) 40 Lukasz Baran (Pol) 41 Basil Weber (Swi) 42 Kristjan Medvescek (Slo) 43 Piotr Paradowski (Pol) 44 Thomas Krainer (Aut) 45 Kai Wendschuh (Ger) 46 Mariusz Jarek (Pol) 47 Mirco Weiss (Swi) Scott 11 48 Fabian Kuttel (Swi) 49 Robert Kulesza (Pol) 50 Felix Beckeman (Swe) 51 Stefan Kiser (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 52 Arne Tschugg (Ger) 53 Benjamin Kistner (Swi) 54 Tomas Brozik (Cze) 55 Jakub Pytlik (Cze) 56 Robert Simecek (Cze) 57 Johnny Magis (Bel) 58 Daniel Fülle (Ger) 59 Gabor Vigh-Kiss (Hun) 60 Werner Muther (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 61 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Ex Drinks 62 Martin Söderström (Swe) 63 Peter Prajczer (Hun) 64 Premek Tejchman (Cze)

Men's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 91 pts 2 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 40 3 Suspension Center 40 4 Norco World Team 20 5 Team Sunn Montgenevre 20 6 MS Evil Racing 18 7 Agang Racing 8 8 Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 7 9 Unior Tools Team 3

Men individual World Cup standings after four rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 475 pts 2 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 300 3 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 285 4 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 206 5 Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing 158 6 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 134 7 Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 100 8 Roger Rinderknecht (Swi) 80 9 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 67 10 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 61 11 David Graf (Swi) 58 12 Jakub Riha (Cze) 50 13 Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 46 14 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK 44 15 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 30 16 Lukas Mechura (Cze) 30 17 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 28 18 Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 25 19 Mickael Deldycke (Fra) 20 20 Quentin Derbier (Fra) 19 21 Premek Tejchman (Cze) 17 22 Sidney Gerber (Swi) 17 23 William Evans (GBr) 14 24 Tom Dowie (GBr) 11 25 David Habicht (Aus) 11 26 Felix Beckeman (Swe) 11 27 Clément Doby (Fra) 11 28 Reto Schmid (Swi) 8 29 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 8 30 Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 8 31 Luka Novak (Slo) 6 32 Jakub Hnidak (Cze) 4 33 Richard Levinson (Aus) 2 34 Daniel Fülle (Ger) 2 35 Marek Pesko (Svk) 2